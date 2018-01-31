Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Flights Will Now Predict Airline Delays -- Before the Airlines Do (techcrunch.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-limits dept.
Google is rolling out a few new features to its Google Flights search engine to help travelers tackle some of the more frustrating aspects of air travel -- delays and the complexities of the cheaper, Basic Economy fares. From a report: With the regard to delays, Google Flights won't just be pulling in information from the airlines directly, however -- it will take advantage of its understanding of historical data and its machine learning algorithms to predict delays that haven't yet been flagged by airlines themselves. Explains Google, the combination of data and A.I. technologies means it can predict some delays in advance of any sort of official confirmation. Google says that it won't actually flag these in the app until it's at least 80 percent confident in the prediction, though.

  • I predict your flight will be delayed, odds are I'm right.

  • This isn't new (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @03:12PM (#56042515)
    Some of the airline reservation services display an "ontime" percentage next to the flight - EG This flight is ontime 75% of the time.
    You don't need machine learning for something that simple statistical analysis will do.
    Unless Google's adding in a few factors into the model like weather and time of year.

    Which leads to an interesting side-business. Gambling on "airline times."
    Ahh the airfield is kinda muddy today and Frontier airlines always does better on a muddy track...

    • Ah yes... Frontier.. "The proud bird with the muddy feet" was the sarcastic description my Dad used to give for them after they had a runway excursion into the mud at Stapleton Airport in Denver.

      • We use to call Alaska Airlines "Elastic Airlines" because their schedules were so flexible. That might be partially due to weather, though.

    • Some of the airline reservation services display an "ontime" percentage next to the flight - EG This flight is ontime 75% of the time. You don't need machine learning for something that simple statistical analysis will do.

      You do if you want to provide better information than this. For example, I would be fine taking a flight which is 75% on time and the remaining 25% of the time is only 20 minutes late. I would be less happy if 25% of the time the flight was 2 hours late. Also this statistic ignores patterns in the delays. For example, suppose the flight is on time 90% of the time from Mon-Thu but delayed by 2 hours 85% of the time on Friday? This would be completely consistent with the data provided if you average over the

  • Google Flights Will Now Predict Airline Delays -- Before the Airlines Do

    Headline is misleading. Google doesn't know 'before the airlines do.'

    What Google will be doing is telling you before the airlines do.

    The airlines by and large know which flights are going to be delayed, why, and by how much. They don't need Google magic for this. They just don't always choose to tell you (or their frontline staff), because reasons.

    Google is going to tell you anyway, even if the airlines haven't.

      The airlines by and large know which flights are going to be delayed, why, and by how much. They don't need Google magic for this. They just don't always choose to tell you (or their frontline staff), because reasons.

      Yeah, no shit.

      They know the plane you're flying hasn't left yet, and they know they don't have another plane for you.

      So when that 4 hour incoming flight hasn't left yet, and yours is supposed to leave in 20 minutes, the airline bloody well knows this. But they will delay and stall admitting th

      • Largely true, but let's remember that the people giving you information about your late flight are as in the dark as you are.

        I'm sure dispatch knows what's happening airline wide and how it's likely to affect the future schedule, but until it's been fully decided how to deal with the schedule impacts they don't start telling everybody because they are not totally sure.

        Reasons not to communicate include the following: 1. Passengers may take other options. 2. They may be wrong about how long the delay wil

  • Probably not that hard to do better (Score:4, Informative)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @03:21PM (#56042567)
    I fly on United regularly and one of my frustrations is that the airline is slow to update the status of flights that they should know are going to be late. Using their own smartphone app (or website) you can see the status of a given flight and can also easily navigate to the previous flight leg for where your plane is coming from. I have observed that it is very common for my flight to be listed as "on time" when the the app shows that the plane I am scheduled to be on is going to be late in arriving to the airport (making it physically impossible for my flight to be on time.) I get that the schedules have quite a bit of padding and that a short delay in an inbound flight doesn't necessarily mean that the outbound flight will end up be late in its ultimate destination, but when the airline knows that the inbound flight is going to be an hour late, it's shouldn't take half an hour for it to update the status of all the cascading delays. Perhaps Google can be more aggressive at prediction or maybe at least create some prediction competition so that United gets more timely with its updates.

    Planes are pretty full these days and knowing 15 minutes earlier that you are going to miss a connection can easily make the difference as to if you can make other arrangements or not.

    • Yes. I've had the same experience several times on United. One benefit is that you can get to the desk and change your booking before the crowd knows.

  • As in learning to come up with as many bullshit buzzwords they can fit into a sentence to describe what would otherwise be a pedestrian algorithm.

  • if (strcmp(Carrier, "AA") == 0 || strcmp(Airport, "EWR") == 0) then DisplayDelay();

