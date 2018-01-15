'Don't Fear the Robopocalypse': the Case for Autonomous Weapons (thebulletin.org) 84
Lasrick shares "Don't fear the robopocalypse," an interview from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists with the former Army Ranger who led the team that established the U.S. Defense Department policy on autonomous weapons (and has written the upcoming book Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War). Paul Scharre makes the case for uninhabited vehicles, robot teammates, and maybe even an outer perimeter of robotic sentries (and, for mobile troops, "a cloud of air and ground robotic systems"). But he also argues that "In general, we should strive to keep humans involved in the lethal force decision-making process as much as is feasible. What exactly that looks like in practice, I honestly don't know."
So does that mean he thinks we'll eventually see the deployment of fully autonomous weapons in combat? I think it's very hard to imagine a world where you physically take the capacity out of the hands of rogue regimes... The technology is so ubiquitous that a reasonably competent programmer could build a crude autonomous weapon in their garage. The idea of putting some kind of nonproliferation regime in place that actually keeps the underlying technology out of the hands of people -- it just seems really naive and not very realistic. I think in that kind of world, you have to anticipate that there are, at a minimum, going to be uses by terrorists and rogue regimes. I think it's more of an open question whether we cross the threshold into a world where nation-states are using them on a large scale.
And if so, I think it's worth asking, what do we mean by"them"? What degree of autonomy? There are automated defensive systems that I would characterize as human-supervised autonomous weapons -- where a human is on the loop and supervising its operation -- in use by at least 30 countries today. They've been in use for decades and really seem to have not brought about the robopocalypse or anything. I'm not sure that those [systems] are particularly problematic. In fact, one could see them as being even more beneficial and valuable in an age when things like robot swarming and cooperative autonomy become more possible.
A deployed soldier can be upwards of half a million a year in costs.
A deployed soldier can be upwards of half a million a year in costs.
In the land of $100 hammers and $1000 toilet seats, you really need proof of this? Give me a fucking break.
Yes, we need a citation, because the $500k number is total bullcrap. It is implausible that a deployed combat soldier, at the far end of a 10,000 mile supply chain, costs so little.
Here is a citation [cnn.com] that the actual cost is $850k to $1.4 million per soldier per year.
War ain't cheap.
I's be surprised if it was as cheap as half a million.
Actually, that's conservative. CNN reports [cnn.com] $850,000 to $1.4 million for US soldiers in Afghanistan.
I think we have well and truly crossed the cost line now. trained soldiers are expensive.
I think the greatest concern with autonomous weapons is they can entirely change the rules of the game re. asymmetric warfare.
Autonomous large-scale-deployable indiscriminate weapons can be just a less-efficient form of other WMDs such as Chemical Weapons, which are also banned.
Imagine a country deploys 10000 killer drones over a small county to spread panic and fear.
If the assailant has autonomous weapons in s
Given a choice, which would you rather have come to your village:
1. A carefully designed, programmed and tested robot
2. A squad of soldiers that haven't slept in two days or eaten in 18 hours, and who just medevaced a comrade who had his leg blown off below the knee by a booby trap
Are you really sure you want a human decision maker "in the loop"?
"a killing machine with unwavering loyalty and a complete absence of conscious"
That's not the problem.
If you, a civilian police officer, are faced with a terrorist attack by a semi-autonomous robotic rifle, trigger being pulled at maximum rate (or a bump stock being part of the mechanism), immune to small arms fire, able to target accurately out to 100 yards, and able to negotiate stairs and open doors, what do you do, wait for the military to respond?
Such devices are well within reach of determined and mod
Anyone could make your same argument against our police. Have you watched a sci-fi movie recently? There's plenty of them demonstrating how brutal the once good guys could become once they have incredible power and little at risk. Throw in unwavering loyalty and you've got the evil Empire from Star Wars.
Sure. Different solution.
Glad my example is valid for other use cases.
immune to small arms fire, able to target accurately out to 100 yards, and able to negotiate stairs and open doors, what do you do, wait for the military to respond?
You need a swarm of remote-controllable drones able to get within sufficient range of the offender and deploy an artificial EMP.
The real problem is how much more quickly an autonomous attacker can kill/hurt a lot of people with precision BEFORE a credible response could be launched, and the fact the terrorist might have the advantage
"You need a swarm of remote-controllable drones able to get within sufficient range of the offender and deploy an artificial EMP."
Collateral damage prohibits this.
"The real problem is how much more quickly an autonomous attacker can kill/hurt a lot of people with precision BEFORE a credible response could be launched, and the fact the terrorist might have the advantage of targetting the very location, people, or things they need to target in order to snuff out or delay response efforts."
Response time is the
"In general, we should strive to keep humans involved in the lethal force decision-making process as much as is feasible. What exactly that looks like in practice, I honestly don't know."
So, you tell me don't fear something, and then the expert says this statement.
Gee, I feel so much better that we have no idea how to do anything about the pending robopocalypse other than to wag our finger at the evil in the world and say "Remember to play nice and be honest and fair when trying to kill each other."
Its a terrible idea in principle AND practice. (Score:5, Insightful)
Autonomous killing machines are a frankly horrific idea. In principle, machines should serve us, NEVER the other way around. On first principles alone the idea that a machine could determine who to kill and who not to kill is a chilling idea.
