Firefox 58 Gets Graphics Speed Boost, Web App Abilities (cnet.com) 173
Mozilla released on Tuesday a new version of its Firefox Quantum browser, boosting its graphics speed and improving a couple of new technologies designed to make the web more powerful. From a report: The browser, version 58, is the first major update since Mozilla's recovery plan hit full stride in November with the debut of Firefox Quantum. Speed is of the essence in Mozilla's recovery plan, and Firefox 58 does better than its predecessor in some graphics tasks by splitting work better across the multiple processor cores that computer chips have these days. The result should be scrolling that's smooth, uninterrupted by the stuttering that in computing circles goes by the disparaging term "jank." [...] Firefox 58 helps with two new web technologies. One, called WebAssembly, provides for dramatically faster web apps. Firefox 58 can get WebAssembly software running faster so you don't have to twiddle your thumbs waiting as long after clicking a link. Another is progressive web apps (PWAs), an initiative that came out of Google to help make the web a better match for the apps we all drop on our phones.
Love for Firefox (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm very grateful to the Firefox project and its contributors for their dedication to bringing us a fast and modern browser to act not only as a useful product, but as an essential counterweight to corporate hegemony over the www. Switching to 57 was a bit of pain as I had to find replacements to many of my beloved extensions, but it was worth it for the speed upgrade and smaller memory footprint. I'm glad they are keeping on the path of optimization and bringing more technologies that I can use both as an end user and as a web developer.
My system has 64G or RAM and modern i7. As a web user I give exactly zero f***s about memory footprint - I have plenty for the worst kind of bloat and memory leaks you could throw at it. Speed is also largely irrelevant, when I don't load and render all the ads the bottleneck is network speed. However, when my NoScript stops working and I get
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I'm glad you don't care at all about efficiency or optimization. Some of us find that making things faster and more efficient has value.
You also act like you have no agency or choice in how you update. Firefox not only doesn't force updates (I assume you are smart enough to turn that off) but offers an ESR version, so instead of just "not updating" which is totally an option, you can even use the "old" firefox with the current security fixes (keeping all your precious extensions intact).
In fact, it's the
+1 - up vote please!
Well said anon, thanks.
For the 99% majority, Quantum is a massive leap over XUL-based (old) monolithic Firefox!
Yes, I miss the xul interface of many addons, and I'd be interested to know the technical reasons why they couldn't redevelop it for multi-process FF?
Nice response, and for the most part I use the new one. There are several things I keep ESR around for. Adblock plus that actually keeps statistics about what is blocked, so I can use that information to make firewall rules, and a particular youtube downloader that is all client side.
The blocker for Quantum, Ublock and ABP both don't do stats as far as I know, and I find noscript in ESR easier to wrap my head around.
>People like you just like to whine
We value the efficiency gained by correcting for Firefox's deficiencies or optimizing processes that Firefox does a generic version of but can be tweaked for individual use cases or simply by adding new functionality. Something like TableTools which allowed for sorting/filtering/copying of tabled data into various formats, now must be must be manually edited or scripted via Greasemonkey. I've lost *hours* to every few seconds FF57 might have saved me on this alone.
Yes, NoScript was a must have, and it wasn't ready at release. I waited until NoScript then made the move. The new UI for NoScript was an adjustment, but it works fine now.
100% agree - I'm a FF57 convert now (Score:5, Interesting)
In the run up to FF57's deadline came up last year, I bitterly posted on Slashdot about how I didn't want the speed upgrades as much as I wanted to keep the extensions that were not getting ported.
I was wrong - dead wrong. Why?
1) Speed: If you were an anti-Chrome guy like me but would be a little jealous of its speed when you had to use it, this has been resolved. FF57 has been much snappier to use than previous versions. It feels like Chrome or faster.
In the end, browser speed DOES matter.
2) Extensions: Not every extension I used before FF57 has been ported to Quantum, but the important extensions I used have been since the FF57 release that weren't ready initially. NoScript, FlagFox, etc. All working now. If the extensions weren't ready last November, look again. They may be ready now.
