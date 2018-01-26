Robert Mueller's Team Reportedly Interviewed Facebook Staff As Part of Russia Probe (thehill.com) 106
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed at least one Facebook employee tasked with helping the Trump campaign's digital operations during the 2016 campaign, Wired reported on Friday. The report, which cited a source familiar with the matter, does not say when the employee was questioned nor does it detail the focus of the interview. Mueller's team has been investigating for months any collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. During the election, Facebook deployed employees to embed with the Trump campaign to assist its digital operations. The company also worked with Hillary Clinton's campaign team but did not have employees embedded with them. The company has also been scrutinized by Congress for selling more than 3,000 ads to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian "troll farm" alleged to have carried out misinformation operations online during the campaign.
What fight? Mueller has everything handled, the world has decided Trump's a moron from his own words alone. He's the least popular US President in recorded history. It's just time trickling down an hourglass at this point.
He's the least popular US President in recorded history.
Trump current - 40% on RCP (or anywhere from 36% to 45% if you want to cherrypick polls to suit your agenda)
Truman (Feb 1952) - 22%
LBJ (Aug 1968) - 35%
Nixon (Aug 1974) - 24%
Ford (March 1975) - 37%
Carter (June 1979) - 28%
Reagan (Jan 1983) - 35%
HW Bush (July 1982) - 29%
Clinton (June 1993) - 37%
W Bush (Nov 2008) - 25%
Obama (Sept 2014) - 38%
In the history of presidential job approval polls, only FDR, Eisenhower, and JF
If you look at those dates, you will find that none of them were in their first year.
Trump is the least popular president at this point in their presidential term. It took those other presidents years to get to the point of being hated more than Trump.
And now we're learning why.
Partisan nonsense vs real attack (Score:1)
Despite your attempt to make it partisan, it was a real attack on the USA. It started BEFORE Trump was picked for the nomination, so it was also an attack on the Republican party.
Do you think for a second Republicans want this whiny streak of loser in the Presidency? Their servers were attacked too, Putin's lot attacked them too. Trump attacks them too, undermines them too.
Or Republican supporters, do you imagine they want a Russian sell out? If you think that, perhaps you've forgotten Roy Moore and his "he
It is ten thousand years into the reign of God Emperor Baron Trump. Humanity has spread out into the galaxy and an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity has dawned. The only issue is that contact has been lost by a few outlying colonies and there are rumours they have been attacked by a hostile extra galactic force.
Here's how Hillary can still win....
This should be a non-partisan issue. It doesn't matter who side the Russian meddling was in support of, the fact that it happened and is now being properly investigated is the important thing.
2. The lack of interest in Hillary's collusion makes this probe seem disingenuous and partisan. Hillary definitely collected millions from Russia.
We do not have the reports lest (publicaly at least) but what is generally known is that the Russian operation agitprop was wholly anti-Hillary and pro-Trump. There is simply no path of logic that can conclude that the same Russians (Putin-connected) were out to help Hillary. Your assertion is nothing more than right-wing derp.
the mainstream media and mainstream politicians are the ones who created the "collusion" narrative and very deliberately decided on the "collusion" phrasing instead of saying "conspiracy." conspiracy is obviously what they mean to say and should say, but ironically of course they have long since burned the "conspiracy" terminology, having trained the public to instead associate it with an untruth, a false narrative, with outlier schizophrenic lunatics being the only ones to think it true.
Mueller (Score:1)
I have been thinking since this started that Mueller has the most phenomenal luck in catching this assignment. After running the FBI pretty much everything else he could do would be anticlimactic; a downhill slide to obscurity and retirement.
Instead, everyone in the entire world is breathlessly waiting for what he has got. What his real skills are. What effect he will have on the history of the civilized world.
Add to that there could not be a bigger, fatter, softer target that Donald J Trump and his hap
There have already been four arrests and two convictions. That happened in record time for this kind of investigation. There will be a parade of people flipping on Trump before this is over, and it's nowhere near over.
Hell, Trump's own lawyer, Don McGahn has made the entire case for criminal obstruction just in the past few days. And Mueller is ignoring all the baiting and trolling by Trump and quietly and methodically building a case. For someone
Just my 2 cents
If the memo was real, it would have been released already.
All I know is that the next time I'm arrested, I pray that the cop sitting across the table questioning me is not Robert Mueller. I mean, Jesus Christ, the guy looks like an FBI hard case out of central casting. He gives me one of these looks and I'd give up my own mother.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/con... [telegraph.co.uk]
I have a feeling that everyone from the Trump administration who's been questioned by Mueller so far looked exactly like
Nothing will come of it (Score:2)
If you don't want to lose to someone like Trump, don't run someone like Hillary.
(in south park terms: I see your turd sandwich, and raise you a giant douche)
The election wasn't ideological at all-- it's just they took one of the most hated figures in modern american political history -- and ran her against a jingoistic, populist mouth-breather.
Ignore the pollsters and the news, what did you really think would happen?? A large swath of the voting public voted against Hillary. the fact that they wound up vo
I'm not sure we'll have a choice (Score:2, Insightful)
Meanwhile the Republicans took both the House and Senate but lost the popular vote both times. And not by small mar
Look at proposition 65 in California to see what allowing people to directly vote on accomplishes. Warning labels on nearly everything about hazards that only exist within that state.
Even if that weren't the case, I don't expect that they would even manage to be as effective as the Tea Party managed to be, which isn't terribly much. They already have started c
3,000,000 more votes = "huge loss".
Mercenaries. (Score:2)
They are only as loyal as the last payment you made.
NYT Special report: (Score:1)
Mueller's team also interviewed local sandwich artist "Mac" and the kids dumpster diving behind the dollar store. Still no leads.
THE SEARCH CONTINUES.
Re: Trump Won (Score:2, Insightful)
I think we may just see
/. continue to report on this nonsense through the next seven years of President Trump's presidency. Then they'll probably continue to report on it through all eight years of President Ivanka's presidency, too.
Here in the US, a presidential term is four years.
Don't they teach US civics in your part of the world, comrade?
I've been a Newsweek subscriber for the vast majority of the years since the late-sixties, but even I though they were crazy for publishing that. Not going to happen.
Yet another brainwashed fool who doesn't understand how the US electoral college works despite it being explained everywhere over and over again for the past year.
Sad!
This. If only pure votes counted, Trump probably would have only concentrated on NY, Chicago, and LA, and most likely still would have won. Instead, he had a smart strategy of trying to win important states instead of using the "50 state strategy" Hillary used. Damn, it hurts for me to admit that.
If he won more votes he'd be the winner (Score:1)
... i.e. to paraphrase, if he won more votes then he'd be the winner. You then hypothesize that he could have won more votes if he's done something differently. TV reaches all states, he won the votes he won and would ever have won, NY Chicago and LA saw him on TV and his physical GPS location does not affect the outcome.
But yes, you are accepting the problem with being a 'winner' when the majority of the people across the US voted against you. Power comes from being the democratically elected people's choi
There's been no evidence released yet to prove Russian influence of the election, but all thinking people know it to be true. The media wouldn't be talking about it so much unless it was true.