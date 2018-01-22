Linux 4.15 Becomes Slowest Release Since 2011 (theregister.co.uk) 50
An anonymous reader shares a report: Linus Torvalds has decided that Linux 4.15 needs a ninth release candidate, making it the first kernel release to need that much work since 2011. Torvalds flagged up the possibility of an extra release candidate last week, with the caveat that "it obviously requires this upcoming week to not come with any huge surprises" after "all the Meltdown and Spectre hoopla" made his job rather more complicated in recent weeks. Fast-forward another week and Torvalds has announced "I really really wanted to just release 4.15 today, but things haven't calmed down enough for me to feel comfy about it."
It easily runs slower. Do you think software performance improves faster than hardware performance?
Algorithms improvement? Like improving concurrent accesses tools? Memory management (malloc/free are expensive)? Optimizing hardware utilization and compatibility? This is the Linux kernel - a newer release\ might work faster (better) than an older one.
Let's hope it doesn't also run slower than it did in 2011
That's what they try to do. Don't forget that besides the microcode, the kernel also has to integrate some Meltdown/Spectre "mitigation" code, which is likely to alter performances.
Gotta watch out for Linyos Torovoltos [adequacy.org] and his evil Soviet operating system.
Easy fix (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Easy fix (Score:5, Funny)
Greg Kroah-Hartman already runs most development (Score:2)
If Linus is the king of the kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman is the Prime Minister. He makes as many development decisions as Torvalds does, and he's ready to take over as BDFL.
Im sure Intel isnt helping. (Score:4, Informative)
Get it right the first time (Score:3, Interesting)
I prefer Linus's "try to get it right the first time" approach to releases versus the, unfortunately, too common "get it out the door as quickly as possible, we'll fix it later" approach employed by seemingly almost everyone else. (I'm looking directly at you, Microsoft. And Apple's getting a bit of stink-eye, too, given the flurry of patches for the dodgy current macOS and iOS versions.)
In our house we release when it compiles, does this qualify for 'first time right' or 'it wobbles trough the door' strategy?
Eh. It seems to me that the Linux kernel is a mature product, thus dead one. Most of the significant changes are really addressing hardware changes, rather than implementing new concepts to enhance computing.
The Linux kernel is monolithic, meant for the hardware age of standalone computer. When it comes to optimizing cloud architectures or quantum computers, they will probably be best advanced with totally new implementations of OS.
When Linux dies, the people who only really care about the advancement of
Title is misleading; slowest PROCESS since 2011 (Score:3)
This is the slowest Linux kernel release process, not the slowest kernel itself.
It could very well be. It's the first new release with pmi (which closes Meltdown like risks, but both makes system calls slower and uses more memory).
And the kernel has become more and more bloated. The absolute minimal kernel to run on any given hardware is much bigger today than it was a few years ago. 2.6.17 is the last one I could fit on a floppy. 2.6.35 is the last one that's practically feasible to run on a system with 128 MB RAM or less.
Most of us don't need that much speed on nix. (Score:2)
The title is somewhat misleading. Linux isn't running any slower than before; it's just that the developers have taken longer to release version 4.15 than they have for any other version since 2011, partly due to all of Intel's recent mishaps. This doesn't actually affect anyone much at all (unless you've been anxiously awaiting some or other new feature) - it's just an observation that some might find interesting.
Good! (Score:4, Insightful)
most unprotracted (Score:2)
All that extra time, and the slow story authors still didn't manage to rummage around in their duffel bag of virtuous clarity long enough to fish out the phrase "most protracted".