Firefox 58 Gets Graphics Speed Boost, Web App Abilities

Mozilla released on Tuesday a new version of its Firefox Quantum browser, boosting its graphics speed and improving a couple of new technologies designed to make the web more powerful. From a report: The browser, version 58, is the first major update since Mozilla's recovery plan hit full stride in November with the debut of Firefox Quantum. Speed is of the essence in Mozilla's recovery plan, and Firefox 58 does better than its predecessor in some graphics tasks by splitting work better across the multiple processor cores that computer chips have these days. The result should be scrolling that's smooth, uninterrupted by the stuttering that in computing circles goes by the disparaging term "jank." [...] Firefox 58 helps with two new web technologies. One, called WebAssembly, provides for dramatically faster web apps. Firefox 58 can get WebAssembly software running faster so you don't have to twiddle your thumbs waiting as long after clicking a link. Another is progressive web apps (PWAs), an initiative that came out of Google to help make the web a better match for the apps we all drop on our phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Love for Firefox (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm very grateful to the Firefox project and its contributors for their dedication to bringing us a fast and modern browser to act not only as a useful product, but as an essential counterweight to corporate hegemony over the www. Switching to 57 was a bit of pain as I had to find replacements to many of my beloved extensions, but it was worth it for the speed upgrade and smaller memory footprint. I'm glad they are keeping on the path of optimization and bringing more technologies that I can use both as an end user and as a web developer.
Re: (Score:2)
My system has 64G or RAM and modern i7. As a web user I give exactly zero f***s about memory footprint - I have plenty for the worst kind of bloat and memory leaks you could throw at it. Speed is also largely irrelevant, when I don't load and render all the ads the bottleneck is network speed. However, when my NoScript stops working and I get
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I'm glad you don't care at all about efficiency or optimization. Some of us find that making things faster and more efficient has value.
You also act like you have no agency or choice in how you update. Firefox not only doesn't force updates (I assume you are smart enough to turn that off) but offers an ESR version, so instead of just "not updating" which is totally an option, you can even use the "old" firefox with the current security fixes (keeping all your precious extensions intact).
In fact, it's the
Re: (Score:2)
+1 - up vote please!
Well said anon, thanks.
For the 99% majority, Quantum is a massive leap over XUL-based (old) monolithic Firefox!
Yes, I miss the xul interface of many addons, and I'd be interested to know the technical reasons why they couldn't redevelop it for multi-process FF?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Nice response, and for the most part I use the new one. There are several things I keep ESR around for. Adblock plus that actually keeps statistics about what is blocked, so I can use that information to make firewall rules, and a particular youtube downloader that is all client side.
The blocker for Quantum, Ublock and ABP both don't do stats as far as I know, and I find noscript in ESR easier to wrap my head around.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, NoScript was a must have, and it wasn't ready at release. I waited until NoScript then made the move. The new UI for NoScript was an adjustment, but it works fine now.
100% agree - I'm a FF57 convert now (Score:3)
In the run up to FF57's deadline came up last year, I bitterly posted on Slashdot about how I didn't want the speed upgrades as much as I wanted to keep the extensions that were not getting ported.
I was wrong - dead wrong. Why?
1) Speed: If you were an anti-Chrome guy like me but would be a little jealous of its speed when you had to use it, this has been resolved. FF57 has been much snappier to use than previous versions. It feels like Chrome or faster.
In the end, browser speed DOES matter.
2) Extensions: N
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I tried FF57 and it's actually pretty good. If you imagine it's a new browser and don't pine for the fjords^W old Firefox UI it isn't bad. The privacy controls are probably the best anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, firefox makes you edit text files to adjust the UI, so if you're a greybeard that should be a pleasant blast from the past. These days though, editing text files to adjust the UI seems very antiquated and a step into 30 years ago when we did it only because there was not enough CPU power or memory to graphically edit UIs so it was a cycle of edit, relaunch, test, quit,
...
