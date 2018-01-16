Lawsuit Filed By 22 State Attorneys General Seeks To Block Net Neutrality Repeal (techcrunch.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: A lawsuit filed today by the attorneys general of 22 states seeks to block the Federal Communications Commission's recent controversial vote to repeal Obama era Net Neutrality regulations. The filing is led by New York State Attorney General Schneiderman, who called rollback a potential "disaster for New York consumers and businesses, and for everyone who cares about a free and open internet." The letter, which was filed in the United States District Court of Appeals in Washington, is cosigned by AGs from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Washington DC.
"An open internet -- and the free exchange of ideas it allows -- is critical to our democratic process," Schneiderman added in an accompanying statement. "The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers -- allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online."
NN protected monopoly telcos (Score:1)
Net censorship by social media and the deranking of search engine results.
Enjoy the NN regulations and rules.
Wiretapping rules... (Score:2)
Yes, being a common carrier would require them to comply with CALEA.
Without the rules, they just comply with CALEA voluntarily on Internet.
You still get wiretapped; you just don't get the projections that them being a common carrier would have afforded you otherwise.
For example: now that they are not common carriers, they no longer have to provide you with 911 service on your VOIP lines.
Hey why have 3 branches of government (Score:4)
When you can rule by fiat with just one.
Re: (Score:1)
Except I haven't.
Your answer to a potential case of whataboutism is... more whataboutism? No wonder the Democrats still don't see why they lost... and I didn't vote for Trump. It's ok, keep blaming the Russian's, sexism and fake new
There Is Another (Score:5, Insightful)
As Yoda would tell you - there is another.
That Another is Congress. You know, the guys who are supposed to make laws?
So which would you rather have - an un-elected body making up whatever rules they like (FCC), or rules thought out be representatives from across the country (legislative branch - congress/house).
And they are making an effort to do so. It's WAY BETTER that rules that effect so many companies large and small, come from careful deliberation in the open rather than a handful of commissioners in secret.
Option #3 (Score:1)
Our entire system of government was designed by wealthy landowners to give themselves a disproportionate amount of political power at the expense of the working class.
Re: (Score:2)
I want a parliamentary system with proportional representation, and end to the Senate . .
.
Then you will be continued to be (bitterly?) disappointed by the legislative arrangements of the United States of America.
Our entire system of government was designed by wealthy landowners to give themselves a disproportionate amount of political power at the expense of the working class.
There is no mention in the Constitution of "votes per acre," and any state requirements to own property to vote are long gone.
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely true. When it comes right down to it, the Founding Fathers were basically rich wine snobs who just didn't want to pay their taxes. All the stuff about liberty and equality was just so much happy horseshit to make the yahoos think there was something noble going on while they set up their aristocracy.
To the contrary contrary (Score:2)
To the contrary, Congress is demonstrably less effective, as witnessed by their continued inability to serve the American people.
True, but that is still actually BETTER than action by a small group in government that you cannot vote out.
Or did you wonder why it took dozens and dozens of pages to write the NN regulations, when anyone you talk to on Slashdot can define what they think NN should be in a paragraph? There were tons of handouts to big telco in the NN regulations that were disbanded.
Inaction is a
Huh? (Score:2)
And yes, for what I hope is the last bloody time this _is_ a partisan issue. When a Dems was in the Whit
Re: (Score:2)
Honest question... for those thinking they only one because of gerrymandering or voter suppression... how would they be successful at such things if they hadn't won previously and been in a position to implement polices rules that they think benefit their own party?
Same Q can be asked about the Democrats... not 9 years ago there was talk of a permanent Democrat majority... which
Quick question (Score:2)
I am wondering - do the AG's have standing to file suit here?
Can a bunch of AGs just get together and appeal to a judge to get the government to do something?
(Assuming the topic was not legislated by congress. NN actually went against a legislative directive.)
It just seems really weird that, in the future, random groups of AGs can file suit to force the federal government to do stuff.
Can they really do that?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Google "federalism".
It doesn't have to be a "bunch" of AGs. One is enough. It just so happens that all the states where people wear shoes and have dental care joined in this particular lawsuit. And in this case, it's not to get the government to do something, but to stop the government from doing something.
