Russian Military Base Attacked By Drones (bellingcat.com) 131
A Russian military base in Syria was recently attacked -- 20 miles from the frontline. The only video of the attack is from a Facebook group for a nearby town, which identifies the noises as an "anti-aircraft response to a remote-controlled aircraft," while the Russian Ministry of Defence claims at least 13 drones were involved in the attack, displaying pictures of drones with a wingspan around 13 feet (four meters).
Long-time Slashdot reader 0x2A shares a report from a former British Army officer who calls drones "the poor man's Air Force," who writes that the attack shows "a strategic grasp of the use of drones, as well as a high level of planning." The lack of cameras on the drones suggest that they are likely pre-loaded with a flight plan and then flown autonomously to their target, where they dropped their payload en masse on a given GPS coordinate... The lack of any kind of claim, or even rumours from the rebels, indicates that whoever is producing these drone and launching these attacks has a high level of discipline and an understanding of operational and personal security...
Although some regard the threat from commerical off-the-shelf and improvised drones as negligible, they have the power to inflict losses at both a tactical and strategic level... Although the plastic sheeting, tape and simple design may belie the illusion of sophistication, it seems that the use of drones, whether military, commerical off-the-shelf or improvised, is taking another step to becoming the future of conflict.
The article notes there's already been four weaponized drone attacks in Syria over the last two weeks, which according to CNBC may be part of a growing trend. "Experts said swarm-like attacks using weaponized drones is a growing threat and likely to only get worse. They also said the possibility exists of terrorists using these drones in urban areas against civilians."
enough to damage planes on the tarmac to make them unable to fly. That's all you need.
Indeed, an ammo dump at Slinfah was hit by one of them as well - it was first assumed to be an Israeli airstrike, and only later determined to be a drone attack. The drones are perfectly designed for hitting soft targets - rather than single powerful charges, they use 8-20 PETN bomblets [twitter.com], packed full of ball bearings.
Concerning tracking them... these are not that large, and made of wood [twimg.com]. I imagine they're pretty hard to track and home in on. Plus, having to waste an antiaircraft missile on someone people glued together with bargain basement parts is asymmetric to the benefit of the rebels. Russia's Hmeimim base is packed full of their most advanced antiaircraft systems, yet they still lost planes (ironically, as usual, they spent the next several days both simultaneously confirming and denying that they got hit
;) ). Locals described the sky as lit up by antiaircraft fire.
The US should take a lesson from this and seriously up their efforts toward anti-drone defenses. For now, I expect Russian/Iranian/Assad/Hezbollah/etc forces to put more effort toward hardening depots, airfields, etc against attacks from the air. The drones have a 100km range, which lets them reach from well behind the frontlines.
I would expect GPS to have been jammed at Hmeimim. If not, Russia is incompetent. If so, the drones would appear to be prepared to deal with the loss of GPS signal. Russia was apparently caught off guard with the sophistication of the drones and is now trying to claim that they couldn't have figured out how to make them on their own. I don't buy this at all; both anti-ISIS rebels and ISIS have long been working on drone technology, as well as other "advanced" technology (such as remote-controlled robotic guns).
Oh, and another thing: this article says that there was no claim of responsibility. Nonsense. FSA Free Alawite Movement [twitter.com] claimed responsibility for it, and promised more attacks.
A lot of people are criticising how cheaply made these drones were, but simplicity is genius...
The amount spent by the Russians to shoot these drones down must have vastly exceeded the cost to build and launch the drones, not to mention the cost of repairing/replacing anything that the drones managed to hit. If you can spend $50 and cause your enemy to waste $500 repelling your attack then you've achieved a successful result.
The drones didn't have cameras, but assuming they did - how would the footage have
It's pretty comical that despite all the facts already being shared by RuMoD like 5 days ago, many people still don't know them. There was a mortar attack on December 31, when several planes were *damaged* by shrapnel and
I've always wondered what would happen if you dropped a bunch of tank seeking drones with a shaped charge warhead. Shaped charge warheads are small and light [youtube.com] and you could imagine building a drone which is just large enough to carry one which could knock out an MBT.
Something like a B-52 could carry hundreds of them. A dedicated launch platform could carry thousands. And each one could be told which GPS coordinates to head to and use image recognition like the sensor fuzed weapon [wikipedia.org] to find military targets - tanks, anti aircraft systems, APCs etc.
And they could fly low enough to hard to track with radar. And fast and erratic enough that they'd be hard to knock out with ZSU [wikipedia.org] type guns.
