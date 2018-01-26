Montana To FCC: You Can't Stop Us From Protecting Net Neutrality (arstechnica.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Montana governor's office has a message for the Federal Communications Commission and Internet service providers: the state can't be stopped from protecting net neutrality, and ISPs that don't like it don't have to do business with state agencies. Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order to protect net neutrality on Monday. But with questions raised about whether Bullock is exceeding his authority, the governor's legal office prepared a fact sheet that it's distributing to anyone curious about potential legal challenges to the executive order. ISPs are free to violate net neutrality if they only serve non-government customers -- they just can't do so and expect to receive state contracts. "Companies that don't like it don't have to do business with the State -- nothing stops ISPs from selling dumpy Internet plans in Montana if they insist," the fact sheet says.
The FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules attempts to preempt states and localities from issuing their own similar rules. But Bullock's executive order doesn't directly require ISPs to follow net neutrality rules. Instead, ISPs that accept contracts to provide Internet service to any state agency must agree to abide by net neutrality principles throughout the state. Bullock's fact sheet is titled, "Why Isn't Montana's Executive Order Preempted?" and it offers numerous answers to that question. "Through the order, the State of Montana acts as a consumer -- not a regulator," the fact sheet says. "Because there's no mandate, and no new regulations, there's certainly no federal preemption. Companies that don't like Montana's proposed contract terms don't have to do business with the State."
We've seen this ideology of overthrowing democracy before, with one in particular inflicting suffering and innumerable costs to life worldwide for over a century (and it still hasn't ended) using the EXACT same argument about not having time for democracy:
http://www.stephenhicks.org/20... [stephenhicks.org]
All that happens is you end up with sadists running the government, and democracy never returns until your glorious revolution, and everything it stands for, comes to an end.
You're going to have corruption and abuse no matter where you go or what you do. Welcome to earth. But nobody wants the special flavor of tyranny that you want to add on top of it, except for you and your fellow sadists.
We've seen the ideology of compliance and complicity with tyranny, corruption, and abuse before.
Yeah. Someone's Netflix stream might be a bit slower until Netflix pays off the ISP. OH NOOESS. So worth the rivers of blood that result from such revolutions.
Eliminating net neutrality was the opposite of democracy. It was an unelected official ignoring the voice of the people and doing whatever the hell he wanted.
Not exactly unelected. We are in a representative democracy, which means you vote for people believing that they will make decisions with your best interests in mind. Unfortunately, that process put fat mouth in the FCC. This isn't the first, or last, time that an elected representative made a decision unpopular with his constituents.
How many levels of indirection do you require before you consider the person unelected? Pai was appointed by someone who was elected, but the people certainly didn't vote for him. He was kept in by someone who actually lost the popular vote. He then went on to ignore the clear will of the people during the comment period.
the EXACT same argument about not having time for democracy
Time isn't the issue. It's the idiocy, apathy, and corruption of the voters that is killing democracy. Plato was right.
By removing the mandate as a government rule and replacing it with contractual obligations they will bypass anything the FCC can do.
The State system is a big enough customer to have the clout to make it happen
This is a good attempt to start re-exerting states rights. The Federal government has over stepped their authority by co-opting powers that should be the purview of the State governments. The Federal government has done this using Federal regulations and laws that states are required to adopt or face being penalized. And the penalty is always losing federal money. A State that refuses to abide by the Federal Highway speed limits faces losing the federal money traditionally used to maintain the federal highw
However, the government offices will still want internet, so *somebody* will be providing it - and now who do you suppose will be the ones getting more favorable consideration in future legislation and other government dealings?
Plus the sate of Montana is responsible for over 5% of employment in the state - that's a lot of well-distributed business to just hand over to your competitors. Especially if nobody in the oligopoly wants to play ball - then some little upstart is suddenly going to be getting really favorable pole leases, etc. from the state to deploy the necessary infrastructure.
Wrong.
This may explain the Montana.gov timeout errors...
Re:This may explain the Montana.gov timeout errors (Score:5, Insightful)
I can imagine big ISPs simply pulling the plug on the state government, and leaving the contract to a local ISP.
Sounds like a great way to piss off the legislature and begin the proliferation of municipal ISPs.
Re:This may explain the Montana.gov timeout errors (Score:4, Interesting)
Montana. Not enough market to matter to large ISP's....
The tiny tip of a very large iceberg.
New York is supposedly following their lead and putting in the same regulations. Add California, and who needs the federal regulations.
First, the state would probably like this, and would probably only agree to if the 'local' isp was in position to compete with the big isp.
The state would probably offer direct incentives to the local isp to expand to consumers as well as state actors.
If the big isp attempted to prevent this, the state would probably sue for breaking monopoly laws.
There's 1 million people in Montana, and a total of 120 ISP. I don't think this is a death blow for the FCC.
The tiny tip of a very large iceberg.
The LAST thing the big ISPs want is to encourage competition. They've essentially got monopolies. You think they want to encourage states to look for alternatives?
