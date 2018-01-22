Tesla Owner Attempts Autopilot Defense During DUI Stop (arstechnica.com) 71
It turns out driving drunk is still illegal, even with a driver-assistance system active. "On Saturday, January 13, police discovered a man in his Tesla vehicle on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge," reports Ars Technica. "The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 'the man had apparently passed out in the stopped car while stuck in the flow of busy bridge traffic at 5:30pm, according to the California Highway Patrol." From the report: When police woke the man up, he assured officers that everything was fine because the car was "on autopilot." No one was injured in the incident, and the California Highway Patrol made a snarky tweet about it. Needless to say, other Tesla owners -- and people who own competing systems like Cadillac's Super Cruise -- should not follow this guy's example. No cars on the market right now have fully driverless technology available. Autopilot, Supercruise, and other products are driver assistance products -- they're designed to operate with an attentive human driver as a backup. Driving drunk using one of these systems is just as illegal as driving drunk in a conventional car.
Not this time (Score:1)
Drunk Tesla Haiku (Score:2)
The law has caught up
with Elon's autopilot?
Passenger seat, bro.
Re: (Score:3)
Just like your typing 'assistant'
Having an automated system doesn't mean you don't have to use the preview function before posting.
Re: (Score:1)
If America was run by pure Libertarianism we could drive as drunk as we want and launder money all the way home!
If it was run by pure Libertarianism you wouldn't NEED to launder your money. (Unless the money got physically dirty and you wanted to clean it up rather than trade it in.)
As for driving drunk: The choice would be yours. But heaven help you if you caused an accident that killed or injured a person or damaged someone else's property. ("Libertarian" doesn't mean "no responsibility for wrongdoing
My fear (Score:5, Interesting)
My fear is that once cars are fully automated, cops will still claim you need to be sober to operate them, and being near your car with the keys will still be worth $25,000 in fines and legal fees.
Re: (Score:1)
the eula will make the renter liability for any cr (Score:2)
the eula will make the renter (passenger) liability for any crash even in cars with no controls.
Re: (Score:1)
A fear I have too.
I don't see how they could possibly do it with wheel/pedal less cars though.
But there will be cars that can drive unattended in some conditions and locations, but not everywhere, and I'm curious how it will be treated.
Will a level 4 car that has a wheel and pedals for cases it can't handle (locations or weather I assume are what is meant) count as under driver control?
I'm willing to bet yes, even when being used autonomously on a route and conditions that it's fine for.
count as under driver control civil cases yes cria (Score:2)
count as under driver control civil cases yes (under the eula you can't sue) criminal at least it's in a real court with judges that jail people that try to pull NDA BS.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm kind of alright with that, insurance will handle the civil liabilities, and things will remain relatively capped on payout (vs what a multi billion dollar company can do).
Though I will need to pay the liability insurance, it will likely reduce the overall cost in payouts of liability for self driving cars, making the insurance cheaper vs GM insuring (or self insuring) for said payouts.
I'm much more concerned about the criminal aspect of riding in an automous (level 4 within it's automous rules) under th
Ask the legislators, lawyers, and judges. (Score:3)
But there will be cars that can drive unattended in some conditions and locations, but not everywhere, and I'm curious how it will be treated.
They'd be treated as the laws and courts decide. Laws and courts can be arbitrary, but they often are reasonable.
I'd expect that:
* If the self-driving algorithms are recognized as smart enough to pull over, safely park, and insist a driver take over if things are getting to hairy for them, letting the auto-pilot run the car while you're impaired would be fine
Re: My fear (Score:1)
"The driver looked furtive."
Also known as driving while Black, Native, Mexican, or Irish.
Re: (Score:3)
Nobody cares what the cops think or want or claim. The State Legislature will determine the rule in consultation with the DMV.
Re: (Score:2)
Lyft is saying they'll have driverless cars by 2020, IIRC.
What happens then if I'm passed out drunk in a driverless Lyft?
Re: (Score:2)
Lyft is saying they'll have driverless cars by 2020, IIRC.
What happens then if I'm passed out drunk in a driverless Lyft?
Depends on whether it's a "Pool" ride or not, mainly.
Re: (Score:2)
What happens then if I'm passed out drunk in a driverless Lyft?
What happens if you are passed out drunk in the back of a taxi today? Are you in any way considered to be the operator of the vehicle?
Re: (Score:2)
My fear is that once cars are fully automated, cops will still claim you need to be sober to operate them,
Because the laws will still claim you need to be sober to operate them. Operating a motor vehicle, even a driverless one, will still be operating. It will take a change in the laws before you can be legally stoned or drunk while operating an AV. And that's only if the AV has no "cry for help" mode that requires a human to interact with it. You can expect that to be a clause in any DWI or DUII or whatever your state calls it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I was at a girls house one night drinking with her. Her dad came home, so out the window I was sent. So here I am drunk, and not at home. Knowing the rules were that you couldn't sleep it off in your truck, I ziptied my keys to the trailer hitch, knowing I was not clever enough to get them off if I was drunk.