I get it', it's more secure when webs
Firefox runs my machine at high load (Score:2)
I doubt the fixed it, but the new Quantum "faster" Firefox was really dragging down my system. At first, I thought some malicious add-on was mining cryptocurrency on my machine. But it turns out Firefox was just spawning orphan processes. I found the fix at the link below, which is basically to disable multi-threading in Firefox.
Multiple Firefoxes in the background, exiting the program doesn't clear them up. They persist. [mozilla.org]
I am still missing a few of my favorite add-ons as well. The bulk download manager Down [mozilla.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt the fixed it, but the new Quantum "faster" Firefox was really dragging down my system. At first, I thought some malicious add-on was mining cryptocurrency on my machine. But it turns out Firefox was just spawning orphan processes.
Aha... This bids fair to be the issue I have been having. Prior to getting upgraded to Firefox Quantum, I could open a tabset with a dozen or more tabs, and I wouldn't see any effect on the rest of my system. Once I upgraded to Quantum, though, opening more than one or two new tabs at a time was causing not only other Firefox tabs (i.e., a YouTube video) to stutter, but also Windows Media player playing a music file -- even with WMP's priority set to 'realtime' (24) in Process Explorer. Thank you for the li
Firefox: 10 years of instability! (Score:1)
I filed a bug report to Mozilla about that more than 10 years ago.
Firefox gobbles memory and CPU power when there are lots of Windows and tabs open. Eventually Firefox makes Windows 7 unstable, and it is necessary to restart the computer.
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox is on the right track (Score:3)
Nevertheless I would really like to see a way to measure webworker performance. Sometimes I have the feeling that there is quite some fluctuation. For example when I work with iconfu.com [iconfu.com], sometimes the icons get rendered blazingly fast, and sometimes it takes seconds. Not sure what is causing this, also since I cannot measure webworker performance, there is not really an easy way to find out.
Anyway, keep up the great work!
Sure would be nice... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Having recently tried out Chrome on my machines at home, I can assure you that Firefox is most assuredly NOT a Chrome clone. It's far better. I was amazed at how many more small quality-of-life issues Firefox beat Chrome in, and the speed difference was quite noticeable.
Re: (Score:3)
Quality of life issues? It's a friggin' browser, for Pete's sake. Geesh, now even the Mozilla fan bois are lower in quality.
No, thanks (Score:1, Insightful)
So I will stay with Firefox 56 (the last sane version) as much as I can.
grandpa wants the same diapers (Score:1)
So I will stay with Firefox 56 (the last sane version) as much as I can.
grandpa doesn't want to try a new brand of diapers
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on.
Re: (Score:2)
...Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on....
Exactly. For example, here is one extension that was very useful for me in my work - DNSSEC/TLSA Validator [dnssec-validator.cz]. The developers of that extension say on the website, "The add-on is not supported for Firefox 57 and above. Firefox 57 drops the support for various APIs, which the add-on has been using, without providing adequate replacement." For me DNSSEC/TLSA Validator was an extremely useful extension and, given Firefox's supposed tilt towards higher security, why isn't that functionality a part of Firefox
Re: (Score:2)
I lost way too many useful add ons to want the upgrade. That was the best of FF, was that you could do that. Just don't be an idiot and install some trash add on.
This. For me, installing a plugin is like installing an application, if you can not trust the plugin then you do not install it, simple as that.
Re: (Score:1)
So, if I say a hard truth now I are a "troll"? it is precisely because of this kind of childish attitude that Firefox does not advance,
"So, if I say a hard truth now I are a 'troll'? it is precisely because of this kind of childish attitude that Firefox does not advance," --- Worth a repeat.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The rest of the improvements are very nice but IMO don't make up for the lost extensions.
Of course, I don't agree with the troll mod.
Web Assembly? Why the hyper (Score:2)
We've had portable binary formats on the web for years - originally java bytecode and then flash. And look how bug and exploit free thar was. Why the rush to produce yet another attack surface?
