Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation

Car Manufacturers Sued Over Rodents Eating Soy-Insulated Wires (hackaday.com) 91

Posted by EditorDavid from the num-num-num dept.
An anonymous reader writes about "a little-known problem plaguing many newer vehicles from the likes of Honda, Toyota, and Kia." The car makers used soy-insulated wiring to cut costs and "Go Green", but owners in rural areas are finding the local wildlife finds the wiring irresistible; thousands of dollars in damage has been done by rats and other critters eating wiring harnesses. Hackaday is asking their community to brainstorm solutions to this unique problem, as owners of affected vehicles have had to resort to sprinkling their driveway with coyote urine and putting rat traps on the wheels.
Hackaday reports that "It isn't just one or two cases either, it's enough of a problem that some car manufacturers are getting hit with class-action lawsuits." Back in 2010 Slashdot reported that rabbits had already discovered the joys of eating soy-insulated wires, and were turning the parking lot at the Denver International Airport into their own personal buffet.

There's even a web site called HowToPreventRatsFromEatingCarWires.com, which reports that Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape that's infused with the active ingredient from chili peppers.

Car Manufacturers Sued Over Rodents Eating Soy-Insulated Wires More | Reply

Car Manufacturers Sued Over Rodents Eating Soy-Insulated Wires

Comments Filter:

  • one word (Score:3, Interesting)

    by geoskd ( 321194 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:42AM (#55967147)

    Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape

    This is simple: Poison

    Just like pressure treated lumber, add arsenic to the insulation in relatively small quantities. Just enough to kill anything that eats this as a primary diet, but not enough to prevent biodegrading. Quickly enough critters will develop a strong distaste for the stuff.

    • Re:one word (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ColdWetDog ( 752185 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:45AM (#55967165) Homepage

      Lovely. Chewed up wiring and dead, smelly animals in your car.

      What's not to like?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Arsenic doesn't act that rapidly, and the dose needs to be low enough that it acts as a cumulative poison. So that's a bad suggestion, unless it's something that tastes foul enough to rodents that they already avoid it.

        Strychnine might work, but that has a bitter taste, and I'm not sure that rats can taste bitter. (If they could, I think they'd avoid warfarin.)

        Butyl mercaptan might work. You'd need to encapsulate it, but it might not only drive the rats away, but also give you a quick warning that someth

    • Re:one word (Score:4, Insightful)

      by careysub ( 976506 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:49AM (#55967185)

      Most people would rather not have the wiring eaten at all, rather than finding it being used as a part of a multl-generation breeding experiment to develop a wild/feral population of wiring-averse rodents.

      • Or worse, your wires are all chewed up, and the rodents have now built up an immunity to arsenic! Lets make the wires radioactive as well!

        • OK then ... time for the **BIG** guns. We're gonna play the Kale Card. No doubt that kale can kill the little cretins. Only problem is how to get them to eat it.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by amiga3D ( 567632 )

          We used twine laced with arsenic when I installed wiring in tech control facilities. They don't get immune to it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by HiThere ( 15173 )

          Radiation might work. Tests have shown that rats already tend to avoid radioactive areas. (Unlike cockroaches, which have eaten the insulation in the inside of nuclear reactors.)

          OTOH, I'm not sure how strong that tendency is. My guess is that it's based somehow on the same mechanism that caused them to avoid lighted areas, and that can be overridden if they feel like it...though they usually don't. But I'm also guessing that the avoidance of radioactivity is a lot lower than the avoidance of light, beca

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape

      This is simple: Poison

      Just like pressure treated lumber, add arsenic to the insulation in relatively small quantities. Just enough to kill anything that eats this as a primary diet, but not enough to prevent biodegrading. Quickly enough critters will develop a strong distaste for the stuff.

      A little nibbling on lumber will create essentially no damage or risk.

      A little nibbling on electrical wiring is another matter entirely.

