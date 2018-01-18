Wine 3.0 Released (softpedia.com) 92
prisoninmate shares a report from Softpedia: The Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator) project has been updated today to version 3.0, a major release that ends 2017 in style for the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems. Almost a year in the works, Wine 3.0 comes with amazing new features like an Android driver that lets users run Windows apps and games on Android-powered machines, Direct3D 11 support enabled by default for AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs, AES encryption support on macOS, Progman DDE support, and a task scheduler. In addition, Wine 3.0 introduces the ability to export registry entries with the reg.exe tool, adds various enhancements to the relay debugging and OLE data cache, as well as an extra layer of event support in MSHTML, Microsoft's proprietary HTML layout engine for the Windows version of the Internet Explorer web browser. You can read the full list of features and download Wine 3.0 from WineHQ's website.
Re:Why wine? (Score:5, Insightful)
Game crash in Windows:
- full system lockup
- hard reboot
- inevitable data loss
- no recourse
Game crash in Wine:
- laugh at the foolishness of Microsoft slaves
- kill Wine and restart it
Re: (Score:1)
Another alternative to prevent games from crashing the OS all the time is to upgrade from Windows 95. Either that or stop spouting outdated notions of what life is like running Windows.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Sadly, I just had my Windows 10 totally fsck on me a few days ago.
In this particular instance, the "lock up" was because the game takes over full-screen mode and for whatever reason the game became unresponsive. I did CTRL-ALT-DEL and it gave me the options screen for logout/taskmanager/etc but even when starting the task manager the screen just went back to the game and the task manager was inaccessible. ALT-TAB would show the task manager running, but when selected Windows auto-switched right back to th
Re: (Score:1)
I guess Windows is fine because a broken game can only destroy a user session, assuming you thought of it ahead of time and did your workaround prework.
Meanwhile, in Linux, you just like pkill the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cool story, but that isn't Windows locking up. The operating system is still working fine. Rather, that is just a crappy application that rudely keeps pushing itself to the top. That is just poor coding.
You could have tried Windows-Tabbing (like Alt-tab but using the Windows key) and then using your mouse to click the close gadget of the thumbnail while you hold down the tab. I haven't needed to test what happens when you do this to a non-responsive application so I can't say for sure whether this works.
Sti
Re: Why wine? (Score:2)
Re:Why wine? (Score:5, Funny)
Game crash in Windows:
- full system lockup
- hard reboot
1996 called. They want their Microsoft dig back...and if you still have it, that Sublime CD you borrowed.
Re: (Score:2)
and if you still have it, that Sublime CD you borrowed.
Since when does Sublime [sublimetext.com] come on CD-ROM?
(I don't practice Santeri'a either.)
Re: (Score:1)
I'd give them the cd back, except that it was in the cupholder of my window10 box when it locked up playing starcraft2.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming the game even loads in Wine...
Awesome (Score:4, Funny)
I'm off to play some GTA Vice City under Wine on Mint.
Re: (Score:2)
But it still won't reliably run MSWind95/98 programs. It'll run some of them, but not others.
Re: (Score:1)
It's also utterly true. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen created a special L.L.C. just to make the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. And now, a total of three different porn stars have stepped up to corroborate the story.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Soo, which version of Windows is 100% implemented? (Score:1)
Any?
Yes, you prioritize that which most applications actually used by users need the most. That is good.
But I still would like to see at least *one* version be at 100%, so I can be certain that (ignoring bugs), *everything* will work. WinXP would spring to mind.
Re: (Score:2)
Unactivated Windows 10 [technozed.com] is actually pretty usable. I run it in Parallels Desktop on my Macbook.
My cup runneth over!11! [wikiquote.org]
VirtualBox extension pack costs $5,000 (Score:2)
why not just run Windows in VirtualBox
Because commercial use of the VirtualBox extension pack for more than 30 days [virtualbox.org] requires paying $5,000 to One Rich American Called Larry Ellison. (This breaks down as $50 per user with a minimum order quantity of 100 users [oracle.com].) I'd be interested to read about your workarounds for the missing features of VirtualBox that are provided only by the extension pack.
or something
Three reasons. First, Linux + Wine uses less RAM than Linux + Windows would. If I end up thrashing swap despite having maxed out the RAM in my laptop, I'd h
Re:Soo, which version of Windows is 100% implement (Score:4, Interesting)
From my limited experience: if it comes to older Windows applications, the chances to get something to run properly might actually be higher under Wine than under a current Windows, and that was already true before 3.0. (And if something doesn't run, as was already said, there's still Virtual Box, VMware etc.)
