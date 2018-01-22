Facebook Says It Can't Guarantee Social Media is Good For Democracy (reuters.com) 115
Facebook said on Monday that it could offer no assurance that social media was on balance good for democracy, but noted that it was trying what it could to stop alleged meddling in elections by Russia or anyone else. From a report: The sharing of false or misleading headlines on social media has become a global issue, after accusations that Russia tried to influence votes in the United States, Britain and France. Moscow denies the allegations.
Facebook, the largest social network with more than 2 billion users, addressed social media's role in democracy in blog posts from a Harvard University professor, Cass Sunstein, and from an employee working on the subject. "I wish I could guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives, but I can't," Samidh Chakrabarti, a Facebook product manager, wrote in his post. Facebook, he added, has a "moral duty to understand how these technologies are being used and what can be done to make communities like Facebook as representative, civil and trustworthy as possible."
Facebook, the largest social network with more than 2 billion users, addressed social media's role in democracy in blog posts from a Harvard University professor, Cass Sunstein, and from an employee working on the subject. "I wish I could guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives, but I can't," Samidh Chakrabarti, a Facebook product manager, wrote in his post. Facebook, he added, has a "moral duty to understand how these technologies are being used and what can be done to make communities like Facebook as representative, civil and trustworthy as possible."
Democracy (mob rule) hurts civilization (Score:1)
Just read Thucydides or Plato to figure that one out. Democracy is might makes right; he who has the most guns "wins."
https://mises.org/library/introduction-democracy-god-failed
Re: (Score:2)
The point of TFA is that this is the way it should be. Basic human freedoms, such as freedom of expression, are expendable if they don't help to "guarantee" that elections are won by the "correct" candidate.
Re: (Score:2)
How about you require everyone to pass a basic intelligence evaluation before you can get on social media.
You know, like the little sign at the roller coast measuring height before riding?
"You much be this smart and capable of critical thinking before you can use Facebook."
Hell, let's just extrapolate this to the greater internet, sure would make things nice again, more like the early days.
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
How about you require everyone to pass a basic intelligence evaluation before you can vote.
FTFY?
The problem isn't social media. Or even most of the people.
The real problem are people like you who don't know how elitist you sound, or worse, don't really care. Oh, I am sure you don't want a basic intelligence test to vote, because that would eliminate a few voting blocks that the Democrats actually depend upon.
Fake News isn't a new problem, it is just one that the Elites used for a long time, and now that anyone can "publish" anything the effect by the elite media is being nullified by other forms
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh, I am sure you don't want a basic intelligence test to vote, because that would eliminate a few voting blocks that the Democrats actually depend upon.
Funny, I was thinking that about Republicans.
Frankly I fail to see the intelligence of anyone who commits themselves to one party or the other. They are directly claiming that party allegiance is more important than critical thinking during elections.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. If you care about one of the "litmus test" issues, then you are likely to vote along party lines. If one of your most important issues involves either side of the "gun control" or "abortion" debate then you will likely vote along party lines. The thinking is that you are better off with a f
Re: (Score:2)
This illustrates an interesting point. It's not the position that determine the intelligence of a person but rather how they rationalize that position.
Re: (Score:2)
There ottabee a rule: "if there is new communications technology, there will be abuse of it."
Unfortunately for you and me, we are living in a period of communications upheavals: Twitter and FB of course, but also smart phones, web pages, news aggregators, etc.
Zuckerberg is merely an opportunistic profiteer unencumbered by ethical concerns. An OPUE for short. He is truly an outlaw: he is operating in an area where there are no laws as yet.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree - huge swaths of both republicans and democrats (or conservatives and liberals, or whatever labels you want to use) would be eliminated from the voting pool.
From What Americans don't know about the constitution: [uh.edu]
A public opinion poll conducted during the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution in 1987 found that most Americans were woefully ill-informed about the content and meaning of the document. Only a bare majority knew that the purpose of the Constitution was to create a federal government and define its powers. Nearly half believed that the Constitution contains Karl Marx's phrase "From each according to his ability, to each according to his need."
