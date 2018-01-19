Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Technology Science

Why Airports Rename Runways When the Magnetic Poles Move (wired.com) 133

Posted by msmash from the what's-in-a-name? dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: For decades, pilots heading into or out of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in southeast Kansas have had three runways to choose from: 1L/19R, 1R/19L, and 14/32. Now, at the orders of the FAA, the airport will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to give itself a makeover. Workers will repaint those huge numbers at the ends of each runway and replace copious signage. Pilots and air traffic controllers will study new reference manuals and approach plates, all updated to reflect an airport whose three runways have been renamed. World, meet 2L/20R, 2R/20L, and 15/33 -- which happen to be the same runways that have been welcoming planes since 1954.

This is not a "What's in a name?" situation. The runways may be the same sweet-smelling stretches of tarmac they've always been, but the world around them has changed. Well, the magnetic fields around the world have changed. The planet's magnetic poles -- the points that compasses recognize as north and south -- are always wandering about. That's a problem, because most runways are named for their magnetic headings. Take Wichita's 14/32. First off, because planes can land or take off from either direction, you can think of it as two runways: 14 and 32. (Pro tip: Pilots say "one-four" and "three-two," not 14 and 32.) If you're looking at a compass, one end is about 140 degrees off of north, counting clockwise. For simplicity's sake, the headings are rounded to the nearest five, and dropped to two digits. So if you're looking down at Wichita Eisenhower, runway 14/32 is the one running from the northwest to the southeast.

  • San Jose (Score:5, Interesting)

    by samkass ( 174571 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @09:24AM (#55959853) Homepage Journal

    The old general aviation runway at San Jose International Airport was runway 29. It was exactly parallel to runways 30R and 30L, they were just built at different times and the pole wandered. The pilots all knew the deal; it seems more confusing to change everything than for pilots to just deal with it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's not how it's supposed to work.

      The numbers get updated (God knows why) when the poles move.

      But when there are more than one runway, they are always labelled left and right, not for example A, B and C. Naming three runways left and right is a problem. So in that case, they pretend that one or more runways is a few degrees off and call them e.g. 29, 30L and 30R.

      For some reason, pilots have no problems with this concept, yet the numbers have to be updated when the magnetic poles move a tiny bit (even tho

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually, if there are only three runways, they often use L, C, and R if there are three. Once they hit four, they they do the fake heading trick.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dpiven ( 518007 )

          ORD (Chicago O'Hare) is a case in point. After the latest round of runway-building, they wound up with FIVE east-west runways, all of which are parallel to within a couple tenths of a degree. The northernmost two are 09L/27R and 09R/27L, with the others being 10L/C/R / 27R/C/L.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Oh right, forgot about C.

          I guess they didn't use C in the San Jose case because it's simpler when the two equal length runways are L/R, rather than L/C from one end and R/C from the other.

          The old, short runway is off to the side.

      • Re: San Jose (Score:4)

        by samkass ( 174571 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:04AM (#55960167) Homepage Journal

        That makes sense. In San Joseâ(TM)s case, 30L and 30R were pairs with exactly the same length, width, etc, where 29 was a skinny short oddball.

      • Re:San Jose (Score:5, Insightful)

        by NitroWolf ( 72977 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:08AM (#55960207)

        If you're dealing with only 2 runways, your argument is valid - why update for a minor adjustment.... but as a pilot, I can tell you that it's important when there's more than 2 tangential runways, especially in low visibility and/or in a non-IFR equipped plane.

        One runway can be labeled 18 and a tangential runway could be 20. If the pole shifts, requiring 18 to be 19 now, you can get confused and come in on approach for 20, potentially causing an accident or other runway incursion. This is an extreme example, but it's a possibility. The tangential runways are the big issue and are why having accurately numbered runways are so important. The more pilot load you can remove, the safe everyone is. Having to think about and mentally calculate a change can cause a serious diversion of attention during a tense landing situation. Something you *really* don't want to happen.

      • Re:San Jose (Score:5, Informative)

        by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @11:45AM (#55960931)

        The numbers get updated (God knows why) when the poles move.

        Pilots also know why.

