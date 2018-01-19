Norway Will Make All Short-Haul Flights Electric By 2040 (independent.co.uk) 89
Norway's public operator of air transport plans to make all short-haul flights in the country entirely electric by 2040. "State-owned Avinor, which operates most of Norway's civil airports, is aiming to be the 'first in the world' to switch to electric air transport," reports The Independent. From the report: "We think that all flights lasting up to 1.5 hours can be flown by aircraft that are entirely electric," chief executive Dag Falk-Petersen told AFP. The announcement confirms Norway's reputation as a leader in electric power. In a 2017 report, Avinor announced that in cooperation with the Norwegian Sports Aviation Association and major airlines, it had set up a development project for electric aircraft. Avinor said it had "called for Norway to be established as a test arena and innovation center for the development of electric aircraft." Avinor intends to reduce aircraft greenhouse gas emissions in the short term by phasing in biofuels in the coming years, and then build on these reductions by phasing in electric planes.
"Flight 666, I know you're at 1% battery, but maintain flight level 3 5 0 while we land more prominent flights."
2040 is 22 years from now. So some politician gets publicity and greenie support while needing to budget nothing, negotiate nothing, and pay no consequences since he will be retired long before anything happens.
A lot can change in 22 years, so by 2040 electric flights may actually make sense, but that won't be because of any political pronouncements. It is nerds that change the world, not politicians.
"What idiot would have a fleet of one or two hour only aircraft?"
Norwegian idiots apparently.
Personally, I'd wait until I had a few years experience with electric aircraft in a variety of environments and weather conditions before I decreed liquid fuel to be passe.
BTW, how many kwhr do they plan to stuff into these things in how many minutes in order to turn their aircraft around for a return flight?
You can probably fly pretty much anywhere in Norway and to the capitals of her neighbours in that amount of time. I live in Canada, which is huge, but most of the traffic is on ~1 hour short haul routes.
2040 is still a ways off.
BTW, how many kwhr do they plan to stuff into these things in how many minutes in order to turn their aircraft around for a return flight?
You can refuel as fast as a jet if you use liquid H2 feeding into fuel cells. That still counts as "electric".
Liquid H2 has three times the energy density of jet fuel. 140 MJ/kg for H2, vs 43 MJ/kg for jet fuel. A fuel cell is twice as energy efficient. So that gives you a total of six times the range per kg of fuel.
And fuel tanks that can keep LH2 liquid (-253 C)need a lot of insulation.
You only need a lot of insulation for long term storage. If you gas-up-and-go, you will be drawing out gaseous H2 to feed the fuel cell even faster than it boils off.
Not to mention how explosive all that hydrogen is!
Gasoline is more explosive than hydrogen. Either can be handled safely with appropriate equipment and procedures.
Re:Nope (Score:4, Interesting)
The funny thing is, electric aircraft can regenerate on descent [flightofthecentury.com]. If for some strange reason you "ran out of power" in the air, yes, you'd have to make an emergency landing, but it would be an emergency powered landing. Unlike the unpowered landing a combustion-powered aircraft landing has to make if it runs out of fuel.
Chip hasn't exactly been active on that blog for a while. Did he ever regenerate more than 2%? The drag on this system would be tremendous. I think it would make a better speed brake than a power regeneration system. In my aircraft, I have to descend at least at a 6-degree angle (or greater) in order for the weight of the plane to drive the N1. And that's a mostly free turbine (it does turn an accessory box for hydraulic and electric). I can't imagine putting a heavy electric-generating load onto a propelle
It certainly steepens your descent profile, but the scenario in question was the plane running out of power while circling. And even a couple minutes worth of propulsion at landing makes a world of difference (2% of a 90 minute flight = nearly 2 minutes).
Seriously, you're demanding go-around capability on emergency, out-of-"fuel" landings?
All aircraft can trade potential energy (altitude) for range. Even in an electric, rather then use the engines as generators it would be more efficient to feather the props and make use of the improved glide.
