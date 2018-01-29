Volkswagen Admits To Testing Diesel Fumes On Monkeys (cnet.com) 91
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: In what seems like a John Henry versus the steam shovel-style competition to dig diesel's grave, Volkswagen has admitted to funding (and subsequently cheating on) animal testing to prove the relative safety of diesel exhaust fumes, according to findings by the New York Times. The tests, which were undertaken at the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute in Albuquerque in 2014, involved as many as 10 monkeys and had them sitting in airtight containers as they breathed exhaust fumes from a diesel-powered Volkswagen Beetle while they watched cartoons for entertainment. The tests went on for 4 hours. "We apologize for the misconduct and the lack of judgment of individuals," said a Volkswagen representative in a statement. "We're convinced the scientific methods chosen then were wrong. It would have been better to do without such a study in the first place." The Volkswagen Beetle used in the test was equipped with the same compromised emissions software that could detect when the car was being tested in a lab environment so it was running as cleanly as it could, which I guess proves that Volkswagen will waste no opportunity to be hoisted by its own oil-burning petard.
OK...and... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: OK...and... (Score:5, Funny)
Re:OK...and... (Score:5, Insightful)
The have undertaken a large scale test of diesel fumes on humans. Their "clean diesel" cars were designed to emit large amounts of NOx. Major cities around the world have been subject to these tests and are showing a predictable rise in deaths.
Re: (Score:2)
The have undertaken a large scale test of diesel fumes on humans. Their "clean diesel" cars were designed to emit large amounts of NOx. Major cities around the world have been subject to these tests and are showing a predictable rise in deaths.
Citation please.
I see a well-publicized paper making long-term projections, but I can't find anything with observed higher death rates.
Re: OK...and... (Score:5, Informative)
Since you don't seem to be able to use the Google, I'll get you started,.
https://phys.org/news/2015-09-... [phys.org]
https://www.epa.gov/no2-pollut... [epa.gov]
http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/1... [nejm.org]
Re:OK...and... (Score:5, Funny)
Why do you need to test it at all? Obviously inhaling exhaust fumes is bad.
Not necessarily. If the car is burning hydrogen, inhaling the exhaust is just going to make you damp.
I guess if you inhaled enough of it, you might drown.
Is no-one else entertained by the idea of tiny volkswagens with monkeys behind the wheel? How cute!
Re:OK...and... (Score:4, Informative)
NOx is produced by the combination of atmospheric nitrogen (N2) with atmospheric oxygen (O2) at high temperatures. So yes, in fact, an engine which burns hydrogen will produce NOx [sciencedirect.com]. NOx production is not an inherent property of the fuel, just the combustion temperature. This is why diesel engines have a greater problem with NOx emissions than gasoline engines - they burn more efficiently, but that higher efficiency means higher temperatures, which means more NOx produced.
Hydrogen fuel cells do not produce NOx because they combine the hydrogen fuel with atmospheric oxygen electrochemically, instead of via combustion.
Re:OK...and... (Score:5, Informative)
They did [bbc.com]. I don't know why that's not the news here.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I had just read the BBC story and was a bit surprised by that glaring omission here.
Mod parent up as Informative.
Re:OK...and... (Score:4, Interesting)
That isn't quite what happened. [autoblog.com]
They did test it on humans (Score:5, Informative)
They did test it on 25 humans in university clinic of Aachen https://www.theguardian.com/bu... [theguardian.com]
Also the usual
/. headline is as usual: crap. EUGT did all this, which is a lobby organisation by BMW, Mercedes and VW. They all are responsible, not just VW alone.
Correct link (Score:2)
VW condemned for testing diesel fumes on humans and monkeys [theguardian.com]
That's what the preview button is there for...
Re:OK...and... (Score:4, Insightful)
I fail to see what the problem is. Would it have been better to test it on humans in some third-world shithole?
I have no issue with animal testing.
But the question here is what scientific value was gained from the experiments.
Now, if you've already tested on lower forms, like rats, and established that there is no harm, I'm personally fine with testing on primates to be doubly sure (though I'm not sure if that's the official standard). But I find it hard to believe that breathing emissions for 4 hours qualifies as no harm.
Re: (Score:1)
I fail to see what the problem is. Would it have been better to test it on humans in some third-world shithole?
