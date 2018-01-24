Tax Change Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US (wsj.com) 70
U.S. companies rich in intellectual property are looking at a new tax-friendly regime: the U.S (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: A provision in the newly revised U.S. tax code slashes the income tax companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property or so-called intangible assets, such as licenses and patents. The new tax break, for what is dubbed foreign-derived intangible income, effectively reduces tax on foreign income from goods and services produced in the U.S. using patents and other intellectual property to 13.125% until the end of 2025, after which the rate rises to 16.4%. Previously, royalties paid to a unit in the U.S. would have been taxed similarly to other U.S. income, for which the top corporate tax rate was 35%. The new headline corporate rate is 21%. The deduction is meant to induce companies with large U.S. operations and significant foreign income from patent royalties to base more of those assets in the U.S. Such companies, especially in technology and pharmaceutical sectors, often hold foreign rights for their IP in a company based in a low-tax country.
A good first step. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You might wanna look into getting the local politicians to work for YOU and lower those taxes.
The fed shouldn't subsidize your state taxes being too high.....
Re: (Score:3)
middle class
Simple solution: Incorporate.
Re: (Score:2)
In high taxes places like the UK and Sweden everyone earning a decent hourly rate incorporates. Even though personal taxes are high the corporate ones are low.
http://stats.oecd.org/index.as... [oecd.org]
The Trump tax cut cut the US corporate rate from 35% to 21%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
That's competitive with the Swedish rate of 22% or the UK rate of 19%.
Also it could be argued that forcing people to leave money in a company encourages them to use it in ways that generate more money - it's sort of like an ISA
Re: (Score:2)
It absolutely is not.
I have an S-Corp, and work through it as sole employee an
Re: (Score:1)
And this helps explain why middle class taxes are going up.
Yay.
And a couple of months ago, I'd bet quite a bit you were running around screaming "Pay your fair share!!!"
All you care about is being NOT TRUMP. You don't give a shit about anything else other than beating Trump.
So please just fuck off and die.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The tax policy stuff isn't really Trump though. It's people like Paul Ryan. Trump is the Steve Jobs of the party - nasty but charismatic. Paul Ryan is more like the Wozniak - geeky but politically not that astute.
In a odd sort of way the fundamentally corrupt nature of American politics works well for tax reform. If you have a bunch of lobbyists complaining all the time you can gain quite a bit of information from that. So if you know Apple and co have tonnes of money overseas, you can figure out what it wo
Re: A good first step. (Score:1)
Something is better than nothing. Nothing is what we currently receive when US companies move offshore for tax purposes. It's not a hard concept.
I can see the CNN headline now (Score:3, Funny)
The Tax Change Introduced by Trump that Aims to Lure Intellectual Property Back to the US Is Actually A Bad Thing. Here's Why.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
You are so full of shit (Score:1)
It is a bad thing, because it's just another tax break for companies that are already evading taxes, and it won't actually bring anything back into the US.
Apple, Returning Overseas Cash, to Pay $38 Billion Tax Bill [bloomberg.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, and companies will keep playing this game until the loopholes allowing them to stash cash overseas in the first place are closed. They can wait out governments for decades, no problem. Stashing the cash doesn't even really inconvenience them.
Re: (Score:3)
false, you made that up.
The majority of large companies *legally* do things to avoid taxes; now there is reason to do business here.
Re: (Score:1)
They are evading taxes. That they've bought off our politicians to do it legally doesn't change that.
We don't need to suck off corporations in order to get companies to do business here.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong my friend.
Tax evasion is illegal and they are prosecuted for that.
Tax avoidance is perfectly legal, in that it is perfectly legal to use ANY LEGAL method as put for the by the tax code, to save/deduct or otherwise pay as little in taxes as possible.
Are you saying you willingly forego any and all tax deductions that are available to you, and willingly pay more in taxes that you really legally have to?
If not...why should any other individual or company have to pay a single $
Re: (Score:2)
>We don't need to suck off corporations in order to get companies to do business here.