Its a way that aircraft are fundamentally different from cars and why electric airplanes don't get the same sort of efficiency win.
You could use regenerative breaking rather than putting out drag devices (spoilers and similar) but those are generally used for a small percentage of flight time because t
Amazing (Score:5, Insightful)
A timeline to switch over before the first successful prototypes been demonstrated . . .
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Nope. Just another retarded clickbait article and attention grab. Hey! Look at me! Look at me!! HEEEYY!! Over here! Heyyyy! HEY!
Re:Amazing (Score:5, Interesting)
I assume you're kidding. People have been flying electric light aircraft since 1997, when the Alisport Silent Club added an electric takeoff option. The fastest manned electric plane, the 330 LE, goes 340 kph. For the low-end consumer, you can get an Electraflyer-ULS for under $60k [electraflyer.com]. While it has a 2 hour flight time, it's more like a powered glider, of course, with a very low cruising speed. For a bit more ($104k) you can get a 2-seater a Pipistrel Alpha Electro [wikipedia.org] with a cruising speed of 200 kph and a range of 600km.
How long do you think the lead time for commercial aircraft is? Not ultralights or piper cub speed light aircraft, new commercial aircraft.
2040 isn't completely undoable, but they better have improved batteries soon or the schedule is blown. Norway isn't a big enough market by itself.
Re: (Score:3)
Quite to the contrary, I think it's absurdly pessimistic. People always underestimate S-curves. They did it with wind, they did it with solar, people are in various phases of realizing that they did it with EV passenger vehicles, and they're actively doing it with electric road transport, electric marine transport, and electric aircraft.
There's several companies close to offering electric puddle jumpers. Today. It's not going to take 22 years to transition.
So you should be able to point me to one that's well into it's FAA type certification process. Being 'close' to ready. Cite?
By 'puddle jumper' you mean commuter airliner, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Civil Aviation Authority - Norway
An administrative agency responsible for ensuring safe and efficient operation of civil aviation. Issues regulations, lays down standards for civil aviation activities in Norway, grants licences and operating permits to persons and companies intending to conduct aviation and related activities. Oversees compliance with regulations and conditions.
in Norway
So, nothing to do with FAA, apparently.
in Norway
So, nothing to do with FAA, apparently.
They often have the same rules and regulations. This makes it easier for aircraft and pilots to get the appropriate paperwork to fly in other markets. If anything the European organizations can be a bit stricter than the FAA about some things.
yes but in norway the government will be pushing for electric. Reviews will be logical and spritely.
In the u.s. the government is pushing against electric. Reviews will be illogical and mired in red tape.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't, i think it's wildly optimistic.
The problem with switching an aircraft over to electric power involves a metric which isn't really that much of an issue with cars or boats - weight.
Batteries weigh the same at the start of the flight as they do at the end of the flight - so the aircraft has to carry more weight further.
It also has to land with that extra weight, each and every time.
So the airframe needs to be stronger, which inevitably means more weight.
In airline terms, weight is everything. Boeing
[snark] Did you look at the Pipistrel Alpha Electro specs? Yeah, I definitely want to have hundreds of pounds of lithium-polymer batteries in my small, two-seater aircraft. [/snark]
Those are not passenger craft. A very expensive-to-fly proof of concept aircraft is not the same as flying thousands of passangers a day from a commercial airport.
The numbers you give for the Pipisterel are for the gas version. The electric has a 1 hour endurance. Cruise speed not listed, but no more than 200km/h and probably lower for max efficiency.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume you're clueless if you don't grasp the difference between lightweight single passenger sport aircraft and commuter aircraft. The former is no more a prototype for the latter than an econobox rice burner is a prototype for a Formula One race car. There's a massive difference in degree and kind.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, JFK did that - but he didn't say "do it with economics that work for both airline and aircraft manufacturer", he and his successors basically just threw money at it until it happened, and then it was cancelled.
When you can't simply throw money at a problem, the problem becomes a lot harder to solve.
