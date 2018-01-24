New York Governor Signs Executive Order To Keep Net Neutrality Rules After FCC's Repeal

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that he has signed an executive order that would require internet service providers with state contracts to abide by net neutrality rules, even though the FCC recently voted to repeal those rules last month. Cuomo's announcement comes a couple days after Montana's governor signed essentially the same order. The Verge reports: [Both executive orders] require service providers with contracts to abide by the widely agreed upon tenets of net neutrality: no blocking, throttling, or otherwise favoring content. But the more populous New York could now become a key battleground over net neutrality. According to the order, any service provider receiving or renewing a contract after March 1st in New York will be required to sign an agreement saying they will adhere to net neutrality principles. Major companies, including Verizon and AT&T, have signed contracts with the state. That, however, doesn't mean the executive order will stand. When it passed its repeal of net neutrality rules late last year, the FCC specifically included a provision blocking states from passing their own rules. New York, like other states that attempt similar plans, will likely face a legal challenge.

  • Clever way around "blocked from imposing rules" (Score:5, Informative)

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @05:55PM (#55996225)

    As I read this, New York isn't imposing a rule that would run afoul of the FCC's ban on states and localities imposing rules on internet providers.

    They're just saying that neutrality is a condition of doing business with New York.

    If you don't want to do net neutrality, fine, knock yourself out, but New York will not do business with you. Your choice.

    I don't see that the FCC has a say in this.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      As much as I like Net Neutrality, this does not quite pass the "smell test" in my book. I really dislike attempts at bypassing a law or rule by leveraging a technicality.
      Even it may be legal, I feel like this is what is wrong with modern business practices.

      • Re:Clever way around "blocked from imposing rules" (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Software ( 179033 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @06:30PM (#55996403) Homepage Journal

        At the risk of nitpicking, it's not a business practice, it's a government practice. The distinction is important because the courts have typically given governments broad leeway in using their "power of the purse". A good example is the 21 year old drinking age, which is not a federal law. However, the states were threatened with losing their share of the federally-allocated highway funds if they didn't enact their own 21 year old drinking age laws.

        The potential harm of traffic shaping is not something the state should ignore in its procurement processes. The ISPs who shape traffic will eventually start to throttle VPNs once customers realize they can get Netflix faster over a VPN without having to buy the "Streamer's Package" (or whatever the ISPs will call it). VPNs used by government employees working remotely will get throttled, too. So the state has a legitimate interest in discouraging traffic shaping.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 )

        I really dislike attempts at bypassing a law or rule by leveraging a technicality.

        Are there any exceptions? For example, should unjust laws also be obeyed without leveraging technicalities?

      • Cuomo is a Grandstanding Tool (Score:4, Insightful)

        by RobotRunAmok ( 595286 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @06:38PM (#55996457)
        We endure him in New York, bust just barely. It does not matter if there can be no legal teeth to his pronouncements, everything he does is about relaying a carefully focus-grouped sound bite or photo op. His stances on various issues have routinely "evolved" as the political winds have shifted during his career. He is the poster child for everything that is wrong with American politics: descended from political royalty, with the commensurate sense of entitlement, absolutely no moral compass or POV on anything that has not been vetted by pollsters, and a clear and unabashed tie-in to the media.

      • Re:Clever way around "blocked from imposing rules" (Score:5, Insightful)

        by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @06:43PM (#55996485) Journal

        I really dislike attempts at bypassing a law or rule by leveraging a technicality.

        In this case, the "technicality" being leveraged is the U.S. Constitution.

        • I really dislike attempts at bypassing a law or rule by leveraging a technicality.

          In this case, the "technicality" being leveraged is the U.S. Constitution.

          Conservatives are all about States Rights and the Constitution.

          Except when they are paid not to be all about State's Rights and the Constitution.

          Personally, I think it's a big mistake, the Republicans messing with people's porn.

      • Except in this case it is what is right.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by murdocj ( 543661 )

        It's not a "technicality". States clearly have a right, and probably an obligation, to lay out the terms under which they will contract for services.

  • are going to have to pick up the slack that the federal government is abdicating. I don't really care that the savage fucks in the south don't really want a government, we do. For now well have to maintain civilization on state by state basis until we resubjugate the south. Unfortunately doing so will negate much of the economics of scale that the Federal government could achieve, but state by state civilization on the coats is better than the no civilization advocated by those anarchic lunatics.

    • pick up the slack that the federal government is abdicating . . . maintain civilization on state by state basis . . . those anarchic lunatics.

      The irony is strong with you.

    • Re:NY Cali MA etc (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @06:35PM (#55996425)

      In my view of the US constitution... This is EXACTLY how it should work....

      As I recall the 10th amendment is pretty clear about this. States need to take back their power and tell the Fed where to get off with all their locally applied regulations....

