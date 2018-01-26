OnePlus Is Again Sending User Data To a Chinese Company Without User Consent (bgr.com) 71
In October 2017, a researcher caught OnePlus silently collecting all sorts of data from its users. Now, a new report says that there's still a OnePlus app that can grab data from the phone and send it to servers in China without a user's knowledge or express consent. BGR reports: The French security researcher hiding behind the name Elliot Alderson on Twitter detailed OnePlus's data collection practices back in October, and he has now discovered a strange file in the OnePlus clipboard app. A Badword.txt file contains various keywords, including "Chairman, Vice President, Deputy Director, Associate Professor, Deputy Heads, General, Private Message, shipping, Address, email," and others. The file is then duplicated in a zip file called pattern alongside six other .txt files. All these files are apparently used in "in an obfuscated package which seems to be an #Android library from teddymobile." Now, TeddyMobile is a Chinese company that works with plenty of smartphone makers from China. The company seems to be able to recognize words and numbers in text messages. And OnePlus is apparently sending your phone's IMEI number to a TeddyMobile server, too. It looks like the TeddyMobile package might be able to grab all sorts of data from a phone. Even bank numbers are apparently recognized. OnePlus has yet to issue a statement on the matter.
The OS Android is not like the OS Linux. It is made by a for-profit organization, and manufacturers have to make money somehow.
This is how you have a $99 no contract phone. Surprised?
And that's the key right there. "Burner" phones are loaded with the same and worse.
Apple forces me to buy an Android phone by being the only competitor and deciding to lock me into their ecosystem if I use them. Not to mention I still haven't forgiven them for not simply allowing me to access a common filesystem.
Tend to agree with AC below. Cell phones with data spying is optional, and is a widely accepted standard operating procedure. Although, so too is the 'black mirror' world we're riding a fucking bullet train into, optional.
If you weren't such a lazy fuck you'd do something about it. That's right i'm talking to you. You pussy. Rise up if you're so mad about ultrasized corporations serving you advertisements based on your incognito mode porn watching habits. When are you going to reach your breaking point?
part of me is concerned with humans wasting their time on this planet with bullshit like this, and the other part is content to let them waste their trite and meaningless lives of 'disrupting' and 'solutionism' and (insert money grubbi
datafication is a byproduct of the information era. these companies and governments think they know stuff about you in general by browsing through your data in large aggregates, but that's also the same thing as google thinking I like arsenal by my googling of "fuck arsenal"
SLAVES built the Parthenon
SLAVES built America!
SLAVES built the iphone!
SLAVES! this is your song... thank you slaves!
Why are we still surprised at these stories? This is SOP, if you don't do something to stop it, you can just presume that it is being done.
Oh, they get the data. It's android. They obviously get the data.
OnePlus already responded and debunked his claim. This guy spreads FUD about OnePlus like it's some kind of personal vendetta.
Of course Comrade "bhcompy", of course.
So run a packet trace and show us that this is actually happening. Don't take the word of some shitty pseudo-news site.
Would you mind providing a link to OnePlus's response? And regarding alleged FUD: this guy discovered the adb root mode in OnePlus; is that FUD in your opinion?
No, I didn't buy an Apple, Samsung, Google, or Motorola. I bought a different well made off brand, and will not advertise for them.
besides the general good feelings you have with your purchase, what data do you have that your device is any more secure than (allegedly) OnePlus, or any other Chinese company? You admit your hardware is made in China, so you're reassured by non-Chinese marketing and image, of all things??
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
agree. Security by obscurity is very strong. What you don't know, can't
If they are a phone company, the headline is correct. If they are an intelligence collection company, their user has absolutely given consent. The "customers" are actually the product.
Sadly, this isn't unusual today. By looking the other way repeatedly, we have allowed ourselves to become the product for many, many businesses that we believe we are customers of. In our sickness, we believe ourselves to be the customers even when we don't pay.
Make no mistake. Many "big data" companies have clients whom their own engineers are not allowed to know the name of, and have staff on H1-B visas from both sides of the same war. (Israel and Palestine, India and Pakistan, Russia and the Ukraine, Iran and Iraq, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Miami and Atlanta. The list goes on.)
You seem good at lists. List for me sources plz. I work with plenty of H1 workers, haven't met 1 yet I would fire, or even trade for a white boy american. You all really put too much value in your nationalism, a bourgerois construct to say the least. Give me evidence that H1s aren't people deserving of respect, and I'll give you the punch in the face you've been waiting for, you liar. Seriously though, if you have a source, fucking quote it, unless you're content to just be the greenandgrey noise on just a