I am glad I did. A couple hours after I fell asleep in my truck. *knock knock knock* on the window. Hello officer.
We went through what was going on and I told him I had some drinks and was sleepin
Re: (Score:2)
Where i live, you need to put your key's in the ignition for it to be considered DUI
In most jurisdictions, just having the means to start the vehicle is all they need. So, keys anywhere in or near the car. They will assert that you drove the car there while drunk and parked to sleep it off.
Re: (Score:2)
In "most juristictions" of retarded gods own land?
How is it with that paradim of 'incocent' until proven 'guilty'?
Re: (Score:2)
More money than sense (Score:2)
What is it with some Tesla owners thinking the laws of physics and the courts somehow don't apply to them.
Re: (Score:2)
They have 120k worth of Prius smug. It's overwhelming.
Re: (Score:2)
PSA (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes, he was passed out and the car wasn't moving. Under California law, that's still drunk driving. A friend of mine had his car conk out just as he left the Bay Bridge. He was able to roll it over to the curb, park it, and call a tow truck. A CHP officer beat the tow truck to the scene, though, and determined my friend had been drinking. Because he was still sitting in the car while he waited for the tow, he was charged with a DUI in a car that was motionless and would not even start if he tried.
So don't drink and drive, m'kay?
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, the the officer determined your friend to be drunk, and the car was his, the car didn't get there on its own. The only assumption would be that he drove it there if there was no one else with him. Even if he wasn't driving at the time.
Not to mention a bridge like the Bay Bridge probably has multiple surveillance cameras on it, if he really wanted to push that he didn't drive the car there, the cameras would most likely answer that question.
Re:PSA (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Way back when the the legal age for drinking was still 18 I used to sleep in my car in the parking lot behind my favorite bar for a few hours rather than attempt driving inebriated. I always tossed my keys under the spare tire in the trunk before entering the car to avoid just this circumstance as a friend got caught sleeping in his car before me and caught a DUI. I got woken up a few times by the neighbourhood cops but not having any keys on me they couldn't accuse me of attempting to drive.
Folding down th
Re: (Score:2)
You don't have to do this "it happened to my friend" spiel. You can say "it happened to me" and it would be ok.
Re: (Score:2)
Drunk person alone with car... not exactly grist for the Sherlock Holmes mill, is it?
Re: (Score:2)
Drunk person alone with car... not exactly grist for the Sherlock Holmes mill, is it?
Sure, in theory. But how can they prove that he operated it? What if a sober friend operated it, saw that a tow truck was needed, had an outstanding warrant, and fled to avoid being arrested? However, the case law clearly shows that if you are alone in the car, in any part of the passenger cabin, and you have the keys, you're getting a DUI. I understand the intention of this, but there does need to be common sense involved, too. For instance, if you literally had no choice but to shelter in your car or
Re:PSA (Score:4, Insightful)
"I was driving drunk, but my car broke down, so it doesn't count"?
I don't even understand what your objection is, aside from taking your friend's side. Cop did the right thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Read fail. He even ends it with "So don't drink and drive, m'kay?"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
PCM2, I find that many of the replies to your comments all assume that you are "defending your friend". I don't get that impression from your comment, I find it to be an observation. You even titled it PSA and did the m'kay thing at the end. I'm not sure what causes miscommunications of this type.
In Nevada... (Score:2)
...The cops are super aggressive about DUI. They will actually come to your house if you're suspected of drunk driving and arrest you if they have any proof you were driving with in the past X hours and fail a breathalizer. That proof could definitely include your vehicle still being warm.
Hell, I've heard cops tell me, if you're drunk and you just go sleep in your car, in a parking lot, you can be arrested for DUI.
The headline could also be... (Score:4, Insightful)
"Autopilot saves drunk drivers' life". Assuming he would have driven either way (drunks usually do), if he hadn't had autopilot on when he passed out, the car wouldn't have driven for a few minutes on its own, then pulled slowly to a stop and put the blinkers on. He would just have crashed. Possibly into another car.
Re: (Score:2)
"Autopilot saves drunk drivers' life". Assuming he would have driven either way (drunks usually do), if he hadn't had autopilot on when he passed out, the car wouldn't have driven for a few minutes on its own, then pulled slowly to a stop and put the blinkers on. He would just have crashed. Possibly into another car.
Most drunk drivers don't try driving when they're so loaded they literally pass out behind the wheel.
More likely he only decided to drive because he thought the auto-pilot would compensate for his intoxication enough to stop him from getting pulled over and allow him to drive home drive safely.
This is one of the big risks with level 2 self-driving cars. The car does so much that people think they can do other things like watch a movie or get loaded behind the wheel. You end up with a car where neither the d
LOL, doesn't work for pilots (Score:2)
This defense wouldn't work for a pilot, not even on a long flight where they could be on autopilot for 10 hours and sober up. There is, AFAIK, no mode of transportation where this defense works since you always have to be ready to take over if the automated system disengages. To think that it would work on cars is pretty ridiculous since such systems are far less advanced for that mode of transportation.