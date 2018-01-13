Adult Themed VR Game Leaks Data On Thousands (securityledger.com) 28
chicksdaddy writes from The Security Ledger: Somebody deserves a spanking after personal information on thousands of users of an adult virtual reality game were exposed to security researchers in the UK by a balky application. Researchers at the firm Digital Interruption on Tuesday warned that an adult-themed virtual reality application, SinVR, exposes the names, email and other personal information via an insecure desktop application -- a potentially embarrassing security lapse. The company decided to go public with the information after being frustrated in multiple efforts to responsibly disclose the vulnerability to parent company inVR, Inc., Digital Interruption researcher and founder Jahmel Harris told The Security Ledger. Jahmel estimated that more than 19,000 records were leaked by the application, but did not have an exact count.
SinVR is a sex-themed virtual reality game that allows players to navigate in various adult-themed environments and interact with virtual characters in common pornographic themes including BDSM, cosplay, naughty teacher, and so on. The company discovered the data after reverse-engineering the SinVR desktop application and noticing a function named "downloadallcustomers." That function called a web service that returned thousands of SinVR customer records including email addresses, user names, computer PC names and so on. Passwords and credit card details were not part of the data dump, Harris said.
SinVR is a sex-themed virtual reality game that allows players to navigate in various adult-themed environments and interact with virtual characters in common pornographic themes including BDSM, cosplay, naughty teacher, and so on. The company discovered the data after reverse-engineering the SinVR desktop application and noticing a function named "downloadallcustomers." That function called a web service that returned thousands of SinVR customer records including email addresses, user names, computer PC names and so on. Passwords and credit card details were not part of the data dump, Harris said.
Naughty teacher? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The rather obligatory teaching theme ought to be:
If you enter your genuine personal information into a porn site's data base, you're taking a silly risk.
Re: (Score:2)
The rather obligatory teaching theme ought to be:
If you enter your genuine personal information into a porn site's data base, you're taking a silly risk.
Depends on whether you are worried about it or not, I guess. If a person is concerned about their data leaking out, they should never use computers at all..
Re: (Score:3)
Is the naughty teacher theme the one where they teach Evolution?
No, it's the 35 year old female boinking her underage students.
Re: (Score:2)
Because it's profitable to harvest customer data and sell it. Duh.
Re: (Score:2)
Most likely it uses common library with some company tools and this function comes from there. Still no authentication for such a function...
Shocker! (Score:3)
"Balky" (Score:3)