So you'd unload them outside the country's airspace and they'd fly to their targets and nail anything which was on the target list.
Some would get shot down of course but if you kept unloading B-52 loads of them programmed to destroy anti aircraft systems they'd eventually destroy the air defence systems of a country. And a lot of other stuff too - all the tanks and fuel dumps for example.
And then of course more valuable aircraft could be sent in to destroy everything else.
If an air defence system is an immune system, these things would be like HIV viruses. You could probably make them really cheap too - somewhere between the price of a civilian drones and a JDAM.
I linked to the SFW [wikipedia.org]. The difference between what I'm proposing and in the CBU-97 dispenses BLU-108s which then dispense the skeets. The limitation is that the skeets are not powered - they travel for a short distance and then either find a target or self destruct. A CBU-97 is designed to be dropped on top of an armoured convoy which it then devastates.
In my scheme I basically want to put a warhead on something the size of remote controlled aircraft. That would fly around until it found a target, ram the tar
One could imagine the North Koreans disguising a bus full of senior citizens as a military vehicle and then publishing the horrific attack on civilians. Just one possible fly in the honey.
There's usually an effective counter strategy for anything... You need the element of surprise to pull something like this off, and once you did it once it couldn't be done again so it might not be worth the investment not only to develop the system, but also keep it secret for long enough so you could use it against a single enemy...
They seemed to be carrying about 20 bomblets apiece. Each bomblet seemed to be a small charge + ball-bearings + contact detonation at around 6" above ground. So, in total, a primitive & cheap anti-personnel and unarmored target system.
While bombs like this would likely be totally ineffective against tanks or other armored equipment, aircraft which are parked on the ground could easily be damaged by such weapons as they are generally much less armored (due to weight concerns).
You may still not be able to destroy a plane with a weapon like this, but you can damage it which then requires time and money to repair. Chances are the cost of repairing even minor damage to a modern military aircraft will far exceed the cost of these drones.
Well, it is hard to argue with someone who relies on reason and solid information to make their point, that's for sure.
you've never had to shoot down one incoming anything
Interestingly, you don't know anything at all about what I've shot at what, nor how many times. Regardless, a Phalanx or the like could possibly be a less appropriate defense in a place near civilian housing and the like. And we're not talking about taking out incoming ship-killer missiles, we're talking about overgrown, lumbering model airplanes at prop speeds. More importantly, we're ta
Sounds like the only difference between these and a cruise missile is the speed, and maybe the height. I should think they are easy to down if you prepare for them with radar controlled Gatling guns.
In WW2 Germany used V1 "cruise missiles" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] against Allied territory, particularly London. While they were an initial shock, they became easy targets to AA guns equiped with a mechanical computer called a "Predictor" - the gunner optically tracked their path for a few seconds than
Carbon fiber and balsa wood have low radar returns.
About the only metal would be the engines, electronics and bomb casings. All of which should be well under a radar wavelength in size.
A "swarm" of a dozen of these big beasts, as reported, should be pretty easy for modern radar systems to spot, no?
If they are low, slow, and mostly made out of plastic, then no, they would not be easy to pick out of ground clutter.
How are you going to use doppler radar to differentiate between a drone going 80 km/hr at 3 meters AGL, and a truck?
The attack was coordinated with a rocket attack, so your radar would be dealing with shrapnel, smoke, and debris which would add to ground clutter. If the attackers were smart, they would have loaded the rockets with some chaff.
TFS says they were "swarm-like", but TFA does not
That defensive weapons systems would need a reload time and so the nations backing the terrorists would get to see what the timing and what defensive systems could do.
Russia would be looking for any other nations electronic intelligence collection in the area at that time.
Payload around 6kg (13 pounds) (Score:4, Informative)
I just designed and built a similar, though smaller plane from scratch. Based on the reported wingspan of three to four meters, we estimate the payload capacity at around 6kg.
Based on my experience with people professional pyro, I'd say that a 6kg weapon using a simple explosive like black powder would be a dangerous item to have laying around the house, but not particularly effective as a military weapon. (Remember most of the weight is the casing, it would be less than a kg of explosive composition.). Modern military explosives are significantly more powerful, and much harder to make, if the people launching these have access to a good supply of military explosives.
Or are they freedom fighters? So hard to tell sometimes.
Their guys cut off people's heads for fun and prophet.
Based on my experience with people professional pyro, I'd say that a 6kg weapon using a simple explosive like black powder would be a dangerous item to have laying around the house, but not particularly effective as a military weapon.
