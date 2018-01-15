Airbus A380, Once the Future of Aviation, May Cease Production (nytimes.com) 173
The days may be numbered for the world's largest passenger aircraft. An anonymous reader shares a report: Airbus, the European aerospace group that makes the A380 superjumbo, said on Monday that it would have to end production of the plane if its only major customer, Emirates, did not order more (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The admission by John Leahy, the company's chief operating officer, was the latest indication that Airbus miscalculated more than two decades ago when it bet that clogged runways would create demand for larger planes that could deliver more people with fewer landing slots. Instead, airlines bypassed the major hubs and ordered midsize planes that could fly directly between regional airports.
[...] When Airbus started delivering the A380 a decade ago, after spending $25 billion to develop it, the company based near Toulouse, France, saw the plane as the solution to airport congestion and to increased demand for air travel. Only so many planes can land at an airport in any given day, so Airbus reasoned that planes carrying more people would allow airports to absorb more passengers. The A380 can carry more than 500 passengers while also offering amenities like showers, first-class suites and a bar.
So, it is not surprising - especially of the cost of mid-size planes decreases - that airlines would go this way.
Routing is easier when most flights are direct, because you avoid the cascading delays common for "hub-and-spoke" routing.
Passenger routing and packet routing are not totally analogous, because packets don't get angry if they have to spend six hours in Atlanta.
Also, even for hub-to-hub flights, big twin engine planes like the 777 are cheaper to operate per passenger-mile, mostly because of better fuel efficiency. The 777 is now certified for trans-ocean flights, so it competes directly with the A380 everyw
The 777 has been "certified for trans-ocean flights" from day one - its the only aircraft to achieve ETOPS 207, which gave it the ability to cross the Pacific, and that was well before the A380 came on the scenes.
The A380 comes into its own when you look at slot restricted airports - O&D (origin and destination) traffic from many of the worlds hubs has simply continued to grow, even in the "age of point to point", so people obviously want to travel to hubs for reasons other than going elsewhere afterward. The problem comes when these airports become so congested that they can't just accept another aircraft landing or take off - so you have to increase the size of the aircraft rather than add a second flight.
So yeah, it makes sense for some airlines to buy A380s, but those airlines it makes sense to do so have already bought it.
In November 2009, the Airbus A330 became the first aircraft to receive ETOPS-240 approval, which has since been offered by Airbus as an option.[10]
On December 12, 2011, Boeing received type-design approval from the U.S. FAA for up to 330-minute extended operations for its 777-200LR, 777-300ER, 777F and 777-200ER equipped with GE engines, and with Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney engines expected to follow.[11] The first ETOPS-330 flight took place on 1 December 2015 with Air New Zealand connecting Auckla
The A380 may be a bit ahead of it's time. They expected airport congestion to be a critical problem and designed a plane for it. What they didn't anticipate was that the congestion problem would be delayed through better routing software. The problem is still approaching though.
Routing is more efficient with point-to-point links, just terribly less economical. Going from FAT to HEL will always require at least one connection, because it is unlikely that there is even one passenger per day wanting to take that route average. Where that connection point can be somewhere in the middle, and bisect other major routes you have a natural hub.
The A380 failed because it was not effective for enough markets. It was great the Mideast carriers, but not a big hit in China. It also failed bec
Routing and Distance (Score:2)
Routing however is not an issue - just look to the IT world for examples.
Where collisions at the hub are rampant, so we just wait a bit and retry?
I do NOT want to fly your airline!
Yaz
That perfectly describes air traffic at Heathrow or O'Hare. A "collision" in this case is multiple aircraft trying to take off or land at a given airport where there is a priority scheduler which decides what "packet" or aircraft will enter the "airstream".
On rare occasions though, actual collisions do happen. It can be a fatal error too. It is mainly an issue of the proper "software" being "installed" or taught properly to avoid those errors.
"Routing is not an issue"... says the guy who has clearly never had to write software to perform the task.
Coming from someone who has: trust me, routing is an unforgiving bitch who will not hesitate to fuck you over fully and completely in ways you never thought possible.
