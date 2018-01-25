Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Chrome The Internet

Chrome 64 Released With Stronger Popup Blocker, Spectre Mitigations (bleepingcomputer.com) 76

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Google on Thursday pushed an update to its marquee Web browser Chrome, now at v64, which offers a handful of new features including an improved ad blocker. From a report: Most of the new features included with Chrome 64 are meant to improve the browser's support for the ever-changing web standards that drive the modern Internet. For example, Chrome 64 is choke full of support for new browser APIs, new CSS properties, new JavaScript (ECMAScript) features, and changes to Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. [...] Other big changes that shipped with Chrome 64 are on the browser's security side. For starters, Chrome 64 includes mitigations against the web-exploitable Spectre flaw. Further, Chrome 64 also comes with a bolstered popup blocker that can now block tab-under behavior, being much more efficient at blocking malvertising redirects.

Chrome 64 Released With Stronger Popup Blocker, Spectre Mitigations More | Reply

Chrome 64 Released With Stronger Popup Blocker, Spectre Mitigations

Comments Filter:

  • Choke full of support? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) <techkitsune@gmail.com> on Thursday January 25, 2018 @12:40PM (#56000533) Homepage Journal

    Chock-full. Editors go back to school, please.

  • Further, Chrome 64 also comes with a bolstered popup blocker that can now block tab-under behavior, being much more efficient at blocking malvertising redirects.

    Now, I must appreciate Google for this roll-out. Who can say they do not listen? The listened to me and have now provided a way to block a number of offending sites I visit.

    For others, these sites surely include pr0n sites...

  • The single biggest annoyance for web today (to me) is all the damn sites that autoplay video just because you view a page.
    I want a setting that stops all media, video/audio from autoplaying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OYAHHH ( 322809 )

      YES! YES! YES!

  • Now if Chrome had adblock on Android, it might actually be a usable browser. I sure don't want to pay for downloading all those ads.

  • I don't need a popup blocker anymore (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @01:00PM (#56000715) Homepage

    I need something that blocks those overlays (whatever it is called) that ask you to sign up for a website.... etc.

    • I use Quick JavaScript Switcher to kill off those kind of messages. If disabling JavaScript breaks the website I simply stop visiting that website. Disabling JavaScript is also useful for websites that spawn new windows.
    • I don't know about Chrome, but in FIrefox, Nuke Anything 2.4 often works for this - you right-click on the object, select Nuke Anything, and it's gone, exposing the text underneath. Sometimes you have to do it twice because they have 2 layers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        That doesn't help when the anti-adblock script doesn't insert the article's text into the DOM at all until the ad is deemed viewable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crtreece ( 59298 )
      I use a chrome plugin called BehindTheOverlay to nuke those.

  • For starters, Chrome 64 includes mitigations against the web-exploitable Spectre flaw.

    Where other browser were updated last week...

  • Well this is really exciting news, but I can't help noticing that number 64. Version numbers have always been a mystery to me. I have software that's been evolving for 20 years and now it's up to v1.234. No consistency! These numbers are meaningless to anyone not intensely involved in the development of a particular system.

    Would it be possible to standardize on a system? Dates seem logical. A version announced today, for instance could be labeled 'Chrome 180125'. Everyone everywhere would know when it was m

  • C64 (Score:3)

    by Ded Bob ( 67043 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @02:11PM (#56001419) Homepage

    I saw the headline as Commodore 64.

    I never had one but did have a VIC-20.

  • It does not matter if they mute the audio.

    I don't want autoplay video on any tab.

    I hate auto play video that relocates the frame as I scroll it off to keep off my view.

  • Dear Editor -- please read your titles. (Score:3)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @03:11PM (#56002077)

    Google on Thursday pushed an update to its marquee Web browser Chrome, now at v64, which offers a handful of new features including an improved ad blocker.

    Chrome has an ad blocker? I think given Google is also an advertising company, bundling something that blocks other companies' ads would raise some FTC eyebrows. How about a pop-up blocker, like it says in the title?

    • As I understand Google's announced plan for Chrome [google.com], the eventual intent is to block ads on all sites that use ad formats that the Coalition for Better Ads [betterads.org] has determined annoy viewers. Currently the Better Ads Standards deem the following formats annoying:

      • Pop-up ads triggered other than through inactivity or tab invisibility
      • Automatically playing ads with audio
      • Prestitial ads with a countdown before close
      • All prestitial ads (on mobile)
      • All ads with a countdown before close (on mobile)
      • Sticky ads covering more th
  • I like my current 63.0.3239.108 It is responsive with 340 tabs (on Linux anyway), just like the good old days. Though those 340 tabs used 20GB RAM... Hope 64 is as good in this respect.

Slashdot Top Deals

Lawrence Radiation Laboratory keeps all its data in an old gray trunk.

Close