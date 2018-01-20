Car Manufacturers Sued Over Rodents Eating Soy-Insulated Wires (hackaday.com) 91
An anonymous reader writes about "a little-known problem plaguing many newer vehicles from the likes of Honda, Toyota, and Kia." The car makers used soy-insulated wiring to cut costs and "Go Green", but owners in rural areas are finding the local wildlife finds the wiring irresistible; thousands of dollars in damage has been done by rats and other critters eating wiring harnesses. Hackaday is asking their community to brainstorm solutions to this unique problem, as owners of affected vehicles have had to resort to sprinkling their driveway with coyote urine and putting rat traps on the wheels.
Hackaday reports that "It isn't just one or two cases either, it's enough of a problem that some car manufacturers are getting hit with class-action lawsuits." Back in 2010 Slashdot reported that rabbits had already discovered the joys of eating soy-insulated wires, and were turning the parking lot at the Denver International Airport into their own personal buffet.
There's even a web site called HowToPreventRatsFromEatingCarWires.com, which reports that Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape that's infused with the active ingredient from chili peppers.
Hackaday reports that "It isn't just one or two cases either, it's enough of a problem that some car manufacturers are getting hit with class-action lawsuits." Back in 2010 Slashdot reported that rabbits had already discovered the joys of eating soy-insulated wires, and were turning the parking lot at the Denver International Airport into their own personal buffet.
There's even a web site called HowToPreventRatsFromEatingCarWires.com, which reports that Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape that's infused with the active ingredient from chili peppers.
one word (Score:3, Interesting)
Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape
This is simple: Poison
Just like pressure treated lumber, add arsenic to the insulation in relatively small quantities. Just enough to kill anything that eats this as a primary diet, but not enough to prevent biodegrading. Quickly enough critters will develop a strong distaste for the stuff.
Re:one word (Score:5, Insightful)
Lovely. Chewed up wiring and dead, smelly animals in your car.
What's not to like?
Re: (Score:2)
Arsenic doesn't act that rapidly, and the dose needs to be low enough that it acts as a cumulative poison. So that's a bad suggestion, unless it's something that tastes foul enough to rodents that they already avoid it.
Strychnine might work, but that has a bitter taste, and I'm not sure that rats can taste bitter. (If they could, I think they'd avoid warfarin.)
Butyl mercaptan might work. You'd need to encapsulate it, but it might not only drive the rats away, but also give you a quick warning that someth
Re:one word (Score:4, Insightful)
Most people would rather not have the wiring eaten at all, rather than finding it being used as a part of a multl-generation breeding experiment to develop a wild/feral population of wiring-averse rodents.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
OK then
... time for the **BIG** guns. We're gonna play the Kale Card. No doubt that kale can kill the little cretins. Only problem is how to get them to eat it.
Re: (Score:3)
We used twine laced with arsenic when I installed wiring in tech control facilities. They don't get immune to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Radiation might work. Tests have shown that rats already tend to avoid radioactive areas. (Unlike cockroaches, which have eaten the insulation in the inside of nuclear reactors.)
OTOH, I'm not sure how strong that tendency is. My guess is that it's based somehow on the same mechanism that caused them to avoid lighted areas, and that can be overridden if they feel like it...though they usually don't. But I'm also guessing that the avoidance of radioactivity is a lot lower than the avoidance of light, beca
Re: (Score:1)
Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape
This is simple: Poison
Just like pressure treated lumber, add arsenic to the insulation in relatively small quantities. Just enough to kill anything that eats this as a primary diet, but not enough to prevent biodegrading. Quickly enough critters will develop a strong distaste for the stuff.
A little nibbling on lumber will create essentially no damage or risk.
A little nibbling on electrical wiring is another matter entirely.
And one dead critter doesn't "teach" other critters. Otherwise, mouse traps would have been proven ineffective hundreds of years ago.
Re: (Score:1)
arsenic is not bio-degradable (Score:3)
Arsenic won't in itself biodegrade, it's a metal. It will spread in the environment. Probably not in dangerous doses just from wire insulation, but still no good idea. I would rather go with non-edible cables in the first place
...
Put denatonium benzoate on the wires. (Score:2, Interesting)
Hehhehe.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
not just cars (Score:5, Informative)
Its not just cars. I bought a battery charger/jump starter from Harbor Freight, which has much of its products made in China. After only one month, I went out to my tool shed to find it and, lo and behold, all the insulation on the wiring was stripped clean. I live in SE AZ, in the desert so we have lots of wild life, but it was done so fast, I figured it might be a whole family, but I set a trap using a coil of insulated wiring from Harbor Freight, and caught the lil fckr. He was fat a sassy, and over the next two days I found several power tools all stripped of insulation.
However, I have had a '86 Honda civic sitting in the car port that the wiring was untouched. So its obvious a recent thing
Re: (Score:2)
I've had bad luck with Harbor Freight, and I think it has to do with the Chinese model for selling stuff to the US.
