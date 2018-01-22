Google's $20 Million Race To the Moon Will End With No Winner -- and Google is OK With That (cnbc.com) 54
Michael Sheetz, reporting for CNBC: More than ten years after it was announced -- and extended over and over -- the Google-sponsored race to win $20 million by landing on the moon will end with no winners. The four teams racing to win the Google Lunar Xprize, which requires a company to land a spacecraft on the moon by March 31, are either short of money or unable to launch this year, three people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Meanwhile, Google -- which extended the deadline from 2012 to 2014 and then eventually to 2018 -- is not willing to push out the date further. "Google does not have plans at this time to extend the deadline again, however we are so thrilled with the progress made by these teams over the last ten years," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. The commercial space industry has written off the Lunar Xprize as improbable, and not worth pursuing, according to sources.
news at 11
>> CNBC
Although, I'm not sure CNBC exposure is worth anything. It's been a while since I met a geek with cable...
Why is there a deadline at all, anyway?
Yeah, why not put 1 mil into an endowment fund, let it grow by dividend and then when someone finally reaches the moon, moves the required distance & takes photos, they will receive whatever is in the fund.
Why is there a deadline at all, anyway?
To make it more dramatic and newsworthy. If there was no deadline, there would be no story about it each time a deadline is extended or expired.
Shouldn't this be easy? (Score:1)
After all we already did land on the moon many times, with current technology and experience it should be piece of cake? Unless we never landed on the moon....
Yup.
And it cost $6.5bn for a Saturn V rocket / $185m per launch. And those were 1960's dollars.
Trying to do it to win $20m in today's money (which wouldn't even cover 0.3% of the cost of how we did it back then) is a bit more difficult. Hell, just the fuel alone could cost that, or the insurance for if it happens to explode on the launchpad.
Not viable. Especially if you are only fronting that money in the hope of winning the prize.
The reason the Moon landings were so incredible to some people, is because of the sheer huge amounts of money spent on them - hundreds of billions. You could do an awful lot more with the money than say "we stepped on the Moon". And in today's money it's even more than you might think.
More surprisingly is that they were ever authorised at all, not that the sheer volume of money thrown at them actually resulted in success.
India is planning an unmanned lunar orbiter, lander and rover mission in 2018. The budget is about $90 million including launch vehicle.
No. 2018 is the year of Meltdown/Spectre and massive performance penalties.
Yes but in the 1960s microprocessors were very slow. Today the processor in my phone is much much more powerful and has more memory then all of the Saturn era launch computers combined. Therefore it must be that much easier and cheaper to go to the Moon today.
So one part of the launch vehicle, which is probably a small fraction of a percent of the total cost, has gone down dramatically. While the cost of metal, fuel, salaries, etc. have all gone up with inflationary pressures. I seriously doubt the cost of computing power has any noticeable affect on launch costs.
The biggest cost is the design and manufacturing of the rocket, and those cost have come down a lot with 3D CAD tools, computer simulations, progress in material sciences, and modern CNC manufacturing.
Easier, yes. Cheaper, not so much.... and certainly not until we've been doing it for a while.
20 million is no more than a tenth of how much it probably actually will cost someone to get there.
There's an app for going to the moon?
Somehow I suspect more than on-board compute power is needed.
$20 million is chicken feed (Score:2)
True although to be fair that was basically a crash program where budget constraints weren't really a serious concern. Plus that was a manned mission which is inherently a lot more expensive.
Trying to do it to win $20m in today's money (which wouldn't even cover 0.3% of the cost of how we did it back then) is a bit more difficult.
That's putting it mildly. While it certainly can be done cheaper than Apollo, $20 million is just a tiny amount of money for a goal like that. Something more realistic might be $200 million and even that would be doing it on an extremely tight budget. $20 million really isn't very much money at all.
The reason the Moon landings were so incredible to some people, is because of the sheer huge amounts of money spent on them - hundreds of billions. You could do an awful lot more with the money than say "we stepped on the Moon". And in today's money it's even more than you might think.
We DID do an awfu
Hell, just the fuel alone could cost that
Don't think so, a Falcon 9 will get you ~4 tons to Mars which probably means ~6 tons to the Moon which should be plenty for a small lander/rover and according to Musk himself the fuel is only about $200k. Everything else was on the money though, it'll cost way more than $20m to claim those $20m.
The reason the Moon landings were so incredible to some people, is because of the sheer huge amounts of money spent on them - hundreds of billions. You could do an awful lot more with the money than say "we stepped on the Moon".
Today that money would be burned up in government inefficiencies, pork, corruption and so on.
But the Lunar X-Prize isn't trying to re-create Apollo. It is more like the far less ambitious and costly Surveyor [wikipedia.org] missions. The bill came in at $469 million for seven landers.
It is even closer to Lunokhod-1 [space.com] but being a Soviet mission, cost comparisons are tricky (if you can get the data at all).
Bummer (Score:2)
Progress? (Score:2)
we are so thrilled with the progress made by these teams over the last ten years
They're thrilled they get to keep the money after getting the essentially free PR for the last decade. No fucking progress has been made.
Sputnik flew in 1957. 12 years later we had humans on the moon. And we brought them all back. We're nearing 5 decades with no real progress in human space flight. We've had some progress in sending little robots to other planets and getting data back, but not by private industry. The private space has only made progress in launching shit into LEO.
no real progress in human space flight.
Sending robots instead of humans is progress.