Will airlines be willing to bear the cost of a $40billion development? Would they buy aircraft priced at $150million each when they paid $30million before?
Is Norway going to subsidise development and operat
There's a reason [wikipedia.org] that Norway told the EU, "Thanks, but no thanks."
I'll let you ponder that and draw your own conclusions.
That doesn't answer anything at all - if Norway was going to foot the bill for this decree, they would have said so at the same time, but they haven't.
Norway has no domestic airliner production industry they can indirectly subsidise either, so they have to rely on external companies delivering on their decree.
Which isn't going to happen.
A timeline to switch over before the first successful prototypes been demonstrated . .
Necessity is the mother of invention.
However, I think it would be wiser if they were more broad with there definition of "electric" so that you could use an extant technology like hydrogen fuel cells. It requires electricity to take hydrogen out of water but if you have plenty of electricity then it's feasible.
The "invention" that will arise here is not of an aircraft designed to fulfil these requirements, but rather that there will be no sectors flown direct from Norway under 1.5 hours - airlines will simply fly you to a hub further away and then you fly on to your destination.
A timeline to switch over before the first successful prototypes been demonstrated...
Norway is a tiny speck on the world map made rich by oil with vast delusions of grandeur. In particular I'd there's three areas where the elite thinks Norway makes a global impact:
1. Peace talks
2. Eliminating poverty
3. Environmentalism
The first one leads to things like the Oslo Accords [wikipedia.org] where Yitzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat and Bill Clinton ended the Middle East conflict - that's pretty much what was promised anyhow. Strangely enough they also got the Nobel Peace Prize which Norway awards. The second is another
> where Yitzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat and Bill Clinton ended the Middle East conflict
Norway has been a good example of a stable and peaceful nation. But let's not over-estimate their accomplishments. If Norway develops aircraft as safe and reliable as the borders between Israel and Palestine set in the Oslo accords, would you consider that a success as well? I most certainly would not.
Don't Fear The Reaper (Score:1)
So, how long until they add super caps and fly towards storms?
You're a freakin' genius.
Are they sure they don't mean (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I prefer my airplanes to be filled with nice safe hydrocarbons [youtu.be]. They never burn.
EVs have a lower per-km rate of fires than gasoline cars (various figures suggest around 1/5th the rate). Why would it be any different with aircraft? Furthermore, it's much easier to make components redundant with EVs. Electric motors are light, batteries packs are easy to isolate from each other with no extra weight penalty, etc. In one design NASA has been working on there's a huge number of small props [nasa.gov] on the wing;
Given how demonstrably impractical electric is for automobiles, who in his right mind thinks it's even remotely possible for passenger aircraft?
Does Moore's Law apply to MJ/kg in LiPo battery tech?
Pronunciations... (Score:2)
Sure. Interesting idea. But it's in reality just an idea. It all depends on technology that doesn't exist yet.
It's not difficult (Score:1)
We've had the capability to do this for quite a while, at least on the military side.
Remember, without massive tax subsidies and tax exemptions, fossil fuels aren't that cost effective.
People are just fearful of change: suppliers, operators, capital loans providers, and so on.
We've had the capability to do this for quite a while, at least on the military side.
Can you point to a single electric plane that can carry at least 70 people? The Embraer 175 series [wikipedia.org] is really the airplane of choice for short hop/short-haul planes, and it seats 75 to 85, depending upon configuration. What is out there, electric, that does that?
Remember, without massive tax subsidies and tax exemptions, fossil fuels aren't that cost effective.
Oh, so fossil fuels now get tax exemptions, not just tax subsidies? And solar and wind do not? Wind and solar are massively subsidized [eia.gov], especially when you take into account the much lower amount of energy we get from them. Without the much-more
No Heat (Score:2)
Small price to pay in Norway.
It is just like Los Angeles right?
At 30,000 feet, it's arctic cold no matter where you are in the world.
Short-haul defined (Score:2)
Definition of short-haul: the length of the cable.
Definitely hope this works.
