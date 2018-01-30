Facebook Is Banning Cryptocurrency, ICO Ads (techcrunch.com) 34
Facebbook has a new advertising policy pertaining to cryptocurrency, binary options and initial coin offerings. The policy specifically prohibits ads that promote those types of products and services "that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive practices," Facebook Product Management Director Rob Leathern wrote in a blog post today. TechCrunch reports: Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, and initial coin offerings have all hit the mainstream, which has promptly resulted in a number of scams. While Facebook says it wants people "to continue to discover and learn" about those products and services, "there are many companies who are advertising binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies that are not currently operating in good faith," Leathern wrote. Leathern recognizes that the policy is quite broad, but he says that's intentional. The plan is to continue working to better detect deceptive and misleading ads that pertain to cryptocurrencies, ICOs and binary options. Over time, Facebook says it will revisit the policy and its enforcement mechanisms as its signals improve. In the meantime, Facebook is encouraging people to report content that violates this policy.
Re: (Score:2)
I've just invested heavily in Ponzicoin. It's the future.
http://ponzicoin.co/home.html [ponzicoin.co]
Have they thought this through? (Score:1)
"The policy specifically prohibits ads that promote those types of products and services "that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive practices"
This just in - Facebook is banning Facebook.
It's called banning the competition. (Score:3, Interesting)
Well now, look who's banning the competition...How deceptive of you, Facebook.
Facecoin ads in 3...2...
Re: (Score:2)
You are confusing "public" with "increasingly ideologically progressive media and sizable minority that still trusts them to a meaningful extent". Public by far and large didn't ask for control on "fake news and Russian ads".
Public seems to be mostly against facebook's "controls on what you see". Ask your less technologically savvy friends what they think about it after you explain what it is you're talking about. You'll find overwhelming rejection of these policies. People don't like being told what they c
Youtube next, please (Score:2)
Based on past performance... (Score:2)
Given that after literally years Facebook still can't distinguish between a breastfeeding mother and a pron star gettin' her ya-ya's out, I can't see this going well.
Re: (Score:2)
Given that after literally years Facebook still can't distinguish between a breastfeeding mother and a pron star gettin' her ya-ya's out, I can't see this going well.
There's no practical difference. Either way, some titties aren't going to hurt anyone unless they're slapped or smothered with them.
Re: (Score:2)
I dated a girl with the attributes to deliver such a fate when I was 15.
Life was good.
I would never invest (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That really limits your investment options, because even stocks and index funds can drop by 2% in a single day. (On the Dow Jones, that's only a 200-300 point drop, which happens often enough). And without equities, you're investing in only guaranteed investments which at best only give you what you put back in after inflation.
Cryptocurrencies aren't 'crypto' (Score:2)
The invasion of the JUDENoids (like Zuck) (Score:1)
Jews believe this of all they call goyim/gentiles (any non-jew): Jews = biggest racists of all (for which they "jew guilt" you for no less! They're hypocrites known as thieves all thru history or were Argentines in the 1940 under Perrone, Spanish inquistion & Spain 1492 (Christopher Columbus the jew https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%22C... [duckduckgo.com] sailed to the US for them to create it), France (1306), Egypt (despoiled/robbed by jews), Arabs (pre & post 1948), England (1330 Edward longshanks), Romans under titus,
tyranny (Score:2)
What ads will be banned by SJW? (Score:2)
What ads will be next?
Book reviews, authors that don't have the correct party politics? Only one side of US politics will be fully supported on social media?
Movie reviews that are not 100% positive?
Users that comment or link in the wrong way?
Comments about politicians that are not of the approved party?
Any ads for books about history?
Art? Any ads that show different parts of the USA will have to get extra approval?
Culture? No commenting on why the ads got banned?
News?
All for banning ICOs (Score:1)
Most ICOs are downright scams.
Established crypto currencies on the other hand probably shouldn't be banned, but then again you are talking about FB users who are too dumb to do their homework before investing and probably shouldn't be playing around in the crypto markets anyways. I am sure we have a lot of dumb late investors that put money in the 1st couple weeks of December who are still at a loss, and may never get their initial investment back since the bitcoin market seems pretty content to hover aroun
Two types of buyers of cryptocurrencies (Score:1)
There are types of buyers of cryptocurrencies:
1) People that know what cryptocurrencies are. They believe they're needed to decentralized, etc.
2) People that see things on Facebook/Youtube/etc., saying "OMGZ, I GOT MY LAMBORGHINI FROM BITCOIN," have no idea what the things people in #1 are talking about, but buy anyways because BIG MONEY NO WHAMMIES.
Banning ads on Facebook only impacts group #2. If you're legitimately part of #1, you have better sources. This seems like a responsible action on Facebook's pa
many?? (Score:2)
"there are many companies who are advertising binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies that are not currently operating in good faith"
many? I challenge you to point out ANY binary options company that is acting in good faith, they all rely on suckers inability to do basic maths.