Should Apps Replace Title Bars with Header Bars?

Talk to the maintainers and convince them that this is a good idea

Do the design work of adapting the layout and make mockups

Figure out what is required at a technical level

Actually implement the new layout and get it merged

Gnome contributor Tobias Bernard is on a crusade against title bars -- "the largely empty bars at the top of some application windows [that] contain only the window title and a close button." Instead he wants to see header bars -- "a newer, more flexible pattern that allows putting window controls and other UI elements in the same bar." Tobias Bernard writes:He's announcing the CSD Initiative, "an effort to get apps (both GNOME and third-party) to drop title bars and adopt GNOME-style client-side decorations ... The only way to solve this problem long-term is to patch applications upstream to not use title bars. So this is what we'll have to do."

Implementation is already in progress for Firefox, though it has not yet been started for other high-priority apps like LibreOffice, GNOME Terminal, and Skype. "If you want to help with any of the above tasks," writes Tobias, "come talk to us on #gnome-design on IRC/Matrix."