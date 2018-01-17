Days After Hawaii's False Missile Alarm, a New One in Japan (nytimes.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: Japan's public broadcaster on Tuesday accidentally sent news alerts that North Korea had launched a missile and that citizens should take shelter -- just days after the government of Hawaii had sent a similar warning to its citizens. The broadcaster, NHK, corrected itself five minutes later and apologized for the error on its evening news (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The initial texts cited J-Alert, a system used by the government to issue warnings to its citizens about missiles, tsunamis and other natural disasters. But NHK later said that the system was not to blame for the false alarm. Makoto Sasaki, a spokesman for NHK, apologized, saying that "staff had mistakenly operated the equipment to deliver news alerts over the internet."
Re: (Score:3)
A 10 kiloton warhead in the centre of any city would cause at least 45,000 immediate deaths and about 250,000 injuries. That's a warhead smaller than either of the Hiroshima or Nagasaki bombs.
With a standard 300 kiloton warhead you would have over 600,000 immediate deaths and over 2 million injuries.
How much good is it going to do to "take warnings seriously"?
Re: (Score:2)
Taking shelter can make a big difference. We can learn a lot from what happened at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. People in the open were much more likely to be killed. But shelter helped a lot more in Nagasaki, where most buildings were stone, rather than in Hiroshima, where most were wood. Nagasaki was hit by a bigger bomb (20kT vs 15kT) but fewer people died because there was no firestorm like Hiroshima experienced.
Anyway, I think we are way past the point where anyone is going to take these stupid "alerts"
Re: (Score:2)
A 10 kiloton warhead in the centre of any city would cause at least 45,000 immediate deaths and about 250,000 injuries.
Huh? You're making an identical estimate for NYC & Muleshoe, TX? The average population for a US city isn't anywhaere near 250,000. Maybe you're going off a list of likely targets? Where in the world are these numbers coming from?
How much good is it going to do to "take warnings seriously"?
Depends. Your odds are better in a bomb shelter than operating a hot dog cart when a bomb hits, but whether it actually does you any good depends on a lot of things. If you're in Seoul and NK starts firing conventional artillery at you, taking the warning seriously could save y
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
They're seeing what happens (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Especially if, as apparently in Hawaii, there are no shelters designed to resist thermonuclear attack.
After all, it's not as if they were real Americans.
Re: (Score:2)
The H3 tunnel is technically designed a shelter, although there are obviously no supplies and it is likely more dangerous to get there than just stay put and work on your tan.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Prudence, indeed, will dict
Re: (Score:2)
Go back to Africa. See if they welcome you with open arms... or if they machete you to death because the 40% African in you is from the wrong tribe.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe these false alerts are deliberate, and are being used to see what happens when people think there's an attack.
When people said that after the Hawaii alert, I thought it was unfounded. Now that it's happened again so rapidly, I think that's a credible idea. These could also be political acts, however, being done to make a point about NK.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe these false alerts are deliberate...
...I think that's a credible idea.
Hanlon's razor [wikipedia.org]: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."
Do you think Japan & Hawaii coordinated these experiments or that they came up with the same idea independently? Seems far-fetched to me.
Re: (Score:2)
There was a mistaken warning about an earthquake sent out a few weeks ago too, but I guess it's not a missile so it wasn't seen as a big deal. Basically there were two small earthquakes separated by a few minutes and not too far apart, which the system decided was one big earthquake and sent out the alert.
The general feeling seemed to be "better safe than sorry".
Re: (Score:2)
They only send warnings for large quakes where there is some specific risk, like a tsunami or mud slides or just enough shaking to damage buildings. There are smaller quakes every single day, and a lot of the time you don't even notice them.
Re:They're seeing what happens (Score:5, Insightful)
I believe these false alerts are deliberate, and are being used to see what happens when people think there's an attack.
I've heard a few conspiracies, including that the Hawaii debacle was done on purpose to make Trump look bad. However, since we shouldn't be quick to attribute malice to what can be explained by incompetence, it's easy enough for me to believe a government worker screwed up.
These false alerts also act to discredit the real alerts, if God forbid one ever comes. The whole thing is deeply disconcerting, and I hope a patriotic leaker comes forward with the real story to Wikileaks.
I could see your point if this happened a few times, but I think having it happen once is a good thing. The vast majority of Hawaiians probably had no idea what to do in this case. You could see it in all of the YouTube videos posted out there. I'm sure a lot of them have now taken stock in where they will go & what they should do if the real thing happens, which they hadn't considered before.
It's a process problem (Score:2)
On the UI side, the interface simply consisted of a bunch of hyperlinks in no particular order with test messages and real messages interspersed. Upon clicking a link, the page just asked if you were sure you wanted to send a message but didn't show what the message actually was. It allowed one operator to make all the decisions with no oversi
Re: (Score:2)
And the purpose of doing this would be what exactly?
Hah (Score:5, Funny)
Let me guess, the conversation went as follows.
Boss - Show me our system can't make the same mistake what the Hawaii one did.
Operator - It can't boss, look. First you click here, then here and then her.. oh shit, oh shit, shit.
Boss - <running in circles> Make it stop, make it stop.
password on sticky note Warningpoint2 (Score:2)
password on sticky note Warningpoint2
Once is happenstance... (Score:2)
Twice is coincidence...
Watch this spot.
Mobile Phone Presidential False Alert Next? (Score:1)
I've long wondered what would happen if a presidential alert was accidentally sent. Most all newer mobile phones intended for use in the U.S. will respond to such alerts. Presidential alerts can't be turned off on non-rooted phones. I could easily envision someone doing this as a jab to the Trump administration.
Hopefully, national presidential alerts are better safeguarded than many state and local based alerts. Incompetence abounds. Even after the event. According to some articles I've read, the state of H
that's a good way to keep your citizens scared... (Score:1)
to be able to pass any laws that you want....
Obligatory stereotype (Score:2)
Makoto Sasaki, a spokesman for NHK, apologized, saying that "staff had mistakenly operated the equipment to deliver news alerts over the internet." NHK is now looking for new staff to replace the old one that commited seppuku.
GOZIRA! (Score:2)
Nuclear monsters inbound, take shelter!