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Actually, ideally...I wish we could. Or at least restrict voting to those who pay actual taxes, so as to make sure that everyone that votes has some "skin in the game".
But doing so, could really lead to a slippery slope.
I'd be happy just making sure people are of some level of intelligence to be on social media, or even the greater internet.
Not meaning to sound elitist, but if you've ever spent ANY amount of time working directly with the gen
Re: (Score:2)
Not meaning to sound elitist, but if you've ever spent ANY amount of time working directly with the general public, you quickly come to realize that 95% of them are fucked in the head, and you wonder if they are actually worth all the oxygen they are processing.
I'm more concerned with the amount of CO2 they're expelling.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's really interesting! I'll have to look it up.
Facebook, Instagram, and other social media should adopt that system... the first one to do it could bill itself as some sort of elite social media. That would be fantastic.
Re: (Score:2)
encourage people to think critically
And when top educators, advisors to presidents, suggest that critical thinking is the reason that we're in the mess we are today andthat perhaps consensus building is a better way to go?
Given how far astray critical thinking has often taken us, maybe it’s time to embrace the Millennial Generation’s approach and see if it leads to even better results than the preferred methods of older generations.
-- Senior Fellow at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School’s Center on Communication Leadership and Policy and Senior Policy Advisor to Vice President Al Gore. and Director of the National Partnership for Reinventing Government
Re: (Score:2)
Aiding and abetting the enemy is treason.
Settle down, Gen. Ripper; we haven't declared war yet. This is called "statecraft," and it's what countries do to each other every single day.
Re: (Score:2)
Free speech is not treason.
Re: (Score:2)
No, but accepting money to air foreign propaganda secretly is.
No, it is not treason. Treason is explicitly defined in the Constitution, and publishing foreign viewpoints in peacetime is not even close to qualifying.
Re:Facebook hurts Democracy (Score:4, Insightful)
Who is the enemy? Is it the people who vote for the wrong candidates? (i.e. the people who disagree with me)
Re: (Score:3)
Hmmm....
So, who, exactly, is "the enemy"? Are we at war with someone? Did I miss the declaration of war while I was in the shower?
That aside, no, exercising one's First Amendment rights is NOT "aiding and abetting the enemy". Rather the opposite - suppressing one's First Amendment rights makes the suppressor the enemy....
Or are you one of those people who believe that democracy really only works if the Right People are allowed to control the rest of us?
Facebook is what people make it (Score:2)
Facebook reflects the people using it and is a symptom of society's problems, not a cause. Anyone who thinks killing Facebook will change the way people interact and share ideas online, does not understand society. They want easy scapegoat targets, to avoid the work of actually try to understand difficult social problems.
When One Sees Only One Type and Source for News (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The candidate who talked about CREATING JOBS won
The candidate who talked about "being nicer to Chicks with Dicks" lost.
Re: (Score:2)
But you only think this is true because the public discourse you were privy to was itself manipulated by people entirely focused on amplifying exactly the right half-truths that would manipulate people like you into making the wrong choice.
Re: (Score:3)
concerted campaign to discredit non-Trump candidates and promote Trump.
No, this shit started with the entire media (both wings, Fox, MSNBC, et al) working together to smear, minimize, and discredit all non-Trump candidates in the GOP primary. Fox, because, well, they're Fox; the rest because they thought Trump would be an easy win for Hillary in the general. Next time, don't "help" pick the GOP front-runner if you really don't want that person to win.
Re: (Score:3)
I really don't think the media is liberal or conservative. They just want conflict and Trump generates conflict so they cover it non-stop. Even with what they know now about how much of a problem they created they still can't stop themselves from doing it.
If Fox loses too many of its viewers because they have died of old age they will switch to something else in order to keep making money. They don't really care about being conservative.
