OnePlus Is Again Sending User Data To a Chinese Company Without User Consent (bgr.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
In October 2017, a researcher caught OnePlus silently collecting all sorts of data from its users. Now, a new report says that there's still a OnePlus app that can grab data from the phone and send it to servers in China without a user's knowledge or express consent. BGR reports: The French security researcher hiding behind the name Elliot Alderson on Twitter detailed OnePlus's data collection practices back in October, and he has now discovered a strange file in the OnePlus clipboard app. A Badword.txt file contains various keywords, including "Chairman, Vice President, Deputy Director, Associate Professor, Deputy Heads, General, Private Message, shipping, Address, email," and others. The file is then duplicated in a zip file called pattern alongside six other .txt files. All these files are apparently used in "in an obfuscated package which seems to be an #Android library from teddymobile." Now, TeddyMobile is a Chinese company that works with plenty of smartphone makers from China. The company seems to be able to recognize words and numbers in text messages. And OnePlus is apparently sending your phone's IMEI number to a TeddyMobile server, too. It looks like the TeddyMobile package might be able to grab all sorts of data from a phone. Even bank numbers are apparently recognized. OnePlus has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

OnePlus Is Again Sending User Data To a Chinese Company Without User Consent

  • I r00ted my OnePlus and installed hosts.apk and now China doesn't know nothing.

      by ELCouz ( 1338259 )
      APK would be proud of you son!
    • hmmmmm why do you care, exactly, about china knowing about you in particular?

      datafication is a byproduct of the information era. these companies and governments think they know stuff about you in general by browsing through your data in large aggregates, but that's also the same thing as google thinking I like arsenal by my googling of "fuck arsenal" ... point being, the fucking corporations don't know shit, can't know shit, only think they know shit, by twisting data into pivoted, algorithmically filter

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 )

    Why are we still surprised at these stories? This is SOP, if you don't do something to stop it, you can just presume that it is being done.

    by bhcompy ( 1877290 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @09:30PM (#56012883)
    OnePlus already responded and debunked his claim. This guy spreads FUD about OnePlus like it's some kind of personal vendetta.
  • I was looking at a OnePlus phone when I bought a different one. They have good features at a very good price. But I prefer dealing with a non Chinese company that has their phones made in China, than a Chinese company. I am so glad of the choice I made.
    No, I didn't buy an Apple, Samsung, Google, or Motorola. I bought a different well made off brand, and will not advertise for them.

      by beckett ( 27524 )

      But I prefer dealing with a non Chinese company that has their phones made in China, than a Chinese company. I am so glad of the choice I made.

      besides the general good feelings you have with your purchase, what data do you have that your device is any more secure than (allegedly) OnePlus, or any other Chinese company? You admit your hardware is made in China, so you're reassured by non-Chinese marketing and image, of all things??

      Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

      • Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

        agree. Security by obscurity is very strong. What you don't know, can't ..................

    • I sure hope it isn't BLU...

  • If they are a phone company, the headline is correct. If they are an intelligence collection company, their user has absolutely given consent. The "customers" are actually the product.

    Sadly, this isn't unusual today. By looking the other way repeatedly, we have allowed ourselves to become the product for many, many businesses that we believe we are customers of. In our sickness, we believe ourselves to be the customers even when we don't pay.