Re: (Score:2)
Right-wing think tanks (and red state AGs) brought many suits against the Obama Administration for things they didn't like. Mostly EPA regulations forcing them to have safe drinking water, etc. Landmark Legal Foundation made a nice little business bringing these suits, and it's founder, right-wing talk radio jackoff Jay Sekulow,, is no
I got a better idea (Score:2)
If the governments in these states really cared about having a free and open internet, they would repeal any state laws that restrict broadband competition or the roll out of new players (be it companies like Google, community groups, non-profit groups, municipalities or whoever else) and pass state laws that overrule any monopolies at the local level (be they monopolies put in place by local laws or monopolies granted via exclusive franchise deals).
And they would tell AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Charter Sp
Re: (Score:3)
Bring in competition, new networks, new ways of connecting different ISP to their customers. Freedom of choice.
The NN rules in the past saw a dramatic change to network competition all over the USA?
Which would do preciously nothing. (Score:2)
Anyone that tries to compete at this point can't. Comcast would just drop its pants until the competitor was run out of business. That's exactly what happened to Google fiber.
Can't believe this (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Think of all the new community broadband that federal NN rules held back.
All the local communities that could have had better quality networks and ISP's blocked by federal NN rules that protected existing telco monopolies.
States rights is racist? (Score:2)
I am shocked and appalled [...] States rights is also racist. Why are all these [...]
Oh racism - is there nothing it can't be applied to?
What law was repealed? (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
I was telling a friend exactly this recently.
Its a rule change, the 1934 title II rules don't seem to apply very well, and what exactly was so broken for the remainder of the years the internet has been around?
And the answer is not much but that set of rules appeared to have significantly deterred investment in upgraded internet infrastructure since it was enabled. Which was predicted and expected. Price controls almost always deter investment and drive away competition.
Re: (Score:2)
And in all those cases there are already layers of reprieve, Antitrust action, FCC itself, Justice Dept, and innovation of course, and probably other things including using another service.
Re: (Score:2)
There is a process to change rules, and required justification. This was omitted. Note how it would really fuck up factory production if EPA rules changed randomly every 4 years.
And, if you recall, a few years ago, in between when Verizon got the courts to block Title 1 (in late 2014) and NN (in 2015), ISPs jumped straight into some pretty gnarly shit.
Worth noting the party breakdown (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I still don't fully understand how NN became a partisan issue, but in so far as it has become one, it is pretty clear that there's a pretty massive difference between the Democrats and the Republicans at play here.
The Democrats want the government to dictate fine-grained details of how bits may and may not be fed down a pipe. The Republicans want to leave more of those decisions in the hands of private industry. IMO these positions are exceptionally consistent with the parties' overall worldviews.
Re: (Score:2)
Almost every single one of these AGs is a Democrat. I still don't fully understand how NN became a partisan issue,
...
Republicans are not in favor of an informed electorate, just the people with money, who control the corporations with money, who control the flow and availability of information to that electorate. Everything the Republicans care about, or claim to care about, reduces to money and/or power and ensuring they have it and "others" don't.
/cynical
Re: (Score:2)
the kids have a phrase that describes the republican view:
"I got mine, fark you"
it really is true, too. divide the classes even more. sure. what could happen? what are they gonna do?
(...)
Enough already! (Score:2)
The fundamental issue with the Obama Admin regulations is that they were only regulations, and based on some reports the protections they tried to implement were better suited to bring enforced by the FTC, not the FCC.
Enough alreafy, flip a coin to decide if the DVD or the HTC should enforce it, write an actual LAW implementing Net Neutrality, and be done with it.
It's not hard to do, the language for the bill was in the ACC regulations, and the clear majority of the public agrees there should be something
Anyone know what the grounds are? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Changes to regulations have to (a) follow a process and (b) be supported by new sufficient evidence. This is done to prevent administrations from randomly changing regulations screwing with society. The lawsuits claim that both the process and the evidence were insufficient.
The Internet grew up fine without 'Net Neutrality' (Score:1)
Somehow "Net Neutrality" has now been equated with government regulation. Newspeak. The internet thrived until Obama used dubious procedures to reclassify it as a regulated monopoly (and the regulations never came into full effect). The internet was much more free before regulation because market forces demanded "Net Neutrality".
No jurisdiction (Score:2)