Re: (Score:1)
Absolutely. I can't remember at exactly which version, but I found that after one upgrade to Wine suddenly a crapload of my windows games started to "just work". What's more, they would often run better under Wine than a native windows OS (or in some cases wouldn't install on a modern Windows at all).
Nicely done!
Re: (Score:2)
When I talked to the ReactOS people (admittedly over a decade ago, now) they said if it wouldn't run under Wine, not to expect it to run under ReactOS.
Re: Soo, which version of Windows is 100% implemen (Score:2)
ReactOS uses Wine (Score:2)
ReactOS's user environment is Wine [reactos.org]. As I understand it, the most significant theoretical advantage of ReactOS over Wine on X11/Linux is ability to run apps that depend on bespoke drivers, such as the client for updating a GPS device, fitness tracker, or iProduct. If Linux supports your hardware, you're probably better off sticking with the more mature operating environment.
Re: (Score:1)
Isn't everything not working a bug these days?
Or are some of them still features?
Ends 2017 in style (Score:2)
But (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
-FreeBSD
-systemd
Pick one.
Obligatory I'm waiting for version 3.11 post.. (Score:1)
Obligatory I'm waiting for version 3.11 post..
Emulator (Score:2)
WINE is in fact an emulator. An emulator is a thing that emulates the behavior of another thing. The word isn't specific to what you emulate or how you do it.
WINE is the worst retconned recrusive backronym I've ever seen.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently.
Re: (Score:3)
Yup. For those who didn't grow up with this stuff: as an example, back in the 1980s, there were a lot of programs marketed as CP/M emulators, which worked with chips like the V30, a 8086 compatible chip that also could natively run 8080 software. The emulators emulated the CP/M API (BIOS and BDOS), not the CPU, allowing software for CP/M 2.x to run under MS DOS (and access the MS DOS file system.)
The misnomer that you can only use the term emulator for CPU emulation, and not API emulation, seems to be re
Re: (Score:2)
The distinction, in the case of WINE, was first made in 1993, months after the project began.
Re:Emulator (Score:5, Informative)
The reason it's saying it's not an emulator is because it's executing the x86 natively, using its own standin for the nt kernel, a pe loader, etc. Emulation in this context is referring to not having to emulate the whole "pc platform" in order to do this, which a few moments of research could've told you. But I guess it's just easier to be snide than it is to look something up.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Emulating has never meant having to mimic an entire "platform", a piece of hardware, or an ISA.
Emulating has always meant acting as something else. Even in the computer world. There was never a rule that emulation dealt with hardware or a complete "platform".
Emulate, image, and imitate all come from the same root word.
Re: (Score:2)
It emulates the behavior of parts of Windows and emulates the normal execution of Windows programs.
Next.
Re: (Score:2)
It's mimicking the behavior of Windows and Windows programs. It's emulating.
Emulation has absolutely n o t h i n g to do with hardware, ISAs, etc. It has everything to do with behavior and appearances. To emulate means to imitate. It does not matter what you're emulating or how. A few decades ago there was tons of software sold as emulating other software.
Does it run Adobe CC? (Score:3)
Adobe CC is the only reason I still have Windows. If there's a way to get it to run on Wine 3.0, it's bye-bye M$. It *almost* ran on the previous version.
I should be specific. I could live with just Lightroom and Photoshop. A stretch goal would be Premiere.
Re: (Score:3)
You can search by app here [winehq.org]. PS CC18, at least, has a "gold" rating, meaning you should not have any trouble with it. The CC suite is one of those "we better get this right" apps they prioritize during development and testing.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I just threw up in the back of my mouth. I am absolutely not an M$ astroturfer. I'm a big fan of Gimp. I can install it anywhere for free and it'll do some things faster than Photoshop. But I still have to go back to photoshop occasionally for some of the advanced features. And in Lightroom, it's a matter of "right click, edit in Photoshop".
I check out the "best Lightroom alternatives" a couple times a year. Open source Lightroom alternatives tend to do really well for operations of basic-to-m
Still no Java support (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Platform features not exposed through Java (Score:2)
That's true of applications that fit within the constraints of 100% Pure Java. Many do not and must therefore use JNI to access platform features that Oracle has not exposed through the Java standard library. For instance, does Java have native joystick support without a third-party native component such as JInput [stackoverflow.com]?
Re: (Score:2)
WOW (Score:2)
Wrong priorities (Score:2)
Ill bet that 50% of Windows apps still crash and refuse to run at all on Wine. I doubt that many Wine users care about android, and would rather more advances had been made toward supporting 99% of windows apps (Windows Desktop apps on a phone, good god).