Lifesaving Drone Makes First Rescue In Australia (yahoo.com) 28
Zorro shares a report from Yahoo News: A pair of Australian swimmers on Thursday became the first people to be rescued in the ocean by a drone when the aerial lifesaver dropped a safety device to distressed teens caught in rough seas. In what is believed to be a world-first drone surf rescue, two boys on Thursday got caught in three-meter (10-foot) swells while swimming off Lennox Head in New South Wales, near the border with Queensland. Beachgoers onshore raised the alarm to the lifeguards who then alerted the drone pilot, and the aerial lifesaver was deployed in moments.
Along with their ability to spot swimmers in trouble and deliver life saving devices faster than traditional lifesaving techniques, like launching surfboards or rubber dinghies, drones are being used in Australia to spot underwater predators like sharks and jellyfish. Artificial intelligence is being developed using thousands of images captured by a drone camera to build an algorithm that can identify different ocean objects. The software can differentiate between sea creatures, like sharks which it can recognize with more than 90 percent accuracy, compared to about 16 percent with the naked eye.
Not only did the jetski win, the victim can be taken back to shore with the jetski. All the drone can do is drop a floatation device that the victim must catch and use to keep afloat while real help arrives. If they miss, too bad, it only has one shot.
The person on the jetski can also help people who have started drowning and are unconscious.
It's never going to be a replacement for a lifeguard though. If would always need to be sent out in addition to a lifeguard as it can't actually bring anyone back to shore. Even if it deployed a harpoon, it wouldn't have enough thrust to keep itself in the air and pull them back at the same time.
You could of course do drones on rotation, so one is always up in rescue position and of course they would be enormously cheaper. So race ignores logical application and the drone could have a strong cord attached to the flotation device and ensure the flotation device is delivered to the person being rescued, whilst a board makes it's way out there. Depending upon the power output of the drone, it could also tow the person holding onto the flotation device back into shore. Now if you have three on rotation
It's obvious the jetski is by far more useful. But if it's a speed test, this doesn't seem fair. 1) They made the drone operator run from the watch tower 100ft to waterline. 2) The jetski was sitting there 8ft from water, 3) with a 4-wheeler 4) and a driver waiting to help him launch.
I think where the drone would beat the jetski would be when they have difficulties locating the victim. There have been other Bondi Rescue episodes showing the rescuers searching the ocean for a person who, for all they knew, may have dropped below the surface. Even in the cases when dropping a floatation device would be of minimal value, being able to provide guidance to other lifeguards would be invaluable.
The boys don't look to be in distress in the drone's footage (in my totally unqualified opinion), and seem perfectly capable of heading to shore once the flotation device is dropped, so your description of events seems plausible. I presume that there are already shark spotting drones in the area, and that this new drone was mistaken as being one of those by the boys.
Where did you find/see the
From Seven News Queenland broadcast: https://youtu.be/4hAbTH9zQ_Y?t=44