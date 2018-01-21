Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Can A New Open Photo File Format Replace JPEGs? (cnet.com) 144

Posted by EditorDavid from the picture-perfect dept.
Got lossless compression? An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Google, Mozilla and others in a group called the Alliance for Open Media are working on a rival photo technology. In testing so far, the images are 15 percent smaller than Apple's HEIC photo format, said Tim Terriberry, a Mozilla principal research engineer working on the project. But smaller sizes are just the beginning... it's got a strong list of allies, an affinity for web publishing and modern features that could make it the best contender yet for overcoming JPEG's 1990s-era shortcomings... JPEG isn't just limited by needlessly large file sizes. It's also weak when it comes to supporting a wider range of bright and dark tones, a broader spectrum of colors, and graphic elements like text and logos...

The HEIC's new rival is from the Alliance for Open Media, a group whose top priority is a video compression technology called AV1 that's free of patent licensing requirements. It's got heavy hitters on board, including top browser makers Google, Microsoft, Mozilla and the most recent new member, Apple -- though Apple's plans haven't been made public. And it's got major streaming-video companies, too: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Facebook, videoconferencing powerhouse Intel and Google's YouTube. And with the support of chip designers Intel, Nvidia and Arm, AV1 should get the hardware acceleration that's crucial to making video easy on our laptop and phone batteries.
To use Apple's HEIC, "makers of software, processors and phones must jump through a lot of hoops to license patents," which CNET predicts "means HEIC will have trouble succeeding on the web: patent barriers are antithetical to the web's open nature."

  • Apple’s format? lolwut? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Lunix Nutcase ( 1092239 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @06:39PM (#55974447)

    HEIF is not an Apple format. Apple only got involved with it years after it was standardized by MPEG in 2015.

    • I guess this is a similar mistake to "Apple's proprietary AAC audio CODEC"...

      which is not from Apple to begin with.

      • Clearly AAC means Apple Audio Codec. /s

        Yes, I have heard that claimed before to “prove” it’s Apple’s format.

        • To be fair, at least some people may have been confused by the similarly-named ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec), which does have "Apple" in the name.

          But yeah, my first thought when hearing this was, "How is this any more "Apple's format" than HEVC or the other things put out by MPEG?"

  • Why isnâ(TM)t JPEG 2000 supported on all browsers? Wavelet compression was invented in the 1980s and itâ(TM)s still not supported on all browsers.
    • Also, give me a good lossy transparent image format.
    • If you want to annoy the recipient of your pictures, send them in JPEG 2000 !

    • Why isnÃ(TM)t JPEG 2000 supported on all browsers?

      What I want to know is why isnÃ(TM)t Unicode supported on Slashdot? Inquiring minds want to know.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Because uppercase A with tilde is trademarked.

      • At one point, there was a push to make Slash support Unicode better. That ended when vandals figured out how to use bidirectional override code points to spoof moderation scores and otherwise wreck Slashdot's layout [slashdot.org]. Others used the new code points to post obscene "ASCII art".* That led to a code point whitelist and a halt on further development of Unicode support in Slash.

        Rehash, a fork of Slash maintained by SoylentNews PBC, fully supports UTF-8. I don't know exactly what it does with current and future d

        • A clear-thinking person would quickly realise that they could whitelist the small subset of Unicode characters that cannot be used in nefarious ways, but leads to English text being displayed correctly. But there you have it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by roca ( 43122 )

      JPEG2000 compression isn't that much better than JPEG. In some cases it actually looks worse than JPEG at the same file size. See e.g. http://vterrain.org/Imagery/JP... [vterrain.org]
      No point in going to the trouble of deploying a new standard image format everywhere if you don't get huge gains.

      Also JPEG2000 only aimed to be royalty-free for "Part 1", the core codec. The patent status of the other 13 parts of the standard is murky.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dwywit ( 1109409 )

        It must have something going for it - it's used to compress video frames for conversion to Digital Cinema Packages.

        And you can't just substitute {your favourite alternative compression standard} into a DCP - it's *got* to be JPEG2000.

  • Still too large. (Score:5, Funny)

    by grub ( 11606 ) <slashdot@grub.net> on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:15PM (#55974611) Homepage Journal
    I generated SHA-256 hashes of all my precious family photos going back 20+ years then deleted the originals. I figure if we ever wanted to look at them, I can just reverse hash 'em!

  • Holding this up against JPEG is the wrong standard. Does it outperform PNGs?

    • PNG doesn't replace JPEG. JPEG enables lossy compression for a smaller file size, PNG does not. AV1 has both lossy and lossless modes. AV1 lossless outperforms PNG. Lossless WebP (based on VP8, an ancestor of AV1) also outperforms PNG [google.com].

      • JPEG enables lossy compression for a smaller file size, PNG does not.

        Do we really need lossy compression for still images any longer?

        The network is way faster, local memory, storage, and graphics card resources are all way less expensive, and data lost from an image is data lost forever.

        What we need is fiber everywhere, or something of equivalent speed.

        • Do we really need lossy compression for still images any longer?

          Yes. Smaller images saves bandwidth for everyone. A company like 500px from the article [cnet.com] wants the bandwidth savings. Netflix wants AV1 for video for the same reasons, which is why they and other content providers are members of AOMedia [aomedia.org].

