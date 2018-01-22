Rupert Murdoch Pushes Facebook To Pay For News To Guarantee Quality (bloomberg.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Rupert Murdoch, the media billionaire who controls the Wall Street Journal, called on Facebook to begin paying publishers fees to carry the news that its users post and share online in a sign of the print industry's growing frustration with social media. "If Facebook wants to recognize 'trusted' publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies," Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp. said Monday in a statement. "The publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services." "Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable," Murdoch said. "Recognition of a problem is one step on the pathway to cure, but the remedial measures that both companies have so far proposed are inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically." Murdoch, who also leads 21st Century Fox, called for a system similar to that in cable television, where large distributors like Comcast and AT&T pay fees to the TV network owners that attract their viewers.
Come on (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
At this point most news organizations have lost credibility. They're all biased and dishonest. CNN, NYT, WaPo, FoxNews, it's all the same problem; the things they report and the way they report them, it's always driven by politics.
And it goes beyond just the actual news; the moderators on their comment threads are also biased, the op ed they promote are biased, and as we saw with Keurig even the ad selection is biased.
These news providers should package their crap and sell it on build-your-echo-chamber.com
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Fox "News" (Score:4, Insightful)
Meh. We have yet to see right-wing snowflakes in real life; meanwhile they're a dime a dozen on the liberal side.
Re: (Score:2)
Meh. We have yet to see right-wing snowflakes in real life; meanwhile they're a dime a dozen on the liberal side.
Here you go: On Campus, Trump Fans Say They Need ‘Safe Spaces’ [nytimes.com]
Lots of dimes and dozens on both sides.
Rupert Murdoch and Quality News? (Score:1, Informative)
In the same sentence?
Is that supposed to be a joke?
There's a reason we call it Faux News.
Re:Rupert Murdoch and Quality News? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Both Russia and Rupert have similar motivations: break up large western countries into fractions. For Russia, it's to prevent opposition to their reforming the USSR (well, in size). For Rupert, it's to better manipulate the populace and make money.
Slow to post (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
however his point remains valid...
Re:Slow to post (Score:4)
What's his point? In 2018 nobody would read shitty news sites and see their crap ads or promote murdoch's political agendas without social media.
Re: (Score:3)
What's his point? In 2018 nobody would read shitty news sites and see their crap ads or promote murdoch's political agendas without social media.
Correct, except it's not just murdoch's political agenda, it's also the clinton agenda which currently dictates headlines in mainstream media (case in point, russiagate).
Re: (Score:1)
Horse shit, Trumpster.
Re: (Score:2)
Unmod
You're a disgrace to trolls. (Score:1)
How exactly is he in the US? He's an australian. The best news in the US is probably the Strategic Forecast.
I mean I know it's your job to post this shit but at least put in effort. You're by far the least believable shill I've ever seen and that's saying a lot. You should't post on slashdot because we're a nation of trolls from well before 4chan or in your case dvachan and we see right through you, I'm getting 2nd hand troll embarrassment from you.
Re: (Score:3)
How exactly is he in the US? He's an australian.
Murdoch became an American citizen [latimes.com] in 1985.
Re: (Score:2)
I was too busy picturing the Australian supervillain Cyberswine [internationalhero.co.uk] swinging into battle on a long rope, emitting a leather-lunged battle cry of "scuuuuurilouusss".
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What about infowars? They provide factual, unbiased news. Such as this:
When the Obama/Hillary 16 years in the presidency were completed, the U.S. middle class would be destroyed. The U.S. population (what was left of it) would be reduced to a status of enslavement, starvation, death, and disease.
When the Obama/Hillary 16 years in the presidency were completed, the U.S. would have no borders, the Constitution would be revised to remove the Bill of Rights and all fundamental U.S. freedoms, and the population would be disarmed by the repeal of the Second Amendment.
When the Obama/Hillary 16 years in the presidency were completed, there would be no electoral college.
