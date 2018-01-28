Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Intel Bug Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Issues Windows Out-of-Band Update That Disables Spectre Mitigations

Posted by EditorDavid from the complete-and-utter-garbage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Microsoft has issued on Saturday an emergency out-of-band Windows update that disables patches for the Spectre Variant 2 bug (CVE-2017-5715). The update -- KB4078130 -- targets Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8.1, all versions of Windows 10, and all supported Windows Server distributions. Microsoft shipped mitigations for the Meltdown and Spectre bugs on January 3. The company said it decided to disable mitigations for the Spectre Variant 2 bug after Intel publicly admitted that the microcode updates it developed for this bug caused "higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior" that led to "data loss or corruption."

HP, Dell, and Red Hat took previous steps during the past week.
"We are also offering a new option -- available for advanced users on impacted devices -- to manually disable and enable the mitigation against Spectre Variant 2 (CVE 2017-5715) independently via registry setting changes..." Microsoft writes.

"We recommend Windows customers, when appropriate, reenable the mitigation against CVE-2017-5715 when Intel reports that this unpredictable system behavior has been resolved for your device. "

  • So Linus was right? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Basically they are telling us that Linus was not overreacting...
    This is what happens when the market is a monopoly, Intel sitting at its laurels, without a care in the world it seems...

  • New processor for everyone! (Score:4, Funny)

    by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @05:57PM (#56022841)

    If it's so easy to disable the protection in a Microsoft patch, I'm sure that anyone who wants to exploit the microcode bug could also disable the protection.
    This is a fundamental flaw with the microcode and the only fix is a new processor.
    Intel needs to give everyone a new processor or motherboard... (and a pony).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      That's what I'm pushing for, especially for my server that was very badly impacted. New Xeon, new mobo, new RAM, Windows 10 licences and my hourly rate.

      • We apologise for the fault in the updates. Those responsible have been sacked. Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti... We apologise again for the fault in the updates. Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked

    • If it's so easy to disable the protection in a Microsoft patch, I'm sure that anyone who wants to exploit the microcode bug could also disable the protection.

      Your use of the phrase "I'm sure" leads me to suspect that you're not in any way sure about this.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        I am sure.
        If Microsoft can disable the patch. I am sure that your average hacker can disable the patch.

        • Hell on servers you can enable / disable the patch with two regedits and a reboot. So I don't see this being too hard to exploit ( especially for dumbass admins ): exploit some known exploit to elevate privileges, write the two registry keys to disable the patch and install your backdoor, then crash the server forcing a reboot ( that will be blamed on the patch ). Boom, instant owned server.

          A good admin would probably catch this, but lets face it... there are tons and tons of shit admins that would just sh

          • WTF?
            If you can climb all the way to registry-editing admin, why would you waste that trying to disable an update that prevents you from merely reading memory?
            You *ALREADY* owned the box to the point where you could load a custom kernel driver and simply sniff everyone's memory through that at full speed.

    • All you need is administrator access and to reboot the machine!

      Wait, what else can you do if you have that level of access...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      Even more interesting is that the microcode can be upgraded. Not really huge news though - but it leaves also room for the speculation that microcode could be injected by malware. How about some new instructions in the processor - or changing some instructions to not cause an interrupt when accessing protected memory and instead return the real data?

      I wouldn't put it past at least some three letter agencies to perform such things since they probably have the ability to get the full specs. I'm not saying it

    • Disabling the protection requires administrator rights. If you have administrator rights then you can attach a debugger to your victim process and dump its memory that way, no vulnerability required.

  • The complexity of CISC did kill it. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The solution is Linux and *BSD over RISC-V.

  • So, how is this forced update thing working out? (Score:3)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:06PM (#56022879)
    Being on Windows 7 I am still given the choice when to apply any updates. And so I made a decision to not install ANY Meltdown or Spectre related updates until the dust settles. So far it seem to have been the right choice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      On 8.1 here, and I'm going to do the same thing.

      In fact I'm not sure I will ever run Windows 10. I'm on the tail end of my system (Core i7 920)'s life, so I could build my next system and just install Linux Mint. Or maybe I'll get a Mac desktop to go with my (mid 2010) MacBook I have for a laptop.

    • funny, the windows update on my win 7 box has only an upgrade to win 10 showing now.

  • What every device with an Intel inside (see decal) needs is a mitigation for the Intel Inside (see inside).

  • Can someone *please* (Score:3)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:28PM (#56022989)

    teach Microsoft what "Out of Band" means? Hint--it doesn't mean "unscheduled."

  • ... seen a pooch screwed this hard. Repeatedly.

    I officially declare the 2010s "The Decade When Nothing Worked Right".

  • Software should just give up on Spectre (Score:3)

    by jader3rd ( 2222716 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:49PM (#56023115)
    There's no point in trying to patch Spectre. Patching Meltdown I get, but Spectre such a pain, it will take hardware fulfilling its side of the process isolation agreement\understanding.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ramze ( 640788 )

      I tend to agree. Meltdown had an obvious path to exploit -- run an unauthorized branch of code to access something one shouldn't, then make sure another bit of code read that unauthorized data before it was flagged and wiped. Spectre.... it's just snooping on random processes hoping to find something interesting at the same user-level access.

      In a jewelry store theft comparison:

      Meltdown -- walk in as a celebrity, ask the jeweler if you can view a specific priceless ring that only celebrities could afford,

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dwedit ( 232252 )

        It's not even snooping on random processes, Spectre is about using a scripting language to figure out memory from the current process. So at worst, Javascript can use cache timing attacks to figure out your saved passwords.

  • I disabled all my auto-update crap on the Windows 10 Pro unit I do have. ( Wacom Cintiq, no choice on the OS )
    Also disabled all the updates for my Win 7 machines.

    Not about to play guinea pig for a rushed patch to fix a problem they've known about for some time.
    I'll give it six months, then consider it once all the problems are ironed out.

    IF all the problems get ironed out.

  • It's worth noting that the Spectre variant 2 update was only enabled if you installed the patch and also installed the microcode update from your hardware vendor.

    This out-of-band update doesn't effect anyone who hasn't installed the updated hardware microcode yet.

  • Apart from update for the browser to reduce timer resolution - are there any Windows/Linux mitigations against Meltdown and Spectre that are safe to apply?

