Twitter Hits Back Again at Claims That Its Employees Monitor Direct Messages

From a report on TechCrunch: Twitter is pushing back against claims made by conservative activist group Project Veritas that its employees monitor private user data, including direct messages. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Twitter representative said "we do not proactively review DMs. Period. A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees." Last week, Project Veritas, which produces undercover sting operations that purportedly expose liberal biases at media companies and other organizations, posted footage that appeared to show Twitter engineers claiming that teams of employees look at users' private data. One engineer seemed to say that Twitter can hand over President Donald Trump's data, including deleted tweets and direct messages, to the Department of Justice.
Is the data on their servers? Do they have access to their own servers? Ergo, they have Trump's toots and could hand them over.
I'm shocked, SHOCKED, that anybody is shocked about this.
Veritas is a master of the obvious truth hidden in plain sight. Of course folks at Twitter filter stuff...
The issue here though is by what standard they filter? Personally I don't care what Twitter does but the fools who are on the video explaining their personal bias presumably used in their filtering of Twitter feeds do make Twitter look bad in the eyes of some.
What we have here is a PR war with Veritas, which generally doesn't work out well for Veritas' targets. We are in full damage control mode by Twitter while Veritas sits back with who knows what kind of additional footage to prove anything Twitter's PR department puts out to fix this is a lie. My advice to Twitter is to shut up, make sure these folks on the video don't actually do what they claim and let it run it's course. It will pass in 2 weeks or less if you shut up.
This isn't a "PR war". It's a disclosure. It's cluing the rubes into what the implications of all of this are. A lot of them don't get it. They aren't informed enough to consent to the anal cavity search you seem so fond of.
It doesn't even matter if the interviews are real or not.
People don't realize that they have to consider this in terms of the worst case scenario. That's the problem with ALL of this. This is why device manufacturers have started to lock down their devices more.
They left things open and
This isn't a "PR war". It's a disclosure. It's cluing the rubes into what the implications of all of this are. A lot of them don't get it. They aren't informed enough to consent to the anal cavity search you seem so fond of.
No, it's not. It's just unethical propagandists engaged in scaremongering to try and trick people into voting for Republicans.
It's the same scaremongering editing they used in their previous videos where they take things out of context and play scary music to make it seem sinister.
Of course, if you believe them the last tie they tricked you, you'll probably believe them this time too.
Veritas are a bunch of idiots who try to make news out of shit that simply isn't. They aren't worth the space they take up.
Veritas is a bullshit factory, and media reporting on them as if there's any doubt to that does the public a great disservice.
If the story has legs then Twitter will sue, get the unedited footage and take them to the cleaners.
That's what usually happens with Veritas stuff, the full story comes out and it becomes clear that the video was carefully edited to give a false impression. If it wasn't they would simply post the unedited footage for all to see, and not put cuts in the middle of sentences etc.
LOL.. You do realize that Veritas always posts all their video, unedited, for all to see. No need to sue them to get the video.
Also, Twitter can sue for anything they want of course, but I doubt they have any grounds here. Unless Veritas has been out faking video recordings by scripting them, hiring actors and recording them, Twitter has no case. If they DO sue, you can bet Veritas will mount a vigorous defense and the PR they gain from the whole process will be gold. Can you imagine it? Getting to dep
End-to-end encryption (Score:3)
Is the data on their servers? Do they have access to their own servers?
Which is yet again an example of why you should only use end-to-end encryption for personal communications.
Everything else will eventually get read.
Re:End-to-end encryption (Score:4, Insightful)
If anyone thinks any communication on Twitter or Facebook or anything like it is private in this sense, they need to reevaluate their head.
End-to-end (Score:2)
Technically speaking, if you use a decent end-to-end encryption,
e.g.: using Pidgin/Adium, using OTR encryption plugin [cypherpunks.ca], and using one of the libpurple plugins [github.com] (you need a plugin using Facebook's JSON API, as they've shut down their XMPP Gateway)
then there isn't that much that Facebook can spy.
They can see that you *are* chatting. They can see *whom* you're chatting, and that's about it.
Given that you use OTR, they might deduce you're probably more on the nerd/geek side of things,
but it's near(*) impossible f
Considering O'Keefe is noted fraudster and Project Veritas has been caught faking their videos, I'm surprised that ANY outlet is willing to touch him. He's a Breitbart guy, after all, and they're about as fake news as they get.
How many times are you going to repeat that lie? They've never faked a single video.
"Hits Back" (Score:2)
And what the fuck is up with all this High School verbiage?
"Hits Back", "Claps Back", "Burns", etc. This shit is showing up all over the place in the media.
Is the national media now just a bunch of fucking High School kids and their school paper?
You just needed "Throws shade" and you'd have the high school trifecta*.
*High schoolers can't count now, either.
Are you going to believe us or your lying eyes? (Score:1)
Doubling down when they've been caught red-handed is not a wining strategy in this case.
Doesn't lose them anything either.