      And one dead critter doesn't "teach" other critters. Otherwise, mouse traps would have been proven ineffective hundreds of years ago.

    • I seen Chipmunks jumping up into my engine compartment so I bought a "Rat Zapper" and solved that problem! Got 9 of the little bastards pretty quickly!

    • Arsenic won't in itself biodegrade, it's a metal. It will spread in the environment. Probably not in dangerous doses just from wire insulation, but still no good idea. I would rather go with non-edible cables in the first place ...

  • Put denatonium benzoate on the wires. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hehhehe.

  • not just cars (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:44AM (#55967161)

    Its not just cars. I bought a battery charger/jump starter from Harbor Freight, which has much of its products made in China. After only one month, I went out to my tool shed to find it and, lo and behold, all the insulation on the wiring was stripped clean. I live in SE AZ, in the desert so we have lots of wild life, but it was done so fast, I figured it might be a whole family, but I set a trap using a coil of insulated wiring from Harbor Freight, and caught the lil fckr. He was fat a sassy, and over the next two days I found several power tools all stripped of insulation.

    However, I have had a '86 Honda civic sitting in the car port that the wiring was untouched. So its obvious a recent thing

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I've had bad luck with Harbor Freight, and I think it has to do with the Chinese model for selling stuff to the US.

      Chinese factories can turn out stuff that is as good as anything made anywhere, but if the middleman thinks he can get away with selling Americans junk they'll gladly supply him -- because he's their customer, not you. It'd be different if the manufacturers owned the brands under which they sell. Then their reputation would be on the line with every tool you bought. But it's not; they stamp w

  • Not Just Rural Areas (Score:5, Informative)

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:47AM (#55967175)

    I live in surburbia, and this happened to me. Rodents ate the wiring in my Honda Odyssey a few of years ago.

    • Ditto. I had a rodent munch through one of the spark plug cables. Started the car and it was running rough. Plugged in the code scanner and got a misfire on cylinder X code. Opened the hood and saw the broken cable. IIRC, two other cables were also damaged but the conductor was intact.
    • Squirrels gnawed the insulation off a neighbor's Prius here in the Boston 'burbs, so he had to have it rewired. He loaded the car with mothballs afterwards to keep them from coming back. Hadn't heard about the soy-based insulation but it makes sense. The little buggers will eat almost anything - except airline pretzels.

  • Serves soyboys right (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    people are fed up of SJWs pushing soy as the answer to everything. Soy also shrinks dicks

  • Useless (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:53AM (#55967199)

    "Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape that's infused with the active ingredient from chili peppers."

    Mexican rats love that stuff.

  • Ethylene glycol poisoning used to be quite common until they used an additive to make it taste bad. Should be just as simple.

  • What could go wrong?

  • The obvious answer isn't that great (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @11:13AM (#55967267)

    Obvious answer is poison but thats not great for mechanics, and also not addressing the root cause. The real answer is to not use soy insulation in the first place.
    As someone who likes classic cars (i.e. that need to be around for a LONG time) I really don't like the whole thought that insulation should biodegrade after a few years anyway.

  • Capitalism says too bad! Sucks to be you! Live in a place without rodents next time!

  • Biodegradable wires? WTF? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BenJeremy ( 181303 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @11:24AM (#55967309)

    Why on earth would anybody want wires with biodegradable insulation? That makes zero sense.

    Even without providing rodent buffets, cars will be shorting out in a few years due to the wire insulation BIODEGRADING. If these executives and engineers think it's such a great idea, let's see them use this wiring in their homes.

    Personally, I think wiring should have insulation that can last through a century or more, if possible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      The rest of the car is unlikely to last a century or more, though.

    • This is all about the length of time a car will last.

      The manufacturers don't want them to last, they want you to buy a new one every year.

      This way, the every time they get parked outside, they get eaten, a bit at a time. :)

      Cuts down on the impurities in the recycled copper, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      I've also heard that it's cheaper than proper insulation. But yeah, it's dumb, nobody will throw away that copper as trash, it's simply too valuable.