Then again, some of the trouble I've encountered came from having to deal with a multi-dimensional, cyclic, directed path-graph with cycles filtered out, per dimension, at run-time. If you don't know what that is, enjoy your fortune. You're a luckier man than I.
I really hope my travel route doesn't go multidimensional, is cyclic or my plane gets filtered out at runtime..
A single domestic American traveler's journey may be a token ring topology, but hub-and-spoke is not.
That's nothing compared to the weird routing I got from the German rail site when I wanted to go from Berlin to London. The route went straight into Belgium, pivoted down into France via some tiny little port I'd never heard of, Dunk-erg or something, and then headed for Paris. Never did make it to London on that trip.
Mind you that's nothing compared to the tortuous route I got when I wanted to go from Berlin to Moscow..
The general lesson may be the same as that behind the Concorde.
Unlike others, I agree
There's not a massive market for people willing to pay a massive amount of money for travel by planes. That applies whether the increased cost is for incredible luxury or incredible speed.
But I think you went to the wrong conclusion
The biggest issue with the 380 is that not all major airports can accommodate it. Even those that could handle the 747. Remodeling an airport is not a simple affair. Especially those where communities have grown up around them and effectively limited their expansion space.
The Concorde had a similar issue where there were only a few airports could accommodate it's runway requirements and even before it started running into regulation problems there wasn't a swell of airports looking to sink the money into supporting it.
A related issue with the 380 is that many airports are already at or near capacity as it is, so the idea of more people in the same number of flights is another infrastructure problem they have to solve at the same time they are dealing with runway/traffic/gate changes. That doesn't give them much incentive to invest in letting those monsters land.
IMHO The A380 works pretty well servicing flights into or out of Australia. I think It's pretty much the ideal case for the plane right now. Lots of people wanting to travel half way around the world, with varied destinations. Routes that no plane can yet do in a single hop, with enough demand to fill each plane. So fill a few A380's going to other travel hubs, and swap there for another large plane.
But for the northern hemisphere, there's enough demand for single hop flights between regional airports, and a few choices for planes that can fly those routes efficiently. Plus smaller airports are much cheaper to fly into and out of. Bigger is not always better.
IMHO The A380 works pretty well servicing flights into or out of Australia. I think It's pretty much the ideal case for the plane right now. Lots of people wanting to travel half way around the world, with varied destinations. Routes that no plane can yet do in a single hop, with enough demand to fill each plane. So fill a few A380's going to other travel hubs, and swap there for another large plane.
But for the northern hemisphere, there's enough demand for single hop flights between regional airports, and a few choices for planes that can fly those routes efficiently. Plus smaller airports are much cheaper to fly into and out of. Bigger is not always better.
The A380 works great for Emirates because they want to fly everyone into their country, making it an important international hub. So they can have these huge planes flying people in and out, 500 at a time, because these people have to travel around the world and need to take two flights no matter what. What US airlines have found, however, is that it's a heck of a lot cheaper to fly back and forth between regional airports than to have a hub and spoke model because congestion at one regional airline only affects flights back and forth between that airport. If your hub goes down for whatever reason, your entire flight schedule is thrown into jeopardy. If you look at schedules, you'll see that UAL has planes that do nothing but fly between SFO and ATL all day, or IAH and ORD all day. Delta has routes between AUS and ATL all day long, etc. These planes do nothing else. They continue to make revenue as long as those two airports do not experience delays. If DXB has delays, all of Emirate's flights will be delayed. They all go through Dubai.
Emirates makes you fly to Dubai *because* so few countries allow fifth freedom rights - the right to fly O&D passengers between two countries of which neither is the country of the airline.
Therefore, apart from a few routes, Emirates *has* to fly you via the UAE, or they don't have a viable airline at all.
Emirates fleet and network is the product of other countries protectionism, rather than a grand desire to make people visit Dubai.
The general lesson may be the same as that behind the Concorde.
Unlike others, I agree...But I think you went to the wrong conclusion
So actually you do not agree because you think the lesson to be learned is NOT the same as the lesson from Concorde. The problem with Concorde was cost and the sonic boom which limited both the number of people willing to travel on it and the routes the plane could fly: generally only routes over oceans were possible.
