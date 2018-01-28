Malwarebytes Released Two Bad Web Protection Updates (csoonline.com) 8
Malwarebytes had a bad day Saturday, pushing out an update "that gobbled up memory and CPU resources and turned off web protection," reports CSO. The company's forums lit up with complaints that the software was hogging 90 percent or more of memory and CPU resources. One thread about RAM usage currently is 37-pages long. Aware of the problem, Malwarebytes tweeted that "all hands" were on deck to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, even though a new update package was pushed out in about an hour, it did not fix the problem. Even after rebooting their computers, some users reported that their systems locked up as soon as the Malwarebytes Service process started as it ate large amounts of RAM.
"Two bad updates later, Malwarebytes released a fix," CSO reports, noting the company's blog post with steps to resolve the issue.
Long-time Slashdot reader marquis111 shares a link to an apology from Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who says that he'll be "personally available" to discuss the problem on both the forums and at his personal email address.
Malwarebytes is closed source software. It could literally be doing anything to your system. You have no control over it, or what it does. So you basically are trusting some corporation.
Uh, I'm afraid your point was completely lost due to the fact that the people who need Malwarebytes aren't running FOSS.
That also includes the OS.
