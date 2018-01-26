Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Should Be 'Regulated Like Cigarette Industry', Salesforce CEO Says

Posted by msmash
Facebook should be regulated like a cigarette company, because of the addictive and harmful properties of social media, according to Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff. From a report: Social networks would be regulated "exactly the same way that you regulated the cigarette industry," Benioff told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Here's a product -- cigarettes -- they're addictive, they're not good for you, maybe there's all kinds of different forces trying to get you to do certain things. There's a lot of parallels. I think that, for sure, technology has addictive qualities that we have to address, and that product designers are working to make those products more addictive, and we need to rein that back as much as possible," he added. Benioff, who founded B2B cloud computing company Salesforce in 1999, and is now worth more than $4bn, suggested that regulation of some form was inevitable for the technology industry. "We're the same as any other industry," he said. "Financial services, consumer product goods, food -- in technology, the government's going to have to be involved. There is some regulation but there probably will have to be more."

  • but I don't see anyone regulating that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      There's a world of difference between physical addiction and compelling experiences. I'm all for some legal investigation into some of the shady practices (mostly) mobile and social game developers do to psychologically manipulate you into coming back to their product, much like I love :loot boxes" being regulated as gambling, but it's not the same category as cigarettes.

      Same for FB itself. Even if FB is pulling the same sort of shady, psychologically manipulative, tricks to get people to keep coming back

    • especially on the Christian right & among evangelicals. Still this guy is full of it. The public health risks to Facebook alone are a fraction of smoking. Plus there isn't a concerted effort on the part of Facebook to downplay those risks. We ought to keep a close eye on social media vis-a-vis fake news but we don't quite need the same level of regulatory muscle as tobacco companies get.
  • If there is no second hand smoke issue, it would be unconstitutional to ban tobacco.

    Pursuit of happiness is a founding principle of this nation, and you dont get to define when the pursuit should be abandoned.

    • The "Second hand" argument only works because smokers are a minority.

      Try regulating something enjoyed by the majority, like automobiles, because of the 'secondhand' damage they do to your health, and watch society balk.

  • What's interesting about the debate over net neutrality is how much it focusing on the infrastructure of transmitting data instead of the platforms that now control all of our data. When it comes to Facebook/Apple/Google/Amazon/Twitter/Instagra/Youtube/Netflix, so much of our data and daily activity is centered around those platforms. We've seen it recently where people get thrown off Youtube or Twitter for incendiary comments or violating terms of service. I hate racists, but Cloudflare shutting down

  • I didn't know Facebook killed that many people. I blame the kittens.

  • No. Just no. Facebook is a form of free speech. The internet is an platform for free speech. Stop trying to regulate free speech!

  • Are we going to have to show our driver's license before we log on? Put warning labels on it? Tax it heavily? Run anti-Facebook adds on TV? "Here is your brain. Here is your brain on Facebook. Any questions?"

  • school zone (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @04:05PM (#56010703) Homepage

    You mean I won't be able to post to facebook within 200 feet of a school. And I'll start seeing my tax dollars used to fund obnoxious adds on tv now?