The problem with the A380 is almost exactly the opposite. The cost per passenger is less but the experience of each passenger is worse due to the long time to load the craft and the need to
The general lesson may be the same as that behind the Concorde. There's not a massive market for people willing to pay a massive amount of money for travel by planes.
Except the showers, cinemas, shopping malls etc, are entirely optional on the A380, and airlines can (and do) just fit them out with regular economy, business and first sections and just carry more people for the same price - or add deluxe accommodation in first without reducing the number of cattle in the back.
I've ended up on an A380 from San Francisco to Heathrow a couple of times in premium economy - the accommodation was no different from any other plane, except everything is a bit newer. What makes it more pleasant is that it is noticeably quieter and, supposedly, higher air pressure (I'll have to take that on trust since I had to give my barometer away to some bloody architect).
Nope, I suspect the "failure" of the 380 is that the easier solution to airport capacity is to add new flights between alternative, less crowded airports
...which is probably why, on my last trip, I ended up on a flight from Gatwick to Oakland on a regular plane that avoided the scrum of mega-airports, took me closer to where I needed to go and cost less.
Do a Ctrl-F in this discussion for "Airbus didn't predict the rise of the big twins"
It's interesting that you and Musk seem to disagree on economics of the BFR. Do lay out your calculations that make it infeasible...
Those of us that can work a calculator and know what kind of fuel the BFR would use, generally agree with Musk that the idea is feasible (and greatly superior in terms of travel time)
It's problem is that it's an ugliest plane ever made. Now if only it had the graceful lines of 747.
I don't get why people hate on the A380 for it's looks and then hold up the 747 as the counter example - to me, the 747 has always looked like it needed a nose job doing, it's simply got a massive disproportional snoz and I can't understand what people see in it.
Now, a plane like the Caravelle or the Comet - those were things of beauty. The Bombardier CSeries has nice proportions, as do the 787 and A350.
They all _look_ like almost identical buses to me.
They all _look_ like almost identical buses to me.
Why, that's a very racist thing to say!
And that on MLK day, to boot!
Lockheed Constellation [wikipedia.org].
747, on the other hand slims down has a graceful line, an interesting and distinct profile. I am not fond of the lines of Lockheed Superconstellation, that is a little to fish-like. Business jets are beautiful and have very nice livery, then at the above 100 seat category, 747 is probably the best looking.
I prefer the A380 to the 747, because I find the 747s hump ugly. However, the 747 blends its cockpit windows very smoothly with the shape of the nose, which the A380 doesn't. Also the A380 just looks too short for the height of its fuselage.
The A340 and 787 both look great, in my opinion. I haven't seen an A350 in the flesh yet, so can't comment on that.
The A380 looks like a Beluga whale - something just looks incredibly off.
The 747 at least has the cockpit windows in a better place
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, thats going to end soon as well - Boeing only has a total of 12 in its backlog and delivered more than 12 747s in 2017, so without new orders its doubtful the line will see 2020.
Re: (Score:2)
747 was never popular as a passenger airplane for its capacity, it was popular because of its range, and because in the past they didn't let dual engine commercial aircraft fly long distances (usually over water) without diversion airports.
Newer dual engine planes have long range and are more efficient. Increased reliability has altered the rules, so new dual engine planes are allowed to fly intercontinental routes. So for customers that 20 years bought 747, they would now want 777 for the same route. In al
Airbus has sold a comparable number of A320 family aircraft as Boeing has the 737, and they did it while Boeing enjoyed a 20 year head start. How's that not a successful product?
Airbus has sold 854 A350XWB aircraft, how is that not a successful product?
Airbus isn't going anywhere, and they are due to overtake Boeing in deliveries in 2019 - their market share is increasing rather than decreasing.
It's problem is that it's an ugliest plane ever made. Now if only it had the graceful lines of 747.
Ah yes, that 747 which is also going out of production...
It's problem is that it's an ugliest plane ever made. Now if only it had the graceful lines of 747.
Ah yes, that 747 which is also going out of production...
After 47 years. Not quite the same as the A380.