    • JPEG and PNG have very different purposes. PNG is not suitable for photos in any low-bandwidth scenario, the file sizes are huge. PNG was never meant to compete with JPEG at all, it was meant to replace GIF -- which it has mostly done for static GIFs.

  • We should only need one image format, that automatically identifies the type of image that it is looking at. There is no format today that can take an image of, say, a newspaper page with both text and image on it. Different parts need different image compression techniques. Some lossless, some lossy.

    That is something that would be useful. Particularly to non-technical people that do not understand the difference between JPeg and PNG. 15% better compression is a waste of time and certainly not worth co

    • I put the blame on Adobe for letting Photoshop and Illustrator save PNGs as hugely bloated files. Still to this day I hear people saying JPEGs are smaller than PNGs, even for corporate logos saved directly from the master file (PSD/AI).

      ImageOptim should be item #2 on the software list of every Photoshop user.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      We should only need one image format, that automatically identifies the type of image that it is looking at. There is no format today that can take an image of, say, a newspaper page with both text and image on it. Different parts need different image compression techniques. Some lossless, some lossy.

      Sounds like you want magic, if I'm doing preservation work I might want it all lossless. I might be scanning a photo book where I care about the pictures or a ledger where I care about the text. What if the text is added on top of the photo or blended into it with transparency? What's text anyway, is it black on white or is it runes and hieroglyphics and stone tables and scrolls? If you want to mix it up I think you should just go with a document format like PDF because the text is probably better off being

  • Don't we have enough? (Score:3)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:23PM (#55974663) Homepage

    The number of image formats documented for computer systems is pretty big playing field. Do we really need another one? Surely one of the already existing formats will suit the needs of every possible use case, already?

    If compression is the goal, I have to question that goal.. is that really necessary? Our storage is getting bigger exponentially, our bandwidth between devices is growing just as fast, is better compression really needed?

    • Do we really need another one?

      Yes. AV1 outperforms JPEG and PNG. WebP (based on VP8) also outperforms [google.com] JPEG and PNG. WebP never saw much adoption but AV1 (a descendant of VP8) has a better chance given all the organsiations supporting it [aomedia.org].

  • Someone here once posted BPG, it's impressive. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AbRASiON ( 589899 ) * on Sunday January 21, 2018 @08:10PM (#55974901) Journal

    http://xooyoozoo.github.io/yol... [github.io]

    Sadly, I think it's got some stuff caught up in patents or something - the demo is very good.
    I must admit, image wise, we haven't gone far in a long time. I'd like to see a very high compression lossless replacement myself and now that I (occassionally) do some light graphics work, JPG NEEDS to die, as soon as humanly possible, it's awful.

    • BPG [bellard.org] is based on HEVC. The patent licensing situation around HEVC is a complete mess with three different patent pools from which you need to get three separate licenses from and some HEVC patent holders (like Technicolor) are not in any patent pool so you also need another license from them.

      Fortunately, AV1 is licensed under royalty-free terms and has no such hassles.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        BPG is based on HEVC.

        Thus making it no better or worse visually than HEIC, which is also based on HEVC intra frames. HEIC's political advantage over BPG, however, is its backing by MPEG.

        Fortunately, AV1 is licensed under royalty-free terms

        How can the parties participating in AOMedia be sure that no non-participating party holds essential patents that cover AV1?

        • How can the parties participating in AOMedia be sure that no non-participating party holds essential patents that cover AV1?

          How can any parties participating in any format development be sure that no non-participating party holds essential patents that cover their new format? It's a pointless argument.

          AOMedia [aomedia.org] is going out of its way to avoid patent problems. That's the best anyone can ever do.

  • We just had Apple introduce their new format, which isn't bad but is yet another format to deal with

    Yes, JPG isn't as efficient, but storage is super-cheap these days and I'd gladly take universal support over slightly better compression.

    • ...or at least let software catch up before it's set as the 'default' in image-taking devices.

      Coworkers need to take photos of products for me for example, and everyone with an iPhone has to change settings so HEIC isn't the default, since Photoshop doesn't recognize them (at least my PC's CS6 doesn't) for uploads to, like, Google Drive. Some are not tech literate at all, so this is a fairly big hassle for them, and it makes working with other people a pain..first time it happened I had no idea what was goi

  • Nothing other than iStuff knows what to do with it. It's fine, but right now it's inconvenient, so JPG it is.

    Does HEIC support transparent backgrounds? That's the only real shortcoming of JPG that has fostered the growth of PNG.

  • Got rid of JavaScript and replaced it with a better language didn't we? Oh wait....

  • Once upon a time... it took my Amiga 3000 (68030@25Mhz) around 30 seconds to decode a 1024x768 JPEG at 15 Bits color depth. Resizing to screen size (usually 800x600), smoothing out artifacts, put in some dithering took another 30 seconds... I dare not to imagine how long it would have taken on a much slower Amiga 500 (68000@7Mhz), not to speak of the infamous JPEG decoder for the CPC6128 which a friend used to convert single pictures OVER NIGHT.

    This was no fun at all. I always hated JPEG for being horribly

  • Maybe using JPEGs for the comparison images wasn't the best choice (at least I can't see much difference by the unnamed and HEIC).

  • Why did nobody use JPEG2000? It is notably better than JPEG. Both had patent issues, but that hasn't held-up open adoption of the JPEG format.

  • I was just getting used to png.
  • .HEIC File Extension File Type: High Efficiency Image Format Developer: Moving Picture Experts Group

