Google Moves To Debian For In-house Linux Desktop (zdnet.com) 82
Google has officially confirmed the company is shifting its in-house Linux desktop from the Ubuntu-based Goobuntu to a new Linux distro, the DebianTesting-based gLinux. From a report: Margarita Manterola, a Google Engineer, quietly announced Google would move from Ubuntu to Debian-testing for its desktop Linux at DebConf17 in a lightning talk. Manterola explained that Google was moving to gLinux, a rolling release based on Debian Testing. This move isn't as surprising as it first looks. Ubuntu is based on Debian. In addition, Google has long been a strong Debian supporter. In 2017, Debian credited Google for making [sic] "possible our annual conference, and directly supports the progress of Debian and Free Software." Debian Testing is the beta for the next stable version of Debian. With gLinux, that means it's based on the Debian 10 "Buster" test operating system. Google takes each Debian Testing package, rebuilds it, tests it, files and fixes bugs, and once those are resolved, integrates it into the gLinux release candidate. GLinux went into beta on Aug. 16, 2017.
Fuchsia (Score:1)
But for how long? Google appears to be readying its own home-grown OS, to replace Linux (and Android).
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/01/googles-fuchsia-os-on-the-pixelbook-it-works-it-actually-works/
Re:Fuchsia (Score:5, Interesting)
The issue isn't the OS; it is the apps. Right now, app designers have five major platforms to consider: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. It would take a lot of work and a critical mass of users to woo them to spend the development effort to add a sixth platform. As the article said, Google has a long way to go, but Google already has written the world's most popular app platform, and it wouldn't be farfetched for them to do it again.
The good thing is that Google always seems to be innovating, one of the few companies that actually has completely new stuff, even if it might have rough edges.
Filling voids, not replacing giants (Score:3)
but Google already has written the world's most popular app platform, and it wouldn't be farfetched for them to do it again.
Then why aren't APK the current most popular way to run your word processor on your laptop ?
Part of the reason is that Google (an Apple with their AppStore - the *other* most popular app platform) didn't as much take over an existing eco-system, as they actually managed to build an entirely new eco-system and fill a void.
This void was due to the emergence of a new class of platform (specifically smartphone, the combination of former PDA and dumb phones in the same device).
At that point, the former ecosystem
Re: (Score:3)
google could actually meld the app AP for android and its new OS so apps could run on either
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
For some reason I always assumed Google had their own customised OS built on top of Debian instead of using Ubuntu OOTB. Debian offers a much more stable base which someone with the resources like Google has can easily customise for internal Engg usecases. Esp. in the last few years, Ubuntu has been having a rough time with the ups and downs, while Debain-land has been much calmer. End of the day, Ubuntu has to bring in new bells and whistles for the user community (which has backfired multiple times) as it
Re: (Score:3)
You're thinking about Google's server / desktop OS they run internally. If you believe the marketing, Fuchsia is meant to be a fusion of web app (Chrome OS) and the power of its current API's (Android.) Rust was pushed hard when Fuchsia first appeared as if that was going to be the replacement for Java and C++.
Also that about when they started pushing PWA (Progressive Web Apps ) and dropping support for the Chrome apps as the 'light weight alternatives for light weight OS's like Fuchsia that can run on lo
Contributing fixes.. (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
I hope Google does do some pull requests, so this goes into Debian, and perhaps filters to Ubuntu. Done right, their changes can have a major positive effect on the entire Linux ecosystem.
Re: (Score:1)
Done right, their changes can have a major positive effect on the entire Linux ecosystem.
yes indeed we all need to be presented with google's domain login screen, that will have a positive effect on everyone
it's very important that all of our linux systems spend all their time attempting to connect to google's internal servers, it will for sure help us all
Re: (Score:2)
I hope Google does do some pull requests, so this goes into Debian, and perhaps filters to Ubuntu. Done right, their changes can have a major positive effect on the entire Linux ecosystem.
My impression on this from the Linux kernel split, wakelocks etc. is that Google doesn't keep any of this to themselves. But they're also not going to fight upstream if upstream disagrees with what they're doing or how they're doing it. I mean the reason most people want something upstreamed is so they don't have to maintain it themselves, Google is essentially saying we're big enough to maintain this ourselves so if you don't want it.... whatever, not really our problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope Google does do some pull requests, so this goes into Debian, and perhaps filters to Ubuntu. Done right, their changes can have a major positive effect on the entire Linux ecosystem.
They'd have to be crazy not to upstream their changes. Otherwise they'd end up with an endlessly growing pile of patches to integrate and test, every time an upstream package changes. That would quickly become unmanageable.
Is this allowed (Score:3)
Don't they have to publish the source under GPL? (I realise that this is different from having a downloadable pre-compiled distribution, but it is still available)
Re: Is this allowed (Score:2, Informative)
If they are not distributing it then no they donâ(TM)t have to make the source code available.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What if they internally host changed binaries, but allow their employees to take home and install those images for personal uses? How would that fit into the GPL?
Re:Is this allowed (Score:5, Informative)
Don't they have to publish the source under GPL? (I realise that this is different from having a downloadable pre-compiled distribution, but it is still available)
No, they only have to distribute source if they distribute binaries. If they only use it internally they don't have to distribute source.
