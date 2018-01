Malwarebytes Released Two Bad Web Protection Updates

Malwarebytes had a bad day Saturday, pushing out an update "that gobbled up memory and CPU resources and turned off web protection," reports CSO."Two bad updates later, Malwarebytes released a fix," CSO reports, noting the company's blog post with steps to resolve the issue Long-time Slashdot reader marquis111 shares a link to an apology from Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski , who says that he'll be "personally available" to discuss the problem on both the forums and at his personal email address.