It's problem is that it's an ugliest plane ever made. Now if only it had the graceful lines of 747.
Ah yes, that 747 which is also going out of production...
Maybe that's because the kept extending the originally graceful-looking bump until it started to push into the ugly zone.
The B52 is still being flown but is not in production. It hasn't been in production since 1962.
It's problem is that it's an ugliest plane ever made. Now if only it had the graceful lines of 747.
None of which you see as a passenger...
None of which you see as a passenger...
Nope.. but you sure can from the gate, from the highway which parallels the runway, from the observation deck, from your favorite planespotting perch, etc. Mine was at the fence of what is now Luiz MuÃ±oz Marin (what was Isla Verde International Airport)
Not all plane passengers are plane lovers, but plane lovers *always* take note of what's overhead, even subconsciously.
747's best angle? 3/4 from behind. The wing fillet. That's art. Or simply science. (If it looks good, it flies good.. forg
That could be part of the problem. They've probably reached a point where mass transport of passengers doesn't pay off anymore. At least not well and fast enough to justify further investment any time soon.
I would expect the market for the A380 to grown in time though. Just not as fast as Airbus might hope,
Then again, this could be just some marketing babble or call for more EU funds for Airbus. The latter being the most likely.
The hub-and-spoke model still has plenty advantages but I think you also need to factor in that going through the biggest hubs with multiple terminals and many hundreds of gates is something of a pain in itself. Transfers at moderately sized hubs (<100 gates) where you never leave the security zone and your luggage is checked through to your final destination are quite nice. Basically if you've got so many flights and runways that airspace is a problem maybe it's time to create sub-hubs. I've traveled qu
Re: (Score:3)
The A380's poor service record with being grounded so much didn't help. It also didn't help that it didn't actually end up helping congestion. The wake off the 380 is so bad they have to space out landings further at major airports like Heathrow. Plus, very few runways were structurally capable of landing a 380, since the last update to max gross weight for runways was the 747.
It just isn't living up to Airbus' promises. And, now that you only need 2 engines for transoceanic flight and 2 engine aircraft like the 787 can cover the world's longest routes, there's no need to have a bigger plane to get good long range performance. There's no business case for the A380, just like there's not much of a business case for the 747.
There was never much business case for the A380. It's a prestige plane, built to prove that Airbus is a world class manufacturer. Boeing had a legitimate reason to build the 747 and the market rewarded that with 40+ years of sales. It was easy for rational people to see at the time the A380 was announced (and as demand for the 747 was tapering off) that the A380 wasn't really needed. But they built it anyhow and cut a bunch incestuous deals leveraging EU trade to move them (which is why so many A380s are operated out of Asia.)
All the trade deals are signed so that bargaining chip is gone, no one actually wants the plane.
I have been told all my life that Europe can do no wrong. It is not possible that a European product can fail. I cannot go on. Goodbye.
The problem they couldn't solve is how to load/unload all the passengers efficently. How fast you can get in/out of the gate is just as important as how many passengers you can carry
No, the problem is keeping all the seats full when the aircraft is flying. Loading and Unloading process times are not a huge issue. Load factors are the issue.
What's happening is that the large direct routes that warrant a 380 are relatively few and there are enough aircraft flying now to service them while keeping the load factors in profitable zones. Airlines thus are not buying 380's. They are not buying 747's either. The market is saturated with large capacity aircraft, so they have stopped build
Basically Boeing and Airbus bet on the air travel market going two ways. Airbus bet big on the hub and spoke model - travelers will travel to hub airports, then board an A380 who will bulk carry them to another hub airport halfway around the world, then another flight to their final destination.
Boeing bet big on the niche flight model - airlines operating flights out of smaller airports near where the big hubs are. This is the point to point model. This is an innovative model that requires a small plane that can go far, hence the 787 Dreamliner which can hold a mere 267 passengers, but go 8000 miles. This is considered innovative as in the past, small planes aren't used because most don't go far, so you needed larger jets like the 747 in order to go transcontinental. But with the 8000 mile range, a 787 departing London can basically fly to everywhere except Australia.