Re: (Score:2)
same question as above, now sans binaries: what if they allow their devs to build straight from Google's trunk and are allowed to take them home for personal use?
Ubuntu seems to be faltering (Score:5, Interesting)
Having been a big Ubuntu fan (yes, including Unity) for quite a while now, I have been severely underwhelmed by the 16.04 LTS. The thing that really gives me pause (in addition to the basic instability of what is supposed to be a stable release) is the show-stopper bugs in major projects that have gone not only un-fixed, but unaddressed for nearly two years.
Here's one (Status: confirmed / Importance: High / Assigned to: Unassigned)
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubu... [launchpad.net]
Here's another one (Status: confirmed / Importance: High / Assigned to: Unassigned) :
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubu... [launchpad.net]
Both of these examples are _major_ bugs in _major_ packages in the distro. And nobody has bothered to work on them, at all. This suggests to me that Ubuntu is too short on manpower to actually maintain the distro at an acceptable level.
Canonical, WTF?
Re:Ubuntu seems to be faltering (Score:4, Funny)
Unity was the worst thing that happened to Linux adoption. I hope that those who created it fall off a cliff.
Unity was abysmal, but just look what Ubuntu replaced it with. Now THAT's bad!
Re: (Score:1)
I know there is a lot of hate for Unity, but I really like it. I'm sad to see it going away. It just sat over there on the left, hidden til I moved my mouse over there, with a great interface.
Well... that's my opinion. I'll adapt to whatever comes next.
Re: (Score:2)
Unity has been bad both as a desktop, and for the corporation. But it was a positive improvement to the train wreck that was Gnome at that time.
I looked at the first Unity package then went to Ubuntu Studio, that uses a low latency version of Xfce, which had some buggy corners but was mostly good and not too heavy on resource demands. I've now moved on to Ubuntu Mate, which for me is a good fit since I really do like my coffee, and it has turned out that I'm not doing the audio capture and editing I hoped
Re:Ubuntu seems to be faltering (Score:5, Informative)
Sympathize, but...
Your first link is to an issue encountered during a release upgrade. Release upgrades are tricky and nearly impossible to get perfect, especially when the software involved (in this case mysql-server) is complex and had an upstream change that affects configuration settings. There will always be edge cases that fail in these situations, and it is not necessarily worth it to try to fix every edge case as long as it doesn't corrupt data and the user is able to fix the problem manually. In this case, the upstream mysql-server change was noted in the release notes, so users upgrading should have been aware of potential problems going into it. The packaging of mysql-server-5.7 itself is not broken.
In your second link, the problem is an issue with the OpenGL rendering support in libreoffice and is likely hardware/driver dependent. It is not something Canonical is in a position to fix.
Also, both of these packages are in the universe repository and not officially supported by Canonical. So what you are getting from these bug reports is community support, which is why they are unassigned and don't receive much (if any) attention by a Canonical employee. I agree Debian is much better in this regard, but there is only so much a single company with a handful of employees can reasonably do.
Re: (Score:2)
[... lots of finger pointing
...]
Then these versions of the packages shouldn't be in a stable release in the first place. They are not ancillary systems: they are core functionality, and if they have major bugs, they shouldn't in something called a "stable release".
Fuck you very much.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoa, emotional much?
I wasn't finger pointing, just trying to explain your observation (marked as unassigned bugs), and I think it is reasonable. If you don't agree, please explain why instead of attacking with expletives.
The packages are stable. As I tried to explain, and you apparently missed, the problem with mysql-server is due to an upstream change. The software and packaging are not broken. The bug report refers to a problem during a major release upgrade. It was known possible issue that a user might
Re: (Score:2)
Also, as a followup, the mysql bug also happens on fresh installs (it just isn't included in that particular bug report):
https://serverfault.com/questi... [serverfault.com]
There is no excuse for this.
Re: (Score:2)
So take your money and find a better supplier.
There's no excuse for continuing to complain about how poorly a product is being maintained, and not doing anything about it.
Re:Ubuntu seems to be faltering (Score:4, Insightful)
So take your money and find a better supplier.
There's no excuse for continuing to complain about how poorly a product is being maintained, and not doing anything about it.
This, right here, is how open-source software companies end up circling the drain.
Re: (Score:2)
This is not the same problem. His configuration file is fine. Not sure what the problem is in this case, but plenty of people install mysql-server 5.7 on fresh 16.04 without encountering it. So suffice it to say it is probably something weird to do with his particular circumstances, maybe the slightly odd Microsoft Azure configuration. Weird stuff happens in VMs sometimes, especially on cloud services.
FWIW, I don't agree with the sibling poster. I think companies, like Canonical, are best served by supporti
Re: (Score:2)
Ubunto Mobile; Unity switched for Gnome; that MIR thing nobody uses (even themselves)... Canonical has been trying so hard to reinvent the wheel, but it's like they're always 6 months behind... Like how they are always behind Debian and Gnome for releases...
They need to either get ideas out the oven that are very fresh, or focus on their main monetization. Maybe only stray for endeavors that can leverage that monetization. They have a thing or two to learn from the likes of Redhat or even Google (if you ne
