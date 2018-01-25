PSA: Google Chrome Now Lets You Permanently Mute Websites That Autoplay Videos (independent.co.uk) 68
Google is releasing a new version of Chrome this week and it includes a number of new features, such as an improved ad blocker and Spectre mitigations. The best new feature in Chrome 64 is the ability to permanently mute websites that autoplay videos. This feature was teased for several months, but now it's finally here. The Independent reports: To mute a site that automatically plays videos, users will need click the View Site Information symbol, which may look like a green padlock, on the left-hand edge of the omnibar -- the address bar combined with the Google search box. Then they will need to select Sound. Once the website is muted, it will not automatically play videos with sound again until you unmute it.
How about Google disable autoplay by default and allow us to whitelist sites that we want to allow autoplay on? Give control back to the users. Oh right, users are the product, and Google is focused on their customers (advertisers).
You either work for Google, Facebook...
Or CNN. Damn it, if I'm browsing the news I'm either listening to music or at work. If I want to start a video, I'd like to make that decision. If I wanted to watch a broadcast, I'd be in front of a TV. I like Anderson Cooper and Jerry Garcia, but not at the same time.
Agreed. This solution is nice if there's a few websites that you visit regularly that are so afflicted, but does nothing for random annoying embedded ads, etc. scattered across the net. Personally, any website that autoplays videos on a regular basis just stops getting visited.
Of course, it might be best to set that as a config option so Joe Average doesn't get confused by it.
Agreed. This solution is nice if there's a few websites that you visit regularly that are so afflicted
And this story pops up right next to one about CNN...
Fuck autoplay video at the top of every page, and double fuck turning it into a tiny sidebar video and restarting it after you scroll past it.
I'm alright with auto play, but I feel audio should be a permission.
Mute?
How about not loading the videos, period? Why waste my bandwidth for something I don't want to see in the first place?
Videos should be like Flash: click to play.
GIF would be even worse (Score:4, Informative)
Google's rationale behind allowing muted autoplaying video [google.com] is that if the video fails to load, playback is likely to fall back to a GIF animation, which uses your bandwidth even less efficiently:
Re:GIF would be even worse (Score:4, Informative)
>"Google's rationale behind allowing muted autoplaying video [google.com] is that if the video fails to load, playback is likely to fall back to a GIF animation, which uses your bandwidth even less efficiently:"
Which is why browsers like Firefox ALSO allow the user to disable playback of animated GIFs. Perhaps that should be an option in Chrome....
It's difficult to reliably identify JavaScript hacks that would need disabling
I don't see how it's so hard:
1. The <script> element
2. Attributes whose name begins with on
>"It's difficult to reliably identify JavaScript hacks that would need disabling"
To disable animated GIF? That doesn't require identifying Javascript at all. The code that displays animated GIF (or animated PNG) just needs to look at a user option. Easy as pie and something Firefox has offered for many, many years. The user specifies the setting as something like:
1) Yes- then it plays all cells normally, which is almost always a loop.
2) Once- then it plays through once and stops.
2) Disable- then it d
Implementing motion JPEG in CSS or JS (Score:2)
I think Anonymous Coward #56004133's point is that just setting image.animation_mode to once would not stop animation driven by CSS or JavaScript that arranges the frames of an animation as CSS sprites [mozilla.org].
>"I think Anonymous Coward #56004133's point is that just setting image.animation_mode to once would not stop animation driven by CSS or JavaScript that arranges the frames of an animation as CSS sprites [mozilla.org]."
That is true, and yet another problem that has to be addressed somehow. Unnecessary animation is the bane of modern sites.
Re:Mute? (Score:4, Insightful)
>How about not loading the videos, period?
+100
Muting videos is nowhere near enough... it is a great start, but not a finish. Many people want that NO videos should ever play unless the user specifically requests it by clicking on something. THAT should be a user choice. Muted videos still chew through bandwidth and CPU and batteries. But most importantly, they are extremely annoying and distracting. And many sites now even force the damn things to FOLLOW the user while they are trying to read an article!
But most importantly, they are extremely annoying and distracting. And many sites now even force the damn things to FOLLOW the user while they are trying to read an article!
You'd think after the pop-up/under/etc bullshit, that sites would realize that there's some stuff that will actually drive users away from your site. But nope! There's always someone that thinks it's the hottest, trendiest, newest and greatest thing since web2.0(or whatever it is now), and everyone has to do it!
It's like it won't cause people to use adblockers if the ad's start screaming at you or something...
Re: (Score:3)
The cynic in me says that Google is taking money from someone to leave autoplay enabled. Whomever at W3C dreamt that "feature" up should be tarred and feathered.
