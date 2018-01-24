Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology Politics

Tax Change Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US (wsj.com) 70

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
U.S. companies rich in intellectual property are looking at a new tax-friendly regime: the U.S (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: A provision in the newly revised U.S. tax code slashes the income tax companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property or so-called intangible assets, such as licenses and patents. The new tax break, for what is dubbed foreign-derived intangible income, effectively reduces tax on foreign income from goods and services produced in the U.S. using patents and other intellectual property to 13.125% until the end of 2025, after which the rate rises to 16.4%. Previously, royalties paid to a unit in the U.S. would have been taxed similarly to other U.S. income, for which the top corporate tax rate was 35%. The new headline corporate rate is 21%. The deduction is meant to induce companies with large U.S. operations and significant foreign income from patent royalties to base more of those assets in the U.S. Such companies, especially in technology and pharmaceutical sectors, often hold foreign rights for their IP in a company based in a low-tax country.

Tax Change Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US More | Reply

Tax Change Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US

Comments Filter:

  • A good first step. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @01:14PM (#55994103)
    Another great example of Trump common sense. Now make inversions illegal and make work requirements for Medicaid mandatory. #MAGA

    • The tax policy stuff isn't really Trump though. It's people like Paul Ryan. Trump is the Steve Jobs of the party - nasty but charismatic. Paul Ryan is more like the Wozniak - geeky but politically not that astute.

      In a odd sort of way the fundamentally corrupt nature of American politics works well for tax reform. If you have a bunch of lobbyists complaining all the time you can gain quite a bit of information from that. So if you know Apple and co have tonnes of money overseas, you can figure out what it wo

    • Re: A good first step. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Something is better than nothing. Nothing is what we currently receive when US companies move offshore for tax purposes. It's not a hard concept.

  • I can see the CNN headline now (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @01:21PM (#55994165)

    The Tax Change Introduced by Trump that Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US Is Actually A Bad Thing. Here's Why.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by king neckbeard ( 1801738 )
      It is a bad thing, because it's just another tax break for companies that are already evading taxes, and it won't actually bring anything back into the US.

      • You are so full of shit (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It is a bad thing, because it's just another tax break for companies that are already evading taxes, and it won't actually bring anything back into the US.

        Apple, Returning Overseas Cash, to Pay $38 Billion Tax Bill [bloomberg.com]

        • So, temporal tax evasion, then.

          • Exactly, and companies will keep playing this game until the loopholes allowing them to stash cash overseas in the first place are closed. They can wait out governments for decades, no problem. Stashing the cash doesn't even really inconvenience them.

      • false, you made that up.

        The majority of large companies *legally* do things to avoid taxes; now there is reason to do business here.

        • They are evading taxes. That they've bought off our politicians to do it legally doesn't change that.

          We don't need to suck off corporations in order to get companies to do business here.

          • They are evading taxes.

            Wrong my friend.

            Tax evasion is illegal and they are prosecuted for that.

            Tax avoidance is perfectly legal, in that it is perfectly legal to use ANY LEGAL method as put for the by the tax code, to save/deduct or otherwise pay as little in taxes as possible.

            Are you saying you willingly forego any and all tax deductions that are available to you, and willingly pay more in taxes that you really legally have to?

            If not...why should any other individual or company have to pay a single $

          • >We don't need to suck off corporations in order to get companies to do business here.

            So what you would do to encourage companies to do business here? Assume you left the corporate tax rate at 35% - what else would you do to encourage businesses to come back to the US?

            • Invest in infrastructure, education, a less ass-backwards healthcare system. Maybe look into a UBI, so more people have the ability to start their own businesses.

              The "race to the bottom" niche is already saturated, and automation will eventually eat dirt cheap labor anyway.

      • Re:I can see the CNN headline now (Score:4)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @02:04PM (#55994537)

        It is a bad thing, because it's just another tax break for companies that are already evading taxes

        Ok let's try your logic out here. By using Turbo Tax to comprehensively evaluate the tax code to get you the biggest tax refund aren't you also evading taxes by your definition? Corporations are basically using a more sophisticated version of "Turbo Tax" to lower their effective tax rate. Isn't that what you and everyone else is doing too? So much in fact that Turbo Tax, Tax Act, etc. all created profitable software businesses around it...

        • TurboTax mostly exists because our Intuit and similar companies fought against having it be simple to file your personal taxes [propublica.org]. There is a corollary here, in that the tax system for corporations is similarly the result of bribery.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

            There is a corollary here, in that the tax system for corporations is similarly the result of bribery.

            Define "tax system for corporations". Let me introduce you to logical syllogism that you seem to be unaware of. First of all, you have two conceptual ideas. You assert there exists a "tax system for corporations" and you assert that corporations used bribery in some manner to influence the nature of this so-called "tax system for corporations". In order to take your claim seriously which sounds like it was all invented in your mind and probably sounded good before you posted it to slashdot, you must do

  • so now more IP / patent trolls in the usa! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @01:27PM (#55994197)

    so now more IP / patent trolls in the usa!

  • So what if those things come back? It will stiffle innovation even more and it means the taxes they pay will be even less. That means the few that will profit wwill have more to pay politicians left and right.

  • Why can't we just have it simple. You get taxed where you make the money... period. This includes intellectual property. Time to set right the tax laws and base everything on the location of the consumer.

    Every country can decide what their tax rules will be. For instance I am partial to one tax rate for income and another for taking money out of a country.

    • Why can't we just have it simple. You get taxed where you make the money... period. This includes intellectual property. Time to set right the tax laws and base everything on the location of the consumer.

      Every country can decide what their tax rules will be. For instance I am partial to one tax rate for income and another for taking money out of a country.

      That is exactly what 99% of all countries do. Even down to the personal level. You pay taxes where you earn your income, end of story. The US, however, wants a share of ALL your worldwide income, regardless of where you made it - or even if you are in the US at all. So you get the proliferation of overseas subsidiaries as legally separate entities as a maneuver to avoid double-taxation (yes, the US gives you credit for overseas taxes paid, but only up to a point - and then you get to pay overseas AND US

  • Is there anything is can do? No, that's not a typo.

  • Let's be clear (Score:3)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @02:00PM (#55994493)
    Intellectual property aka the knowledge about how to build something that you may or may not have a patent on is not technically transferable. What is transferable are the patents, copyrights, trademarks and any other rights to use the intellectual property. This article is really mincing words. No matter how you spin it, we are talking about repatriating money (assets of monetary value is you prefer) that is held abroad in foreign countries. We've been talking about it for years now. Whether it has something to do with intellectual property, subscriptions, licenses, patents, etc. is of no real interest. That's just partitioning the pile of money into categories. I don't care about that. What I care about are large sums of money sitting in a foreign country and there being no compelling reason for the holder of said funds to repatriate it to the United States to be used for the benefit of our country. We all know the primary reason that money isn't more frequently repatriated and that's because of prohibitive taxes on the money when it is transferred. No matter what your principles are or how much of a bunch greedy sacks of crap the 86% that holds 1% of the wealth is, lowering corporate taxes and tax holidays DO IN FACT make it more worth their consideration to repatriate the taxes. But we already know this and it's already be discussed ad nauseum on slashdot, why are we talking about it AGAIN?

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pyramid is opening!" "Which one?" "The one with the ever-widening hole in it!" -- The Firesign Theatre

Close