        When on final approach, the number you see on the end of the runway should match what is on your compass. The compass is the "navigational aid of last resort", as it does not require any mechanical, vacuum or electrical assistance to work. How you set up for that runway...even how you approach the airport...depends on that number. Flying into an unfamiliar airport with screwed up runway numbers will add an extra layer of unnecessary complication.

        • Summary mentions it, but glosses over the consequences of dropping the last significant digit of the heading when making a runway number (e.g. 140 becomes 14). That means that your heading as you're approaching a runway has to be within +/- 5 degrees of the runway number. So no, it'd be stupid to use the number to line up exactly with a runway. You can only use the number as a sanity check - make sure you're in the right ballpark of being lined up. If you should be in the ballpark of being lined up but

    • it seems more confusing to change everything

      In aviation things are constantly changing anyway. That's one of the reasons airlines adopted electronic charts on iPads. When you're dealing with something as descriptive as angles the only confusion you could possibly create is by not updating the description to reflect the actual situation.

      Renaming runway Bob to runway Joe creates confusion. Renaming runway 29 to runway 30 when your instruments will say on them 300 degrees when you're on approach does not.

  • For simplicity's sake, the headings are rounded to the nearest five, and dropped to two digits.

    This is not consistent with the names given i.e. '1' or '2' since these have only one digit remaining. Either these names should be '01' or '02' or the method is something even simpler: round to the nearest ten and drop the final zero.

  • Don't index your objects using Natural Keys [wikipedia.org] that are a function of slowly changing values. Yes, the naming convention has a value in identifying location as a function of geographic location, but it's a function of a projected geolocation (magnetic field strength) that turns out to move.

    Instead of spending all the money renaming/renumbering the runways, and renumbering them again a couple of decades from now, an engineer would say create a surrogate key that will be constant for all time. Heck, Alpha Bet

    • Approved to land (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "You are approved to land on runway Kardashian, lookout for cross traffic from runway Jenner"
      If you don't use numbers, that will be the end result.

    • Re:As any DBA knows... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Zitchas ( 713512 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @09:48AM (#55960017) Journal

      There are a *lot* of aircraft out there that don't have GPS systems built in, and even if they are, they are subject to failure. Airports are built to be properly usable to the lowest common denominator of available technology, and in an emergency, the lowest common denominator may well be the basic magnetic compass.

      Emergencies aside, many aircraft (especially home built's, ultralights, and a lot of other non-commercial aircraft) don't bother with things like GPS.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by vrt3 ( 62368 )

      They should just use the geographical headings instead of magnetic headings.

      • Re:As any DBA knows... (Score:5, Informative)

        by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @09:57AM (#55960107)

        They should just use the geographical headings instead of magnetic headings.

        Except, the compass on board the airplane that needs to use the runway ... is magnetic. By definition.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by vrt3 ( 62368 )

          Pilots already know how convert between magnetic and geographical headings, I would think. I think the small inconvenience is better than having outdated runway markings or having to renew them every now and then (not only on the runways themselves, but also on all charts).

          • Re:As any DBA knows... (Score:5, Interesting)

            by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:18AM (#55960279)
            The general idea is to REDUCE the number of things that a person flying with passengers in a can in the air has to think about in an emergency, under stress in low visibility conditions when the aircraft has lost GPS or other critical systems and the baby in the back seat is screaming because of ear pain from required rapid altitude changes and the tower's radio system is down ... but the magnetic compass is working as always, and the sectional chart has a nice big number that MATCHES THE COMPASS. Because you're going to land or die in the next 60 seconds. All of these things are designed around worst-case, high-stress possibilities (which almost never occur, but sometimes do).

          • I don't know about charts for aircraft, but I know Canadian standards for nautical charts include markings for magnetic deviation (and notation on rate of change so you can still use an older chart). Since pilots are already required to frequently check NOTAM updates, I don't see a big deal in having them remain aware of local magnetic deviation.

            Mark the runways by geographical heading, put the magnetic deviation at the airport/aerodrome on the chart. That's got to be one of the simpler things a pilot has

            • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

              by Shotgun ( 30919 )

              As someone that has had the engine go silent at 7,000 feet, I can state with authority that you have no clue of what you're talking about. The stress of an emergency, "do it right the first time or die" situation has so much adrenalin pumping through your veins that basic math is near impossible. I was making radio calls that I was north east of the airport, when I was south of it (north east was where I was headed when the engine quit). Reading minuscule numbers off a sectional in order to calculate a d

              • You get that runways already are marked to the nearest 10degrees, right? Are you upset that you're not heading for runway 273.5 instead of 27?