Rough road ahead. (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm not sure if the people involved in repealing NN thought this was going to go away or not but it seem very clear that those against this are going to fight this to the bitter end. I don't expect anyone involved to walk away from this unmarred.
Oh, they were prepared for this. The new FCC rules explicitly forbid states from defining their own net neutrality laws.
As long as an ISP crosses state lines to provide Internet access (and, internet, so they do), the states can't regulate them because it's explicitly in the domain of the federal government.
They were ready and already cut these off at the knees. Montana is free to regulate ISPs that only provide connections to services within the state of Montana, but if they provide access to anything outside
In a low-population, large-area state like Montana, state government is one of the largest Internet customers around. This isn't regulation; this is the 800-pound gorilla declaring its preferences.
Re:Rough road ahead. (Score:5, Insightful)
Montana did not pass a law or regulation. They stipulated a contractual condition for receiving state business.
If you and I negotiated a contract for a service that placed conditions on how I provided my service to others, that wouldn't be a law or regulation either.
Now, whether these contractual conditions are enforceable
... well, go watch the courts, and don't forget the popcorn.
I think it would be a valid contractual condition, and the state could provide compelling reason in a court of law by claiming it's good for their citizens and promotes the interests of the state.
This.
Especially since by using an ISP for government entities, they'd want to ensure that their own ISP would adhere to NN principles not only for themselves, but for citizens and employees throughout the state to be able to access their services with certain reasonable expectations (such as those defined by NN).
The state has a vested interest in ensuring timely, affordable public and employee access to their services unbarred by ISP interference.
Re:Rough road ahead. (Score:4, Insightful)
State contracts are the Montana's domain... not the FCC's domain.
Montana & States' Rights
Gaslight
Gaslight (Score:1)
Remember that the Democrats literally nominated a cable company lobbyist to head the FCC when they had the chance
Gaslight for the fail.
During the Bush years, under Chairman Michael Powell (Colin's son) the FCC went to the Supreme Court in order to kill net neutrality [theatlantic.com] (and succeeded in 2005).
Then Obama appointed, Tom Wheeler, former lobbyist turned Benedict Arnold [latimes.com] who not only brought back net neutrality but also pushed for a bunch of other consumer freedoms like killing the Comcast/Time-Warner merger, and forcing cable companies to let customers use their own set-top boxes to save on rental fees.
As for Idjit Pai being
The left also has a hard time with reading comprehension. His explicit statement is that the left doesn't care if a government action or regulation is constitutional.
As long as it is to their liking they push it as the only answer.
As long as it is to their liking they push it as the only answer.
Especially since Montana and NYS used executive orders instead of the democratic process.
I'm as much in favor of NN as most of the nerds on
/., but executive orders and judicial rulings on political issues are always a bad thing, since they sow dissension that could be averted with a little more time in the legislature.
Re:Montana & States' Rights (Score:4, Insightful)
When the partisan bullshit stops, the us versus them is over, and the 'my team is better than your team' nonsense finally ends, then shit can get done and the nation can move forward. The football mentality of the current political climate will be the death of us all if this shit doesn't stop soon.
Compromise is the key, and dumbass shit like "the left/right has a hard time with reading comprehension" adds absolutely fuck all in terms of useful dialogue.
I find it amusing that all three of your statements apply to the Right as well.
I didn't say they didn't. I simply explained why GerryGilmore was making the wrong argument.
those in power WANT and COUNT on us bickering between this football team and that one.
yeah, that's a good way to think of it. petty differences at a certain level, but as long as you can keep the middle and lower classes 'amused' by hating each other, they've spent their hate toward someone OTHER than the ruling class.
the sooner we all realize this and stop being played as fools, the sooner we can fix america. and not in a MAGA way, either.
but it won't happen. religion is too deeply embedded in most america
Might provide the answer about competition (Score:1)
One of the points made is that the "marketplace" would decide things because those that didn't like it would just use a provider that kept things on an even keel.
However, if Montana sticks to its guns, and none of the ISPs are willing to provide service under those terms, then it would show there is not valid competition in the marketplace (at least in Montana), such that the consumer (in this case the state) can find and use a provider that does business the way the consumer wants.
It's the ultimate voting
I'm just afraid the answer is not going to be a good one.
Why? The state can just build and manage their own cabling/wireless using local labor and be the ISP.
what if no ISP will do business with Montana now?
Unlikely to happen.
State contracts are incredibly lucrative, and the ISP's love money.
They would be leaving money on the table if they just pulled out, and it would probably cost the ISP's more money if they just pulled out entirely. They would rather make money and follow the contract rules, than to pull out and make nothing.
Everyone needs to do this (Score:2)
This is nothing more than consumers exercising their rights to walk away from bad products. If we all had the courage to do this, we'd have no need for government action to stop it.
Instead of the short-term boycotts used in the past to fight bad actors, what we need this time is something like an organized "national day of service termination". The importance of having it be a "day" instead of just a general campaign to quit bad actors and move to good ones is to highlight the reasons for the drops and publ
Abandonment of impotent federal agencies