At the core I see the media companies as thriving on conflict. If alien
Re: (Score:2)
I proffered a reason that I believed fit the data, but I have to admit your reason is as good as mine.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume you're talking about Fox, because I saw no attempts to discredit Bush, Rubio, or even Cruz during the primaries, and Fox was the only one I avoided. In fact, most candidates were pumped up as that guy that will finally beat Trump only to... uh, not beat trump.
One or two got bad press, but, for example, in Carson's case, the ba
It's not facebook's job to protect people (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
People have the capacity and agency to double check sources for sensational claims, including "fake news."...
When Zuckerberg was initially starting Facebook, he referred to his first customers as "dumb fucks".
That description still rings true today. Spare me your delusions that people have the capacity and agency, because they don't. If they did, peddling bullshit wouldn't make so much fucking money. The masses are ignorant, stupid, and too fucking lazy to "double check" anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Spare me your delusions that people have the capacity and agency, because they don't.
Then democracy is a fools errand, isn't it? We might as well accept this truth and reinstate the monarchy.
The masses are ignorant, stupid, and too fucking lazy to "double check" anything.
No one is informed on everything and politics is about everything. Everyone has better uses for their time than to double check anonymous cowards spewing bullshit online. You are probably just as stupid as the rest of the people you bemoan yet you seem to love the smell of your own shit. Good for you.
Insightful comment my dingleberry encrusted ass.
Re: (Score:1)
People have the capacity and agency to double check sources for sensational claims, including "fake news."
Provably and quite obnoxiously false.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
I think you might want to rethink that position.
Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public. [quotationspage.com]
Trump wins election [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
What? (Score:1)
I can guarantee it is not. (Score:2)
Empirical evidence suggests it is bad for a lot more than just that. But the unfortunate takeaway is that this is only the case because of deficiencies of character in the participants.
The Decider (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Frankly nobody should be trusted with this job, least of all you. The obvious fact that nearly everyone involved thinks there is no threat posed by allowing paid foreign nationals to participate on our social networks under-cover, posing as citizens with opinions when they are actually just copying and pasting anti-establishment propaganda, proves it to me.
Information matters (Score:2)
Its a good thing, and about time, that Facebook finally makes a clear distinction between entertainment and news. Everyone needs a hand sometimes, and if Facebook can help steer people back to "news", it would be better for everyone. Facebook never should have been in the "news" business to start with, news feeds were dangerous territory to move into. They are right to make the distinction and help people move along.
The lines are so blurred due to the awful news cycles of cable news, that well meaning,
alt take: maybe democracy isn't good for societies (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
In that case, Long Live Facebook. And peaceful societies.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Elitism
Aristocratism
Yeah sure thing buddy, because having The Rich decide everything for everyone else has worked so goddamned fucking well for people since the dawn of human civilization.
Power corrupts proportionally; absolute power corrupts absolutely
(the former) Soviet Union; Russia; China; North Korea; just to name a few. How well has that worked out for the Average Citizen, hmm? How about this: Go dig up and resurrect Marie Antoinette and ask her how well that seemed to work out, okay?
If you're so goddamned concerned about the so-called 'unwashed masses', then how about we get them
Re: (Score:2)
I agree - we need better education; but I also agree that not everyone should be able to vote. Why should we let people who don't even understand our constitution decide who gets to lead us? I posted this above: What Americans Don't Know About the Constitution [uh.edu], in a poll (granted an old one) "... Nearly half believed that the Constitution contains Karl Marx's phrase 'From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.'"
It's not wealth - it's education. It's an incentive to get educated.
Re: alt take: maybe democracy isn't good for socie (Score:2)
Well it's a good thing we invented republics then.
Re: (Score:2)
"Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time." - Winston Churchill
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe having the unwashed masses be involved in every single decision the gov makes turns it into a popularity contest and strips actual merit from ideas anyway, and facebook is just the latest doing exactly that?
More like Wikipedia democracy... whoever has an ax to grind or agenda to run and know all the rules and processes overwhelms the majority by persistence. A direct democracy has to be balanced so you ask people to decide on a reasonable number of issues because you can't have 300 million paying attention to everything that happens in every sub-committee. Hell, I hear even Congressmen who have politics as a full time job don't have time for that. That and getting people to balance out the budget, if they want
Easy solution (Score:2)
Shut down Facebook and do something useful.