Re: (Score:2)
Will WebAssembly have a better track record than Java or Flash? Only time will tell but it does have some advantadges
The Mozilla recovery plan is wrong (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Here's how Mozilla lost its 1st place in one of their last remaining bastions [statcounter.com]. "Speed is of the essence in Mozilla's recovery plan" the article says, but in reality what should be the essence for a recovery plan is to bite the bullet and admit they were wrong in deprecating what made them unique.
It's worse than that.
Many people who created extensions have given up and abandoned them. Its not that they don't want to re-write them, its because their extensions CAN'T be re-written to work with the new Firefox due to the internal changes that have been made.
And that leads to the real problem -- Firefox has always been shit, but, we were able to cover up all of its flaws and turn it into a good browser with extensions. Now that all my favorite themes and extensions no longer work, I'm just left with a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Webextensions suck (Score:2)
Re:Palemoon / Waterfox / etc (Score:2, Interesting)
Palemoon / Waterfox is maintained by 1 person... ONE; and at most, 2.
Yes, there's been minor chip-ins from a few others, but look at the git commit history [github.com] and it's basically a one-man show.
And seeing how fast tech is moving and standards are evolving, Palemoon/Waterfox/Variants are already far, far behind, especially in security fixes.
It's basically a dead project without some serious number of hands contributing to maintaining it! And that of course requires serious funding, or at least, some corporate sp
Re:Palemoon / Waterfox / etc (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
And that's one of the problems with browser development culture - "if you lag behind, we don't care about you. Doesn't matter if your use case is completely valid, you're in the minority and you don't matter." That's the feeling I get.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps you don't realise the main reason corporate environments are using IE is because it's bundled with Windows, available on every corporate machine; and best of all: it can be remotely configured / controlled / patched using domain controller / active directory rules and WSUS. And if things go wrong, they have license agreements with Microsoft, meaning dedicated support and swift responses.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Features Disabled Encrypted Media Extensions (EME)
Disabled Web Runtime (deprecated as of 2015)
Removed Pocket
Removed Telemetry
Removed data collection
Removed startup profiling
Allow running of all 64-Bit NPAPI plugins
Allow running of unsigned extensions
Removal of Sponsored Tiles on New Tab Page
Addition of Duplicate Tab option
Locale selector in about:preferences > General
And from the developer Alex Kont [waterfoxproject.org]
Still (Score:1)
Don't sacrifice quality for performance (Score:2)
While I'm all for Firefox improving performance, it can't come at the expensive of reliably rendering websites. After the upgrade, I noticed various problems across several sites I used to access without issue.
Because of that, I've been forced to switch to Chrome for the time being as my primary browser because I have enough on my plate without having to worry about "Is the website broken or is it me?"
Maybe I'll try it again after it's had a couple versions to shake out bugs.
HTML 5 Support. (Score:2)
On Windows 7
Firefox v58 Gets an HTML5 Test score of 486 out of 555
Chrome v63 Gets an HTML5 Test score of 528 out of 555
I am in general still perplex why after all these years browsers are not 100% HTML 5 complaint.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
HTML5 is like C++. A massive, hard to implement standard that barely anyone fully understands, let alone uses. Supporting about 80% of it gives you 99% compatibility, so it's hard to justify the massive effort required to finish the last, really difficult 20% off.
Re: (Score:2)
A browser is special case because they are used by billions of people for hours every day, so that 1% is bigger then 100% of most other types of applications.
Re: (Score:2)
See if your extensions work under Firefox ESR [mozilla.org], it's at version 52.6.0. This version is supposed to include updates to mitigate Spectre. I'm using it now, none of the extensions I use have had problems.
Browser Article? (Score:2)
Useless (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I think there's a good amount of "written before me" attitudes causing problems.
Maintaining the code of someone else is seldom attractive to developers, who would rather make their own mark, and refuse to entertain the idea that what they create might be worse than what was already there.
Re-inventing the wheel seldom leads to an improvement on the circular shape, centered hub and perpendicular axis.