                Aviation has already decided that a difference of 10 degrees doesn't matter.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              Former air traffic controller/pilot here. The suggestion to mark runways by geographical heading is inane, since aircraft navigation is by magnetic heading and local magnetic variation may make the geographical heading substantially different from the mag heading, especially the closer to a magnetic pole you are. Pilots won't be using mag headings "by mistake" - that's what they use every day. What you are suggesting means they would have to change from navigation using mag headings to do a conversion to

              • >Former air traffic controller/pilot here.

                Informed opinion then, awesome! (No /s tag, I'm serious) It'd be nice if you had posted with an account, though, to confirm continuity of the comment chain if nothing else.

                >The suggestion to mark runways by geographical heading is inane, since aircraft navigation is by magnetic heading and local magnetic variation may make the geographical heading substantially different from the mag heading,

                Magnetic declination in my region runs about 10deg. Keeping in mind

          • Re:As any DBA knows... (Score:5, Informative)

            by dcw3 ( 649211 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:27AM (#55960349) Journal

            Pilots already know how convert between magnetic and geographical headings, I would think. I think the small inconvenience is better than having outdated runway markings or having to renew them every now and then (not only on the runways themselves, but also on all charts).

            Um, no. First of all, the conversion isn't consistent from place to place. For example, as you move across degrees of longitude, the angular difference between the magnetic and geographic north changes. So, your conversion changes. The last thing you want to do to a pilot is to add more shit on his plate, trying to do calculations when he could simply compare his compass and the giant number printed on the runway.

            FWIW, I was a private pilot in the 80s & 90s, but gave it up when my kid was born...just didn't have time.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by thogard ( 43403 )

              By the time you can see the runway, your aren't looking at the wobbly compass. If you can't see the airport, your using ILS (nor GPS or VOR or NDB) and don't care what the compass says either. It only matters when you are very far away and if your using that, you better know what the adjustment factor is down to a 1/2 degree.
              And it doesn't work at all in way too many places. Rural areas with iron ores or near parts of Lake Michigan or much north of the US border and it all starts to be very useless. Th

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by dcw3 ( 649211 )

                If you've never looked down at the runway number, you're doing it wrong, just google "landing at wrong runway", and see how often it happens. Harrison Ford is a recent well known example. And, when do you EVER need a 1/2 degree for anything? I've never seen a piece of avionics that took less than a degree, but than I haven't flown in a few years. As for the iron ore deposits, your maps all have that plugged in. As for your arguing it for decades, I've never once heard a pilot complain about using magne

              • By the time you can see the runway, your aren't looking at the wobbly compass. If you can't see the airport, your using ILS (nor GPS or VOR or NDB) and don't care what the compass says either.

                Clearly you've never been caught in IFR conditions in an aircraft that isn't IFR-equipped.

                When all you have is a windscreen full of white and rain, a voice giving directions in your ear, and a magnetic compass, the last thing you want to be doing is calculating the magnetic/true north differential for your current lat/long in your head. When you've been told you're on the correct vector for runway 29, you want to look at your compass and see 290, nothing more, nothing less.

          • Pilots already know how convert between magnetic and geographical headings

            An operator of any critical equipment that could cause damage or injury can likely do a lot of things, but humans are fallible. The ultimate goal is to take as little attention away from the immediate situation at hand as possible.

            It doesn't matter if you're flying a plane or changing setpoints on gas compressor, for safety you don't rely on anyone thinking.

      • They should just use the geographical headings instead of magnetic headings.

        In the northernmost parts of Canada we do. The magnetic variation is large and varies rapidly in the high Arctic, so all headings (runways, navigation, etc.) are in degrees true. With little in the way of ground infrastructure all altitudes are standard pressure, i.e. flight levels.

        A couple of airports around here (CZBB, KBFI) recently renumbered runways. My home airport's main runway (CYNJ) 01/19 has magnetic headings of 015 and 195. One more degree and they'll think about renumbering it.