Just as importantly, I haven't missed the ones that haven't made it. You may not miss them either.
3) The native Web Development tools are better than Firebug was in the end, IMO. And it's been nice to not have Firebugginess to deal with anymore.
So - Take it from this OCD guy who's not a marketing shill for the Mozilla org: If you're still sitting at FF52 ESR or FF56.x over any form of FUD (especially the, "but extension X is indispensible", worry,) given FF57 another look now and test it out without those, "I've gotta have extension X," extensions and see. You may be surprised.
I tried FF57 and it's actually pretty good. If you imagine it's a new browser and don't pine for the fjords^W old Firefox UI it isn't bad. The privacy controls are probably the best anywhere.
Please read Firefox's privacy policy. It's scary. (Score:1)
I recommend that you read Firefox's privacy policy [mozilla.org]. Its "privacy controls", as you put it, are quite suspect.
The Firefox privacy policy dated September 28, 2017 clearly indicates that it can/will send data to Mozilla, along with third parties like Google, Adjust, SalesForce, and Leanplum:
clearly indicates that it can/will send data to Mozilla
So turn telemetry off in the settings. It's under Privacy and Security -> Firefox Data Collection and Use. While you're there you also might want to set the Tracking Protection setting to "always". That's what I do.
Merely disabling these privacy-invading, malware-like aspects of Firefox is not sufficient.
Yes it is. Disable it and be happy.
It's really not. The data is always collected even if it's not transmitted so they can backdoor into it via "experiments" which send all sorts of data back regardless of your privacy setting. This includes personally identifiable information as it's exempted from their normal privacy rules.
The data is always collected even if it's not transmitted
Cool, where's it stored? These content-free claims are boring. If you've got claims to make back them with evidence.
From the horse's mouth: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]
The question is, why is Firefox continuing to collect telemetry data when explicitly told not to?
The frontend calls Services.telemetry APIs unconditionally, but they won't send data if you've opted out.
Well, firefox makes you edit text files to adjust the UI, so if you're a greybeard that should be a pleasant blast from the past. These days though, editing text files to adjust the UI seems very antiquated and a step into 30 years ago when we did it only because there was not enough CPU power or memory to graphically edit UIs so it was a cycle of edit, relaunch, test, quit,
...
I get it', it's more secure when webs
Smaller... memory footprint?
I'm finding I have to re-start my browser due to memory exhaustion once a day since upgrading to FF57. Prior to that it was once a week, with the same content open.
Unfortunately "Minimize Memory Usage" in the about:memory dialog does not help in this case.
But I do agree it is much faster (and not just at eating memory!)
Re: Stats show that Firefox 57 was a huge disaster (Score:2)
I see you're bitter about the loss of XUL, but every other browser's add-ons are built on chrome's web extension system at this point. Firefox is still the only exception to this since they are adding features that Google refuses to add to chrome despite heavy lobbying to do so on the part of many developers and users.
So far, that I'm aware of, Firefox has added support for noscript (even though it's popular, Google has refused to add support for it) and support for cookie autodelete to be able to delete lo
Firefox runs my machine at high load (Score:2)
I doubt the fixed it, but the new Quantum "faster" Firefox was really dragging down my system. At first, I thought some malicious add-on was mining cryptocurrency on my machine. But it turns out Firefox was just spawning orphan processes. I found the fix at the link below, which is basically to disable multi-threading in Firefox.
Multiple Firefoxes in the background, exiting the program doesn't clear them up. They persist. [mozilla.org]
I am still missing a few of my favorite add-ons as well. The bulk download manager Down [mozilla.org]
I doubt the fixed it, but the new Quantum "faster" Firefox was really dragging down my system. At first, I thought some malicious add-on was mining cryptocurrency on my machine. But it turns out Firefox was just spawning orphan processes.