  • This isn't the first time they made delicious wire insulation. The solution the last time was to add something that tastes disgusting to rodents.

  • Hello! Thank you so much for featuring my website howtopreventratsfromeatingcarwires.com here! I am happy to help answer any questions anyone may have regarding this issue, especially if you are in the midst of a rodent attack! Thanks!

  • They should have read the EULA. (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @11:57AM (#55967437) Journal
    Honda and Toyota are on firm legal ground here. The manual very clearly states that by getting into the car you agree to the EULA, which you can read as soon as you get into the car and get the user manual.

    There is no warning "Beware of the Leopard" on the glove box, showing the good faith of Honda and Toyota.

    The EULA very clearly states that, " ... it is the responsibility of the user to prevent rodents from eating the wiring harness. Honda/Toyota recommend the use anti-rodent devices and the user must install and keep all such anti-malorganism devices up to date.

  • File complaints with NHTSA (Score:4, Informative)

    by StandardCell ( 589682 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @12:04PM (#55967477)
    Wire harnesses are a critical component to vehicle safety. Wires that can degrade during the normal service life of a vehicle can be deadly. Think about a wire harness with insulation that's been eaten that controls the ABS, fuel injection or an airflow sensor, and you hit a bump in the road and it shorts. Now you lose power or braking. Are we willing to have someone's vehicle fail and the people seriously hurt or dead because of a fundamental design flaw?

    I've worked on my own cars for years and seen some really stupid compromises and designs that make regular service difficult or results in failures just outside the warranty period. This, however, takes the cake, and we need to stand up to this by declaring the insulation issue a fundamental safety issue. I'm now thinking about mitigation strategies beyond my standard maintenance that neither I nor anyone else shouldn't have to think about, like underhood blinking lights, sprays, capsaicin tapes, etc..

    I would encourage anyone with one of these vehicles to file a NHTSA complaint stating that soy wire harnesses should be banned and recalls instituted to remedy the problem by either (a) replacing the harnesses with standard synthetic non-edible polymers as appropriate to the specific application, or (b) providing coatings that provably prevent rodents from consuming the insulation over the lifespan of the vehicle. We should also inform our congresscritters about this issue.

    NHTSA complaint form: https://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/... [dot.gov] Congresscritters: https://www.house.gov/represen... [house.gov] and https://www.senate.gov/senator... [senate.gov]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )

      I had a 1999 Isuzu Trooper (so this is definitely not a new problem), and there was a time it got left outside for a few months in a semi-industrial area due to long-term repair work. Rodents ate the insulation to the wiring for the 4WD transfer case. Not only did it stop working, after a couple more years, it started kicking in when it shouldn't. (It was a push-button 4WD, but it was not designed to be used at highway speeds.) I finally took it in to a transmission repair place. Total bill? $250 (mostly la

  • How about we stop making them out of food?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      That's a pretty novel idea, that'll never catch on. It's more important to save the planet from wiring that doesn't disintegrate over time.

  • Make the insulation out of good old-fashioned petrochemicals, the way God intended.

  • Follow nature's quirks... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Rats and mice avoid most poisons by never eating something that caused nausea a second time.

    Provide bait stations with treated wiring and some rodent excrement at common entry points. Rodents go there first, decide "Nope" and declare "Nope" on the rest of the wiring.

    In addition, have a spot that's attractive to rodents and predator accessible away from the parking to 1) lure the rodents away 2) let the local predators dispose of them for you.

  • My new Jeep Cherokee had to go back just a day after I bought it. Rodents had chewed into the top of the coolant reservoir while it sat on the lot. Coolant stink and fluid all over the engine bay. Service guy said it happened a lot...

  • I saw recently that rats had eaten the outer sheathing of some mains wiring in my house, but not the insulation of the inner individual wires. I suspected at the time that there's something extra delicious about the outer covering.

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just become managers.

Close