Re: (Score:3)
>"The cynic in me says that Google is taking money from someone to leave autoplay enabled."
Agreed. It does make you wonder....
Now, keep in mind that disabling autoplay completely is actually pretty tricky. Firefox has been working on it, but it keeps breaking certain sites or having unintended actions. The muting part is easy. But we need a REAL fix that gives users full control.
Searching, I found these:
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/s... [mozilla.org]
Give each page load a data cap (Score:2)
I suggested another solution a year and a half ago in a comment to someone's anti-adblock blog [disq.us]. Give each page load a data cap configurable per domain and defaulting to 1,000,000 bytes. Once a particular page load has reached the quota, pause all connections and display a "runaway download" notice similar to that for an unresponsive script. The user can reset the cap by clicking "Load More" in the notice or by navigating to another document.
I now realize that this naive model of a cap per document would bre
Click-to-run (Score:4, Insightful)
>"Because then advertisers would fall back to using hacks and gifs rather than video."
And then you disallow animated GIF and PNG (like Firefox allows with user control) and then endlessly running scripts. Yes, it is a war, but one that needs to be fought.
What would be better, IMO.... (Score:2)
For background audio, subscribe to Chrome Red (Score:2)
Switch away from the Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, SoundCloud, or YouTube tab playing music, and it gets paused. How would that benefit users? YouTube on mobile already has that "feature" to pause when visibility is lost and puts the disable switch behind a recurring paywall.
I'd prefer to be able to temporarily unmute (Score:4, Informative)
I tried this out on CNN. It works, but if I want to hear a video, I have to choose "always allow this site to play audio". It's a bit too fidgety for my liking, but better than nothing.
My number one reason for not using Chrome (Score:1)
I use FF with an extension to mute all tabs. Only on demand it will unmute. Until this simple interface is implemented, Chrome is out for me.
Big Feature! (Score:5, Informative)
I can see why that feature needed a several month cycle to get into Chrome. I mean, can you imagine the difficulty of implementing and testing that feature.
Of course, not autoplaying video was a rule for like 20 years, and had the added benefit of loading faster, less bandwidth, and just as many clicks to watch the video.
>"Of course, not autoplaying video was a rule for like 20 years, and had the added benefit of loading faster, less bandwidth, and just as many clicks to watch the video."
Bingo. It is not like ANY USER really wants to autoplay ANY video- muted or not. As if a single click on "play" or on the video container is too much effort. The only reason for autoplay existing is for web sites to further shove annoying S*** down the throats of the users. It is a huge step backwards.
Youtube? (Score:2)
Will it stop Youtube videos from autoplaying? I tend to have a bunch of tabs open at once and if I have to restart my browser (say, for an update...) its a horrid cacophony until I either wait them all out or manually switch to each video and pause it. Somewhere around 3/4 of the addons I use are there specifically to stop Youtube from being so obnoxiously in your face (and the other 1/4 are mostly to stop other videos/scripts/bullshit from auto-running as much as possible.)
Isn't there something easier? (Score:2)
There must be an easier way to not hear videos which autoplay. Something like a mute option which could be easily accessed from the desktop.
Perhaps, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe if one's speakers could somehow be turned off so no sound could emanate from them. It would be up to the discretion of the user to turn the speakers on when they wanted.
*sigh* I guess we'll have to deal with this complexity since there isn't a simpler method to not hear audio.
Autoplay while listening to Spotify (Score:2)
Your suggestion to use an OS-level or hardware-level mute feature may work for some people. But it won't work for people who want to hear sound from one app but not from another app, or sound from a document open in one tab but not from a document open in another tab.
Sarcasm isn't your strong suit, is it?
Don't plug in speakers to your computer. (Score:2)
I find that is 100% effective in not hearing things I don't want to hear.
Can I pay for a browser I control? (Score:2)
I am willing to buy a premium or upgraded or platinum edition or whatever the name the marketing comes up with. It should give me better control over video feed. No video, no animated gif, no auto play anything, do not allow the video to relocate itself to defeat scrolling past it...
almost but not quite (Score:2)
The real fucking annoying problem (Score:2)
You Can Already Mute Individual Tabs (Score:2)
Why not just open news (or whatever) sites in a new tab, mute the tab (context menu on the tab -> mute tab), then view when ready? Videos don't start playing in a tab until it's activated, so you don't run the risk of hearing anything until you first give focus to the tab, offering plenty of time to mute it. You can always just unmute the tab if you want to hear a specific video (you can also stop/mute any other unwanted videos on the site before you unmute the tab at your leisure).
Really, this approach