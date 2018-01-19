Ajit Pai's FCC Can't Admit Broadband Competition Is a Problem (dslreports.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: While the FCC is fortunately backing away from a plan that would have weakened the standard definition of broadband, the agency under Ajit Pai still can't seem to acknowledge the lack of competition in the broadband sector. Or the impact this limited competition has in encouraging higher prices, net neutrality violations, privacy violations, or what's widely agreed to be some of the worst customer service of any industry in America. The Trump FCC had been widely criticized for a plan to weaken the standard definition of broadband from 25 Mbps down, 3 Mbps up, to include any wireless connection capable of 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps up. Consumer advocates argued the move was a ham-fisted attempt to try and tilt the data to downplay the industry's obvious competitive and coverage shortcomings. They also argued that the plan made no coherent sense, given that wireless broadband is frequently capped, often not available (with carrier maps the FCC relies on falsely over-stating coverage), and significantly more expensive than traditional fixed-line service.
In a statement (pdf), FCC boss Ajit Pai stated the agency would fortunately be backing away from the measure, while acknowledging that frequently capped and expensive wireless isn't a comparable replacement for fixed-line broadband. "The draft report maintains the same benchmark speed for fixed broadband service previously adopted by the Commission: 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload," stated Pai. "The draft report also concludes that mobile broadband service is not a full substitute for fixed service. Instead, it notes there are differences between the two technologies, including clear variations in consumer preferences and demands." That's the good news. The bad news: the FCC under Pai's leadership continues to downplay and ignore the lack of competition in the sector, and the high prices and various bad behaviors most people are painfully familiar with.
In a statement (pdf), FCC boss Ajit Pai stated the agency would fortunately be backing away from the measure, while acknowledging that frequently capped and expensive wireless isn't a comparable replacement for fixed-line broadband. "The draft report maintains the same benchmark speed for fixed broadband service previously adopted by the Commission: 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload," stated Pai. "The draft report also concludes that mobile broadband service is not a full substitute for fixed service. Instead, it notes there are differences between the two technologies, including clear variations in consumer preferences and demands." That's the good news. The bad news: the FCC under Pai's leadership continues to downplay and ignore the lack of competition in the sector, and the high prices and various bad behaviors most people are painfully familiar with.
Because it's not (Score:1)
It's all the collusion that is a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of places don't have that much competition to choose from. And many of the choices end up being kinda crappy. We really need both ways to increase real competition and to stop the ISPs from controlling who can visit what online, or we'll end up with some nonsense like long distance internet charges in a generation.
Smell Smoke (Score:3)
Ajit Pai couldn't admit his ass was on fire even he smelt smoke.
Ajit Pai is an industry shill (Score:3, Insightful)
Ajit Pai is an industry shill. He will not admit to anything that is not in the interest of his industry masters.
Why is this so hard to understand ?
There is no problem. (Score:1)
If the market demanded broadband competition, it would exist. Clearly there is no demand. The invisible hand of capitalism is working as intended.
This story is just liberal snowflakes stomping their feet yet again. SAD!
Re: (Score:2)
And yet, Charter / Spectrum decided it would be a good idea to raise my bandwidth to 230 mbit/sec and charge me less than I was paying for 60 mbit.
Maybe they understand simple economics better than you think. A regional telco has been rolling fiber here, and it's got the cable company improving service without increasing price... sounds like competition might actually be a thing, and may actually be paying off for the subscribers.
Re: (Score:2)
Some areas have competition, some areas do not... Compare the service between those areas.
Re: (Score:2)
Allow locals to do community broadband and design the networks needed. No more federal NN monopoly rules to hold back community broadband in a city, state.
Pai's FCC knows broadband competition is a problem (Score:3)
And they're doing everything in their power (and beyond) to stamp out such competition.
None of which has anything to do with NN (Score:2)
NN would not give us more ISPs. It would not have a diversity of companies laying cable.
And absent more choices in who are our ISPs are from the wire up level... it is pointless.
To solve the problem we need Right of Way for poles and conduits. Absent that, this is just monopolists arguing for their monopoly.
The corporate monopolists want to be the only people that are allowed to run cable in the last mile and the socialist monopolists merely want the government to monopolize it.
The only non-monopolist optio
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
All that new community broadband got to start up all over the USA thanks to federal NN rule changes?
Still on paper insulated wireline enjoying federal NN monopoly networks?
The courts saw the federal NN rules and allowed with new community network projects?
New networks have to be allowed many local people can support new community broadband networks. Let cities and states build innovative new networks.
Connect to a long list of ISP and the fre
For those of you wondering why they backed down (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Ajit Pai was brought to the FCC by Obama... (Score:1)
and he was promoted by Trump....
As much as I don't like Trump, this is not strictly Trump's FCC...