Tesla Pushes Even More States To Upend Auto Dealer-Friendly Laws (arstechnica.com) 76
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Tesla is now pressing ahead with lobbying efforts that would allow it to expand its direct dealerships in two more states: Nebraska and Wisconsin. For now, more than 20 states already allow the California automaker to sell its own vehicles, while others have set up a system that at least partially bans manufacturers from direct sales and effectively protects auto dealers. Those states include Texas, Michigan, West Virginia, and Utah, among others. Last year, court rulings and changes in the law in Arizona, Missouri, Indiana, and other states have paved the way for Tesla to sell directly to the public. In Nebraska, the new bill under consideration is known as LB 830. It has been met with opposition from existing dealers who are concerned that other manufacturers like GM or Ford will want a similar arrangement. Similarly, in Wisconsin, SB 605 would carve out an exception in state law for a "manufacturer [whose] motor vehicles... are propelled solely by electric power."
Will they be charged in court?
Because it actually made sense 70 years ago. The manufacturers would sell the vehicles, but not provide the service/support/parts infrastructure that was required to actually service them (given the poor reliability). Putting the dealerships brought about the parts/service stuff that the dealerships weren't providing.
In the modern era, when vehicles are much more reliable, and there are parts/service infrastructure separate from the delaerships, it no longer matters. However, in small town america, the deal
How does that make sense though - if the car company isn't providing replacement parts, they're leaving money on the table. Couldn't find it with a quick Google but I think Henry Ford had a quote to the effect that he would give cars aw
Let's just leave the essential "Adam Ruins Everything" on cars which explains it all very nicely.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
It's a monopoly system. And yes, it also makes it impossible for Tesla to open dealerships that won't be owned by the same dealerships that will screw you over right now, which is another reason why Tesla won't franchise - the laws make it so you can't just arbitrarily open a new dealership.
To make long story short, in the 1930s some people wanted to break up the car companies, saying the same company couldn't both manufacture cars and own the dealerships.
You can imagine if Microsoft in 1998 made not just the OS, but also the PCs and owned the stores that sold them. Some people would want a new law saying Microsoft couldn't own the stores too. The thing is, laws ALWAYS have unintended consequences.
I'm sure they will be batteried into submission.
Yeah, not my best work.
There is a fig leaf of an argument that a car is such a significant purchase that there should have some minimal in state presence for service/support for the customer.
They can keep the showroom and service bays, I just want standardized prices with no need to haggle over stupid stuff. I'd like to just be able to place the order online, even fill out the paper work electronically and place the deposit, only having to show ID and put down the final signatures when I arrive to take delivery.
Re:Why exceptions? (Score:4, Interesting)
Semi-related, my local camera store has had this exact problem since the advent of the internet. I'm amazed they're still around.
If you could just order a car directly from Ford, what's to stop you from visiting a dealership, taking a test-drive, wasting the sales clerk's time, then leaving and buying your car on ford.com?
Nothing, but I think that's the way it SHOULD be. I think the entire car sales model should change to that exact experience. Car manufacturers should be required to have test drive facilities in every city from which a car can be ordered online, where the employees of that facility are paid by the car manufacturer, and exist SOLELY to facilitate test drives and to make repairs. Then the buyer goes online and orders the car directly from the manufacturer.
Car dealerships suck, and we would all be better of
It's only a problem when the manufacturer competes with its own dealerships. So why is it better to allow dealerships and prohibit direct sales than the opposite?
Problem solved. Prohibit car dealers from selling cars, period. You order the car online, and you can have it delivered to your house (for fee), or to a dealership (for a slightly higher fee).
The original intent was to prevent shady car manufacturers that went sell cars then go out of business and the consumer would be left with a vehicle that would not run and be unable to be serviced. Remember, these laws came about 100 years ago. Now there is no need but at one time they were there to prevent consumer fraud.
Interestingly as a (long former) sales person for saturns, the employment side of that is an identical experience...
:)
In fact it's a case of business model.
The business model of dealers becomes obsolete once cars need much less service, once they become electric.
Dealership is good at selling cars with options, and performing warranty maintenance.
That is not needed for electric cars, Tesla or others.
Furthermore, protecting obsolete business models is not the role of laws, so yes, at that point it becomes corruption.
Why wouldn't you want to order a Ford or GM (or Toyota or whatever) directly, instead of having to go through a middleman? Are these laws pure corruption or is there some way to look at them in the best light, where they serve the peoples' interests?
In theory, a car dealership could be like any other retailer. You go there, look at different models from different manufacturers, and decide which one is best for you. The fact that most dealerships only have cars from one manufacturer breaks that theory, though. Unless you want to spend a large amount of time, you have to narrow your choices down to two or three manufacturers before you even start to look at cars in person.
This is uniquely a US problem. (Score:5, Informative)
No where else in the world do these types of protectionist laws for car dealerships exist. They were originally intended to protect car dealers from having to compete with a manufacturer if they wanted to start up their own dealership. Manufacturers were pushing less successful models to their dealers. This was all in the 1920 or 1930's.
Now, the dealerships are using this law as a guise to "protect the consumer", but really it should be transparent that they're doing it because it's easier to lobby and legislate your competition away than to actually compete with them by trying to sell cars.