2 kg of C4 and 1 kg of non-explosives like radioactive materials, mercury or anthrax could be very effective, depending on what the target and strategic goals were.
And remember the V bombs used against Britain. The major object was to instil fear; if they blew up something of strategic value, that was just a bonus.
It seems like better defences against drones might be prudent.
We are so GOOD at fucking up eachother's shit.
I forgot to subtract fuel weight (Score:2)
In my payload estimate I forgot to account for how far they are going. If they take off from the front line, 20 miles away, they'll burn very roughly a kilogram of fuel (could be half that, or twice that). So figure 5kg of payload.
The fuel burn over such long distance for a craft that small will significantly affect CG unless it's carefully designed to have the tank right at the CG. That makes design and flight harder.
I don't think you grasp why so much weight is in the casing... which is to produce shrapnel. The low percentage of explosive filler isn't a bug, it's a feature - because a higher percentage of explosive means a lower weight of fra
What in the world would make you think that? Wrong (Score:2)
> I don't think you grasp why so much weight is in the casing... which is to produce shrapnel.
First, what in the world would make you think I don't know why I build my casings the way I do? Second, you are mistaken about the reason. With a low explosive such as black powder, flash, etc casing thickness is all about the pressure developed. Unconfined, these explosives don't so much as explode as burn quickly. The explosion comes from what's essentially a pressure vessel explosion. The burning composit
You don't need a huge amount of casing for a few kg of black powder, and these groups do generally have access to far more powerful explosives too.
Depending what the target is, you don't need a hugely powerful explosive anyway.. A small one capable of launching ball bearings at high speed (which seems to be what they used) is enough to kill or injure soldiers, and enough to damage equipment like planes. Soldiers are also less likely to be wearing body armor if you take them by surprise at their base.
A small
HE yes. Which is why I said LE "like black powder" (Score:2)
Yes, high explosives don't require confinement to explode, or much confinement. As I said, they are also much more difficult to make or acquire especially to make safely.
Which is why I discussed the two separately, saying "simple explosives like black powder", flash comp, etc
...
If they have ready access to modern high explosives
I can make LE at Walmart or Home Depot, using items readily available in those stores. HE is a different animal. If I tried to make HE from readily available ingredient
You fly into my territory with your $200 million a pop super jets and you'll fly into a swarm of cheap-ass drones, use up your bullets and then it's easy pick'ins - and body bags going home.
Rinse and repeat.
Guess who's gonna win in the long run. The F-22 and F-35 are already obsolete.
Jet fighters and fighter/bombers fly at a quite different altitude and speed than drones do. Blocking jet planes with drones is as effective as blocking drones with Czech hedgehogs.
True, but you could build drones that fly faster than jet fighters. You could make them so they home in on the fighter too. They'd have limited dwell time, so you'd probably want to only launch them when you saw some planes you want to destroy. Maybe have a few of them and a radar together in one place. Scatter units like those along your border and around your strategic locations like bases and cities.
Wait, this sounds familiar....
Well I did sound the alarm bells about this back in 2002
The danger of the low-cost cruise missile [aardvark.co.nz]
Hello... anyone home???
Drone review is already on Yelp (Score:5, Funny)
"Build quality terrible! Would not bomb again!"
;
Only a matter of (short) time (Score:2)
it's only a matter of time when drones will be used in Western cities for terrorist attacks. And I doubt it'll be a long wait, because we have no real deterrent or countermesure. It's about as efective as a suicide bomber, without having to use up a suicider.
Yeah, a drone popping a bag of flour over a packed sports stadium could easily cause hundreds of deaths.
The best way to prevent terrorism is to not piss of people so much that they become terrorists. For each preventative measure that can be put in place, two new approaches to killing people can be found. That is simply not a war that can be won.
Wave of the future (Score:3)
What do you think they can ban? GPS receivers? Small computers? Model airplane engines? Programming?
These weren't off the shelf drones to begin with, it's hopeless.
They will end up with parameter defensive drone swarms, perhaps seaking on non-linear junctions or electronic noise, like a bug detector. Will have limited effectiveness.
I expect there will come a time where anytime winds are under 10mph, bases goes on 'slow fly' drone alert. All aircraft parked in small bomb resistant hangers.
And that project was launched after a general watched this movie [wikipedia.org].