        ...laura

  • With the advent of GPS and advancements in ground-based technology able to offer redundancy and higher accuracy, is there a reason we're still this concerned about maintaining a naming schema based on compass readings? Are there that many aircraft still in use today that use nothing but a compass for navigation?

    This is kind of like making sure every new car sold comes with a paper map, and every new house comes with a printed copy of the Yellow Pages.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The only real reason is that knowing the heading of the runway easily gives you the amount of cross-wind you're getting. For example, if I'm landing on runway 18 and winds are 13 @ 225, i know without doing much math that i have a 6.5 knot crosswind (wind is 45 degrees off from the runway, so half of the wind speed is my cross-wind). Big planes don't really care about crosswind until the wind speed is really high, but general aviation aircraft get pushed around a lot more so lower speeds affect them more.

      No

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daa ( 9883 )
      total loss of electrical power is the main reason - lose your generators and you have a limited time on battery only

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by E-Lad ( 1262 )

      Not all aircraft have GPS navigation, or even electrical systems to support one. Yes, some aircraft lack an alternator and battery - thus they have no electrical system and are not required to have a transponder or other electronic navigation equipment, other than perhaps a battery-powered radio. The engine's spark plugs are fired by magnetos turned by the engine itself (so yes, these types of planes also need to be hand-propped to start, because there's no battery to juice a starter)

      Long story short, GPS o

    • All landings end with a pilot looking out the window and deciding "yeah, that looks about right". The magnetic compass and the data it generates are one piece of a much larger puzzle.

      Yes, I'm aware of things like Category 2 ILS, but they don't do stuff like that unless they absolutely have to.

      ...laura

  • So, one, two, or three plane crashes before someone blames another miscommunication on fog? Just another airport for me to avoid. Love it.

  • I don't get it. One can easily save them the work of renaming the runways (painting and what-not) by inserting a ball bearing in the middle and magnets along the runway! It will automatically align to the magnetic field. Sshhh... some people.

    • No, they just need to move to circular runways. Odd proposal, but could be interesting.

  • Time for RNS (Score:5, Funny)

    by CODiNE ( 27417 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:02AM (#55960151) Homepage

    The Runway Naming System allows pilots to send RNS requests to the local Runway Naming Service which of course run on the local Runway Naming Server (Be aware the same acronym holds several correct definitions). Also I t is appropriate to use the designation "RNS Server", "RNS Service", or "RNS System" even though it may be redundant.

    These local RNS databases are owned by the airports and are synchronized with the root RNS server several layers up in the RNS hierarchy.

    While planes may choose to make RNS requests directly from the root server, for traffic management (bandwidth, not air traffic) they are strongly encouraged to maintain their own local RNS server that caches RNS data from RNS servers at levels lower from the root and geographically local to them. This may be accomplished via RNS Zone Transfers.

    It must also be remember that RNS name updates may take several hours to propagate through the RNS hierarchy and for all RNS servers to update with accurate information. So while pilots may have a local cached copy while in flight from their local RNS server, care must be made to verify the RNS data with the authoritative RNS server while approaching the destination airport.

    As an example the Wichita "Gandalf" runway upon local RNS resolution currently returns 14/32.

    There have been recent reports of RNS spoofing and RNS cache corruption attacks being used, as well as malicious RNS database updates pushed to the RNS root servers and propagated across the RNS network. We are currently working on the next generation of secure RNS Services known as RNSSEC.

    • Funniest thing I've seen on /. in a while. The one day I don't have mod points.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )
      We could always open it up to a poll... its not like we'd end up with Runway McRunwayface or something.

  • The molten iron core of Earth is to blame. All we need to do is wait for the magnetic north to be where we want it, then quickly cool the core so it solidifies in place.

  • Even with numbered runways, the occasinal pilot still goofs things up. They're supposed to check their compass against the runway numbers when they're at the takeoff point. Even so, one pilot long ago had his compass set not SIX degrees of magnetic variation, but SIXTY. Instead of landing in London they ended up running out of gas over the Sahara. Another time, a cargo plane took off in the 180 direction from Marseilles, and they crashed into a tall hill miles away.