Future presidents would be elected by a majority of the popular vote, giving control to large states like California, New York, and New Jersey that can easily be overrun with illegal immigrants voting for the traitors and their anti-American conspiracy.
If illegal votes were not enough to make sure the Democratic Party traitors dominated all elections, George Soros would be allowed to install voting machines to make Democratic Party voter fraud easy to achieve electronically.
When the Obama/Hillary 16 years in the presidency were completed, the U.S. military would comprise a very small percentage of the U.S. budget, with transfer payments making sure excessive taxation redistributed income to minorities and illegals sure to vote for the Democratic Party traitors.
U.S. military bases would be closed worldwide, beginning in Germany. Russia, China, and rogue states including Iran and North Korea would no longer need fear U.S. military reprisals for their evil expansion.
Only “Project Mockingbird” PRAVDA-like mainstream media willing to be controlled by the CIA to disseminate the Obama/Hillary traitors’ anti-American ideology would be allowed to survive.
All other news would be censored, with Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other Internet giants unleashed to eliminate from “Social Media” even the most private or coded communications patriots might attempt.
https://www.infowars.com/treas... [infowars.com]
Interestingly I've heard the other extreme in some mainstream media, like Donald Trump being a puppet of Russia, which is obviously impossible since even his own party can't control him.
Build a Wall (Score:5, Funny)
Rupert Murcoch is the definition... (Score:5, Insightful)
... of fake news. I love this bullshit that mainstream media has been pushing. The reality is the elites have lost control of the public mind and don't like it.
Murdoch sucks and his audience are morons. (Score:1)
Elites, mainstream media,
...
Fox News IS the mainstream media. They are the #1 Cable news network.
Elites? WTF are the elites?
Fox News makes people uninformed; NPR informs them [forbes.com]. I know, I know, Forbes is a Liberal rag.
Or how Fox News makes folks less informed than those that don't even watch the news! [businessinsider.com] Again, NPR for the best informed.
And I don't know about you, but I consider Rupert Murdoch to be an elite himself - you know, a billionaire who has huge amounts of political power.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't negotiate with Australian Terrorists (Score:2)
And I actually buy a print copy of the WSJ once or twice each week.
Just say NO!
Fox News is a beacon of journalistic integrity?? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
And we are supposed to believe that the owner of Fox News is the guardian of quality information presented in an unbiased format? Really?
During the election, I actually had no trouble finding Fox's coverage of the same stories Trump supporters refused to read because it came from the "biased liberal media". Of course, once I posted a link to Fox, they still wouldn't read it, because that's cognitive dissonance for you.
Heck, it wasn't even that hard to find an article on Breitbart [breitbart.com] where they're not exactly singing the praises of Trump's tax plan. But I'm sure those drinking the kool aid just see it as an acceptable casualty of making sure t
Babbys first troll (Score:2)
Sasha's first day on trolling job, please go easy on him.
Re: Babbys first troll (Score:2)
Ah ah epic
sounds like sour grapes (Score:3)
buying your news doesnt guarantee its quality, only that there will be money to produce more of the news youve chosen to consume. Independent editors, journalists, and newsrooms all ensure quality news but Murdoch wouldnt know anything about that as hes spent his life famously buying these outlets up and transforming them into nothing more than neoconservative political bullhorns.
If anyone did journalism, I'd probably pay for it (Score:3)
Re: If anyone did journalism, I'd probably pay for (Score:2)
BBC does real journalism, as you describe it.
They have a huge network of reporters around the world, embedded in the local cultures for years at a time, picking up the kind of fascinating news stories that I don't see elsewhere.
Listen to the programme 'From Our Own Correspondent' for a taste. US listeners don't need to worry. Most of what's covered hasn't reached the US level of attention needed to give it partisan spin yet...
True there are other bits of the BBC that don't do real journalism as you describe
Because Rupert Murdoch epitomzes quality! (Score:3)
He doesn't get it (Score:2)
It would make him some extra cash, but it wouldn't improve anything other than his bottom line.