Aha... This bids fair to be the issue I have been having. Prior to getting upgraded to Firefox Quantum, I could open a tabset with a dozen or more tabs, and I wouldn't see any effect on the rest of my system. Once I upgraded to Quantum, though, opening more than one or two new tabs at a time was causing not only other Firefox tabs (i.e., a YouTube video) to stutter, but also Windows Media player playing a music file -- even with WMP's priority set to 'realtime' (24) in Process Explorer. Thank you for the li
The after upgrading from 56 to 57 did a bunch of background cleanup/optimization/restructuring of databases. The larger your SQLite data the longer it would take/slower it would be. It was temporary though - had nothing to do with the "process spawning" which is actually just multi-process at work (unless there's a bug I'm not aware of that might cause multi-process to misbehave)
Firefox: 10 years of instability! (Score:1)
I filed a bug report to Mozilla about that more than 10 years ago.
Firefox gobbles memory and CPU power when there are lots of Windows and tabs open. Eventually Firefox makes Windows 7 unstable, and it is necessary to restart the computer.
Firefox is on the right track (Score:4, Interesting)
Nevertheless I would really like to see a way to measure webworker performance. Sometimes I have the feeling that there is quite some fluctuation. For example when I work with iconfu.com [iconfu.com], sometimes the icons get rendered blazingly fast, and sometimes it takes seconds. Not sure what is causing this, also since I cannot measure webworker performance, there is not really an easy way to find out.
Anyway, keep up the great work!
Sure would be nice... (Score:3, Insightful)
Having recently tried out Chrome on my machines at home, I can assure you that Firefox is most assuredly NOT a Chrome clone. It's far better. I was amazed at how many more small quality-of-life issues Firefox beat Chrome in, and the speed difference was quite noticeable.
Re: (Score:3)
Quality of life issues? It's a friggin' browser, for Pete's sake. Geesh, now even the Mozilla fan bois are lower in quality.
Re: (Score:1)
No, thanks (Score:3, Insightful)
So I will stay with Firefox 56 (the last sane version) as much as I can.
The rest of the improvements are very nice but IMO don't make up for the lost extensions.
Of course, I don't agree with the troll mod.
Face it, the only sane solution is to install more than one version of Firefox.
Even just as a hobby web developer, I have 6 browsers installed right now (well, technically 4 browsers, and 2 of those browsers are mixed versions).
So, if I say a hard truth now I are a "troll"? it is precisely because of this kind of childish attitude that Firefox does not advance,
"So, if I say a hard truth now I are a 'troll'? it is precisely because of this kind of childish attitude that Firefox does not advance," --- Worth a repeat.
Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on.
...Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on....
Exactly. For example, here is one extension that was very useful for me in my work - DNSSEC/TLSA Validator [dnssec-validator.cz]. The developers of that extension say on the website, "The add-on is not supported for Firefox 57 and above. Firefox 57 drops the support for various APIs, which the add-on has been using, without providing adequate replacement." For me DNSSEC/TLSA Validator was an extremely useful extension and, given Firefox's supposed tilt towards higher security, why isn't that functionality a part of Firefox
The add-on is not supported for Firefox 57 and above
They have a Chrome version. If they want to support Firefox 57 and above they could just port the Chrome version [mozilla.org] to Firefox.
I lost way too many useful add ons to want the upgrade. That was the best of FF, was that you could do that. Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on.
This. For me, installing a plugin is like installing an application, if you can not trust the plugin then you do not install it, simple as that.
Web Assembly? Why the hyper (Score:2)
We've had portable binary formats on the web for years - originally java bytecode and then flash. And look how bug and exploit free thar was. Why the rush to produce yet another attack surface?
Hows the limb holding up? You must be tired by now.
I was probably writing code when you were still on your parents Todo list.
Will WebAssembly have a better track record than Java or Flash? Only time will tell but it does have some advantadges
The Mozilla recovery plan is wrong (Score:1)
In the case of Germany, I suspect it was more the whole Cliqz thing rather than Fx57. (Which is unfortunate, because it suggests that most people are just going to go on using Firefox rather than get Mozilla to fix their current extension situation.)
In case you missed it, Mozilla shipped a small percentage of new installs in Germany with an extension that records your visited URLs and any text entered into the address bar and sends it off to a third party company. Germany is relatively privacy-conscious and
Here's how Mozilla lost its 1st place in one of their last remaining bastions [statcounter.com]. "Speed is of the essence in Mozilla's recovery plan" the article says, but in reality what should be the essence for a recovery plan is to bite the bullet and admit they were wrong in deprecating what made them unique.
