Car Manufacturers Are Tracking Millions of Cars (boingboing.net) 34
Cory Doctorow writes: Millions of new cars sold in the US and Europe are "connected," having some mechanism for exchanging data with their manufacturers after the cars are sold; these cars stream or batch-upload location data and other telemetry to their manufacturers, who argue that they are allowed to do virtually anything they want with this data, thanks to the "explicit consent" of the car owners -- who signed a lengthy contract at purchase time that contained a vague and misleading clause deep in its fine-print.
Slashdot reader Luthair adds that "OnStar infamously has done this for some time, even if the vehicle's owner was not a subscriber of their services." But now 78 million cars have an embedded cyber connection, according to one report, with analysts predicting 98% of new cars will be "connected" by 2021. The Washington Post calls it "Big Brother on Wheels."
"Carmakers have turned on a powerful spigot of precious personal data, often without owners' knowledge, transforming the automobile from a machine that helps us travel to a sophisticated computer on wheels that offers even more access to our personal habits and behaviors than smartphones do."
Used? (Score:2)
What about second-hand buyers? They don't typically sign a contract with original dealer or manufacturer.
Re: (Score:2)
Like changing your GPS coordinates so you drive in Antarctica or on the Atlantic ocean...
Re: (Score:2)
Have it say your spending all your time on Rodeo drive, Monaco, Manhattan shopping etc.
Bet you start getting freebee offers intended for dumb rich people.
Re: (Score:2)
Every weekday morning, it says I park in a spot at downtown federal building reserved for US Marshals. Go ahead and fuck with me, OnStar.
Re: (Score:2)
Putout tools to let every freeloader use the car companies access to get free 4G data on their phone.
Punish the bastards. Fuck them right in the wallet.
Also disconnect the cars cell/sat antennas. They have no legit use, assuming you weren't fool enough to buy the stock navi.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Vague and misleading clauses in contracts tend to be unenforceable. Therefore the use of that data in EU is unauthorised and on breach of data protection laws. It will be interesting to see if any information commissioners decide to prosecute. The UK one certainly has for a lot less.
Re: Used? (Score:2)
Even better OnStar, uconnect and all others operate on cell phones. Cell phones that don't function if you don't pay the monthly subscription fee. So after a year or so that gets disconnected and that data no longer gets uploaded.
If you buy used odds are that it is disconnected after the bill stops bieng paid.
Don't pay for the service and they can't upload data.
I think this will end badly (Score:2)
Either roaming herds of killer cars, stalking prey in the cities.
Or more likely massive data breaches followed by ransomware on your car's display.
Maybe the manufacturers can make some extra money selling the data to their countries security agencies.
Re: (Score:3)
Insurers getting their hands on your data and 'optimizing' their policies to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Hack your own car (Score:2)
and put "blocks" in. Create your own version of a "host" file.
127.0.0.1 ford.com
127.0.0.1 gm.com
127.0.0.1 onstar.com
etc... LOL!
Re: (Score:2)
127.0.0.1 *
I've seen the idea of simply disconnecting the car's communications antenna(s), but I don't know what the unintended side-effects of this may be, or how complicated that procedure would actually be.
Glad I don't own one even moreso now. (Score:2)
It was just about saving money but this is a good reason too.
We need to require anonymized data (Score:2)
We need a law to require all data collected be anonymized to protect our privacy, and it's not going to be easy because I'd doubt 1 in 10 members of Congress would understand the technology. In addition, Google, Facebook, Verizon, and GM will all lobby Congress to prevent this from happening.
If we're going to recapture our privacy, the data has to be anonymized at the source, we can't leave it up to companies like Apple, just trusting that they're assigning us a token rather than tying the data collected to
Don't use their connected service (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It uses your phone's cellular data plan for communications of course
Good thing a) I don't connect my phone to my car and b) I can't connect my phone to my car. I have a real radio and my phone is a flip phone.
Yea but I asked Alexa... (Score:2)
talking about how to blind your car (Score:1)