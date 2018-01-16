Lawsuit Filed By 22 State Attorneys General Seeks To Block Net Neutrality Repeal (techcrunch.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: A lawsuit filed today by the attorneys general of 22 states seeks to block the Federal Communications Commission's recent controversial vote to repeal Obama era Net Neutrality regulations. The filing is led by New York State Attorney General Schneiderman, who called rollback a potential "disaster for New York consumers and businesses, and for everyone who cares about a free and open internet." The letter, which was filed in the United States District Court of Appeals in Washington, is cosigned by AGs from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Washington DC.
"An open internet -- and the free exchange of ideas it allows -- is critical to our democratic process," Schneiderman added in an accompanying statement. "The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers -- allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online."
NN protected monopoly telcos (Score:1)
Net censorship by social media and the deranking of search engine results.
Enjoy the NN regulations and rules.
Hey why have 3 branches of government (Score:2)
When you can rule by fiat with just one.
There Is Another (Score:3)
As Yoda would tell you - there is another.
That Another is Congress. You know, the guys who are supposed to make laws?
So which would you rather have - an un-elected body making up whatever rules they like (FCC), or rules thought out be representatives from across the country (legislative branch - congress/house).
And they are making an effort to do so. It's WAY BETTER that rules that effect so many companies large and small, come from careful deliberation in the open rather than a handful of commissioners i
Option #3 (Score:1)
Our entire system of government was designed by wealthy landowners to give themselves a disproportionate amount of political power at the expense of the working class.
Huh? (Score:2)
And yes, for what I hope is the last bloody time this _is_ a partisan issue. When a Dems was in the Whit
Quick question (Score:2)
I am wondering - do the AG's have standing to file suit here?
Can a bunch of AGs just get together and appeal to a judge to get the government to do something?
(Assuming the topic was not legislated by congress. NN actually went against a legislative directive.)
It just seems really weird that, in the future, random groups of AGs can file suit to force the federal government to do stuff.
Can they really do that?
I got a better idea (Score:2)
If the governments in these states really cared about having a free and open internet, they would repeal any state laws that restrict broadband competition or the roll out of new players (be it companies like Google, community groups, non-profit groups, municipalities or whoever else) and pass state laws that overrule any monopolies at the local level (be they monopolies put in place by local laws or monopolies granted via exclusive franchise deals).
And they would tell AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Charter Sp
Re: (Score:3)
Bring in competition, new networks, new ways of connecting different ISP to their customers. Freedom of choice.
The NN rules in the past saw a dramatic change to network competition all over the USA?
Can't believe this (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Think of all the new community broadband that federal NN rules held back.
All the local communities that could have had better quality networks and ISP's blocked by federal NN rules that protected existing telco monopolies.
What law was repealed? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I was telling a friend exactly this recently.
Its a rule change, the 1934 title II rules don't seem to apply very well, and what exactly was so broken for the remainder of the years the internet has been around?
And the answer is not much but that set of rules appeared to have significantly deterred investment in upgraded internet infrastructure since it was enabled. Which was predicted and expected. Price controls almost always deter investment and drive away competition.
Worth noting the party breakdown (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I still don't fully understand how NN became a partisan issue, but in so far as it has become one, it is pretty clear that there's a pretty massive difference between the Democrats and the Republicans at play here.
The Democrats want the government to dictate fine-grained details of how bits may and may not be fed down a pipe. The Republicans want to leave more of those decisions in the hands of private industry. IMO these positions are exceptionally consistent with the parties' overall worldviews.
Enough already! (Score:2)
The fundamental issue with the Obama Admin regulations is that they were only regulations, and based on some reports the protections they tried to implement were better suited to bring enforced by the FTC, not the FCC.
Enough alreafy, flip a coin to decide if the DVD or the HTC should enforce it, write an actual LAW implementing Net Neutrality, and be done with it.
It's not hard to do, the language for the bill was in the ACC regulations, and the clear majority of the public agrees there should be something
Anyone know what the grounds are? (Score:2)