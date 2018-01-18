Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Wine 3.0 Released (softpedia.com) 92

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
prisoninmate shares a report from Softpedia: The Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator) project has been updated today to version 3.0, a major release that ends 2017 in style for the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems. Almost a year in the works, Wine 3.0 comes with amazing new features like an Android driver that lets users run Windows apps and games on Android-powered machines, Direct3D 11 support enabled by default for AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs, AES encryption support on macOS, Progman DDE support, and a task scheduler. In addition, Wine 3.0 introduces the ability to export registry entries with the reg.exe tool, adds various enhancements to the relay debugging and OLE data cache, as well as an extra layer of event support in MSHTML, Microsoft's proprietary HTML layout engine for the Windows version of the Internet Explorer web browser. You can read the full list of features and download Wine 3.0 from WineHQ's website.

  • Awesome (Score:4, Funny)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @05:46PM (#55956353)
    The Wine people have done a fantastic job, and do not get enough credit.
    I'm off to play some GTA Vice City under Wine on Mint.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      But it still won't reliably run MSWind95/98 programs. It'll run some of them, but not others.

  • Any?

    Yes, you prioritize that which most applications actually used by users need the most. That is good.

    But I still would like to see at least *one* version be at 100%, so I can be certain that (ignoring bugs), *everything* will work. WinXP would spring to mind.

  • Someone tell them that it's 2018 please.
  • Can it run Widevine-enabled browsers on FreeBSD yet? Streaming videos are the only thing keeping me on Windows.

  • Obligatory I'm waiting for version 3.11 post..

  • WINE is in fact an emulator. An emulator is a thing that emulates the behavior of another thing. The word isn't specific to what you emulate or how you do it.

    WINE is the worst retconned recrusive backronym I've ever seen.

    • Yup. For those who didn't grow up with this stuff: as an example, back in the 1980s, there were a lot of programs marketed as CP/M emulators, which worked with chips like the V30, a 8086 compatible chip that also could natively run 8080 software. The emulators emulated the CP/M API (BIOS and BDOS), not the CPU, allowing software for CP/M 2.x to run under MS DOS (and access the MS DOS file system.)

      The misnomer that you can only use the term emulator for CPU emulation, and not API emulation, seems to be re

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by halivar ( 535827 )

        The distinction, in the case of WINE, was first made in 1993, months after the project began.

    • Re:Emulator (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:34PM (#55956607)

      The reason it's saying it's not an emulator is because it's executing the x86 natively, using its own standin for the nt kernel, a pe loader, etc. Emulation in this context is referring to not having to emulate the whole "pc platform" in order to do this, which a few moments of research could've told you. But I guess it's just easier to be snide than it is to look something up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        I'd say that wine is no more of an emulator than freedos is a dos emulator, or cygwin is a unix emulator.

      • Emulating has never meant having to mimic an entire "platform", a piece of hardware, or an ISA.
        Emulating has always meant acting as something else. Even in the computer world. There was never a rule that emulation dealt with hardware or a complete "platform".

        Emulate, image, and imitate all come from the same root word.

  • Does it run Adobe CC? (Score:3)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:16PM (#55956497) Journal

    Adobe CC is the only reason I still have Windows. If there's a way to get it to run on Wine 3.0, it's bye-bye M$. It *almost* ran on the previous version.

    I should be specific. I could live with just Lightroom and Photoshop. A stretch goal would be Premiere.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      You can search by app here [winehq.org]. PS CC18, at least, has a "gold" rating, meaning you should not have any trouble with it. The CC suite is one of those "we better get this right" apps they prioritize during development and testing.

  • Still no Java support (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:45PM (#55956699) Journal
    The one piece of Windows-only software I'd like to run, sadly, requires Java, and WINE still doesn't, apparently, allow you to install Java under it. Guess I'll just have to try Windows XP in a virtual machine.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mohsel ( 2505642 )
      Ironically one of the biggest selling point of java is the portability of your software that runs on the JVM and doesn't -supposedly- care about the OS.

      • That's true of applications that fit within the constraints of 100% Pure Java. Many do not and must therefore use JNI to access platform features that Oracle has not exposed through the Java standard library. For instance, does Java have native joystick support without a third-party native component such as JInput [stackoverflow.com]?

      • It would probably true if developers actually queried Java for the Path Separator characters and used them instead of hard coding '\' and '/' everywhere. Oh, plus all the other unabstracted platform differences like preference storage.
  • So you're saying that now my Android phone will run Windows x86 software that a Windows phone can't? Got it!

  • Ill bet that 50% of Windows apps still crash and refuse to run at all on Wine. I doubt that many Wine users care about android, and would rather more advances had been made toward supporting 99% of windows apps (Windows Desktop apps on a phone, good god).