It's worse than that.
Many people who created extensions have given up and abandoned them. Its not that they don't want to re-write them, its because their extensions CAN'T be re-written to work with the new Firefox due to the internal changes that have been made.
And that leads to the real problem -- Firefox has always been shit, but, we were able to cover up all of its flaws and turn it into a good browser with extensions. Now that all my favorite themes and extensions no longer work, I'm just left with a
Webextensions suck (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Palemoon / Waterfox / etc (Score:2, Interesting)
Palemoon / Waterfox is maintained by 1 person... ONE; and at most, 2.
Yes, there's been minor chip-ins from a few others, but look at the git commit history [github.com] and it's basically a one-man show.
And seeing how fast tech is moving and standards are evolving, Palemoon/Waterfox/Variants are already far, far behind, especially in security fixes.
It's basically a dead project without some serious number of hands contributing to maintaining it! And that of course requires serious funding, or at least, some corporate sp
Re:Palemoon / Waterfox / etc (Score:5, Interesting)
And that's one of the problems with browser development culture - "if you lag behind, we don't care about you. Doesn't matter if your use case is completely valid, you're in the minority and you don't matter." That's the feeling I get.
Perhaps you don't realise the main reason corporate environments are using IE is because it's bundled with Windows, available on every corporate machine; and best of all: it can be remotely configured / controlled / patched using domain controller / active directory rules and WSUS. And if things go wrong, they have license agreements with Microsoft, meaning dedicated support and swift responses.
Features Disabled Encrypted Media Extensions (EME)
Disabled Web Runtime (deprecated as of 2015)
Removed Pocket
Removed Telemetry
Removed data collection
Removed startup profiling
Allow running of all 64-Bit NPAPI plugins
Allow running of unsigned extensions
Removal of Sponsored Tiles on New Tab Page
Addition of Duplicate Tab option
Locale selector in about:preferences > General
And from the developer Alex Kont [waterfoxproject.org]
Firefox 52+ were the finishing touches to it.
No, there have been further performance improvements since 52. Try this simple example [github.io] of the improvement in WebAssembly complication times [mozilla.org].
In WaterFox 56.0.3 the highest result I got was: WebAssembly.instantiate took 1369.3 ms (9 MB/s)
In Firefox 58.0 the lowest result I got was: WebAssembly.instantiate took 222.5 ms (55.6 MB/s)
Waterfox will continue to fall behind as new Firefox releases come out. Eventually Waterfox will have to bite the bullet and rebase on whatever the latest Firefox is at that tim
Waterfox 56.0.3
WebAssembly.instantiate took 1192.2 ms (10.4 MB/s)
Firefox 57.0.4
WebAssembly.instantiate took 1197.8 ms (10.3 MB/s)
but your test is certainly unfair to Alex and Waterfox
Nope, perfectly fair. I tested current release against current release. Waterfox 56.0.3 was released on the 12th of January.
Waterfox will continue to fall behind as new Firefox releases come out. Eventually Waterfox will have to bite the bullet and rebase on whatever the latest Firefox is at that time.
What an ass. Your statement has been challenged so you resort to juvenile nana nana boo boo tactics. You know damn well Waterfox will release an update based on this release. Whether it will perform better or worse remains to be seen. But God forbid someone suggest you might be wrong.
You know damn well Waterfox will release an update based on this release.
When? Unsurprisingly, a single developer is outperformed by a team of developers. Waterfox is now two releases behind Firefox.
But God forbid someone suggest you might be wrong.
I'm not wrong. Firefox 58 massively outperforms Waterfox 56.0.3 in WebAssembly compilation.
Waterfox have the performance improvements from 57~beyond
No. Waterfox is still based on Firefox 56. Waterfox will just keep falling further behind.
Yet your shitty company cannot make a browser that is as good as that one guy.
Go shill somewhere else.
