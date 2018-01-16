Lyft Says Nearly 250K of Its Passengers Ditched a Personal Car In 2017 (techcrunch.com) 70
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Lyft has a new report out detailing its "economic impact" for 2017, and the document includes a lot of stats on its performance throughout the year. The ride-hailing provider claims 375.5 million rides for the year, which is 130 percent growth measured year-over-year. It served 23 million different passengers, itself a 92 percent YoY increase, and had 1.4 million drivers on the platform -- 100 percent growth vs. its total for 2016. Lyft is making some especially strong claims regarding its impact on car ownership trends: In 2017 alone, it said that almost a quarter of a million passengers on its platform dropped owning a personal vehicle, due to the availability of ridesharing specifically. Fifty percent of its users also report driving their own car less because of Lyft's service, and a quarter of those on the platform say they don't feel personal vehicle ownership is that important anymore. The ride-hailing company also found attitudes generally favorable towards self-driving vehicles and their use: 83 percent of Lyft passengers surveyed by the company said they'd be open to hailing and riding in a self-driving vehicle once they're available.
You are not 110010001000 [slashdot.org], are you?
His objection (sincere or sarcastic) was not the diminishment of anonimity, but simply the alleged illegality.
Not quite... Many taxi companies keep record of where each ride originated and ended. And many (most?) take at least a picture of the passenger [taxi-library.org], if not a video [forbes.com] of him. Such video-equipment is a booming business [vehiclevideocameras.com].
Of course, Uber and others are doing it too [qz.com]. Get used to it — with very few exceptions, whatever c
The camera systems are MUCH better than Uber and friends.
Pictures are a lot harder to tie to an identity than credit card info and an email addy. Also, your link implies that the cameras use local storage, which probably gets cyclically wiped after a day or maybe a week, unless there's evidence of a crime that needs to be preserved.
I'm a lot more comfortable with a camera in a cab, since the pictures don't hit a large corporate database, and disappear from (local) storage after a short time unless there's
the only difference between taxis and lyft/uber for me is that the latter requires an app on your smartphone.
The latter is almost instantaneous. On a really cold night a few weeks ago I couldn't get my car started, nor could AAA. How to go pick up my takeout food? He suggest Uber (taxi company had a wait of 10 people ahead of me.)
A minute to install, a few more to enter my name, address, and CC info, then enter destination and push a button. Wtf, ETA of Uber driver 6 minutes???
Standard taxies and the politicians who protect them can go drive off a cliff.
Don't worry, government suckups! Within 10 years robocars will make all peopled taxies irrelevant!
Nothing for you to do and protect for donations.
You mean "illegal taxi service" right? I don't care if people use these services, I am on the side of the taxi companies! They provide such great service.
The antiquated medallion (licensed taxi) systems should be phased out. They were implemented to ease congestion from taxi's clogging major roadways trying to pick up fares and to ensure that customers were not being cheated/swindled. Apps do the same even more efficiently
Lyft & Uber are parasite entities that attempt to suck profit off the back of "workers". Calling them "contractors", no benefits, using their own vehicles, competing against each other to drive down cost - by the time you factor in all costs and taxes (of which independent contractors pay ALL), these are sub-minimum wage gigs. Driving someone you don't know to a place you aren't going for money isn't "ride share", it's a taxi. period. The drivers are shorted the most and your municipalities are shorted tax revenue so your roads crumble, first responders go under funded and nobody keeps out the “bad” drivers
FYI because medallions are so expensive the taxi drivers can't afford them and "rent" the taxis for exorbitant fees
Then should we make the roads pay for themselves 100% from gas taxes and other user fees instead of less than half? [uspirg.org]
Mileage fees, tolls, etc. User fees, like I said.
Yes and no. Each have the power to be huge parasites, but talking to various drivers it doesn't seem like they really view the companies that way.
You definitely have two different classes of drivers-- full timers, and part timers. The part-timers seem to enjoy doing it when they want and not having to work when they don't feel up to it or when they have conflicts like school or kids soccer matches or whatever. It seems like the part-timers are more opportunistic and help out with peak demand periods. I
Phased out in how long?
So do you think there should be NO LIMIT to the number of on-demand drivers of any type?
I'm not saying I'm necessarily in favor of the existing medallion system, but it seems to me like it's screwing over the owners of literally million dollar licenses.
BTW, I have used a taxi literally once ever, and Uber twice (to home and back to car dealership, paid for directly(I realize indirectly by customers) by car dealership when warranty service was happening). I will give up my own person
North Korea? Seoul politicians in South Korea made Uber illegal, then handed Uber's business model to their connected political cronies.
You don't have to make fun of dictatorships when politicians in democracy see a way to klepocracy it.
I've Seen This at my Worksite (Score:2)
"Where are you that taking a taxi twice a day is cheaper than driving yourself?"
Pretty much anywhere where you have to pay for parking at both home and work, where insurance is exorbitant for young drivers. That could describe a lot of places.
"Park on street."
That requires street parking. There isn't much in a lot of places, and much of what there is pay parking. Won't be suitable for work since it mostly has 2 hour maximums. Won't suitable at home or on weekends for much the same reason. What little free parking is out there is nearly always full.
"Get state-minimum liability insurance."
