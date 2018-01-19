Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Ajit Pai's FCC Can't Admit Broadband Competition Is a Problem (dslreports.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the can't-see-the-forest-through-the-trees dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: While the FCC is fortunately backing away from a plan that would have weakened the standard definition of broadband, the agency under Ajit Pai still can't seem to acknowledge the lack of competition in the broadband sector. Or the impact this limited competition has in encouraging higher prices, net neutrality violations, privacy violations, or what's widely agreed to be some of the worst customer service of any industry in America. The Trump FCC had been widely criticized for a plan to weaken the standard definition of broadband from 25 Mbps down, 3 Mbps up, to include any wireless connection capable of 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps up. Consumer advocates argued the move was a ham-fisted attempt to try and tilt the data to downplay the industry's obvious competitive and coverage shortcomings. They also argued that the plan made no coherent sense, given that wireless broadband is frequently capped, often not available (with carrier maps the FCC relies on falsely over-stating coverage), and significantly more expensive than traditional fixed-line service.

In a statement (pdf), FCC boss Ajit Pai stated the agency would fortunately be backing away from the measure, while acknowledging that frequently capped and expensive wireless isn't a comparable replacement for fixed-line broadband. "The draft report maintains the same benchmark speed for fixed broadband service previously adopted by the Commission: 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload," stated Pai. "The draft report also concludes that mobile broadband service is not a full substitute for fixed service. Instead, it notes there are differences between the two technologies, including clear variations in consumer preferences and demands." That's the good news. The bad news: the FCC under Pai's leadership continues to downplay and ignore the lack of competition in the sector, and the high prices and various bad behaviors most people are painfully familiar with.

  • Because it's not (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's all the collusion that is a problem.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      It may not be the only problem, but lack of competition is very much a problem.

  • Smell Smoke (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @08:59PM (#55965109) Homepage

    Ajit Pai couldn't admit his ass was on fire even he smelt smoke.

  • Ajit Pai is an industry shill (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, 2018 @09:01PM (#55965113)

    Ajit Pai is an industry shill. He will not admit to anything that is not in the interest of his industry masters.

    Why is this so hard to understand ?

  • There is no problem. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the market demanded broadband competition, it would exist. Clearly there is no demand. The invisible hand of capitalism is working as intended.

    This story is just liberal snowflakes stomping their feet yet again. SAD!

  • Pai's FCC knows broadband competition is a problem (Score:3)

    by Burdell ( 228580 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @09:04PM (#55965137)

    And they're doing everything in their power (and beyond) to stamp out such competition.

  • NN would not give us more ISPs. It would not have a diversity of companies laying cable.

    And absent more choices in who are our ISPs are from the wire up level... it is pointless.

    To solve the problem we need Right of Way for poles and conduits. Absent that, this is just monopolists arguing for their monopoly.

    The corporate monopolists want to be the only people that are allowed to run cable in the last mile and the socialist monopolists merely want the government to monopolize it.

    The only non-monopolist optio

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      Net neutrality via FCC didn't solve all of the problems. However, it was a stop-gap for a few big problems. All other factors being equal, we are better off with net neutrality than without. The right solution would be to fix the problems before getting rid of it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        The NN rules helped with all the new networks over the years?
        All that new community broadband got to start up all over the USA thanks to federal NN rule changes?
        Still on paper insulated wireline enjoying federal NN monopoly networks?
        The courts saw the federal NN rules and allowed with new community network projects?
        New networks have to be allowed many local people can support new community broadband networks. Let cities and states build innovative new networks.
        Connect to a long list of ISP and the fre
  • it's because the Republicans can't afford to piss off rural voters. The US system of government gives them a disproportionate amount of voting power and their interests don't often align with the city voters, making them a prime candidate for politicking.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Every citizen gets a vote. Why should the party politics of a few elite coastal big cities get to disenfranchise all the people in states all over the USA?

  • and he was promoted by Trump....

    As much as I don't like Trump, this is not strictly Trump's FCC...

