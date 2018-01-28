Microsoft Issues Windows Out-of-Band Update That Disables Spectre Mitigations

An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer:"We are also offering a new option -- available for advanced users on impacted devices -- to manually disable and enable the mitigation against Spectre Variant 2 (CVE 2017-5715) independently via registry setting changes..." Microsoft writes."We recommend Windows customers, when appropriate, reenable the mitigation against CVE-2017-5715 when Intel reports that this unpredictable system behavior has been resolved for your device. "