This model is appealing for another reason - cheap flights. With the rise of the ultra-low-cost-carrier, they can suddenly run reasonably priced flights from oddball places between the US and Europe, where the smaller airports are cheaper to operate. These smaller places will have less passengers, but it's a lot easier to have a high load factor with a 260-seat plane than a 680-seat plane.
A neat YouTube video that summarizes this is https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
That's not to say the A380 is useless. Japan uses 747 on short haul runs that last under an hour. So much so that Boeing has had to come up with a special table for their 747 flight manuals on the most efficient way to fly them short haul. It's not range, it's capacity - only in Japan could you have hourly flights in a 747 that fly within the nation.Given a maxed out configuration of an A380 is 800-odd seats, double that of a 747, that could help during the many times the planes are just packed.
London to Perth, non-stop in a Dreamliner, starting this March:
https://www.qantas.com/gb/en/p... [qantas.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Boeing bet big on the niche flight model - airlines operating flights out of smaller airports near where the big hubs are.
Both companies bet on this. Boeing already had a jumbo, and at the same time as the A380 they were working on a bigger version - the 747-8. Both companies also have smaller planes such as the 777, 787, A330 and A350.
"The problem they couldn't solve is how to load/unload all the passengers efficently. "
Trains can unload a 1000 passengers in a minute or so.
The solution is called 'doors'.
Call airbus with you insight.
You could be right, you could be clueless.
Re: (Score:2)
Trains can unload a 1000 passengers in a minute or so.
The solution is called 'doors'.
Trains also solved the question of variable capacity demand two centuries ago with a simple solution: articulation.
Maybe Airbus should have done that, too.
The problems arising from the "doors" solution are "pressurization" and "structural integrity at altitude".
Actually, big planes have plenty of emergency doors, and they very rarely go "pop." According to https://aviation-safety.net/ai... [aviation-safety.net] a boeing 747-400 has 10 exits that can be used in emergency, plus a cockpit hatch.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem they couldn't solve is how to load/unload all the passengers efficently. How fast you can get in/out of the gate is just as important as how many passengers you can carry
It is easy enough to solve. Just board economy first, business class and families with children last. Or board on the runway with ramps in both ends. Just no one wants to do that for a luxary flight. They are in fact more likely to do the opposite and achieve the mathematically proven LEAST efficient boarding.
Or board on the runway with ramps in both ends.
Southwest does that at BUR.
I'm really not sure either way, but could you provide a citation to the fact that LHR (for instance) is gate-constrained and not slot-constrained?
My initial thought was that it must be takeoff/landing slot-constrained, but now I'm not convinced.
If you go back 20 years ago when the A380 was being proposed - Airbus confidently proclaimed that there would be a 1,300+ unit market for a huge four engine jet. Boeing predicted that, at best, there would be a 360 unit market.
The difference was based on the assumptions made by each manufacturer. Airbus, at the time, was pushing the A340 (four engine) over the A330 and getting reasonably good traction which lead them to think that four engines and more passengers was the way to go. Boeing had just finished the B777 and could see it eating into the B747 market - the B777 offered better economics for 250-350 passengers which Boeing decided was the optimal passenger size for long range.
It's interesting to see what happened as Airbus started to develop the A380, it gained a lot of good press and a gold plated launch customer in Emirates (to which Boeing responded with the B747-8 to show they were still in the market but wouldn't require a lot of development funds). Boeing sank their development money into the 7E7 (which became the B787), gained sales of almost a thousand sales before the first roll out and Airbus scrambled with the A350.
The A380 failed simply because Airbus misread the demand for the aircraft (along with the desire to have the bragging rights on the largest airliner out there) and Boeing had a better product roadmap for this space. Boeing is now finishing up the first the second generation B777 prototypes while Airbus is trying to finish the A350 line and revamp the A330.
The writing has been on the wall for the A380 for at least 5 years (arguably 10) and really the big question is when will Airbus decide to take the write-down on the lost development costs.
I think the question is will they survive the write down of the A380's development costs.
They may not have bet the farm on this venture, but they sure bet a significant part of it. Now that they cannot recover these costs from sales, they are going to have a nasty looking balance sheet.