Switzerland? (Score:2)
Does Facebook know of somewhere democracy is practiced? Or maybe it means that social media acts to prevent any movement towards democracy.
Like Gandhi's reaction when asked by a patronizing British journalist what he thought of Western civilization.
"I think it would be a very good idea".
The problem isn't Facebook. (Score:2)
The problem is the stupid, ignorant, and gullible people.
Re: (Score:2)
If you had included Fox News believers and Trump supporters in your list of the gullible and willfully ignorant, you'd have had 100% agreement from me.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not that easy. At any given time, decent ideas are spouted by regular people. One wouldn't want policy decided at the local coffee shop, but there are certainly talking points that can sprout from those conversations.
Policy discussion then comes from an in depth conversation, of those few good ideas. The "best" of those ideas float or sink to the top, which is the basis of a government by the people.
--
It's a bird, It's a plane!
Re: (Score:2)
I would be happy to discuss creationism with you any time. I have a PhD in Engineering and have taught at the college level for years. I routinely discuss and debate with professors in the biology and astrophysics departments, and they never win, because they don't have any hard facts or solid logic to support their theories.
You seem be be laboring under the false impression that cosmic evolution (or biological evolution) is in any way scientific. Both Creationism and Evolution (cosmic and biological) re
Face Pravda (Score:2)
All the news they want YOU to know.
Well yeah (Score:2)
I think we already have established that (Score:1)
It's not good for democracy and it is not good for society.
Facebook Cop Out (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, FB can't guarantee it or other social media is good for democracy, but it would be a great start if they and other players like Google/Youtube were to curtail curating your feed for the sole purpose of keeping your eyes on the screen as long as possible.
It has already been proven the FB feeds posts, news, etc. that align with the political ideology it "thinks" you hold. This creates a hyper-echo chamber where people no longer are exposed to dissenting ideas and become inured with their beliefs being endlessly reinforced instead of challenged.
Facebook's behavior actively discourages civil discourse all in the name of advertising revenue.
Re: (Score:2)
Never learn from history (Score:3)
1. Oh no, anonymous trolls!
2. Ok, require real names.
3. Many don't like that, especially in an era of zero tolerance social get you fired lemming ostracism.
4. Many move to anonymous fora.
5. State-sponsored trolls flood said fora convincing people of misleading ideas or outright lies.
It isn't an issue of free speech so much as not knowing who is manipulating you.
Hence "Hillary wants to literally start a war with Russia!" gets pushed by Russian state actors over and over, to cause the failure of a candidate who will continue to apply sanctions to their leadership because of lack of democracy and a free press there, and a disturbingly Nazi Germany-like invasion of a sovereign country to "protect" the Russians living there.
This continued pressure would be favored by most Americans, especially those who lived through the Cold War or earlier.
We don't need to ease sanctions on such a country's leaders so they will open up development to the West in a tit for tat.
Social media is just plain bad to start with (Score:2)
The root of this problem (Score:2)
The root of this problem is that MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, The New York Times, and virtually all the mainstream media has lost all credibility in the eyes of conservatives and independents (only 32% of Americans trust the media, coincidentally aligning with the dyed in the wool alt left crowd who have no knowledge of history and "think" with their emotions). http://news.gallup.com/poll/19... [gallup.com]
This has occurred for a simple reason. Traditional constitutional journalism necessary for democracy targeted one s
Weasel word (Score:2)
As a QA professional, the problem with TFS is that "good" is not defined? You can't test for a condition that is not defined. I find these sort of statements all the time in technical requirements, and it always ends in a conversation with the author where I repeatedly explain that I can't write a test that goes "if (condition > good) { pass} else {fail}"
If the article is to mean anything "good" has to first be defined. The interesting part is that the definition of "good" will expose a lot of the bia