They actually wanted to use Humans riding exercise bikes for this, until there genral council objected. Its documented in the show Dirty Money.
Better to test baby seals (Score:3)
I guess they were out of baby seals.
Parallels to the Nazi Gas Vans (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
optics could not be worse for a german automaker.
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see what the problem is. Would it have been better to test it on humans...
The problem is this gives the PETA crowd more ammunition for their "animal testing = BAD!" agenda. There is little scientific knowledge to be gained by slightly poisoning a few monkeys, and it sounds disturbingly close [ushmm.org] to what Germany was doing to Jews during the Holocaust.
Thing is, there are legitimate reasons to test things on animals. You want to be pretty damn sure your experimental drug isn't going to kill anyone when you start human trials. But good luck trying to convince a bunch of emotion-driven
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Gassing people because you want to and testing on monkeys because you need to don't live on the same planet.
Re:OK...and... (Score:4, Funny)
The problem was that they trained the monkeys to recognize when they were being tested and, under those specific circumstances, pretend that they like it.
Re: (Score:1)
Germans... (Score:2)
Must REALLY hate monkeys.
Re: (Score:2)
Way to fail basic logic. Since when is New Mexico located in Germany?
More correct (but still idiotic and dishonest would be): "What is it with US corporations supporting gas chambers?"
LRRI/ITRI (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to eat my lunch just outside the ITL (as it was formerly known), under the two water towers. It's at the very edge of Kirtland AFB. Pretty quiet, no one really goes out there... knew some folks who worked there who said it was a soul crushing place, as you might imagine. My sister once interviewed for a position that would've required her to take care of the dog and cat subjects.
Hopefully the cars were in VW "smog test" mode (Score:2, Insightful)
In Other News (Score:1)
People are going to be really hacked off when they find out the rest of the industry has been testing their fumes on great apes worldwide!
An unanswered question (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing in TFS or TFA tells us who authorized the experiment, or how high up that person was. It also doesn't tell us what happened to whoever it was, or what upper management's reaction was when the fact of the experiment was discovered. Let's not start blaming everybody in the company before we find out just who's responsible for this.
So when do you think a good time would be to pass judgement? The Volkswagen representative already admitted what they did. Or are you calling fake news because it was the NYT, and you don't believe this happened at all, ever. Sorry, muchacho, they cheated on the emission systems, and performed pointless experiments. You can wait until the legal system plays out completely, but I have enough to go on that Volkswagen isn't on top of the ethics list. And I'll use that admitted info to pass judgement.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but who authorized the experiment? Was it somebody in middle management, somebody in upper management, the Board of Directors; we don't know. There's no question that this was wrong, that it never should have happened and that whoever's responsible deserves punishment, but TFA doesn't say who that was, and I, for one, want to see the right people prosecuted, not some underling
Re: (Score:2)
Really germany? (Score:1)
But why? (Score:2)
My interest is not in the fact that they tested on monkeys but rather why were they testing on animals in the first place? They had their emissions targets, so if they are testing on animals I can only conclude that the test was to see if they could get away with cheating those emissions targets without bringing attention to themselves.
Not the shocking part (Score:2)
The most shocking part isn't that they tested it on monkeys, its that they originally wanted to run the test on humans. They did still go ahead and do a test where they exposed humans to Nitrogen Dioxide though. The optics of a German company wanting to do gas chamber tests on humans is hilariously bad and one of the top people involved even admitted to it on video.
Re: (Score:2)
sure, sure, if anyone else gasses people it's just war or terrorism, but if a kraut does it it's nazism
Test Monkeys (Score:2)
What, not *that* type of test monkeys, never, never mind.
On the upside (Score:3)
The monkeys wrote three new Avengers movies while they were in the chamber, and Michael Bay just hired them to write a new Transformers sequel.
This all sounds like a smoke screen (Score:2)
emphasis added by me. We're all talking about the poor monkeys and I haven't seen one headline with "Volkswagen cheated on diesel safety tests". Seriously, Monkeys are cute and all, but shouldn't the bigger story be that they falsified research showing diesel fumes were safe?
would we rather (Score:1)
I fail to see any problem... (Score:2)
....I have zee SIGNED AUTHORIZATION for zis testing.
Vhat?
Sure - see? Signed in ink. Dated 5/13/44.
I'm no treehugger... (Score:1)