This is just the start (Score:2)
Wait until somebody catches on to modding a large Styrofoam model into a UAV. Fly it nice and high and it might look like a bird on radar if it shows up at all. Fly a bunch of them like a flock of birds, maybe even paint them to look vaguely like something indigenous to the area just in case... then let them drop on their GPS target.
Military bases putting up walls of lead are going to be VERY unpopular with the surround area where said lead walls will eventually drop.
That's okay, they've got lasers now.
And if you mistake an actual flock of birds for drones, you've got dinner.
Followed a mortar attack (Score:5, Informative)
These drone attacks came not long after a mortar barrage at the same base in Hmeimim, Syria. In that attack, two Russian soldiers were killed and seven Russian jets were either damaged or destroyed [bbc.com], with another report saying up to ten planes were hit. Of those confirmed damaged, only two returned to operational service.
Whoever is behind these attacks has a high level of sophistication and operational awareness. With the ease of making and using drones, expect to see more such attacks and in even greater numbers.
Talk about not having a clue. Iran is supporting the Syrian regime and considers Russia as an ally. It's either Turkey (although Putin said it wasn't them), Saudi Arabia, Israel or the US.
If we make them illegal then it will be a whole lot harder for these terrorists to get them, which will make everyone much safer.
You can have my drone when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers.
You can have my drone when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers.
[MiB 'Bug' or US Gov]
"Your proposal is acceptable."
[/MiB 'Bug' or US Gov]
Strat
greater numbers.
Sand People! I knew it.
Football stadiums, open air concerts, Times Square on New Years Eve...
I'm surprised it's taken this long.
The range is the tell that another nations security services helped the terrorists plan their actions.
If you can build a GPS controlled Drone.... (Score:1)
Who cares? (Score:2)
" Although the plastic sheeting, tape and simple design may belie the illusion of sophistication, "
The only people who care about that are the Drone Design Fashion Police.
The rest just doesn't want bombs to fall from the sky or worse, fly into building via doors and windows.
Obref (Score:1)
Begun This Drone War Has
The thread already has 38 posts and not a single "In Soviet Russia" joke?
And now we know why.
Skynet has a beginning (Score:2)
Old style "flak" useful again (Score:1)
If 10 drones are coming and need to shoot 10 patriot missiles, it gets a little expensive. Especially if it happens every other day. Also, it's not really sure current defenses work really well against a swarm.
Maybe the old-style anti-aircraft weapons can be brought back into action.
That was my first thought too. Put a bunch of 20mm machine guns on proper mounts and the drones will have a hard time getting through, especially when you consider that unlike WW II bombers, drones don't try to take evasive action.
Maybe the old-style anti-aircraft weapons can be brought back into action.
If a Bofors and a half can shoot down a drone and a half at a klick and a half, how many do you need to defend yourself with?
It's like in Ukraine (Score:2)
These drones literally grown on trees, which is how the Russian separatists were able to get hold of so many of them without needing to get them from the regular Russian army.
I guess it must be the same in Syria too.
These drones literally grown on trees, which is how the Russian separatists were able to get hold of so many of them without needing to get them from the regular Russian army.
I guess it must be the same in Syria too.
Sure. And they smell good. Made out of cedar of Lebanon.
CIA (Score:2)
They should check carefully if they have 'property of CIA' inscribed anywhere.
Actually, on a side note: Some of the chips that are needed for drones (ARM controllers, IMUs) have serial numbers (such as mac addresses). Could track the supply chain!
The real finding will be in the command and control, the range and level of accuracy given the range.
Another nation helped with that.
Any other nations electronic intelligence platform in the area watching Russia respond.
What radar first spotted the drones, what was the next system to be turned on. What defensive systems got used at what range to stop the terrorist drone attack.
Reload times, ra
Fly away, troll.
wtf, of course there was a US resource lingering off the coast. There's *always* a US resource lingering off coast. Call it recon, intel, E3, C&C, whatever. It's what they do.
To give them the benefit of the doubt, we have a nation-state that is apparently flummoxed about the "high technical challenges" of making wood drones.
I imagine that their imaginations fly free.
Is that a real poncho or is that a Sears poncho?
Campaign to Stop Killer Robots (Score:2)
Several NGO's have been working at the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots [stopkillerrobots.org].
Trump keeps winning and winning and winning
Hillaryists scream and shout, wave their arms and stamp their feet
But Trump just keeps on winning
Is it supposed to be 'here here' or 'hear hear'?
There, there.
Hey, how's the cointelpro biz going nowadays? Still paying the rent?