Still (Score:1)
Don't sacrifice quality for performance (Score:3)
While I'm all for Firefox improving performance, it can't come at the expensive of reliably rendering websites. After the upgrade, I noticed various problems across several sites I used to access without issue.
Because of that, I've been forced to switch to Chrome for the time being as my primary browser because I have enough on my plate without having to worry about "Is the website broken or is it me?"
Maybe I'll try it again after it's had a couple versions to shake out bugs.
As a Pale Moon user, I've found that most rendering problems are because the web sites are explicitly testing for the browser by brand name. With stupidity like that going on, it doesn't surprise me that on occasion, even the big brand name browsers have issues.
I remember in the IE6 days when everyone was screaming about standards compliance and accessibility. Today, the only thing that matters is, "does it work in Chrome?"
HTML 5 Support. (Score:2)
On Windows 7
Firefox v58 Gets an HTML5 Test score of 486 out of 555
Chrome v63 Gets an HTML5 Test score of 528 out of 555
I am in general still perplex why after all these years browsers are not 100% HTML 5 complaint.
Re:HTML 5 Support. (Score:4, Interesting)
HTML5 is like C++. A massive, hard to implement standard that barely anyone fully understands, let alone uses. Supporting about 80% of it gives you 99% compatibility, so it's hard to justify the massive effort required to finish the last, really difficult 20% off.
A browser is special case because they are used by billions of people for hours every day, so that 1% is bigger then 100% of most other types of applications.
Probably would have helped if "they" had stuck to the SGML/XML parsing rules. I was really upset to find out that HTML5 undid all the work that XHTML was trying to do, and many of my old HTML tools don't work properly with HTML5 because they can't parse it.
Everything about HTML5 is just dumb, let alone complicated. The fact that HTML has had multiple syntax changes over the years but no longer allows you to specify a version number in your documents is very telling.
HTML5 is a moving target unlike previous standards. Test again in like six months and there will be whole new features.
100% compliant is impossible! (Score:2)
Don't complain if a browser is not compliant with HTML5
;-)
HTML5 IS A LIVING STANDARD. There never will be HTML 6, the spec is constantly changing; it is alive. This was decided because of the history of compliance and the organic nature of new features being added between new standards which took a long time to formalize or ended up in many small sub-standards.
Some HTML5 standards begin as browser projects for new features which end up being accepted into the standard. The originating browser generally h
Browser Article? (Score:2)
Useless (Score:1)
Re:With that speed boost... (Score:5, Insightful)
I think there's a good amount of "written before me" attitudes causing problems.
Maintaining the code of someone else is seldom attractive to developers, who would rather make their own mark, and refuse to entertain the idea that what they create might be worse than what was already there.
Re-inventing the wheel seldom leads to an improvement on the circular shape, centered hub and perpendicular axis.
Rust is a great example of this in action. (Score:1)
The Rust programming language is a great example of how Mozilla's developers are going out of their way to create a shitty imitation of something that already exists and does the job much better.
The Rust home page describes Rust like this:
At a glance, all of that sounds nice to have. But when you give Rust a try, I think it soon becomes obvious that you're in for a world of hurt.
Rust's approach
The strongest argument against rust is portability. In order to get firefox to build, you first have to port a specific LLVM version, then rust, then firefox. It's an insane amount of work just to get a browser to compile.
In the good old days netscape and later firefox ran on a slew of platforms. You could run it on OS/2, windows, mac, linux, *bsd, solaris, hp ux, etc. Today, Mozilla only cares about the big 3 (win, mac, linux). Google is doing the same. That means we no longer have a true open source, c
Why isn't there a -5, Offtopic?? (Score:1)
In the nearly 15+ years of time I've visited Slashdot, I don't recall a first post that's this sincere yet as off-topic as this one. Talk about jarring - and totally stupid to bring up here.
See if your extensions work under Firefox ESR [mozilla.org], it's at version 52.6.0. This version is supposed to include updates to mitigate Spectre. I'm using it now, none of the extensions I use have had problems.
I also like having the status bar, and I see no way to do it in the new Firefox.
Sometimes I think I'd be willing to PAY for a good browser that works right and respects my privacy.