Google Brings Map Service Back To China

Google has relaunched its map service in China after an eight-year absence, signaling a new era of cooperation between the American internet giant and local partners in fields such as artificial intelligence, reports Nikkei. From the report: Chinese netizens hailed the revival of Google Maps on Monday as the American company's great return to China, where its trademark search and other services have been unavailable since 2010. While Google began offering a translation app for Chinese smartphones in March 2017, the map service reaches far more users as one of Google's best-known offerings. The company has set up a China-specific version of the Google Maps website and introduced a map app for Chinese iPhones. But when users of the app attempt to use its navigation features, they are automatically transferred to an app from AutoNavi, a mapping company owned by Chinese internet leader Alibaba Group Holding.
I beg to disgree, and must posit as below: -
Google, like many other big [American] companies, blinked, period!
Don't be merely evil!
Make as much money as you can selling out to repressive regimes, all along strip-mining the privacy of everyone you can.
It's not googles job to dictate to China what the laws should be. That's up to the Chinese and their system of government. If their citizens have a problem with their government and we wish to help them, fine. But a private entity is not the vehicle to do that, it's out government and military. Google doesn't have any authority in China but to follow Chinese laws or stay out. Sorry
It is up to Google where they do business. Their motto wasn't "don't break the law" it was "don't do evil". Google has demonstrated they don't hold to (if they ever did) one of their claimed founding principles all in the name of the almighty buck.
As a member of the public, I can have an opinion of Google based on this and because I'm not in China I can voice that opinion.
Yes you do. But you think China is evil because they have different policies than your beliefs. That doesn't make them evil. And even if they were, what harm can giving Chinese consumers access to map data do? The state already knows enough through their own services. There's not much more bad that can be done by giving them access to more mapping applications.
Their motto wasn't "don't break the law" it was "don't do evil"
Actually it was "Don't, BE evil".
I've bern using Google Maps in China for the last n years
Bullshit, it wasn't even available then. At the most you've been using it for M years, but more likely only L.
If China is so evil would it be good for us to overthrow them and liberate its people, or is that too an evil act? If this makes life better for the average person in China, then it's pointless to spend much time worrying over whether or not Google makes an extra buck or where this action rates on some kind of morality scale that the people who like to chide Google for fai
I dislike how greedy the Chinese are. (Score:2)
We have no problem with international business and immigration and yet they totally do. Maybe if your a really big company you can get a small foot in the door but sooner or later they spurn you for a local brand. If your a small guy it's impossible to start a business or immigrate except maybe on the down low operating through your wife. Good luck with the Chinese courts if your a foreigner.
I don't know why we put up with them. All the money they have collected from national debts are no more guaranteed th