Cheapest insurance I could get in Toronto in the late '90s as a university student with a fender-bender on his record and a car 10+ year old car from the mid 80s
sounds like parts of NYC where people take the train instead of driving or uber to work
Now your just pulling shit out out of your ass.
CA has more beater cars than most states, cars not rusting in half at 15 years like they do in Chicago.
In California, liability insurance is a minimum of about $2k/year; I think it is more for the under-25 crowd. Even if parking is free at both ends, just the cost of insurance would be about twice what I would spend on Lyft per year going the ~3 miles each way to/from work. Add back gas, registration, parking, tickets... and it just isn't worthwhile economically.
(I don't own a car, haven't for over 20 years, choose to ride my bike to work, and rent a car when I need to go to distant locations where it simp
I did the math for my commute when I read this article, it's close to break even doing $15/day (10+tip) and having $100 extra for weekends.
If I through in rental for trips it's not, but it's easy to see a world where it is.
My lose math was $15k car, $5k maintenance, $300/month gas, $180/month insurance.
Of course I drive a truck (I used it as such heavily for a couple years, next car won't be), and I'll likely get over 5 years, but it's definitely a thing I can imagine a limited set of lifestyles supporting.
Re:I've Seen This at my Worksite (Score:5, Interesting)
My lose math was $15k car, $5k maintenance, $300/month gas, $180/month insurance.
When a cheapskate like me thinks of a "car," I think few-thousand-buck Craigslist special, under $100/mo liability-only insurance, wrench on it myself. God bless simple older cars and the used-by-owner section of Craigslist.
For sure.
If I was doing my typical, it'd be a lot less too. 5-10 for the car, and half the gas, and probably a better comparison to Lyft/Uber (about the same car I'd typically be riding in, and I wouldn't have a truck.
"wrench on it myself" you are not the uber/lyft client
:)
I find this hard to believe (Score:2)
Most people that benefit from Lyft or Uber live in denser areas that had taxi service or public transit anyway. Did the people being interviewed move in the last few years and maybe not buy another car?
In the same time frame, how many people moved to more suburban areas where a (non-shared) car is generally needed to get around?
Taxi service was worthless where I live (Wilmington, DE).
45+ minute waits (after telling you 30), sometimes no show. I saw someone wait in the shopping center where I work for 2 hours being told 30 minutes and then constantly 15 minutes away.
Uber/Lyft have the greatest benefit in medium cities, the type where things aren't too far apart, but there isn't enough people to support cabs.in these areas they are not particularly cheaper than a cab, but do show up, and are happy (at least in the face) to do short
Dumping to eliminate competition (Score:2)
Once people don't have cars and all the taxi companies have been killed off Lyft can put the prices up.
It'll be the same with Amazon. Once their brick and mortar competitors have been killed off, Amazon will get a lot less cheap.
Certainly there will never be another Wal-Mart / Amazon / Big Box Store / et al, to come along that will be able to do it better and cheaper. 'Cause that's never happened. Ever.
I doubt it was by choice (Score:2)
Me (Score:2)
I ditched my car, well... wife took it, anyway I would say this can be very different depending on your case but I spend an average of 300€ on Uber per month, when in the past I used to spend around 500€ with my car, loan+taxes+tolls+insurance+fuel+parking.
Oh yes? (Score:1)
Ah, but... How do you GET to the train?
Bicycle...
Got to hand it to the Dutch, they do it with flair:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
And if the train is close by, you can use your feet. Then you don't have the inconvenience of packing your bicycle in and out of trains and buildings.
Dutch and New Yorkers both ride bicycles in the winter. It's a challenge but possible in a big city with well plowed streets or in a city that doesn't get excessive snow fall. Where some pull over pants that will keep you dry and you can take off when indoors. If your cool hipster job is in a big drafty reclaimed warehouse you might be wearing some flannel-lin
Cost (Score:2)
Do the napkin math (Score:1)
Average trip is $14. If you need to take 2 trips a day, that's $28 a day. Typically about 6 miles per trip, so let's say 12 miles a day.
Car insurance would be about $2.25/day for an under 25 year old millennial ($820/year). Fuel cost for 12 miles a day using a relatively cheap 24 mpg car is around $1.25 assuming a price of $2.50/gal. So now we're up to $3.50/day and haven't added in car payments. I'm not sure what kind of care you want to get for $24.50/day but a lease on a new car of $23,000 should be arou
The problem with public transportation elsewhere (eg. Europe) is that the costs are also "public", so everyone is paying to use the bus even if they never take it and then everyone can get a very cheap or even free ride.
In the US, there are subsidies but most of the companies are private and you pay $2-5 per trip if not more, the busses don't run every 30m and aren't obligated by law to have bus stops every other mile so they only service and plan times and routes that are profitable or at least break-even.
How does that make financial sense? (Score:2)
That's squarely in-line with the cost to own a new car [aaa.com]. $6354/yr for a small car, $8171/yr for a medium sedan. Except that ownership cost assumes 15k miles/yr driven. The Uber/Lyft cost above is for only 2.5k miles/yr. So if you own, you're paying the same as two 5 mile rides per workday, plus you get to drive 12,500 miles anywhere you want each year for free.
Basically, w