And in practice, its a terrible idea. Human soldiers already face baffling moral situations. Woman with child at checkpoint acting suspiciously. Maybe suicide bomber. But she has a child. To shoot or not to shoot. Thats the kind of thing guaranteed to give a marine a gnarly case of PTSD,if he choses wrong, and possibly also a dead mother and child (or conversely a dead platoon). But the possibiliy of a horrifically wrong choice means that Marine is going to deploy ever fragment of reason his brain can muster. . How the hell would we entrust such a monumental decision to a robot. Its "wrong" choice has no repercussions for it. If it kills an innocent mother, it doesnt care, its just a thing. If it opts for caution and it choses wrong, it still doesnt care, its already dead. Theres no incentive anywhere up the chain of command to get this right, because 'Well a robot chose badly, sorry not our fault!' is a get out of jail free to just let the bloody thing go robocop on a civilian population. We *morally* AND *practically* NEED humans in that decision loop, even if its just some guy in an air conditioned office and a VR headset.
We *morally* AND *practically* NEED humans in that decision loop, even if its just some guy in an air conditioned office and a VR headset.
Yes! We already have a ban on certain land mines since they kill without a human operator pulling the trigger, often harming innocent non-combatants.
It is easy to deploy weapons that kill someone without you being anywhere near and don't require you to have to make a judgement call. Those weapons kill indiscriminately. And even in war there are rules of engagement that tells us what we can do and cannot do, unless you want to be a war criminal. Non-combatants should not be targeted for example. Perhaps you
Is remote control any better? (Score:2)
Autonomous killing machines are a frankly horrific idea.
Agreed. But the alternative, remote controlled killing machines, seems to be just as bad. We have already seen from leaked videos that soldiers given drones to pilot using a video feed seem to treat bombing people as some sort of fancy computer game.
Given the two options I am not sure which is worse. An emotionless killing machine that follows preset rules of when, and when not, to engage or an emotional human who follows no predetermined patterns but one so removed that they regard your life as much as
It's not really like video game to the drone operators: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/u... [nbcnews.com]
You're quite correct that remote killing machines operated by humans are little better than fully autonomous ones.
No qualms about killing a bot (Score:2, Insightful)
If I was in a gunfight I might think twice about killing another human. But a bot? No hesitation whatsoever. I'd blast the motherfucker.
Sending bots just sounds like an expensive way to flush money down the toilet.
If I was in a gunfight I might think twice about killing another human. But a bot? No hesitation whatsoever.
I'm pretty sure the bot feels nothing about the prospect of killing you as well.
But I'm not sure if that's better or worse than humans, to be honest.
With a human, they might be told to exterminate your village, but they might not be able to do it. They also might be told to keep casualties to a minimum, and "look out, snipers!" and now they've got the rationale for exterminating your village.
The robots are either set to exterminate the village or to select targets carefully. You get what you get, and there is a lot less uncertainty. Whether or not that's worse than sending scared/angry
Slaughterbots: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CO6M2HsoIA&t= [youtube.com]
Also that Black Mirror episode [youtube.com]
Wasn't sure if you'd link to that one or this one. [youtube.com]
A very good point (Score:2)
They even up the playing field, because muslims don't value life (even their own) and will send suicide bombers.
.
Actually this is a very good point. Is it worse to build an unfeeling robot to fight, or to remove all human emotion and compassion from humans like Islam does with its vial belief system?
remote island (Score:1)
let hem battle it out on a deserted remote island, whoever's AI robot army is still standing in the end wins.
ofcourse, then the question becomes, why not just run a computer simultation instead.
let hem battle it out on a deserted remote island, whoever's AI robot army is still standing in the end wins.
General Zaroff and the BattleBots? That's one hell of a mash-up. Cool band name.
ofcourse, then the question becomes, why not just run a computer simultation instead.
Telling the kids it's just a game will be the prescription to prevent PTSD. Let's just hope they don't talk to Ender Wiggin.
Replace the police and SWAT teams by them (Score:5, Interesting)
It will be a lot safer for the public: no more cops who claim they are "under pressure" or "affraid" so they had to shoot first. A robot can afford to shoot last, only when fired uppon first.
Send in the robots with 24/7 aerial surveillance to counter all wifi, internet attempts to send out live streams, upload video clips.
Set up a pathway out the area for the citizens who want to surrender, be searched and moved to another city.
Move in the robots to try some pacification on the looters who did not take up the offer to be searched and exit the area.
Remove power, water, block networks and wait for the criminals and looters who stayed to try and escape. Rob
"policy on autonomous weapons" (Score:5, Interesting)
As we all know, the enemy always follows the rules. Right on back to some dirty farmers hiding in the woods not following the British 'rules of war'.
The technology to build these things is not difficult. In the US a gun is easiest part of the puzzle. Toss in some OpenCV, webcam, a solenoid and you can have your own private sentry.
The weapons of war (Score:4, Insightful)
War has and will always be over either control of people of control over what people own. Both can be done much more efficiently with data. The war is already going on and not just the Russians who influence the elections. (legally or illegally) Also by the American, by companies and by anybody else.
And as always, the people losing most, be it their money or their freedom or both, are the common people.
War is about control, yes. But amazingly, no matter how great your nuclear arsenal... you can still bash peoples' heads in with a rock.
Information-based warfare does not preclude physical violence. And if a group with the capacity to wage physical conflict decides it is losing the more civilized digital conflict, it can always fall back on guns and bombs.
What exactly that looks like in practice... (Score:2)
The free fire zones over Vietnam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The British response in the Second Boer War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But with robots.
Mines (Score:1)
That's a great comparison but anti personnel mines are illegal: https://www.un.org/disarmament... [un.org]
Not "if" but "when" (Score:2)
I really can't think of a reason why a military would not develop such weapons.
Missing the point (Score:2)
We fear only the "Second Variety" (Score:2)
Not the current crap.
US already uses lethal autonomous machines (Score:3)
Unlike like a growing number of countries, the US hasn't yet agreed to a ban on use of land mines.
These (simple) machines can automatically indiscriminately kill, with essentially no protection against civilian deaths, and
can remain active for many many years.