It seems to me like the main dealers should be able to cut out the middleman, sell a product that's ultimately lower in price, but actually increase the price they receive per unit. They can pass some of that middleman savings onto the customer while retaining some for themselves, and the customer saves more while they make money. The "dealer network" can still exist for purposes of service and repair - which the main dealers would probably rather not bother with - and they can still compete with the main d
movie theaters can't be owned by studios (Score:4, Interesting)
https://constitutioncenter.org... [constitutioncenter.org]
Where Is The Need? (Score:4, Interesting)
It can't be simply transaction value: huge numbers of new homes are built every year, many sold by agents and not by the builders.
It can't be because it's a mechanical device or has an engine in it: motor boats and motor yachts are sold every year - many for prices far higher than cars - without enforcing dealership based purchase.
Maybe it's because the dealers can continue to gouge their clients for years and years - on servicing and a raft of other things. Maybe it's because it allows for artificial control of used vehicle pricing.
Bottom line is: there doesn't seem to be any established or practical precedent that explains *why* motor vehicle dealers think they have such a unique use case as to grant them this special dispensation.
Or are they just being precious?
Greed and power.
Typical working adults must drive. On average they are directly or indirectly spending a few thousand per year on a new vehicle. In a rural area that cost will probably exceed 10% of gross wages. So imagine 6-10 men chatting over brunch in a local restaurant, to discuss business and politics. These men represent families whose businesses touch over 10% of the gross wages of the entire county. Guess what kind of effect they have on state politics? Rural politicians are outright terrifie
The reasons these laws came about was that cars were being sold with no link to the state so that when it broke or you had problems the purchasers only recourse was to travel to another state. These laws make sure that there is a local resource to provide the purchaser protection.
Houses don't matter since they since are other laws that prevent that type of action.
Since most people don't purchase boats they were probably not a
Tons of variables here. Hard to explain it all and it's different in every state. Where I live I can go and pick out a new truck in 10 minutes then spend 6 hours at the dealership filling out forms and other crap. It's a complex process. The dealership assumes a lot of the responsibility for me, runs a lot of the paperwork with the state and financial institution.
There also is a presumption (false in most cases) that the dealership may be non partisan in the sales process and work for the customer. If you g
Cars were new, and were replacing horses which had been used on roads for thousands of years.
They were trying to prevent certain problems that they were worried about at the time, that ended up not being problems. The argument after that was if the problems don't exist because they were not valid concerns, or if it is because of the laws.
50 years ago that was probably less clear than it is now, since there are so many other places in the world that didn't use our system. It is just the normal progression of
Barrier to entry (Score:5, Insightful)
Obviously setting up a dealership network is a huge barrier to entry to new innovation and disruptive technologies. This is just a feature of crony capitalism.
Why not pass a law that says something along the lines of "manufacturers can only open their own manufacturer shops if that manufacturer has no franchised dealers anywhere in the state". That way Tesla (who has no franchised dealers and no plans to open any) gets to open manufacturer shops but Ford and GM and Toyota and VAG and the others dont get to run factory dealerships since they already have franchised dealerships everywhere.
Ends the objection of the franchised dealers where they say "if you allow Tes
Franchise laws already contain strong protections so manufacturers can't do things like that to force the dealers out of business (GM got hit with this when they axed a bunch of dealers as part of their bankruptcy and were forced to partially reverse the decision after some lawsuits by axed dealers)
Lobbying - if it's good for the goose, it's good for the gander. Doesn't mean that the big three won't do $ome lobbying of their own, though.
Last time I was in the market for a car the first place must have caught a wiff of "fell off the turnip truck." I test drove one vehicle, didn't really like it. The salesman hands me a document acknowledging I'd seen the carfax report. Right after that with a casual "and can I get you to sign this?" he pushes the bill of sale in front of me with an absurd 20% interest rate. I tore it up, stood up and started to walk out. Apparently the salesman and manager had planned this in advance because the manager approches me as I'm leaving and shakes my hand and saying "congratulations" as I was leaving. Congratulations on walking out of a dealership? I wonder how many people that trick works on. I'll bet it's more than 0.
The place I did get my car from wanted to charge me *more* for not using financing. They wanted to tack on around $2,500 to the asking price for paying cash. I was like "no" but I've never had to try so hard to get someone to take thousands of dollars from me on the spot. It was totally insane. I didn't have to pay that added price but I had to make a scene to get it.
In conclusion, fuck the dealerships. Their sole job is to fuck over consumers in new and creative ways just on the bleeding cusp of legal.
I live in a moderately sized city where "small town" attitude runs rampant, and the prevailing attitude here is that it's one's civic duty to shop locally - even if that means getting screwed over. There's a dealership in a neighboring city that advertises along my commute with billboards to the effect of "drive 50 miles, save thousands" but many locals are reluctant to travel even to the next county.
So, although it's widely known that mo
Dealerships make their money with service and financing and parts, not by selling cars. They know many people think they have to go to the dealership for service and milk that for all they can. They also make money selling extras like extended warranties and add-on features.
In terms of service, Elon Musk stated his goal is for service not to make a profit. This is the exact opposite of dealerships where one of their main revenue sources is service.
I can give an example of this. I damaged one of the roof pan