Does anybody know if they broke even yet?
Re: (Score:2)
They've been saying that 270 A380's where necessary to break even in the past. Current orders + already flying don't meet that so they lost money on the A380.
Every stock is though the roof, my guess after looking at this is that Airbus will survive, but they will take a hit when compared to their industry. They've been careful to avoid even a hint of this action in past years, reacting strongly to people who suggested that they might need to end production of the A380. They where keeping the dream alive
Re: (Score:2)
Airbus has already absorbed the A380 production cost, its not been on their books for years - they don't operate the same accounting as Boeing (where Boeing get to use "deferred production costs" to move current debt to later airframes), so there is no development costs to write off.
Airbus could write off the A380 tomorrow and the only financial cost they would incur is the physical cost to close the line.
As if Boeing has never received subsidies...
Oh wait, they did.
The Japanese government paid for the design and development of the 787s wings - funny how no one remembers that.
Boeing also got massive tax relief from Washington State, but again, that's often never remembered.
Airbus receives its subsidies via repayable launch aid - it's still paying millions per airframe with each A320 family delivery, when the original forecast for that was 500 deliveries, and yet here we are where the 737 and A320 are about e
Well, when/if Boeing fails, the government won't be on the hook unless it chooses to be. With Airbus, multiple governments where among the primary investors to get it started and have thrown money in along the way to keep it going. Boeing may have enjoyed tax credits and favorable banking arrangements, but they began the old fashioned way and don't have to pay homage to government investors, just hire lobbyists to protect their interests in Washington DC.
You seem to forget the military contracts the US throws Boeings way when it needs propping up - such as the tanker leasing deal Boeing got back in 2001, before it was revealed as a shitstorm of corruption (the USAF would have ende up paying more than four times what the tankers were worth, and then it was revealed that Boeing had paid off a governmental contracts negotiator to hand over Airbuses offer details on the rematch - people went to prison for that)...
Add to the fact that Boeing received subsidies f
IIRC correctly the tax break Boeing got from South Carolina for their second 787 production line was a record at the time.
The bad news is that they're losing money on the A380.
The good news is that they're making it up on the volume of the A320. It looks like they made a genius move on the C-Series as it eliminates the need for them to revamp the A319 line so they can focus on the A321/MOM (Middle Of Market) aircraft.
Boeing, on the other hand, is making their money on the big twins and hoping the B737 can catch up/be profitable while trying to figure out if their MOM aircraft will be an extended B737, shrunk B787 or new aircr
The EU funded a really, really big jet for nation building and good jobs in the EU and expected the world to pay for upgrades globally.
To build new runways and support when much better aircraft deigns did not need all the national upgrades to existing services.
I feel like it's also a huge warning sign for anyone trying to sell large-scale luxury 'infrastructure' goods in the ME - the long term finances required for stuff like skyscraper construction or buying jumbo jets aren't looking to hot right now.
Supercars, expensive watches, and ridiculous handbags? Sure. But 8-figure-plus stuff? Planning your long term strategy around a bunch of oil barons having money to burn in another decade is a dangerous proposition.
If you go back 20 years ago when the A380 was being proposed - Airbus confidently proclaimed that there would be a 1,300+ unit market for a huge four engine jet. Boeing predicted that, at best, there would be a 360 unit market.
I've always thought that the A380 was one of the greatest marketing coups in history. On the part of Boeing.
Back when all of this was being proposed, Boeing had their own conceptual super-jumbo that they were proposing (remember the huge flying wings and so forth?), they were proposing this kind of thing along with Airbus, the difference is that Boeing never actually booked an order,s ot hey didn't have to build it. This let them focus on the Dreamliner, further development of the 777, and so forth.
Airbus,
Airbus didn't listen (Score:2)
Turns out to be just another wasteful corporate welfare and jobs program damaging to both.
Boeing didn't listen to their own advice - see 747-8I.
So in this vid (from 2013?) I saw the other day, Airbus CEO was saying that China (especially) and India (partially) was going to fuel the demand for massive numbers of passengers per plane. This was going to be the sell for the 380.
