Facebook Really Wants You To Come Back

An anonymous reader writes: The social network is getting aggressive with people who don't log in often, working to keep up its engagement numbers, Bloomberg reports. Sample this for instance: It's been about a year since Rishi Gorantala deleted the Facebook app from his phone, and the company has only gotten more aggressive in its emails to win him back. The social network started out by alerting him every few days about friends that had posted photos or made comments -- each time inviting him to click a link and view the activity on Facebook. He rarely did. Then, about once a week in September, he started to get prompts from a Facebook security customer-service address. "It looks like you're having trouble logging into Facebook," the emails would say. "Just click the button below and we'll log you in. If you weren't trying to log in, let us know." He wasn't trying. But he doesn't think anybody else was, either. "The content of mail they send is essentially trying to trick you," said Gorantala, 35, who lives in Chile. "Like someone tried to access my account so I should go and log in."
Say no to the Silicon Valley mafia.
So he'll eliminate everyone with a Facebook account?
I'd just about guarantee you have a FB profile. Do you think you're safe just because you didn't sign up or log in?
I never signed up ever. Though I bet like linked I. They have my name, addresses and a picture.
It isn't enough to not ever to have an account you can't ever have a photo taken and posted to Facebook either.
Only linked-in is worse
Shadow profile: info from members and analytics (Score:2)
Web users who have never signed up for Facebook, such as myself, still have a shadow profile [digitaltrends.com] that Facebook infers from two kinds of data source. One is information that Facebook members provide to Facebook about a non-member, such as contacts on their phones and tags in photos. The other is a click-stream, or the sequence of URLs of documents loaded in a non-member's browser that contain Facebook analytic devices, such as its like button or comments plug-in.
Die, Facebook, die, die, die. (Score:5, Insightful)
Companies the size of Facebook that really get into trouble whine at governments to bail them out.
Wow.
Really bitter the hag didn't get elected, aren't we?
Just because someone thinks Trump is a fraud or a joke doesn't mean he approves of Clinton.
Less successful in everything?
Well, my wife loves me and likes spending time with me.
I've never been divorced.
I've never been disliked by the majority of my fellow countrymen
I have genuine friends
Sure he has more money, fame, and duped a bunch of people into voting for him. So if those are the things which are most important to you in this life...well that sounds like a pretty shitty life to me compared to genuine friendships and the love of a spouse.
This is an NSA/CIA/FBI/ETC wet dream for spying (on Americans and otherwise). I'm sure Facebook has deep in roads with the gov't.
I remember the old Onion article calling Zuckerberg CIA agent of the year many years ago. It's supposed to be satire but
https://www.theonion.com/cias-... [theonion.com]
This is an NSA/CIA/FBI/ETC wet dream for spying (on Americans and otherwise). I'm sure Facebook has deep in roads with the gov't.
I remember the old Onion article calling Zuckerberg CIA agent of the year many years ago. It's supposed to be satire but
Is MySpace still a "wet dream" for our spy community?
I thought not. The only way Facebook justifies value to these organizations is if they manage to keep it.
How about 'kiss my ass?"
Companies the size of Facebook that really get into trouble whine at governments to bail them out.
So a government bail out is the reason that MySpace [myspace.com] is the vibrant, innovative company that it is today?
Perhaps my memory is slipping, but while I remember banks and manufacturing (especially car and plane manufacturing) getting bail outs, I don't remember any tech companies ever getting a government bail out...
If you still have one of these mails, paste the link into a browser in "private" or "incognito" mode to validate what you are saying. Seems unlikely.
No doubt. But when did FB accounts become important enough that anyone really cares if their long unused account gets taken over?
when did FB accounts become important enough that anyone really cares if their long unused account gets taken over?
Since sites like Slashdot started offering Facebook Login [facebook.com] as a login option.
They use what's pretty much a permacookie for login. Not a session-based cookie. My latest-expiring non-session cookie on Facebook (according to Edit This Cookie extension in Chrome) is April of 2019. And remember that this cookie can be reactivated or renewed just by visiting a web site with a FB like button or conversion tracking code. You don't have to be on facebook.com for it to renew.
Every time I mistype my password even one time, I get an email instantly saying I must have had trouble logging in and they can help be get back on. I think it's pushing really really hard for me to go to a "click on your picture to log in" model. I've clicked no to this every single time I login and it still shows up.
clicking on the link didn't prompt me for a login password. It took me straight into the account with zero authentication.
It's probably the same code path as the password reset: "I forgot my Facebook password, but I remember my email password. Please mint a one-time code and send it to my email address on file with Facebook so that I can reset my Facebook password."
Doesn't anyone remember the first few years of facebook?
Their modus operandi was to have new users log in and provide login/password for various email or instant messenger accounts. They would then grab as many contacts as possible and spam every contact with "join facebook now!" spam.
This went on for years, until about 2008 or so with the CAN-SPAM act. If you didn't create a facebook account the spam would continue endlessly with no option to make it stop.
If anything facebook is merely showing their true c
This isn't new practice on Facebook's part. They pulled a similar pattern of mails on me when I quit using it back in 2007. I'm surprised no one else has made this comment. When I complained about this to tech industry contacts back then, I was treated like I was wearing a tinfoil hat, but now some user experiences the same thing and an article gets written for a major news outlet. If you apply the rule that fear sells news, I guess this means that people are finally starting to be afraid of what they ar
Not being on Facebook is in itself evidence that you may be a space alien or a conspiracy theorist.
