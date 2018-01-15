Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Network Networking Security

Lenovo Discovers and Removes Backdoor In Networking Switches (bleepingcomputer.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Lenovo engineers have discovered a backdoor in the firmware of RackSwitch and BladeCenter networking switches. The company released firmware updates last week. The Chinese company said it found the backdoor after an internal security audit of firmware for products added to its portfolio following the acquisitions of other companies. Lenovo says the backdoor affects only RackSwitch and BladeCenter switches running ENOS (Enterprise Network Operating System).

The backdoor was added to ENOS in 2004 when ENOS was maintained by Nortel's Blade Server Switch Business Unit (BSSBU). Lenovo claims Nortel appears to have authorized the addition of the backdoor "at the request of a BSSBU OEM customer." In a security advisory regarding this issue, Lenovo refers to the backdoor under the name of "HP backdoor." The backdoor code appears to have remained in the firmware even after Nortel spun BSSBU off in 2006 as BLADE Network Technologies (BNT). The backdoor also remained in the code even after IBM acquired BNT in 2010. Lenovo bought IBM's BNT portfolio in 2014.

Lenovo Discovers and Removes Backdoor In Networking Switches More | Reply

Lenovo Discovers and Removes Backdoor In Networking Switches

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Angstrom: measure of computer anxiety = 1000 nail-bytes

Close