Didn't happen.
Same with the 747. Juan Trippe's bet never did quite pay off. He had bet that 747s stuffed to the gills with passengers was the future. Instead, most flew at 50% if not under. I've flown plenty in 747, the only one I've been in that was packed was a meat fligh
So in this vid (from 2013?) I saw the other day, Airbus CEO was saying that China (especially) and India (partially) was going to fuel the demand for massive numbers of passengers per plane. This was going to be the sell for the 380.
Didn't happen.
Same with the 747. Juan Trippe's bet never did quite pay off. He had bet that 747s stuffed to the gills with passengers was the future. Instead, most flew at 50% if not under. I've flown plenty in 747, the only one I've been in that was packed was a meat flight (military charter) from PHL to MHZ in 1990.
Instead, the twins won the sky, and it happened well before the 777. The 777 was the last nail in the 747's coffin.
I'm still glad I got to fly in it, and watch them land and take off so much. Always the highlight of a visit to any airport, challenged only in coolness by some old piston liner like a dc-3, 6, 7 or insane
.mil hardware.
How many 747s have you flown on? I've flown on it maybe half a dozen times and it has always been full. I did once fly on a 777 that was almost completely empty, but those are usually full also. In fact, with the way pricing and flight schedules are lately, I feel like it has been a long time since I have been on a plane that was less than 90% capacity. I did once have the luxury of flying on a 737 with just one other passenger.
I've flown on some 747s that were basically empty. Luxury... three seats to spread out across on those transatlantic flights.
That was a long time ago though. I suspect routing and logistics software improved, but it seems all flights, from the twin prop dash-8 I flew to get home for Christmas to the widebodies are now packed.
I live in NZ but I'm from the UK. I go home every so often for visits. I always fly Emirates just so I can fly in the A380. Why?
I've flown in 747's so many times I've lost count which is why the first time I flew in an A380 I almost shit myself.
So used to hearing the engines of the 747 go full throttle, being thrown back in my seat as it launches itself down the run way, I expected the same of the A380.
Not so. When it took off (from Auckland) it felt like it was taxi-ing down the run way. In my head I'm thinking "come on Cap'n put the f-ing boot down".
He didn't. It just trundled leisurely along. I'm now thinking "FFS, there's water at the end of this run way, stop teasing and go man!"
Then all of a sudden it lifted it nose. My knuckles went white. It soared gracefully into the air. I was gob smacked.
That and it's so much quieter than any other jet I've ever flown in.
If you have to spend a whole day at 36,000 feet sitting on your arse watching tv & movies then I recommend doing in this bird - while you still can...
The fundamental problem for the A380 is that twin jets are cheaper to operate than quad jets. The 777 may not carry as many passengers, but it has lower cost per passenger-kilometre than the A380, or indeed the 747 (which isn't so different in size than the 777.)
I have seen this stated many times. However, I don't really understand why. For example, this [cnn.com] article states "those newer, more reliable [twin jet] engines have also been bigger and more efficient" but doesn't say why jet engine companies aren't als
The efficiency of a turbofan (which is what those "jets" really are) is limited by how big you can make the fan part. This is a basic property, and applies to propellers too.
If you look on a modern airliner, they have "high bypass" turbofans, meaning the fan part is a lot bigger than the jet part. They've basically made the engines as big as they possibly can: most of them are mounted in front of the wings, not slung under them, so the intake and fan can actually extend up above the wing, and often the bo
For planes of the same size, twins are cheaper than quads. 777s are driving out A380s and 747s, and the A340 died while the A330 lives on.
please
Tell Airbus about your feelings. I'm sure they will revise their plans.
I've flown London to Melbourne a few times, and it's normally an A380 on the London leg, and a B777 on the Melbourne side. The B777 always feels cramped and a step down after the Airbus.
Particularly nice is the economy section upstairs behind business class on Air Malaysia. The window seats have bins on the side that really let you spread out.
We have a baby, and the space at the balkheads downstairs on the A380 leaves you crying when you get on a B777. 26 hours to Melbourne at Easter with an active 18 mo
That was the 787