Twitter has already lost this.. They need to shut up and let Veritas take their short lived victory lap... They are in a no win situation, not knowing what other video Veritas has and can release to counter what ever PR spin they try. Best to let the story die a natural death...
The only exception to this is if they KNOW more video is on it's way, in which case, they are playing a game of chicken with an opponent who has nothing to lose. Personally, unless the damage coming is dire and you know it, it's b
Which would still be true ... (Score:2)
a Twitter representative said "we do not proactively review DMs. Period. A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees."
Which would still be 100% true if they just sent it all to the government. Just saying.
Hold on (Score:5, Insightful)
Project Veritas doesn't make claims. They secretly film other people making claims. In this case, it is 8 or 9 Twitter employees (some of them apparently not junior flunkies) claiming that they can and do read your private messages.
He doesn't do anything differently than any other news org by editing content for time, except OKeefe always releases the full unedited footage (which the other outlets never do).
The full footage in previous cases only came out due to lawsuits filed against him, which he lost.
If he edits for time then he is very bad at it, because the resulting video tends to portray people as saying and doing things that they didn't say or do.
He hasn't lost a single lawsuit either, liar. He was sued by some people at ACORN for invasion of privacy, which he settled for $100k. Those people actually said all of the things he filmed them saying and ACORN was shut down as a result of the fallout.
Settling for $100k sounds like losing to me. You don't just give someone $100,000 because you are going to win the lawsuit.
You mean this? [arstechnica.com]. You call that a debunking? It's a DC-based reporter playing the part of Twitter apologist, and is nothing more than his opinion on the published video. Yeah, watch this... I just debunked the debunking.
Project Veritas doesn't make claims. They secretly film other people making claims. In this case, it is 8 or 9 Twitter employees (some of them apparently not junior flunkies) claiming that they can and do read your private messages.
Precisely. "How dare you quote me!"
No mention of shadow banning? (Score:2)
Project Veritas is anything but (Score:3, Informative)
It really is amazing how quickly such posts get down-modded to oblivion while still labeled "Informative".
Debate fail (Score:1)
Can't refute the videos he posted, could you?
So you attack the person who put them up.
I guess you failed in debating because I just called you out on your piss poor debating ability.
Looks like liberals are perfectly comfortable with censorship, reading private messages, and other crap Twitter does. Instead of attacking Twitter for being unethical, they attack the person who pointed it out with PROOF.
Good job letting us know liberals don't care about civil liberties.
The anonymous cowards are out to get you, so you just might be on to something...
This. His clever resourcefulness is exceeded only by his mendacity.
they have tried many times to tear him down and skirt the issues. take for example his abortion videos. no one can (or does)dispute that they do in fact sell dead baby body parts. but everyone attacks him for other reasons in an attept to ignore those harsh truths.
The gubmint, of course, ... (Score:2)
... doesn't have any technology that compares with Twitter DM, so there's no real choice, is there?
Claim not backed by evidence (Score:4, Interesting)
One engineer seemed to say that Twitter can hand over President Donald Trump's data, including deleted tweets and direct messages, to the Department of Justice.
All that says is that Twitter stores the data, not that they are reading it. I see no problem there. Also, shouldn't Trump tweets be considered official correspondence and statements from the administration (I believe the White House has even stated this at some points) and therefore be illegal for Trump to delete anyway?
...shouldn't Trump tweets be... illegal for Trump to delete anyway?
My understanding is that there's a requirement that a copy be saved, but not necessarily ON Twitter. All of his Tweets are being preserved whether he deletes them or not. Saying that Twitter can recover those Tweets seems silly since I assume there are several complete archives. If CNN doesn't have one I'd be shocked. If the DOJ doesn't, I'd be disappointed and concerned.
Also note that when asked to access PMs they said that there is a legal process (subpoena) for that.
"purportedly"? (Score:2)
Patriot Act (Score:2)
Some DMs are probably being watched, subject to the delivery of a National Security Letter. Some Twitter employees probably do have access to message contents in order to set this up. Although I'd imagine that they just pipe them straight to the applicable TLA that requested them most of the time.
claims made by conservative activist group Project Veritas
If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. And it's your side that keeps renewing these surveillance acts anyway. So why are you surprised?
Did anyone watch the video? (Score:2)
There doesn't seem to be anything suspicious in the video. One guy admits to DMs being analysed by software, one guy admits to reviewing reported DMs and Tweets, one guy admits to tracking cookies, one guy admits to being able to fire (or even sue) members of staff for violating privacy rules. It's full of quick-cuts, of statements without context, with dubious edits in the middle of sentences. This is hardly a smoking gun.
Gullability may be yours (Score:1)
Veritas' true gift is that of gullibility. Are the people being interviewed allowing themselves to be entrapped? Or do they have to manipulate the results to have you believe it? Either way, it is useless and requires them to have the outcome of their "investigation" before it starts.
Sure bub. If PV was a left wing outfit, you'd be defending them to the hilt.
Give the partisanship a rest please.
Silly AC. They picked partisanship, not me.