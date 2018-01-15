Google's Museum App Finds Your Fine Art Doppelganger (engadget.com) 39
The latest update to the Google Arts & Culture app now lets you take a selfie, and using image recognition, finds someone in its vast art collection that most resembles you. It will then present you and your fine art twin side-by-side, along with a percentage match, and let you share the results on social media. Engadget reports: The app, which appears to be unfortunately geo-restricted to the United States, is like an automated version of an article that circulated recently showing folks standing in front of portraits at museums. In many cases, the old-timey people in the paintings resemble them uncannily, but, other than in rare cases, that's not the case at all with Google's app. Google matched me with someone who doesn't look like me in the slightest, a certain Sir Peter Francois Bourgeois, based on a painting hanging in Dulwich Picture Gallery. Taking a buzz around the internet, other folks were satisfied with their matches, some took them as a personal insult, and many were just plain baffled, in that order.
Thanks, Google - but I call shenanigans (Score:2)
There's no way I most resemble Edvard Munch's The Scream [wikipedia.org].
You think that's bad? Google sent me back a picture of Muhammad.
Bit by bit (Score:5, Insightful)
Easy.
BACON!!!!
Good point. I who am lately customarily suspicious of Google was ready to upload my photo, had I found a link. Won't look any further. Feels like Google has burned a lot of its good karma over the last few years.
Value added as the correct user is exposed to the correct ads at the OS, browser level. New OS and browser lock to stop third party ad blockers
Yes worth it (Score:2)
In my own case, closest was a 50% match that did not look that much like me. But it was a cool idea so I was happy to give up my image in perpetuity for the effort.
Although that's meant as a kind of funny response, I actually don't mind my image being used to train facial recognition AI engines. It's just a tool, that can be used for good or ill - but tools are useful.
..it's a ployt for the team scanning the fine arts to justify their funding.
I mean come on, the whole concept is as simple as it gets - run facial recognition on the database and return the best match.
it might serve some purpose for working as a warning for why maybe you shouldn't rely on facial recognition... because, come on, people aren't as unique as they seem once you scale things up.
I've given up looking in mirrors [youtube.com].
Prism now wants your pic (Score:3)
Who wants to give their pic to the companies that helped the security services?
PRISM (surveillance program) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Facebook's New Captcha Test: 'Upload A Clear Photo of Your Face'
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Facebook Will Use Facial Recognition To Tell You When People Upload Your Picture
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
Now its all about "art".... to get your selfie.
Facebook emails me a reminder to do this about once a month. They really, REALLY want to know.
Building a face database (Score:3)
I laughed so hard that I couldn't breathe. (Score:2)
