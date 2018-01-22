Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Rupert Murdoch, the media billionaire who controls the Wall Street Journal, called on Facebook to begin paying publishers fees to carry the news that its users post and share online in a sign of the print industry's growing frustration with social media. "If Facebook wants to recognize 'trusted' publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies," Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp. said Monday in a statement. "The publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services." "Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable," Murdoch said. "Recognition of a problem is one step on the pathway to cure, but the remedial measures that both companies have so far proposed are inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically." Murdoch, who also leads 21st Century Fox, called for a system similar to that in cable television, where large distributors like Comcast and AT&T pay fees to the TV network owners that attract their viewers.

Rupert Murdoch Pushes Facebook To Pay For News To Guarantee Quality

  • Come on (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mrclmn ( 590405 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:04PM (#55982021)
    Do the world a favour Rupert and just die already.

  • Rupert Murdoch and Quality News? (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In the same sentence?

    Is that supposed to be a joke?

    There's a reason we call it Faux News.

  • Slow to post (Score:5, Funny)

    by Pop69 ( 700500 ) <billy@benartyAAA.co.uk minus threevowels> on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:19PM (#55982095) Homepage
    Sorry, I was laughing so much at the idea of Murdoch and quality news being in the same sentence that I passed out...

  • Build a Wall (Score:5, Funny)

    by jblues ( 1703158 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:21PM (#55982109)
    Brilliant. It will be like building a wall between the consumers and a fair and balanced view, and making the consumers pay for it.

  • Rupert Murcoch is the definition... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by blahplusplus ( 757119 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:22PM (#55982113)

    ... of fake news. I love this bullshit that mainstream media has been pushing. The reality is the elites have lost control of the public mind and don't like it.

    • Murdoch sucks and his audience are morons. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Elites, mainstream media, ...

      Fox News IS the mainstream media. They are the #1 Cable news network.

      Elites? WTF are the elites?

      Fox News makes people uninformed; NPR informs them [forbes.com]. I know, I know, Forbes is a Liberal rag.

      Or how Fox News makes folks less informed than those that don't even watch the news! [businessinsider.com] Again, NPR for the best informed.

      And I don't know about you, but I consider Rupert Murdoch to be an elite himself - you know, a billionaire who has huge amounts of political power.

    • If only the public mind translated to the publics votes, it might be worth something. (R) or (D) the country is still controlled by the elites, and they even elected the worse of the two for house, senate, and presidency, because trickle down will surely work this time if we just give the ultra-rich a little more and get rid of the brown people interfering with that. Nope, the elites are still firmly in control and people continually vote against their own interests, thanks to the little 'us versus them' si

  • And I actually buy a print copy of the WSJ once or twice each week.

    Just say NO!

  • Fox News is a beacon of journalistic integrity?? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by riley ( 36484 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:30PM (#55982167)
    And we are supposed to believe that the owner of Fox News is the guardian of quality information presented in an unbiased format? Really?

    • And we are supposed to believe that the owner of Fox News is the guardian of quality information presented in an unbiased format? Really?

      During the election, I actually had no trouble finding Fox's coverage of the same stories Trump supporters refused to read because it came from the "biased liberal media". Of course, once I posted a link to Fox, they still wouldn't read it, because that's cognitive dissonance for you.

      Heck, it wasn't even that hard to find an article on Breitbart [breitbart.com] where they're not exactly singing the praises of Trump's tax plan. But I'm sure those drinking the kool aid just see it as an acceptable casualty of making sure t

  • sounds like sour grapes (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:42PM (#55982231) Homepage
    from a guy who bet the world on traditional media, paywalled all his assets, and cant seem to figure out why he cant monetize news the same way he did 40 years ago.

    buying your news doesnt guarantee its quality, only that there will be money to produce more of the news youve chosen to consume. Independent editors, journalists, and newsrooms all ensure quality news but Murdoch wouldnt know anything about that as hes spent his life famously buying these outlets up and transforming them into nothing more than neoconservative political bullhorns.
  • Right now it seems like we've got 2 real camps for news. The mainstream media, which 99% of the time their extent of "journalism" is to read the press releases/talking points of the corporations, politicians, political parties etc... that help fund them, and expend zero resources finding out whether any of it is actually true or not. Then we have the wild west of free media. A world where they take the same press releases, then pull out of their ass whatever interpretation and guesses they can make from that fit the bias's of the target audience. Neither type is worth the pixels on the screen they are written on

    • BBC does real journalism, as you describe it.

      They have a huge network of reporters around the world, embedded in the local cultures for years at a time, picking up the kind of fascinating news stories that I don't see elsewhere.

      Listen to the programme 'From Our Own Correspondent' for a taste. US listeners don't need to worry. Most of what's covered hasn't reached the US level of attention needed to give it partisan spin yet...

      True there are other bits of the BBC that don't do real journalism as you describe

  • Because Rupert Murdoch epitomzes quality! (Score:3)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:55PM (#55982291)
    Seriously, that is some 100% Pure, Organic, Dolphin-Free QUALITY Bullshit he peddles. You gotta hand him that.
  • Rupert doesn't get it. The news companies that he owns are some of the perpetrators of the fake news. Facebook paying him when facebook's users post a link to something isn't going to improve the quality.

    It would make him some extra cash, but it wouldn't improve anything other than his bottom line.