      Not that I'm defending NY's decision here. I think they are being stupid... I'm just agreeing that they have the right to do this if that's what their voters want.

      • It is how the Constitution is setup. For good or for bad state's rights enable each state to regulate when the Fed fails to do so. Unfortunately this balkinization also causes massive problems for national/international organizations. This was simply not a problem when the Constitution was written. With additional rules being put in place by each state, at best they will supplement each-other, at worst they can directly contradict each-other. Now each ISP has to comply with each states net neutrality regul

        • I don't agree. I think the framers did a masterful job with their design and it would work fine today if people understood how this worked and let it happen. The federal government was supposed to be limited in size and scope and focused on things like national defense, international treaties and the like but we have let it grow into an all powerful unifying entity that directly impacts state and local government operations though "grants" and attached regulations which has blown it all out of proportion

          • I actually like you response annnd I actually think the Constitution was just relatively good as written for when it was written. The problem is we have not done it anything close to justice by adequately maintaining it since then by utilizing its own self correcting mechanisms. We have the large population, economical vibrant, and educationally well endowed states which have recognized and want to leverage the economics of scale of a unified economic,social, and infrastructural system, and a smaller,subsis

      • Re: NY Cali MA etc (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Except, of course, the Internet clearly being an interstate commerce mechanism, and this being a deliberate interference in interstate commerce.

      • In my view of the US constitution... This is EXACTLY how it should work....

        As I recall the 10th amendment is pretty clear about this. States need to take back their power and tell the Fed where to get off with all their locally applied regulations....

        The problem is that the people in power right now, will scream bloody murder about state's rights when it suits them. This of course is because they have managed to figure out a way to get elevted by the voters, while actually working for their corporate overorlds who pay the baksheesh to do their bidding. But now they are all about the power of the Federal Government.

        At present, they are getting hoist by their own petard. This current situation, Where Montana, New York, Vermont, Colorado, and California,

  • Abuse (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by markdavis ( 642305 )

    Regardless of your stance on Net Neutrality, this looks to me to be a clear abuse of the "executive order." We have legislative branches for such things.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is also the state that passes laws in the middle of the night so you won't have to deal with that pesky opposition.

      http://www.syracuse.com/news/index.ssf/2013/03/state_emergency_gun_law.html

      • And in a fantastic role reversal, another dead-of-night legistlation deal, in 2012 Democratic Governor Cuomo went to extraordinary lengths to woo the Republican legislature (he allowed them to gerrymander the districts) to pass his "Tier 6" retirement plan, which massively gimped future public employee pensions. News article: Tier 6 Passes Assembly [timesunion.com]. The article reads like the twilight zone. In NYS, the Republicans are pro-union and the Democrats are the Scott Walkers. Keep in mind the NYS pension has no

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I'm not familiar with the New York government (This is the state rather than the city, right?), and perhaps it should be an action by the state legislature. But as far as I know states normally have the right to decide what the terms of doing business with them are, so the order seems reasonable. Still, you may be right that it should have come from the legislature. This is not clear to me, as often the executive branch is allowed to decide such matters subject to being overruled by the legislature.

      • But as far as I know states normally have the right to decide what the terms of doing business with them are,

        State government is a big enough customer that they shouldn't be buying ISP services from the home ISP providers anyway. Nobody in state government should have a comcast.net email address.

      • The only reason I can see the legislature needing to get involved is if there's procurement laws that contradict the order. For example, things like "must pick the cheapest of 3 bidders". Even then, in the interim the theoretical net neutrality violating company would lose the state contract and have to fight it in court, which could take over a year. So not only are they not getting income from the state contract, but they're now paying lawyers and legal fees. In the meanwhile, the new contract winner

  • Clever, and it doesn't violate the FCC's rules. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SilverBlade2k ( 1005695 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @06:18PM (#55996353)

    This isn't a law that undoes the FCC ruling.

    It basically says that if ISP's want to do business with the state and wants their contracts, Net Neutrality is one of the agreements.

    ISP's have a choice if they want those contracts or not. And there's NO law anywhere saying that State governments absolutely must do business with the ISP's. No such law can exist because that would be immediately squashed in court.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      All this means is that "TWC Business Services LLC" must provide net neutrality to it's customers. Charter Communications LLC does not provide contracts for government/educational organizations and neither does TWC Business Services LLC provide residential internet services.

  • ... Federal, state and local governments negotiated contracts with vendors to give their traffic priority, for "public safety" reasons. Now they want to put in place rules that forbid that... Seems political expediency is more important than public safety now.

    • Federal, state and local governments negotiated contracts with vendors to give their traffic priority, for "public safety" reasons.

      Interesting point. Is New York an adopter of FirstNet? If so, then they're going to have internet for first responders that has priority over normal consumers.

