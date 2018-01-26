Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Robert Mueller's Team Reportedly Interviewed Facebook Staff As Part of Russia Probe (thehill.com) 50

Posted by BeauHD from the election-interference dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed at least one Facebook employee tasked with helping the Trump campaign's digital operations during the 2016 campaign, Wired reported on Friday. The report, which cited a source familiar with the matter, does not say when the employee was questioned nor does it detail the focus of the interview. Mueller's team has been investigating for months any collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. During the election, Facebook deployed employees to embed with the Trump campaign to assist its digital operations. The company also worked with Hillary Clinton's campaign team but did not have employees embedded with them. The company has also been scrutinized by Congress for selling more than 3,000 ads to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian "troll farm" alleged to have carried out misinformation operations online during the campaign.

  • Hold on, let me get some popcorn (Score:4, Funny)

    by kenai_alpenglow ( 2709587 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:35PM (#56013087)
    Let the Pro/Anti Trump fights begin!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What fight? Mueller has everything handled, the world has decided Trump's a moron from his own words alone. He's the least popular US President in recorded history. It's just time trickling down an hourglass at this point.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        He's the least popular US President in recorded history.

        Trump current - 40% on RCP (or anywhere from 36% to 45% if you want to cherrypick polls to suit your agenda)

        Truman (Feb 1952) - 22%
        LBJ (Aug 1968) - 35%
        Nixon (Aug 1974) - 24%
        Ford (March 1975) - 37%
        Carter (June 1979) - 28%
        Reagan (Jan 1983) - 35%
        HW Bush (July 1982) - 29%
        Clinton (June 1993) - 37%
        W Bush (Nov 2008) - 25%
        Obama (Sept 2014) - 38%

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_approval_rating#Historical_comparison

        In the history of presidential job approval polls, only FDR, Eisenhower, and JF

  • Trump Won (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump won, get over it.

    • Re: Trump Won (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think we may just see /. continue to report on this nonsense through the next seven years of President Trump's presidency. Then they'll probably continue to report on it through all eight years of President Ivanka's presidency, too.

  • Mueller (Score:2, Informative)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 )

    I have been thinking since this started that Mueller has the most phenomenal luck in catching this assignment. After running the FBI pretty much everything else he could do would be anticlimactic; a downhill slide to obscurity and retirement.

    Instead, everyone in the entire world is breathlessly waiting for what he has got. What his real skills are. What effect he will have on the history of the civilized world.

    Add to that there could not be a bigger, fatter, softer target that Donald J Trump and his hap

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He has 0/10ths because there was never anything to find.

      If you expect anything to come of this you're in for a big letdown when the time comes.

      All you need to do to spot the BS is compare past media claims about Trump to current ones, then ask yourself how they could be so off base.

    • I want some of what this poster is smoking ;)

      Just my 2 cents ;)
  • unless the electorate turns on the Republican party. That's really what doomed Nixon. I don't see that happening. There's not a lot of difference between the Dems & the Rs right now (excluding Abortion & maybe Gay rights). There's a movement in the Democratic party to change that [google.com] but so far they've been successfully shut out by the party leaders, even after the huge loss to Trump.

    • If you don't want to lose to someone like Trump, don't run someone like Hillary.

      (in south park terms: I see your turd sandwich, and raise you a giant douche)

      The election wasn't ideological at all-- it's just they took one of the most hated figures in modern american political history -- and ran her against a jingoistic, populist mouth-breather.

      Ignore the pollsters and the news, what did you really think would happen?? A large swath of the voting public voted against Hillary. the fact that they wound up vo

      • Hilary was run because she was popular with the billionaires who basically run things. Between Hilary and Trump they'd have taken either one, but they made damn sure we didn't get Bernie. Already I'm seeing stuff like top ten Democratic contenders lists without Bernie on them. The mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, etc) are doing their best to pretend he and the actual American Left don't exist.

        Meanwhile the Republicans took both the House and Senate but lost the popular vote both times. And not by small mar
    • The Justice Democrats are American political left's version of the Tea Party so it's little wonder that the Democrats want to have nothing to do with them. They might be able to garner a little bit of support, but they'll do more to drive people away from the party than they will to help the Democrats regain control of Congress.

      Even if that weren't the case, I don't expect that they would even manage to be as effective as the Tea Party managed to be, which isn't terribly much. They already have started c

