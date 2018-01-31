Google Flights Will Now Predict Airline Delays -- Before the Airlines Do (techcrunch.com) 26
Google is rolling out a few new features to its Google Flights search engine to help travelers tackle some of the more frustrating aspects of air travel -- delays and the complexities of the cheaper, Basic Economy fares. From a report: With the regard to delays, Google Flights won't just be pulling in information from the airlines directly, however -- it will take advantage of its understanding of historical data and its machine learning algorithms to predict delays that haven't yet been flagged by airlines themselves. Explains Google, the combination of data and A.I. technologies means it can predict some delays in advance of any sort of official confirmation. Google says that it won't actually flag these in the app until it's at least 80 percent confident in the prediction, though.
Seems easy.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Seems easy.... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I am never going to purchase a flight I don't earn miles on... determining when the cheapest qualifying flights are.
This pretty much explains why modern economy flying is so awful.
Re: (Score:2)
It'd also be nice to add a checked bag when you go into the comparison so you don't have to mentally track that.
This isn't new (Score:3)
You don't need machine learning for something that simple statistical analysis will do.
Unless Google's adding in a few factors into the model like weather and time of year.
Which leads to an interesting side-business. Gambling on "airline times."
Ahh the airfield is kinda muddy today and Frontier airlines always does better on a muddy track...
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes... Frontier.. "The proud bird with the muddy feet" was the sarcastic description my Dad used to give for them after they had a runway excursion into the mud at Stapleton Airport in Denver.
Re: (Score:2)
Machine Learning can do a lot better (Score:2)
Some of the airline reservation services display an "ontime" percentage next to the flight - EG This flight is ontime 75% of the time. You don't need machine learning for something that simple statistical analysis will do.
You do if you want to provide better information than this. For example, I would be fine taking a flight which is 75% on time and the remaining 25% of the time is only 20 minutes late. I would be less happy if 25% of the time the flight was 2 hours late. Also this statistic ignores patterns in the delays. For example, suppose the flight is on time 90% of the time from Mon-Thu but delayed by 2 hours 85% of the time on Friday? This would be completely consistent with the data provided if you average over the
Before the Airlines Do? (Score:1)
Google Flights Will Now Predict Airline Delays -- Before the Airlines Do
Headline is misleading. Google doesn't know 'before the airlines do.'
What Google will be doing is telling you before the airlines do.
The airlines by and large know which flights are going to be delayed, why, and by how much. They don't need Google magic for this. They just don't always choose to tell you (or their frontline staff), because reasons.
Google is going to tell you anyway, even if the airlines haven't.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, no shit.
They know the plane you're flying hasn't left yet, and they know they don't have another plane for you.
So when that 4 hour incoming flight hasn't left yet, and yours is supposed to leave in 20 minutes, the airline bloody well knows this. But they will delay and stall admitting th
Re: (Score:2)
Largely true, but let's remember that the people giving you information about your late flight are as in the dark as you are.
I'm sure dispatch knows what's happening airline wide and how it's likely to affect the future schedule, but until it's been fully decided how to deal with the schedule impacts they don't start telling everybody because they are not totally sure.
Reasons not to communicate include the following: 1. Passengers may take other options. 2. They may be wrong about how long the delay wil
Probably not that hard to do better (Score:4, Informative)
Planes are pretty full these days and knowing 15 minutes earlier that you are going to miss a connection can easily make the difference as to if you can make other arrangements or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. I've had the same experience several times on United. One benefit is that you can get to the desk and change your booking before the crowd knows.
Re: (Score:1)
Just arrive at the airport 28 hours before your flight and you'll make it to the departure gate on time.
"Machine learning" is no match for market learning (Score:2)
What a no-brainer algorithm... (Score:2)
if (strcmp(Carrier, "AA") == 0 || strcmp(Airport, "EWR") == 0) then DisplayDelay();