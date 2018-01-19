Pedestrian Attacks Self-driving Car in the Mission (curbed.com) 80
An anonymous reader shares a report: Cruise AV, a self-driving car company owned by General Motors, reports that earlier this month an unidentified man in the Mission flung himself onto one of the company's autonomous vehicles while it was conducting a road test. According to a report filed with the California DMV (all companies testing self-driving cars on California public streets are required to make public reports any time an accident happens), the close encounter of the vehicular kind happened at 9:27 p.m. as the car was waiting to make a turn and "stopped at a green light in between crosswalks of Valencia Street and 16th Street, waiting for pedestrians to cross." The car's human driver says that a pedestrian then unexpectedly ran into the street against the traffic signal and "shouting....struck the left side of the Cruise AV's rear bumper and hatch with his entire body." The driver adds, "There were no injuries, but the Cruise AV sustained some damage to its rear light." No witnesses called the police.
What's the Mission?
most likely they lied to the cops about being hit by the car to sue for a big insurance payout
Presumably, it's either a community, district, or suburb of San Francisco.... although I was only able to piece together that much by reading the article.
Well played, Slashdot.... well played.
The Bronx...
Oh...I thought at first read it was some sort of protest group that was "on a mission", or something to that effect.
Was confusing to me too, as that not everyone is familiar with areas of SF.
What does this mean? (Score:2)
San Francisco
Next question, what does this mean? "stopped at a green light in between crosswalks of Valencia Street and 16th Street"...
The car should not be stopped between crosswalks. It should stop before the crosswalk.
But, actually, I can't even figure out what they mean by "between crosswalks." Here it is on google maps: https://www.google.com/maps/pl... [google.com]
How can you be "between" the crosswalks, unless the car is actually in the intersection itself?
unless the car is actually in the intersection itself?
I believe that's exactly it. It's not unusual for traffic to be backed up and blocking an intersection. Ideally you don't pull forward unless it's clear, but then a bunch of people turning right on red are going to take your spot. So you pull into the intersection if it is early enough hoping it doesn't turn red while you are still in there. (you can block intersections in California unless a sign says you cannot, of course other drivers won't be pleased but you're unlikely to get a ticket)
Gothic rock band from the 80s.
Re:What? (Score:4, Funny)
You have to accept the mission before you can be told what it is.
It's a suburb in San Francisco - The Mission District
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mission_District,_San_Francisco
The Mission is the only one with an authentic style of food, so probably the only district worth mentioning. Love me some Mission Burritos.
San Francisco Shithole (Score:5, Informative)
I dare any person who has ever been to, or lived in SF to disagree with me.
And I mean it literally as that is where multiple times I have seen someone taking a dump *against a wall*.
It's a historically hispanic neighborhood about 2 miles from the skyscrapery financial district/downtown.
It's also one of the sunniest, least windy and warmest (5-10F warmer when most of the city is 55-62F year-round) neighborhoods with an abundance of good ethnic (mexican, indian, etc) restaurants. As a result everyone wants to live there, and have successfully pushed out something like 50% of this hispanic population in favor of predominantly white "tech bros". Property owners are allegedly torchi
much of SF believes the rest of the world revolves around their epicenter.
NYC has the same attitude, except maybe 10X more extreme. But at least for NYC it is somewhat justifiable.
The problem with SF's Tenderloin is that it is named after NY's Tenderloin. Both are historically red light districts. Although SF's Tenderloin is becoming more gentrified over the last 30 years that it will probably need to be renamed.
The Mission [wikipedia.org] is a district in San Francisco, somewhat akin to the way New York City is broken up into boroughs like the Bronxand Manhattan. From what I've gathered (having never visited the Bay Area), the Mission is well-known for its art scene, LGBTQ community, and food, though hopefully a local can chime in with better information.
The Mission is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work... when you go to church... when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.
Bay Area Idiots (Score:5, Insightful)
You can tell when someone's from the Bay Area because they're so self-important that they describe local locations to the world with no context to explain for people not from the area.
Re:Bay Area Idiots (Score:5, Funny)
Call them Bay Aryans (for their attitude). They love that.
Maybe they presume that you live in the 21st century, and in the unlikely case that you actually care about exactly where that is, you have tools available at your fingertips.
I'm nowhere near the "Bay Area" (BTW, this term you used is completely generic, but you nevertheless assume we know the context). However, I pasted "Valencia Street and 16th Street" into Google maps and it showed me the exact location, which is at 37deg 45'53.9"N 122deg 25'19.0"W, which is in San Francisco, CA, USA. This took less than
Maybe they presume that you live in the 21st century, and in the unlikely case that you actually care about exactly where that is, you have tools available at your fingertips.
Nah, SF is the world's largest open-air insane asylum. Most of them aren't aware other things exist.
I'm also hundreds of miles away from the "Bay Area", but I know that Valencia and 16th is where Panchitos is, where you can get the best Salvadoran papusas in the US.
Maybe they presume that you live in the 21st century, and in the unlikely case that you actually care about exactly where that is, you have tools available at your fingertips.
Since I live in the 21st century, I looked it up on google. First hit for "Mission" is: "Also called rescue mission. a shelter operated by a church or other organization offering food, lodging, and other assistance to needy persons. 17. missions, organized missionary work or activities in any country or region."