  • Fake News! (Score:3)

    by 14erCleaner ( 745600 ) <FourteenerCleaner@yahoo.com> on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:46AM (#55960487) Homepage Journal
    Anthropomorphic magnetic pole shifting is a hoax! The poles have always been where they are, and the Fake Liberal Media just wants you to believe that they're moving to advance their left-wing agenda!

    • Correction: you probably meant anthropogenic, not anthropomorphic.

    • Anthropogenic magnetic pole shifting is a hoax! The poles have always been where they are, and the Fake Liberal Media just wants you to believe that they're moving to advance their left-wing agenda!

      Darn right! And if you don't believe it, the proof is that the so-called movement is ALWAYS TO THE LEFT!!!

  • Do they still use magnetic cpmpasses (Score:3)

    by rossdee ( 243626 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:47AM (#55960495)

    Do they still use magnetic cpmpasses in commecial aviation?

    Y thought it would be based a mountain
      on GPS thwaw days

    They were ysing inertial navigation systems in airliners back in the later 70's

    when Air New Zealand were flying scenic trops to Antarctica
    of course if someone transposed numbers when typing in the waypoints you could still run into

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by cstacy ( 534252 )

      Do they still use magnetic cpmpasses in commecial aviation?

      At least as a backup, yes. Both the "whiskey" variety and the Hall effect variety.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      Do they still use magnetic cpmpasses in commecial aviation?

      Yes.
      And commercial aviation is not the only segment that airports are built for.

  • It's not like we don't know how to use true north. TVMDC [wikipedia.org], and all that. What with modern avionics, GPS, etc. you'd think they could deal with true north and not have this problem.
  • Hey, I heard that Blockchain is going to solve this problem! Where can I invest?

  • Geologists are concerned that the magnetic poles might soon go through one of their cyclic reversals, flipping north and south. This would result in a number of years where the earth has no net magnetic field.

    If that happens, the FAA will have to direct airports to rename every single runway in this country to "NULL".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Geologists are concerned that the magnetic poles might soon go through one of their cyclic reversals, flipping north and south [and sometimes] no net magnetic field..."NULL".

      The Earth runs on Java, how about that. We are F#&d

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      Nah! Pilot's will just have to fly their planes between the falling skyscrapers on their way to finding the hidden arks that will save the vestiges of the human race. The runway will only need to be realigned after the continents have finished shifting.

  • The same thing happened at Burbank airport in California decades ago. Runway 7/25 shifted to runway 8/26 when the actual magnetic bearing passed through the midpoint between the two. I fly out of there and it took me ages not to get it wrong...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daa ( 9883 )
      Las Vegas renumbered this year, Seattle has renumbered recently, its a regular thing. depending on where you are the magnetic variation can easily shift 0.5-1.0 deg / year. Usually the runway renumber happens when the mag heading shifts across the 5 deg boundary. most runways are built on ordinal true headings that are then converted to the nearest 10 deg magnetic equivalent for numbering. my local example is DEN - rwys 7/25 and 8/26 are currently both 82.1 mag with 8.4E mag var or 90 true. the mag var in D

  • Thank God for Slashdot where this can be discussed, because the aviation boneheads who came up with the runway naming conventions obviously never thought any of this stuff through! Moreover, none of the reasoning has ever been documented by those (Government, naturally) selfsame boneheads.

  • Reading this aviation stuf and the details in the comments reminds me of messing with AICC e-learning data back in 2002 and trying to convert it into XML or something other more useful. This was an amazing head-trip. You could smell the punchcards and hear the noise of the 60ies batch processors simply by looking at the raw data files. n-dimensional relations were (are) covered across files, data access based on column count, 126 character ASCII (and not a single one more!) more and some other awesome old-s

  • When an airport has two parallel runways, they are often numbered differently in order to "avoid confusion". When landing at CDG, runways 26R and 27L are parallel.

  • Online sources of information are probably updated immediately when the runway numbers are repainted. However, many pilots fly with paper charts and airport directories. Either they fly old planes without modern avionics, or they simply want information that will survive a computer hardware failure. These paper documents expire in a few months and _should_ be replaced after expiration. For at least a few months (possibly longer), pilots rely on old information from paper charts and directories to get run

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daa ( 9883 )
      charts are updated every 14 days , nav databases are updated ever 28 days , you are responsible to have current charts and data