Confirmed. My name was changed to Jus D'Orange because I got bored. Years later they bust me for it. Require me to change my name before I can log in again. Bam: "Jus de Pomme". Week later banned and now need to upload a government issued ID to confirm my name.... oh hell no.
Only problem is: I can't log in to be able to delete my account. I'm sure that password will get breached eventually (not sure if I can even change it in the current state), but the ID requirement will be there protecting my account.
Terms of service say I can't create a new account to circumvent a ban so yeah
I did something similar back in the day.
Using a popular link, I added 500 Friends in one day.
Facebook sent me a warning shot telling me I couldn't possibly know that many people.
I added another 500 Friends the next day.
BOOM!
Blocked.
That was ten years ago.
To this day, that email cannot be used to create a Facebook account.
I have a fake account. I let my family know who I was and they added me.
I've been using that account so long, FB probably knows who I am.
I closed my account about 3 years ago and never heard another word from them beyond the 30 days later "we're really going to delete your account if you don't come back!" email.
If people are leaving their accounts dormant, what do they expect? Either get off it or don't, stop pussyfooting around!
After a bunch of Click on the link to reset your password, I decided *NOT to reset it, and left it at that. Suddenly I could have more time for more useful pursuits.
I was one of those that believed that so-n-so got this really hot tech job by nearly stalking online one of the HR generalists to find out who's who in that guy's friends list -- until I decided I am not that desperate for a job.
I got my life back, and I did not need to see what my friends had for dinner at such and such restaurant; neither did
Overage charges at 25 cents each sucks when Facebook sends so much spam. I disabled very notification I could find, but still getting them.
Of course you can disable the text messages. Just give your provider a call and say you want to disable it. Or disable the messaging app you use in the phone.
The real problem with that is that there is no way to undo. Go back to the original web site after they clean up their act, and you can't re-enable it.
MySpace never cut me off, and I haven't logged in there in a decade.
I'm coming back MySpace, so turn the light back on!
Yeah... I'm thinking this isn't much of a story.
Personally, I log in to Facebook about once a year or so. I get the emails of things other folks are doing, and a few asking me nicely to return, but nothing that looks like phishing.
Right. I have an account to be able to check in with relatives and friends to see something they have posted (and email me about), and there are a couple of organizations I belong to that use Facebook for group activity (messaging, blogging) that I check in with, and a few performers I "liked" to boost their careers. But that is all. I have never posted anything to Facebook, ever.
This works until a critical mass of sites discover that their ad provider isn't compatible with Disconnect and deliberately add code to detect and reject users of Disconnect.
One could just choose not to visit a site using anti-adblock, but I haven't seen a feature in the current version of any major web search engine to build a list of sites from which to hide results. Google Search used to have a blacklist feature but no longer does.
Dear Facebook,
That wasn't me trying to log in. Better delete the account right now, lest you have some fake profiles again. Better safe than sorry, delete it NOW, NOW, NOW!
You mean:
:0 /dev/null
* @facebook.com
Stupid word wrap.
* @facebook.com
I've seen other companies try to use security scares to get you to log back in, like ubisoft.
If your account isn't locked out then it's likely just pr scam to get you to remember their services and login again. They wonder why people are alert and ad overloaded and don't respond to things, even ones that matter, because all the shady scamming crap from 'trusted companies' is fake.
Security alerts used to mean something, and people shouldn't ignore them, but they've started to since companies are abusing that
FB was nice 10 years ago, we re-fond old friends, exchanged words and pictures, but now my FB feed is ads and useless articles, less and less real people posts things. I scroll my feed the morning for 1 minute and that's it. It looks like it's dying and FB has limited growth (1.5 billion people on it).
With families and friends we have groups in Messenger and are using it way more than FB, but the application became a behemot and now, with ads, so at one time we wil have to change this. Techies easily can sw
Use iMessage or Google Hangouts for your discussion threads. Both work better than Facebook Messenger.
Stopped going on Facebook after being out of the country for a couple weeks without internet access. Facebook turns into the crazy jealous girlfriend, sending countless emails to you.
It's been a while since you've been here. Come back....
Why haven't you checked your feed lately?
Your friend did this thing. You should really look at it!
Something happened. You should really come see us and find out what.
Why aren't you checking these things!? You're missing out!
WHERE ARE YOU AND WHY ARE YOU IGNORING US!!?!?!?
is if you really want to find local underground/niche music events/raves or even some general music most of the promotion now happens on FB or unless you really hang around/are friends with the people in the industry. Pretty fucking silly if you ask me
Is that how they communicate on Facebook?
I know how to destroy FaceBook within an matter of hours, if not minutes.
FaceBook just needs to add a feature that allows people to "Like" likes.
'Course, the doe-eyed masses might be left wondering why someone didn't "Like" their "Like" of a "Like."
-CR
Because the USA far more than Russia with my information.
...why I will never, ever have a Facebook account.
I don't know if using GMail is up this guy's alley, but if you click the "Spam" button on these, they will disappear quickly.
Added to my postfix header checks
Gone!
I'd love to know how to permanently delete an account, or has it been made possible since the last time I tried?
The other possibility I thought of is to create a throwaway email address, divert FB to it then throw it away.
I got the email too (Score:1)
This is why I use a different email address for every service. If you don't have your own domain, then use one of the many services that let you do this easily. Then you can just delete the email address when companies like Facebook start spamming you. It also lets you know who is selling your email address to advertisers.
Hell, if they doubled it, I would even post things.