Chinese factories can turn out stuff that is as good as anything made anywhere, but if the middleman thinks he can get away with selling Americans junk they'll gladly supply him -- because he's their customer, not you. It'd be different if the manufacturers owned the brands under which they sell. Then their reputation would be on the line with every tool you bought. But it's not; they stamp w
Not Just Rural Areas (Score:5, Informative)
I live in surburbia, and this happened to me. Rodents ate the wiring in my Honda Odyssey a few of years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Squirrels (Score:2)
Serves soyboys right (Score:2, Insightful)
people are fed up of SJWs pushing soy as the answer to everything. Soy also shrinks dicks
Re: Not new. (Score:3)
Useless (Score:3)
"Honda has already manufactured a special wire-wrapping tape that's infused with the active ingredient from chili peppers."
Mexican rats love that stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
IIUC, rats, at least, can't taste bitter. Perhaps that would discourage other rodents, though. Or maybe not, I don't know how many species of rodent can't taste bitter.
Add something to make it taste bad. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ethylene glycol poisoning is *still* extremely common in animals.
Insulating wires with food (Score:2)
What could go wrong?
The obvious answer isn't that great (Score:5, Insightful)
Obvious answer is poison but thats not great for mechanics, and also not addressing the root cause. The real answer is to not use soy insulation in the first place.
As someone who likes classic cars (i.e. that need to be around for a LONG time) I really don't like the whole thought that insulation should biodegrade after a few years anyway.
Re:The obvious answer isn't that great (Score:4, Funny)
Obvious answer is poison but thats not great for mechanics
If your mechanic is eating the insulation off the wires in your car, I think you need to find a new mechanic.
Re:The obvious answer isn't that great (Score:4, Funny)
Or at least pay him more.
Poor guy, he's starving.
too bad (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Rural areas also have rats, though not nearly as many.
Biodegradable wires? WTF? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why on earth would anybody want wires with biodegradable insulation? That makes zero sense.
Even without providing rodent buffets, cars will be shorting out in a few years due to the wire insulation BIODEGRADING. If these executives and engineers think it's such a great idea, let's see them use this wiring in their homes.
Personally, I think wiring should have insulation that can last through a century or more, if possible.
Re: (Score:2)
The rest of the car is unlikely to last a century or more, though.
Teflon is dangerous, they say. (Score:3)
This is all about the length of time a car will last.
The manufacturers don't want them to last, they want you to buy a new one every year.
This way, the every time they get parked outside, they get eaten, a bit at a time.
:)
Cuts down on the impurities in the recycled copper, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Old problem (Score:2)
This isn't the first time they made delicious wire insulation. The solution the last time was to add something that tastes disgusting to rodents.
Rat King Dave Here - Happy to Help! (Score:1)
They should have read the EULA. (Score:3)
There is no warning "Beware of the Leopard" on the glove box, showing the good faith of Honda and Toyota.
The EULA very clearly states that, "
... it is the responsibility of the user to prevent rodents from eating the wiring harness. Honda/Toyota recommend the use anti-rodent devices and the user must install and keep all such anti-malorganism devices up to date.
File complaints with NHTSA (Score:4, Informative)
I've worked on my own cars for years and seen some really stupid compromises and designs that make regular service difficult or results in failures just outside the warranty period. This, however, takes the cake, and we need to stand up to this by declaring the insulation issue a fundamental safety issue. I'm now thinking about mitigation strategies beyond my standard maintenance that neither I nor anyone else shouldn't have to think about, like underhood blinking lights, sprays, capsaicin tapes, etc..
I would encourage anyone with one of these vehicles to file a NHTSA complaint stating that soy wire harnesses should be banned and recalls instituted to remedy the problem by either (a) replacing the harnesses with standard synthetic non-edible polymers as appropriate to the specific application, or (b) providing coatings that provably prevent rodents from consuming the insulation over the lifespan of the vehicle. We should also inform our congresscritters about this issue.
NHTSA complaint form: https://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/... [dot.gov] Congresscritters: https://www.house.gov/represen... [house.gov] and https://www.senate.gov/senator... [senate.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
I had a 1999 Isuzu Trooper (so this is definitely not a new problem), and there was a time it got left outside for a few months in a semi-industrial area due to long-term repair work. Rodents ate the insulation to the wiring for the 4WD transfer case. Not only did it stop working, after a couple more years, it started kicking in when it shouldn't. (It was a push-button 4WD, but it was not designed to be used at highway speeds.) I finally took it in to a transmission repair place. Total bill? $250 (mostly la
I have a ground breaking solution. (Score:1)
How about we stop making them out of food?
Re: (Score:2)
That's a pretty novel idea, that'll never catch on. It's more important to save the planet from wiring that doesn't disintegrate over time.
Here's an idea (Score:2)
Follow nature's quirks... (Score:1)
Rats and mice avoid most poisons by never eating something that caused nausea a second time.
Provide bait stations with treated wiring and some rodent excrement at common entry points. Rodents go there first, decide "Nope" and declare "Nope" on the rest of the wiring.
In addition, have a spot that's attractive to rodents and predator accessible away from the parking to 1) lure the rodents away 2) let the local predators dispose of them for you.
Not just wires... (Score:2)
My new Jeep Cherokee had to go back just a day after I bought it. Rodents had chewed into the top of the coolant reservoir while it sat on the lot. Coolant stink and fluid all over the engine bay. Service guy said it happened a lot...
Rats ate my house wiring (Score:2)