Context is everything.
Oh yah, it's not like New Yorkers aren't just as "self-important" when they refer to the SoHo, the Bronx, Greenwich Village, the Lower East Side, etc. Or Altantians (?) refer to Little Five Points, Candler Park or Cabbage Town. Or literally anyone from any other location uses common names for neigbourhoods in their area.
But good job not letting reality get in the way of your prejudice...
God, Americans love not knowing stuff. It's really a badge of honor. If someone said, "Brooklyn" or "the French Quarter", would you know what it is? But people are so jealous of California that they pretend not to know what the Mission District is.
Some poor bastard in Arkansas is telling himself, "At least I don't live in t
To be fair, Brooklyn is a formal mailing location, like a city, and has a population 3x that of the entire city of San Fancisco (~880,000 vs ~2,600,000). The mission, on a warm summer saturday night full of tourists is maybe 100,000 on it's busiest day ever.
French Quarter is a bona fide tourist attraction like the statue of liberty. By contrast, the Mission is a good place to go get tacos and arguably the birthplace of whatever you call the Chipolte style burrito.
On the Whole (Score:2)
There literally isn't a single thing on the California coast that's not beautiful.
That is sort of true (though some parts I think are over-rated).
However there are a lot more parts of California than the cost, and many of those parts are not that inspiring. I spent several hours driving from LA to SF on a long road with no inspiration anywhere, though a lot of the most passive-aggressive drivers I have ever seen.
Also you will be paying a lot to drive that far thanks to CA's insane gas prices, also not very
But people are so jealous of California that they pretend not to know what the Mission District is.
The really funny part is that you think they are pretending.
I've never lived in or even visited the Bay Area, yet I've been aware of the Mission District for as long as I can recall, as well as some of what sets it apart within the city. It's a well-known neighborhood even outside of that local sphere...perhaps not as well-known as I had thought, given the confusion in the comments, but I had no problem reading the headline (despite mostly having lived in South Florida and Texas), and I wouldn't have expected most others to either.
California (Score:2)
Need I say more?
Anticipation (Score:2)
Can't wait to see what happens when self driving cars become widespread in Florida!
Florida? I'm waiting for Texas!
Was it Secret? (Score:2, Funny)
This "mission" that they were on. Or was it Top Secret?
geeze, thanks anonymous pedestrian (Score:5, Insightful)
Do you want SKYNET? Because that's how you get SKYNET right there.
The reason for all those "robot runs amok" stories is that "human runs amok" isn't a story premise; it's more like a chronic condition.
Ambulance chasers (Score:5, Informative)
Kids are doing this all over, apparently: they run up to a car while it's at a light or in heavy traffic, jump on the hood or elsewhere and act like they got hit by the car, hoping to get a settlement. I've seen dashcam video that was pretty funny because some of the attempts are just so obviously staged.
Kids are doing this all over, apparently: they run up to a car while it's at a light or in heavy traffic, jump on the hood or elsewhere and act like they got hit by the car, hoping to get a settlement. I've seen dashcam video that was pretty funny because some of the attempts are just so obviously staged.
Adults have been doing this scam in China for years.
Good thing the car doesn't have AI... (Score:4, Funny)
...or it'd run him over in self-defense.
If this were a castle doctrine state, I would consider it a manufacturing defect if it did not!
ok..what did the car DO? (Score:3)
"how did the car react?"
The car is in treatment. Due to patient confidentiality, no official statement was available. Informed sources claim that it is in a severely depressed state but expected to recover.
Caution:
Never anthropomorphize smart cars. They hate it when you do that!
America Learns From China (Score:2)
Where "old" people throw themselves in front of car for insurance payout!
Eg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Who learned it from Russians...it's a very old scam. Bet people did it with horse drawn carriages.
Nothing new here.... (Score:2)
Self-driving car with a human driver (Score:2)
But wait, there's more!
OK, so there was a driver in this self-driving car.
It sounds to me like they ran over a guy, and somebody's trying to dodge a lawsuit by saying someone "threw themselves at the car". And if there was, as the self-driving car's driver says, "damage to a tail light",
But wait, there's more!
OK, so there was a driver in this self-driving car.
It sounds to me like they ran over a guy, and somebody's trying to dodge a lawsuit by saying someone "threw themselves at the car". And if there was, as the self-driving car's driver says, "damage to a tail light", let me ask you this: If you went outside and threw your body at a car, do you think you could break a tail light?
Yeah pedestrians running out in front of your car is something that happens. Especially children.. It is one of the harder things to compensate for, especially for a computer.
let me ask you this: If you went outside and threw your body at a car, do you think you could break a tail light?
Heck no; there's an Interstate highway just outside.
Wow... Major deja vu moment (Score:2)
The Mission must be somewhere in Russia. ZING!
out of work people will do this just get med bills (Score:2)
out of work people will do this just get med bills paid (for other stuff as well but they just I got hit by a car and after I got out I have this bill I can't pay and I did not ask for any of this to be done)
joe adler (Score:2)
We are going the sue
GM
The STATE
The DMV
Cruise AV
The City of Mission
if you need cash call 555-whiplash