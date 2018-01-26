Robert Mueller's Team Reportedly Interviewed Facebook Staff As Part of Russia Probe (thehill.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed at least one Facebook employee tasked with helping the Trump campaign's digital operations during the 2016 campaign, Wired reported on Friday. The report, which cited a source familiar with the matter, does not say when the employee was questioned nor does it detail the focus of the interview. Mueller's team has been investigating for months any collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. During the election, Facebook deployed employees to embed with the Trump campaign to assist its digital operations. The company also worked with Hillary Clinton's campaign team but did not have employees embedded with them. The company has also been scrutinized by Congress for selling more than 3,000 ads to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian "troll farm" alleged to have carried out misinformation operations online during the campaign.
What fight? Mueller has everything handled, the world has decided Trump's a moron from his own words alone. He's the least popular US President in recorded history. It's just time trickling down an hourglass at this point.
He's the least popular US President in recorded history.
Trump current - 40% on RCP (or anywhere from 36% to 45% if you want to cherrypick polls to suit your agenda)
Truman (Feb 1952) - 22%
LBJ (Aug 1968) - 35%
Nixon (Aug 1974) - 24%
Ford (March 1975) - 37%
Carter (June 1979) - 28%
Reagan (Jan 1983) - 35%
HW Bush (July 1982) - 29%
Clinton (June 1993) - 37%
W Bush (Nov 2008) - 25%
Obama (Sept 2014) - 38%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_approval_rating#Historical_comparison
2. The lack of interest in Hillary's collusion makes this probe seem disingenuous and partisan. Hillary definitely collected millions from Russia.
We do not have the reports lest (publicaly at least) but what is generally known is that the Russian operation agitprop was wholly anti-Hillary and pro-Trump. There is simply no path of logic that can conclude that the same Russians (Putin-connected) were out to help Hillary. Your assertion is nothing more than right-wing derp.
the mainstream media and mainstream politicians are the ones who created the "collusion" narrative and very deliberately decided on the "collusion" phrasing instead of saying "conspiracy." conspiracy is obviously what they mean to say and should say, but ironically of course they have long since burned the "conspiracy" terminology, having trained the public to instead associate it with an untruth, a false narrative, with outlier schizophrenic lunatics being the only ones to think it true.
Trump Won (Score:1)
Trump won, get over it.
/. continue to report on this nonsense through the next seven years of President Trump's presidency. Then they'll probably continue to report on it through all eight years of President Ivanka's presidency, too.
I've been a Newsweek subscriber for the vast majority of the years since the late-sixties, but even I though they were crazy for publishing that. Not going to happen.
Yet another brainwashed fool who doesn't understand how the US electoral college works despite it being explained everywhere over and over again for the past year.
Sad!
This. If only pure votes counted, Trump probably would have only concentrated on NY, Chicago, and LA, and most likely still would have won. Instead, he had a smart strategy of trying to win important states instead of using the "50 state strategy" Hillary used. Damn, it hurts for me to admit that.
Mueller (Score:2, Informative)
I have been thinking since this started that Mueller has the most phenomenal luck in catching this assignment. After running the FBI pretty much everything else he could do would be anticlimactic; a downhill slide to obscurity and retirement.
Instead, everyone in the entire world is breathlessly waiting for what he has got. What his real skills are. What effect he will have on the history of the civilized world.
He has 0/10ths because there was never anything to find.
If you expect anything to come of this you're in for a big letdown when the time comes.
All you need to do to spot the BS is compare past media claims about Trump to current ones, then ask yourself how they could be so off base.
Nothing will come of it (Score:2)
If you don't want to lose to someone like Trump, don't run someone like Hillary.
(in south park terms: I see your turd sandwich, and raise you a giant douche)
The election wasn't ideological at all-- it's just they took one of the most hated figures in modern american political history -- and ran her against a jingoistic, populist mouth-breather.
I'm not sure we'll have a choice (Score:2)
