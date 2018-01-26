$500 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency Stolen From Japanese Exchange (cnbc.com) 71
Locke2005 shares a report from CNBC: Hackers stole several hundred million dollars' worth of a lesser-known cryptocurrency from a major Japanese exchange Friday. Coincheck said that around 523 million of the exchange's NEM coins were sent to another account around 3 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET Thursday), according to a Google translate of a Japanese transcript of the Friday press conference from Logmi. The exchange has about 6 percent of yen-bitcoin trading, ranking fourth by market share on CryptoCompare. The stolen NEM coins were worth about 58 billion yen at the time of detection, or roughly $534.8 million, according to the exchange. Coincheck subsequently restricted withdrawals of all currencies, including yen, and trading of cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. Locke2005 adds, "That, my friends, is the prime reason why speculating in cryptocurrency is a bad idea!"
Moron (Score:4, Informative)
Anyone who leaves any balance of coins or fiat currency in an online exchange is a moron.
If you want to speculate, mine / buy your coins, store them in you OWN wallet, then move them to the exchange when you want to sell them.
Re:Moron (Score:4, Interesting)
Anyone who leaves any balance of coins or fiat currency in an online exchange is a moron.
If you want to speculate, mine / buy your coins, store them in you OWN wallet, then move them to the exchange when you want to sell them.
I mostly agree with this sentiment. You shouldn't store anything online until you're ready to use, but what if I moved a pile of $100K worth of coins 5 minutes before the hack? These sites should still be responsible for losses.
Re: (Score:2)
Use smaller amounts and multiple exchanges.
Re: (Score:2)
Traditional equities (stock markets/bonds) have well established and proven methods of maintaining accounts with reasonable security. These new fa
Re: (Score:2)
The point of putting your money (or crypto coins) in a bank or exchange service is because it's become too valuable to keep on hand. Your advice to keep it in your own wallet makes sense if you have a couple hundred bucks in coins. But if you've got (say) $100,000 in coins, you'd be an idiot to keep it in your own wallet where a fire or burglar or forgetting your passwor
Re: (Score:2)
And what's stopping you from putting the majority of your crypto-coin into a wallet and then you know, ENCRYPTING that wallet with a good password. Then you can back it up everywhere and anywhere because it's encrypted. I back up my passwords to my email accounts because they're safely encrypted.
Re:Moron (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone who leaves any balance of coins or fiat currency in an online exchange is a moron.
If you want to speculate, mine / buy your coins, store them in you OWN wallet, then move them to the exchange when you want to sell them.
Store where?
On your computer? Just wait for a keylogger virus to clean you out.
Offline on a spare HD? Hope the HD doesn't die, oh, and be careful a keylogger virus isn't running when you plug it back in.
Redundant duel backups in separate safety deposit boxes and a special offline machine with which to do set up the transfer? Sounds like a lot of work.
Oh, and make sure you can remember your password in 5 years.
Re: (Score:2)
On your computer, in the cloud, etc. Just encrypt it and don't be a retard.
Re: (Score:1)
what? bad idea? (Score:5, Insightful)
"That, my friends, is the prime reason why speculating in cryptocurrency is a bad idea!"
It seems that if this stuff is worth stealing, it has value. Wouldn't that make it a good candidate for speculative investment? Now allowing some half-assed third party to hold my investment in a way that could allow hackers to gain control of my funds, now that sounds like a bad idea.
If imaginary money is stolen is it still theft? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
y, I am missing a couple hotels on the Boardwalk!!!
Psst! Dude, want a really good deal on monopoly hotels? Theres a sale on ebay for 12 000 hotels for 960$ or best offer!!
Re: (Score:2)
I found those and a black sock in my dryer with my laundry, are they yours?
Re:If imaginary money is stolen is it still theft? (Score:5, Insightful)
Now tell me, who and what backs cryptocurrency?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
More often than anything's prevented cryptocurrency from crashing hard.
Re: (Score:2)
You are somehow not grasping what the word "backed" means.
Fiat currencies are backed by nothing, hence the name "fiat".
Re:If imaginary money is stolen is it still theft? (Score:5, Insightful)
No more imaginary than the fiat currency you currently rely on. None of it backed by anything other than faith, and most of it is just a bunch of 1's and 0's in your bank or broker's computer system.
that is completely false, like it or not fiat currencies are backed by the corresponding government and operate under financial laws of the relevant country.
Re: (Score:2)
fiat currencies are backed by the corresponding government
No, they are not. Fiat currencies are backed by nothing, hence the name: "fiat".
operate under financial laws of the relevant country
Correct. But that is no "backing".
Re: (Score:2)
If so I'd like to report $15,140 stolen from a Monopoly game I own that's gone missing.
So, according to the exchange rate on amazon you suffered losses of about 20 USD?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It kinda hard to convince people that cryptocurrency is a “real” currency when even it’s fans compare their exchange sites to a casino. Just saying.
Re: (Score:2)
Foreign exchange trading is also just like a casino, so I'm not sure why that matters
Expect fun malware in the future! (Score:2)
While malware scammers are focused on extorting people for cash by using cryptocurrencies (aka ransomware), I foresee the next iteration, a totally pervasive malware network that does only one thing: identify and steal cryptocurrency. Current malware has the problem of being easy to identify infected machine behavior but when the only thing you are doing is looking then you can spread far and wide like stuxnet, doing nothing but looking for something. Then when you they find your wallet, they just send a
Re: (Score:2)
There is a new cryptocurrency called Nimiq coming out soon that’s designed to be mined with a Web browser using Javascript. It’s designed to be GPU and ASIC “resistant”, meaning that most people will be mining in with ordinary desktop CPU’s at least initially.
I can only imagine the various types of malware that are going to show up for mining that cryptocurrency.
Re: (Score:2)
You can not write an algorithm that is GPU or ASIC "resistant", what ever that is supposed to mean in your nomenclatur.
An ASIC is just an algorithm "burned into hardware" instead of a flow of instructions for a normal CPU. You can put everything into an ASIC.
Well... (Score:1)
They don't call 'em Dunning-Kruegerrands for nothing.
Japan - same country that gave us Mt Gox... (Score:2)
It aint no fiat currency. (Score:2)
In no time, those millions will spring into action, find the perp who stole the money and restore the status quo ante.
You fiat currency believers need to file a case and wait for some government agency to investigate find the perp, and try to recover the stolen goods.
Er, what...? There is no real peaceful conflict resolution mechanism? Its finders keepers losers weepers rule from third grade! What! You gotta be kidding....
Exchanges (Score:2)
You know what I love most about cryptocurrency? It's decentralized!