So what you would do to encourage companies to do business here? Assume you left the corporate tax rate at 35% - what else would you do to encourage businesses to come back to the US?
Re: (Score:2)
Invest in infrastructure, education, a less ass-backwards healthcare system. Maybe look into a UBI, so more people have the ability to start their own businesses.
The "race to the bottom" niche is already saturated, and automation will eventually eat dirt cheap labor anyway.
Re:I can see the CNN headline now (Score:4)
It is a bad thing, because it's just another tax break for companies that are already evading taxes
Ok let's try your logic out here. By using Turbo Tax to comprehensively evaluate the tax code to get you the biggest tax refund aren't you also evading taxes by your definition? Corporations are basically using a more sophisticated version of "Turbo Tax" to lower their effective tax rate. Isn't that what you and everyone else is doing too? So much in fact that Turbo Tax, Tax Act, etc. all created profitable software businesses around it...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a corollary here, in that the tax system for corporations is similarly the result of bribery.
Define "tax system for corporations". Let me introduce you to logical syllogism that you seem to be unaware of. First of all, you have two conceptual ideas. You assert there exists a "tax system for corporations" and you assert that corporations used bribery in some manner to influence the nature of this so-called "tax system for corporations". In order to take your claim seriously which sounds like it was all invented in your mind and probably sounded good before you posted it to slashdot, you must do
so now more IP / patent trolls in the usa! (Score:4, Insightful)
so now more IP / patent trolls in the usa!
Meaningless (Score:2)
So what if those things come back? It will stiffle innovation even more and it means the taxes they pay will be even less. That means the few that will profit wwill have more to pay politicians left and right.
Re: (Score:2)
The ONLY President in US history to never see 3% growth in the US economy in any year of his term..
If you're pulling out simplistic numbers, then clearly the answer is raising taxes. [utexas.edu]
Re: (Score:2)
If you're pulling out simplistic numbers, then clearly the answer is raising taxes. [utexas.edu]
What's "pulled out" about the fact that the US never saw 3% annual growth under Obama - the only President that never had that? Even Jimmy Fucking Carter managed to get over that bar - it's not that hard.
Obama spent his entire Presidency talking about "remaking the US economy" - meaning along "progressive"/redistributionist lines. He waged a "war on coal" and threw every effort he could to stop fracking. He lived in a pie-in-the-sky world powered by solar, wind, and unicorn farts. It's no surprise emplo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, yes, relish your little prize, worker bee, and keep on voting for those massive tax breaks for the 1%, maybe you'll get another!
This is all by design. The bonuses and time-limited tax breaks for the middle and lower classes, designed to keep your taxes from going up while Trump still needs your votes, are a one-time thing, but the wealth transfer to the rich is forever.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well the wealth will be moving from the middle and lower classes when those temporary breaks run out, to the rich where it has already begun flowing. Looks like a transfer to me. Your argument is a transparent word game intended to support arbitrary ratcheting-down of taxes.
One tax for money collected in that country. (Score:2)
Why can't we just have it simple. You get taxed where you make the money... period. This includes intellectual property. Time to set right the tax laws and base everything on the location of the consumer.
Every country can decide what their tax rules will be. For instance I am partial to one tax rate for income and another for taking money out of a country.
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't we just have it simple. You get taxed where you make the money... period. This includes intellectual property. Time to set right the tax laws and base everything on the location of the consumer.
Every country can decide what their tax rules will be. For instance I am partial to one tax rate for income and another for taking money out of a country.
That is exactly what 99% of all countries do. Even down to the personal level. You pay taxes where you earn your income, end of story. The US, however, wants a share of ALL your worldwide income, regardless of where you made it - or even if you are in the US at all. So you get the proliferation of overseas subsidiaries as legally separate entities as a maneuver to avoid double-taxation (yes, the US gives you credit for overseas taxes paid, but only up to a point - and then you get to pay overseas AND US
Ah, supply side economics (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be clear (Score:3)