Google Has Made It Simple For Anyone To Tap Into Its Image Recognition AI (gizmodo.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Google released a new AI tool on Wednesday designed to let anyone train its machine learning systems on a photo dataset of their choosing. The software is called Cloud AutoML Vision. In an accompanying blog post, the chief scientist of Google's Cloud AI division explains how the software can help users without machine learning backgrounds harness artificial intelligence. All hype aside, training the AI does appear to be surprisingly simple. First, you'll need a ton of tagged images. The minimum is 20, but the software supports up to 10,000. Using a meteorologist as an example for their promotional video was an apt choice by Google -- not many people have thousands of tagged HD images bundled together and ready to upload. A lot of image recognition is about identifying patterns. Once Google's AI thinks it has a good understanding of what links together the images you've uploaded, it can be used to look for that pattern in new uploads, spitting out a number for how well it thinks the new images match it. So our meteorologist would eventually be able to upload images as the weather changes, identifying clouds while continuing to train and improve the software.
They want the crowd to train their machine (Score:1)
because it's free....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:They want the crowd to train their machine (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
How else can you explain political parties training their flock to vote against their own self interest?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, you are testing and helping their A.I. to learn using your data, at your expense, and THEY (Google) get all the benefits.
Even if they get some benefit, it's silly to say that they get all the benefits. I mean, if you do this it's because you'd like to have an AI trained to so some image classification job, and it's easier for you to use Google's service than to build and train your own. So it must be fulfilling some need of yours, and doing it more cheaply/easily than you could do it yourself. That's value.
double take (Score:2)
Did anyone else read that title where the second capital T was an F?
Is this actually AI? (Score:2)
"AI" is such a hyped up, overused term that I just can't tell what's what anymore. I'm old.
Re: (Score:1)
"AI" is whatever we don't know how to get a computer to do.
Once we know how to get a computer to do it, we give it a different label, and it becomes "no longer AI".
Cloud OpenML as an Encrypted Communication Tool (Score:1)
Admittedly, this concern may be a bridge too far even for the tinfoil hat crowd. But...
If I were a bad guy, knew that intelligence agencies have compromised electronics down to the firmware and hardware levels and needed to securely communicate with other bad guys, then I'd develop image + label data to train Google's service to spit out plaintext results from certain image sets. My compatriots would run images of dogs, cats, etc. through OpenML and receive labels like "Bomb" "Building" "Corner" "Columbus
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
A picture-based system is only as strong as the protection of its cipher, which can be compromised in its storage medium (i.e., somewhere, somehow there's a key saying "dog" equals "bomb"). With OpenML, which is meant to be a turnkey solution for mitigating complexity, the cipher is the hidden layers. The interesting aspect here is that the state of the art in AI can't fully explain how those hidden layers arrive at their probabilistic results. Hence a potentially strong system.
Re: (Score:2)
The system you propose could be way harder to crack, but also to train (not just making sure that the algorithm behaves as you want, but also hiding any suspicious activity from Google). The strongest point of image-base